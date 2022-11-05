Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Bakeries

Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

22000 North Pepper Road

Barrington, IL 60010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Café Miel
Chai
Scones

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.15+

Latte

$4.20+

Cappucino

$4.20+

Americano

$3.05+

Chai

$4.25+

Matcha

$4.25+

Golden Latte

$3.90+

tumeric with steamed milk (add on espresso)

Café Miel

$4.95+

traditional lattee with honey, cinnamon

Pepper Up

$3.90+

drip coffee with an extra boost of energy with an espresso shot

Café Au Lait

$2.90+

Coffee topped with streamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.40+

Steamed milk with our gourmet chocolate sauce

Steamer

$3.40+

Steamed milk with choice of flavor

London Fog

$3.90

Earl Grey Tea with shots of Lavender and Vanilla topped with Steamed milk

Hot Loose Tea

$3.05

One size (16oz) (**herbal; non-caffeinated)

Café Au Lait (Copy)

$2.90+

Coffee topped with streamed milk

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.30+

Iced Latte

$4.60+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.60+

Iced Tea / Lemonade

$3.05+

Ghiacciato - 0 espresso

$4.10+

Ghiacciato

$4.70+

Blended coffee drink

Frozen Chai

$5.05+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.85+

Fruit Smoothie

$5.10+

various flavors

Iced Matcha

$4.60+

Iced Americano

$3.04+

Milk

$1.00+

LOTUS energy drinks

$4.50+

Traditional Drink

Espresso

$2.20

Traditional Double Shot of Espresso

Macchiato

$3.95

Cortado

$4.05

Panini

El Dorado

$6.35

egg, pepperjack, bacon & Chiptole Mayo

Continental

$6.10

egg, provalone, spinach & pesto

Coupe De Ville

$6.25

egg, cheddar, w/ bacon or ham

Fury

$7.95

turkey, pepperjack, chipotle mayo & bacon

Thunderbird

$7.95

turkey, provolone, spinach & pesto

Roadmaster

$6.95

cheddar, provolone & ham

Specialty Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

$7.95

avocado mash, tomatoes, bacon, feta, drizzled with balsamic glaze

Chicken Wrap

$7.95

homemade chicken salad, cheddar, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Chicken Melt

$7.25

homemade chicken salad, cheddar

Black Bean Chipotle Burger

$6.95

black bean burger patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo

Quiche

$5.05

Varies by day

Breakfast Burrito

$7.85

scrammbled eggs, cheddar and ham (or bacon varies)

Seasonal Artisan Saladas (Sping & Summer)

$9.70

Varies by day

Soup of the Day

$6.05+

Varies by day

BLT

$6.85

Chicken in sleeping bag

$8.25

PPC Burger

$7.25

Sausage breakfast sandwich

$6.95

Bagel turkey club

$7.95

Pastries & More

Scones

$3.20

Muffins

$2.75

Banana Bread

$2.50

Blueberry Lemon Bread

$2.50

Apple Dapple Cake

$3.50

Donuts

$2.60

variety

Bagel

$3.60

Gluten Free Bagel

$3.60

Natural Oatmeal

$3.50

Bag of Chips

$1.85

Croissants

$2.25+

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Energy Bites (2)

$2.50+

Oats, peanut butter, honey & chocolate chip energy balls (2)

Cookies

$2.65

Jumbo Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$3.75+

Brownie

$4.00

Caramel Apple Cookies

$1.75

Oatmeal Cranberry Bars

$3.00

Biscotti

$1.25

Gluten free donuts

$9.00

Gluten free cupcakes

$3.50

Chocolate covered Brownie Balls

$2.75

seven layer bar

$2.50

Raspberry or cheese danish

$2.50

mini peanut butter kiss cookies

$2.00

Gluten free mini pie

$7.00

apple turnover

$3.50

strawberry cheese turnover

$3.50

chocolate puff pastry

$2.95

almond puff pastry

$2.95

Grab 'n Go

Gatorade

$1.75

Chips

$1.85

Bottled Water

$2.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Orange Juice

$2.25

Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water

$2.00

K-cups

$13.00

Hollander Syrup

CBD dropper

$29.00

Coke

$1.75

Dona Chai

$12.00

Banana

$1.00

Monin Syrup

Side of bacon

$1.25

CBD Seltzer

$5.00

Hot Cococa Bombs

$19.00

kombucha

$3.25

barbells protein bars

$3.00

chapstick

$8.00

Apple Juice

$2.25

Bagged Coffee

Julius Meinl

$16.00+

Tugboat

$14.00+

Retail

Gourmet Tea

$12.99

Tin Can filled with your choice of Tea

Tea Tongs

$4.50

Bag of Coffee (whole bean or ground)

$16.50

1/2lb or 1lb

Local Honey

$13.75

travel mug

$10.09

Large candle 12 oz.

$20.00

small candle 7 oz.

$12.00

stacey king hot sauce

$11.00

plant gnomes

$12.00

wine charms

$13.95

Chagga Box

$20.00

Chagga Packet

$2.00

Catering

For larger events, it's best to Call in Catering Orders

Whole Quiche

$24.00

Please Call us (224)-848-4913 for any catering orders

Whole Apple Dapple Cake

$24.00

Whole Blueberry Lemon Loaf

$14.00

Whole Banana Bread Loaf

$14.00

Sandwich Tray

$52.50

Please call for Catering to set up

Pastry Box

$40.00

This is a freshly made tray filled with a variety of muffins, scones, banana bread slices & blueberry lemon bread slices. Call the shop 24-48 hours in advance for a tray

Joe to GO

$22.00

This is a cardboard ready-to-go box of coffee. This is perfect for small / medium size groups. One Joe to Go has 8-10 servings with a little extra. Call 30 minutes in advance to have your coffee ready.

2.5 Gallon Cambro

$49.50

Our coffee containers are perfect for big groups. We will loan the container to you filled with your choice of any of our coffees, as well as provide cups, lids, creamers/sweetners & stirrers. Please call to schedule a time so we can provide you with everything you need. (2-3 days before event)

5 Gallon Cambro

$71.50

Our coffee containers are perfect for big groups. We will loan the container to you filled with your choice of any of our coffees, as well as provide cups, lids, creamers/sweetners & stirrers. Please call to schedule a time so we can provide you with everything you need. (2-3 days before event)

Epresso Bar (on site catering)

Pepper Park Coffee can bring an espresso bar experience to your next event. Enjoy hand crafted lattes, cappuccinos, mochas & more! Call to schedule an event. (one week before event)

small pumpkin choc. chip loaf

$5.00

Specials of the MONTH

ciabatta veggie Paninni

$7.75

Quesadilla Chickencado

$9.25

Chicken Florentine Sandwich

$7.65

Black Bean Burger veggie wrap

$7.95

Tuna melt

$7.25

sweet and spicy chicken sandwich

$7.85

Chicken Burrito

$9.95

Italian Special

$8.25

caprese panini

$7.25

Harvest sandwich

$9.25

Black Bean Quesadilla

$7.65

Reuben

$9.25

Flat Bread BBQ chicken chipolte

$10.25

Flat Bread Supreme

$10.25

Flat Bread Arugula

$10.25

Eggcellent Avo Toast

$6.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.45
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a ONE-OF-A-KIND Coffee Shop & Cafe. Providing our customers with only the best, high-quality, locally sourced coffees, teas, and sandwich specials.

Website

Location

22000 North Pepper Road, Barrington, IL 60010

Directions

Gallery
Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe image
Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe image
Pepper Park Coffee & Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Remember Charlotte's
orange starNo Reviews
301 W. Northwest highway Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington
orange star4.6 • 2,226
125 West Main Street Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Algonquin Sub Shop - 105 Filip St
orange star4.8 • 874
105 Filip St Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
Southern Belle's Pancake House -Carpentersville
orange starNo Reviews
152 S. Western Ave Carpentersville, IL 60110
View restaurantnext
SYRUP (Algonquin)
orange starNo Reviews
2555 West Bunker Hill Drive Algonquin, IL 60102
View restaurantnext
Taste of Benedict's
orange star4.5 • 6
35 N Williams St Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Barrington

Egg Harbor Cafe - Barrington
orange star4.6 • 2,226
125 West Main Street Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Twisted Burger - Barrington
orange star4.5 • 1,670
228 W Northwest Hwy Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
The Hampton Social - South Barrington
orange star4.1 • 715
100 W Higgins Lot C-2 South Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Incontro A Tavola
orange star4.3 • 681
100 W Higgins Rd Suite H-20 South Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Georgio's South Barrington
orange star4.4 • 645
100 W Higgins Rd South Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Region Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.7 • 313
718 West NW Highway Barrington, IL 60010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Barrington
Lake Zurich
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
Carpentersville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Algonquin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston