Pepper Ronnie's - Brownsville

review star

No reviews yet

634 National Pike E

Brownsville, PA 15417

Order Again

Appetizers

Mac - N - Cheese Bites

$3.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.99

Cheese Stuffed Bread Sticks

$3.99

4 Bread Sticks

$4.99

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$3.99

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$5.99

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$6.69

Burgers

Burger & Fries

$5.99

Bacon Cheese Burger & fries

$6.99

Declan Burger & fries

$7.99

Pike Burger & fries

$8.49

Double Cheese Burger & fries

$8.99

Pizza Burger & fries

$6.49

Chicken Burger & fries

$6.49

J Bird Burger & fries

$6.49

Burger (NO FRIES)

$4.29

Dipping Sauce

Side of Sauce

$0.50+

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.99

Baked Ziti & Meatballs

$7.99

Spaghetti Supreme

$8.99

Chicken Parm Dinner

$9.99

Pizza

Mini Cheese Pizza

$4.35

Medium Cheese Pizza

$7.75

Eva's Choice Pizza

$5.99+

Meat Supreme Pizza

$5.99+

In House Pie

$5.99+

Cheese Pizza Bread Sticks

$4.99+

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$5.99+

Sides

Basket of Fries

$2.99+

Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Salad

$2.69

Potato Salad

$1.39

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$6.99

Philly Steak Fries

$6.99

Chips

$1.00

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$1.99+

Tossed Salad

$4.39+

Philly Steak Salad

$5.99+

Chicken Salad

$5.99+

Italian Salad

$5.99+

Veggie Salad

$4.99+

Club Salad

$5.99+

Taco Salad Lunch Only

$5.99

Subs & Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$5.99

Spicy Italian Sub

$5.99

Italian Philly Steak Sub

$6.99

Ham & Cheese Sub

$5.99

Club Sub

$6.39

Veggie Sub

$5.99

BLT Sub

$5.99

Meatball Sub

$5.99

Philly Steak Sub

$6.39

Philly Steak Supreme Sub

$6.99

Pizza Sub

$5.99

Hot Sausage Sub

$6.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$6.39

Chicken Sub

$6.39+

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$6.39

16" Belly Buster

$10.99

BLT on Toast

$2.99

BELT on Toast

$3.99

Wedgie

Italian Wedge

$4.99+

Spicy Italian Wedge

$4.99+

Italian Philly Steak Wedge

$4.99+

Ham & Cheese Wedge

$4.99+

Club Wedge

$4.99+

Veggie Wedge

$4.99+

BLT Wedge

$4.99+

Meatball Wedge

$4.99+

Philly Steak Wedge

$4.99+

Philly Steak Supreme Wedge

$4.99+

Pizza Wedge

$4.99+

Hot Sausage Wedge

$4.99+

Chicken Parm Wedge

$4.99+

Grilled Chicken Wedge

$4.99+

Breaded Chicken Wedge

$4.99+

Buffalo Chicken Wedge

$4.99+

Wings

Boneless Wings

$4.99

Bone In Wings

$5.99

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$1.99+

Coffee

$1.69

Hot Tea

$1.69

Hot Chocolate

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

634 National Pike E, Brownsville, PA 15417

