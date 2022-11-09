A map showing the location of PepperJacks - Annapolis Junction Pepperjacks AJView gallery
Sandwiches

PepperJacks - Annapolis Junction Pepperjacks AJ

review star

No reviews yet

10150 juntion drive

Annapolis junction, MD 20701

Popular Items

Fries
Fries Online Orders
Italian

Cold Subs

Italian

$8.39+

Ham Capicola and Salami with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil and Vinegar. The Works ~ Hots, Pepper Rings & Pickles Added

Club

$8.39+

Turkey, Ham, Bacon and American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

Roast Beef Signature

$8.39+

Roast Beef and Fresh Mozzarella with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo and Balsamic Vinegar

American

$8.39+

Smoked Turkey, Ham and American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

Trio

$8.39+

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham and Pepperjack Cheese with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.39+

All white chicken, and served with Lettuce and Tomatoes

Tuna Salad Sub

$8.39+

Solid White Albacore with Lettuce and Tomatoes

BLT

$9.49+

Crispy Bacon with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

Build Your Own

$8.39+

Create your own Sub

Veggie Build Your Own

$8.39+

Create your own Veggie / Cheese Sub

Mufuletta

$8.39+

Ham Capicola and Salami with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil and Vinegar. The Works ~ Hots, Pepper Rings & Pickles Added

Grilled Chicken Subs

Santa Fe Chicken

$9.49+

with Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and a Southwest Sauce

Chicken Ranchero

$9.49+

with Bacon, Ranch, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Pesto Chicken

$9.49+

Grilled Chicken and Melted Swiss with our Creamy Basil Pesto Spread, topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Chicken Mozzarella Sub

$9.49+

Fresh Mozzarella and Grilled Chicken with Roasted Red Peppers, Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, Tomatoes and Seasoning

Grilled BBQ Chicken Sub

$9.49+

with Hickory BBQ Sauce, Melted Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles

Chicken Caesar Sub

$9.49+

Grilled Chicken with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Lettuce

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$9.49+

made with Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, and Chunky Bleu Cheese

Honey Mustard Chicken

$9.49+

Grilled Chicken with Honey Mustard, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Chicken Marinara

$9.49+

Grilled Chicken and Melted Provolone with Marinara Sauce and Seasonings

Burger Subs

Cheeseburger

$9.99+

with Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Ketchup and Mustard

BBQ Bacon Burger

$9.99+

with Hickory BBQ Sauce and Crispy Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles

Bleu Burger

$9.99+

Bleu Cheese, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles

Blackbean Burger

$9.99+

made with a Southwest Sauce and Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Onions

Muenster Burger

$9.99+

with Muenster Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Onions

Melts

Meatball Sub

$9.49+

Homestyle Meatballs with Melted Provolone, Marinara and Seasonings

Roast Beef Melt

$9.49+

with Melted Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Mayo … Similar to a Steak & Cheese

Reuben

$9.49

Corned Beef with Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing on Toasted Marble Rye

Turkey Reuben

$9.49

Turkey with Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing on Toasted Marble Rye

Corned Beef Melt

$9.49+

Corned Beef and Melted Swiss Cheese with Lettuce, Tomatoes and 1000 Island Dressing

Ham & Cheese Melt

$9.49+

Melted America Cheese and Ham with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

BBQ Beef

$9.49+

Warmed BBQ Roast Beef with Onions, Mayo and Horseradish

PJ Tuna Melt

$9.49+

with Melted Pepperjack Cheese, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions

Stromboli Sub

$9.49+

Toasted Salami, Ham, Provolone, Onions, Pepper Rings and Marinara

The Cubano

$8.99+Out of stock

Smoked Ham & Roasted Pork with Melted Swiss, Pickles & Dijon Aioli

Boardwalk Fries & Chips

Fries

$3.99+

Boardwalk Brand Fries fried to order in 100% Peanut Oil

Fries Online Orders

$2.99+

Boardwalk Brand Fries fried to order in 100% Peanut Oil

Chips

$1.89

Chips Online Orders

$1.89

Milkshakes

Chocolate Shake

$4.99+

Vanilla Shake

$4.99+

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$4.99+

Oreo Shake

$4.99+

Mint Oreo Shake

$4.99+

Caramel Mochaccino Shake

$4.99+

Strawberry Shake

$4.99+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99+

Cheesecake Shake

$4.99+

Orange Creamsicle Shake

$4.99+

Banana Cream Pie Shake

$4.99+

Peanut Butter Explosion Shake

$4.99+

Gooey Blue Mooey Shake

$4.99+

S'Mores Shake

$4.99+

Cookie Dough Shake

$4.99+

Brownie Batter Shake

$4.99+

Black & White Shake

$4.99+

Butter Pecan

$4.99+

Caramel Apple Pie

$4.99

Salads

Classic Garden

$9.99

Chopped Romaine with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions and House made Croutons. Served with Choice of Dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.99

Bacon, CheddarJack , Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Onions with Southwest Dressing

Club Salad

$13.99

Turkey, Ham, Bacon and CheddarJack with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Onions with Ranch Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Grated Parmesan & House made Croutons on a bed of Chopped Romaine with Caesar Dressing

Chicken Mozzarella Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken & Fresh Mozzarella with Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers & Onions with House made Croutons & Balsamic Vinegar

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, House made Croutons & Ranch Dressing

SOUP

SOUP

$3.89+

Soup Du Jour

Kids Meal

Kids Cheesy Melt

$6.99

Toasted Mini Baguette with Melted Cheese served with Apple Sauce, Cookies and Apple Juice

Kids French Bread Pizza

$6.99

Toasted Baguette with Melted Provolone, Marinara & Italian Seasoning served with Apple Sauce, Cookies and your choice of Milk, Apple Juice Box or fountain drink.

Kids Meatball

$6.99

with Melted Provolone, Marinara & Italian Seasoning, served with Apple Sauce, Cookies and your choice of Milk, Apple Juice Box or fountain drink.

Kids Meat & Cheese

$6.99

Choose Ham or Turkey and American or Provolone on our Mini Baguette served with Apple Sauce, Cookies and your choice of Milk, Apple Juice Box or fountain drink.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10150 juntion drive, Annapolis junction, MD 20701

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
