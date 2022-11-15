Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peppercorn's Farm Market & Cafe

57 Main Street

Plymouth, NH 03264

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Salad

Sandwich

Cubano

$10.50

Citrus Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mustard, Pickles, Lime, Cilantro, and Pesto on Grilled Sourdough

Chicken Salad

$9.50

House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion, and Smoked Cheddar on Garlic Parmesan Bread or a Wrap.

Veggie

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, Cucumber, Onion, Apple Slices, and Roasted Red Pepper Hummus on Wheat Bread.

Salad

Salad of the Day

$7.50

Soup

Soup of the Day

$5.50
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 4:00 pm
Peppercorn's is an Organic Market specializing in local products. We also have a full bakery and kitchen.

57 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264

