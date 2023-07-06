Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peppercorn's Grille and Tavern 455 Park Ave

review star

No reviews yet

455 Park Ave

Worcester, MA 01610

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Non-Alc Bev

Aquafina Bottle

$2.50

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.25

Bubly Can

$4.00

Kid Drinks

$1.99

Root Beer IBC

$3.25

Saratoga

$3.25

Togo 2 Liter Soda

$4.99

Togo Can Soda

$1.50

Lunch and Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Double Down Beer Cheese Dip

Double Down Beer Cheese Dip

$14.99

Made with Double Down White Rabbit Pale Ale. Served with soft pretzel sticks and truffle potato chips

Tomato Goat Cheese Bruschetta

Tomato Goat Cheese Bruschetta

$15.99

Grilled Tuscan bread topped with warm tomato, basil, garlic, and goat cheese. Finished with balsamic glaze

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Bleu cheese, celery sticks

Coxinha Chicken Croquettes

Coxinha Chicken Croquettes

$15.99

Pulled chicken blended with garlic, herbs, and spices, in fried savory dough, and garlic aioli for dipping

Thai Lettuce Wraps

Thai Lettuce Wraps

$14.99

Satay chicken strips, crispy Asian noodles, carrots, bell peppers, Boston lettuce wraps, 3 spicy Thai sauces

Ohio Pork Nachos

Ohio Pork Nachos

$15.99

Homemade kettle chips, bbq pulled pork, black bean corn salsa, Monterey jack, cilantro sour cream

Pane with EVOO

$5.00

House baked Tuscan bread

Pane with Garlic Butter

$5.00

House baked Tuscan bread

Risotto Balls

Risotto Balls

$14.99

Risotto with 4 cheese blend & prosciutto, marinara

Tuscan Calamari

Tuscan Calamari

$15.99

Lightly breaded, tossed with sautéed cherry peppers, tomatoes, black olives, side of marinara

Salads + Soup

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00
Cup Lobster Corn Chowder

Cup Lobster Corn Chowder

$6.00
Bowl Lobster Corn Chowder

Bowl Lobster Corn Chowder

$7.00

1/2 Caesar

$7.50

Romaine, shaved asiago, garlic croutons, caesar dressing

1/2 Chicken Avocado Salad

$10.99

Grilled avocado, diced chicken, fresh mozzarella pearls, tomatoes, shaved asparagus, crispy baby greens, basil champagne vinaigrette

1/2 El Morocco

$7.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta, pita chips, lemon-mint dressing

1/2 Nouveau

$10.99

Little Leaf greens, arugula, fresh mango, strawberry, avocado, red onion, goat cheese, and spicy almonds in white balsamic-raspberry vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.99

Mixed greens, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, garlic croutons, choice of dressing

Caesar

$14.99

Romaine, shaved asiago, garlic croutons, caesar dressing

Chicken Avocado Salad

$17.99

Grilled avocado, diced chicken, fresh mozzarella pearls, tomatoes, shaved asparagus, crispy baby greens, basil champagne vinaigrette

EL Morocco

$14.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta, pita chips, lemon-mint dressing

House Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, carrots, red onion, cucumbers, tomatoes, garlic croutons, choice of dressing

Nouveau Bora

$17.99

Little Leaf greens, arugula, fresh mango, strawberry, avocado, red onion, goat cheese, and spicy almonds in white balsamic-raspberry vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Grilled Cheese

Beef Brisket Grilled Cheese

$15.99

House smoked brisket, Tuscan bread, Vermont cheddar, American cheese, caramelized onion, garlic aioli

Double Down Chicken Sandwich

Double Down Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Pretzel encrusted chicken, Double Down Atomic Man DIPA infused pimento cheese, arugula, avocado, tomato, mustard aioli, toasted rustic bread

Nashville Fried Chicken

Nashville Fried Chicken

$15.99

Spicy buttermilk fried chicken, hot honey, pickles, lettuce, ranch dressing, brioche bun

The Ragin' Cajun

The Ragin' Cajun

$16.99

Crispy cajun haddock , Double Down pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, tartar sauce, brioche

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$15.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, American cheese, garlic mayo, Tuscan bread

Burgers

Whiskey Burger

Whiskey Burger

$17.99

Gouda, applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, Jameson BBQ sauce, brioche

Smash Burger

$16.99

Two 4oz smashed beef patties topped with American cheese, crumbled bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, buttered potato bun

Bacon Cheese Burger

$18.99

Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche

Cheese Burger

$16.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche

Prime Burger

$15.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche

West Coast Burger

$17.99Out of stock

Lunch Entrees

Lunch Adult Mac

$14.99

Shell pasta, Hoffman's cheddar sauce, panko breadcrumb topping

Lunch Baked Haddock

$17.99

Baked haddock filet, cracker crumbs, lemon-caper sauce, mashed potato, vegetable

Lunch Chili-Lime Shrimp Bowl

Lunch Chili-Lime Shrimp Bowl

$16.99

Grilled shrimp atop chilled tri-color quinoa, avocado, black bean-corn salsa, tomato, scallions, mango, chipotle aioli, pumpkin seeds, cilantro vinaigrette

Lunch Caprese Salmon

Lunch Caprese Salmon

$17.99

Pan-seared salmon, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, pesto, balsamic glaze and cheese risotto

Lunch Chicken & Broccoli

Lunch Chicken & Broccoli

$14.99

Sautéed chicken filets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, oil & garlic penne

Lunch Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$15.99

Sauteed chicken filets, broccoli, alfredo sauce, cracked black pepper

Lunch Chicken Parmesan

Lunch Chicken Parmesan

$15.99

Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella, marinara, and parmesan cheese. Side of linguine marinara.

Lunch Crispy Chicken Fontina

Lunch Crispy Chicken Fontina

$16.99

Breaded chicken breast, prosciutto, garlic lemon cream sauce, fontina cheese, oil & garlic linguini

Lunch Fish and Chips

$16.99

Atlantic haddock, Double Down Subconscious Haze IPA batter, house-made coleslaw, tartar sauce and French fries

Lunch Penne Carbonara

$15.99

Sauteed chicken, peas, and bacon in parmesan cream sauce with penne

Lunch Sebastian's Pizzaiola

$15.99

Pan-seared chicken breast, topped with fresh mozzarella, oregano, tomato, and prosciutto in a white wine butter sauce with spinach ravioli

Lunch Pork Mac and Cheese

$16.99

Shell pasta, Hoffman's cheese sauce, house-made barbecued pulled pork, jalepeno crumb topping

Lunch Pretzel Chicken

Lunch Pretzel Chicken

$16.99

Pretzel-encrusted chicken breast, dijon aioli, bacon-cheddar potato croquette, green beans

Lunch Prosecco Seafood

Lunch Prosecco Seafood

$18.99

Sauteed scallops, lobster, and shrimp with grilled asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, and onion in a prosecco-lobster cream sauce tossed with linguine. Sprinkled with asiago cheese

Lunch Tortellini Broccoli Alfredo

$15.99

Cheese tortellini, broccoli, alfredo sauce, cracked black pepper

Lunch Steak Tips

Lunch Steak Tips

$17.99

Roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, rice pilaf, marsala wine sauce

Lunch Tortellini Matthew

Lunch Tortellini Matthew

$16.99

Sautéed chicken filets, spinach, cheese tortellini, peppercorn tomato cream sauce

Dinner Entrees

Chicken Fingers Platter

$18.99

Breaded chicken filets over french fries

Four-Cheese Mac & Cheese

$19.99

Shell pasta, Hoffman's cheddar sauce, panko breadcrumb topping

Angel Hair Ashley

Angel Hair Ashley

$18.99

Stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil & garlic sauce

Angel Hair Ashley with Chicken

Angel Hair Ashley with Chicken

$22.99

Stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil & garlic sauce, grilled chicken

Angel Hair Ashley with Scallops

Angel Hair Ashley with Scallops

$26.99

Stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil & garlic sauce, pan-seared scallops

Angel Hair Ashley with Shrimp

Angel Hair Ashley with Shrimp

$22.99

Stewed tomatoes, basil, parmesan cheese, olive oil & garlic sauce, grilled shrimp

Baked Haddock

$23.99

Baked haddock filet, cracker crumbs, lemon-caper sauce, mashed potato, vegetable

Chili-Lime Shrimp Bowl

Chili-Lime Shrimp Bowl

$23.99

Grilled shrimp atop chilled tri-color quinoa, avocado, black bean-corn salsa, tomato, scallions, mango, chipotle aioli, pumpkin seeds, cilantro vinaigrette

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$23.99

Shell pasta, Buffalo chicken, Hoffman's cheddar sauce, bleu cheese breadcrumb topping

Caprese Salmon

Caprese Salmon

$27.99

Pan-seared salmon, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, pesto, balsamic glaze and cheese risotto

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$22.99

Sauteed chicken filets, broccoli, alfredo sauce, cracked black pepper

Chicken & Broccoli

Chicken & Broccoli

$21.99

Sautéed chicken filets, broccoli, parmesan cheese, crushed red pepper, oil & garlic penne

Chicken Calabria

$20.99

Breaded, sauteed chicken filets, cherry peppers, roasted red peppers, olive oil, tuscan angel hair

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Sauteed chicken filets, marsala wine sauce, mushrooms, linguine

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$23.99

Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella, marinara, and parmesan cheese. Side of linguine marinara.

Chicken Picatta

$21.99

Sauteed chicken filets, lemon-white wine butter sauce, capers, mushrooms, linguine

Double Down Fish & Chips

Double Down Fish & Chips

$22.99

Atlantic haddock, Double Down Subconscious Haze IPA batter, house-made coleslaw, tartar sauce and French fries

Crispy Chicken Fontina

Crispy Chicken Fontina

$23.99

Breaded chicken breast, prosciutto, garlic lemon cream sauce, fontina cheese, oil & garlic linguini

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$28.99

Lobster meat, Shell pasta, Hoffman's cheddar sauce, panko breadcrumb topping

Pecan Salmon

Pecan Salmon

$26.99

Maple mustard glazed salmon, pecan crumb, mashed potatoes, bacon-Brussels sprouts

Penne Carbonara

$22.99

Sauteed chicken, peas, and bacon in parmesan cream sauce with penne

Pasta Marinara

$15.99
Pistachio Haddock

Pistachio Haddock

$24.99

Pistachio topped haddock, zucchini noodles, green beans, lemon caper sauce

Pork Mac & Cheese

$24.99

Shell pasta, Hoffman's cheese sauce, house-made barbecued pulled pork, jalepeno crumb topping

Pot Roast

$24.99

Slowly braised beef pot roast served with a rich gravy, root vegetables and mashed potatoes

Pretzel Chicken

Pretzel Chicken

$22.99

Pretzel-encrusted chicken breast, dijon aioli, bacon-cheddar potato croquette, green beans

Prosecco Seafood

Prosecco Seafood

$28.99

Sauteed scallops, lobster, and shrimp with grilled asparagus, shiitake mushrooms, and onion in a prosecco-lobster cream sauce tossed with linguine. Sprinkled with asiago cheese

Seafood Risotto

$27.99

Lobster, shrimp, scallops, roasted roma tomato broth, champagne risotto

Sebastian's Chicken Pizzaiola

$24.99

Pan-seared chicken breast, topped with fresh mozzarella, oregano, tomato, and prosciutto in a white wine butter sauce with spinach ravioli

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$25.99

Roasted red peppers, onions, mushrooms, rice pilaf, marsala wine sauce

Tips & Newberg

$27.99

Shrimp, scallop & haddock in a lobster infused sherry cream sauce, melted mozzarella, steak tips, mashed potato & vegetable

Tortellini Broccoli Alfredo

$21.99

Cheese tortellini, broccoli, alfredo sauce, cracked black pepper

Tortellini Matthew

Tortellini Matthew

$22.99

Sautéed chicken filets, spinach, cheese tortellini, peppercorn tomato cream sauce

Sides

Pane with EVOO

$5.00

House baked Tuscan bread

Pane with Garlic Butter

$5.00

House baked Tuscan bread

Side of Asparagus

$7.00

Side of Bacon Brusel

$7.00

Side of Broccoli

$7.00

Side of Cheese Risotto

$7.00

Side of Chips

$7.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$7.00

Side of French Fries

$7.00

Side of G-Bread

$7.00

Side of Green Beans

$7.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Side of Mashed

$7.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes and Veg

$7.00

Side of Onion Rings

$7.00

Side of Pasta

$7.00

Side of Pot Croquet

$7.00

Side of Rice

$7.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side of Tortellini Marinara

$7.00

Side of Truffle Tots

$7.00

Side of Vegetables

$7.00

Side of Zuc. Noodles

$7.00

Desserts

Dish Vanilla

$3.00

Dish Cinnamon

$4.00

Chocolate Decadence

$8.00

Warm chocolate ganache with Oreo cookie crust, vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle

Cheesecake Roulade

$8.00

Banana caramel cheesecake rolled in pastry dough, deep-fried then dusted with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with caramel. Scoop of cinnamon ice cream.

Gluten Free Lava Cake

$8.00

Gluten free chocolate cake with liquid molten chocolate center. Vanilla ice cream.

Kids Menu

Choc Chip Cookie Sandwich

$5.00

Kid Mac+ Cheese

$7.00

Kid Finger

$8.00

Kid Grill Chs

$8.00

Kid Penne Butter & Cheese

$6.00

Kid ChzBurg

$10.00

Kid Penne with Marinara

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

455 Park Ave, Worcester, MA 01610

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mint Restaurant and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
79 Maywood St Worcester, MA 01603
View restaurantnext
Belén Casa De Pan - 932A Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
932a Main Street Worcester, MA 01610
View restaurantnext
NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep Bah-Bah-Q & Kitchen (DO NOT USE) - Chandler St. Worcester
orange starNo Reviews
393 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep Bah Bah-Q Worcester - 397 Chandler Street
orange starNo Reviews
397 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
Brazierr restaurant - 148 CHANDLER ST
orange starNo Reviews
148 CHANDLER ST Worcester, MA 01609
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Worcester

NU Kitchen - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,412
335 Chandler Street Worcester, MA 01602
View restaurantnext
Oak Barrel Tavern - Worcester
orange star4.6 • 2,173
229 Grove Street Worcester, MA 01605
View restaurantnext
deadhorse hill restaurant + wine shop
orange star4.8 • 1,772
281 main street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
George’s Coney Island
orange star4.9 • 1,100
158 Southbridge St Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
BirchTree Bread Company
orange star4.5 • 566
138 Green St,Ste 5 Worcester, MA 01604
View restaurantnext
Chashu Ramen
orange star4.7 • 457
38 Franklin Street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Worcester
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Whitinsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Mendon
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston