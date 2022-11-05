A map showing the location of Pepperjacks Subs Laurel / ScaggsvilleView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

Pepperjacks Subs Laurel / Scaggsville

47 Reviews

$

10919 Scaggsville Rd

Laurel, MD 20723

Popular Items

Fries Online Orders
Italian
Meatball Sub

Cold Subs

Italian

$8.39+

Ham Capicola and Salami with Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Oil and Vinegar. The Works ~ Hots, Pepper Rings & Pickles Added

Club

$8.39+

Turkey, Ham, Bacon and American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

Roast Beef Signature

$8.39+

Roast Beef and Fresh Mozzarella with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo and Balsamic Vinegar

American

$8.39+

Smoked Turkey, Ham and American Cheese with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

Trio

$8.39+

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham and Pepperjack Cheese with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

Chicken Salad Sub

$8.39+

All white chicken, and served with Lettuce and Tomatoes

Tuna Salad Sub

$8.39+

Solid White Albacore with Lettuce and Tomatoes

BLT

$9.49+

Crispy Bacon with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

Build Your Own

$8.99+

Create your own Sub

Veggie Build Your Own

$8.39+

Create your own Veggie / Cheese Sub

Grilled Chicken Subs

Santa Fe Chicken

$9.49+

with Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and a Southwest Sauce

Chicken Ranchero

$9.49+

with Bacon, Ranch, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Pesto Chicken

$9.49+

Grilled Chicken and Melted Swiss with our Creamy Basil Pesto Spread, topped with Fresh Tomatoes

Chicken Mozzarella Sub

$9.49+

Fresh Mozzarella and Grilled Chicken with Roasted Red Peppers, Oil, Balsamic Vinegar, Tomatoes and Seasoning

Grilled BBQ Chicken Sub

$9.49+

with Hickory BBQ Sauce, Melted Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Pickles

Chicken Caesar Sub

$9.49+

Grilled Chicken with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese and Lettuce

Spicy Buffalo Chicken

$9.49+

made with Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pepper Rings, and Chunky Bleu Cheese

Honey Mustard Chicken

$9.49+

Grilled Chicken with Honey Mustard, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Chicken Marinara

$9.49+

Grilled Chicken and Melted Provolone with Marinara Sauce and Seasonings

Melts

Meatball Sub

$9.99+

Homestyle Meatballs with Melted Provolone, Marinara and Seasonings

Roast Beef Melt

$9.99+

with Melted Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Mayo … Similar to a Steak & Cheese

Reuben

$9.49

Corned Beef with Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing on Toasted Marble Rye

Turkey Reuben

$9.49

Turkey with Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and 1000 Island Dressing on Toasted Marble Rye

Corned Beef Melt

$9.99+

Corned Beef and Melted Swiss Cheese with Lettuce, Tomatoes and 1000 Island Dressing

Ham & Cheese Melt

$9.99+

Melted America Cheese and Ham with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

BBQ Beef

$9.99+

Warmed BBQ Roast Beef with Onions, Mayo and Horseradish

PJ Tuna Melt

$9.99+

with Melted Pepperjack Cheese, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions

Stromboli Sub

$9.99+

Toasted Salami, Ham, Provolone, Onions, Pepper Rings and Marinara

Burger Subs

Cheeseburger

$9.99+

with Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Ketchup and Mustard

BBQ Bacon Burger

$9.99+

with Hickory BBQ Sauce and Crispy Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles

Bleu Burger

$9.99+

Bleu Cheese, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles

Blackbean Burger

$9.99+

made with a Southwest Sauce and Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Onions

Muenster Burger

$9.99+

with Muenster Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles and Onions

Boardwalk Fries & Chips

Fries Online Orders

$3.49+

Boardwalk Brand Fries fried to order in 100% Peanut Oil

Chips Online Orders

$1.89

Milkshakes

Chocolate Shake

$4.99+

Vanilla Shake

$4.99+

Pumpkin Spice

$4.99+

Oreo Shake

$4.99+

Black & White Shake

$4.99+

Mint Oreo Shake

$4.99+

Peanut Butter Explosion Shake

$4.99+

Caramel Mochaccino Shake

$4.99+

Brownie Batter Shake

$4.99+

Cheesecake Shake

$4.99+

Strawberry Shake

$4.99+

Orange Creamsicle Shake

$4.99+

Gooey Blue Mooey Shake

$4.99+

S'Mores Shake

$4.99+

Banana Cream Pie Shake

$4.99+

Cookie Dough Shake

$4.99+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99+

Butter Pecan

$4.99+

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake

$4.99+

Ice Cream

Cone

$1.49+

Premium Soft Serve Ice Cream

Cup

$1.49+

Premium Soft Serve Ice Cream

Kids Meal

Kids Cheesy Melt

$6.99

Toasted Mini Baguette with Melted Cheese served with Apple Sauce, Cookies and Apple Juice

Kids French Bread Pizza

$6.99

Toasted Baguette with Melted Provolone, Marinara & Italian Seasoning served with Apple Sauce, Cookies and your choice of Milk, Apple Juice Box or fountain drink.

Kids Meatball

$6.99

with Melted Provolone, Marinara & Italian Seasoning, served with Apple Sauce, Cookies and your choice of Milk, Apple Juice Box or fountain drink.

Kids Meat & Cheese

$6.99

Choose Ham or Turkey and American or Provolone on our Mini Baguette served with Apple Sauce, Cookies and your choice of Milk, Apple Juice Box or fountain drink.

Salads

Classic Garden

$7.99

Chopped Romaine with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions and House made Croutons. Served with Choice of Dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.49

Bacon, CheddarJack , Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Onions with Southwest Dressing

Club Salad

$11.49

Turkey, Ham, Bacon and CheddarJack with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers and Onions with Ranch Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.49

Grated Parmesan & House made Croutons on a bed of Chopped Romaine with Caesar Dressing

Chicken Mozzarella Salad

$11.49

Grilled Chicken & Fresh Mozzarella with Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers & Onions with House made Croutons & Balsamic Vinegar

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.49

Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, House made Croutons & Ranch Dressing

SOUP

SOUP

$3.59+

Soup Du Jour

Specials

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake

$4.99+

Pumpkin Spice

$4.99+

The Cubano

$8.99+

Smoked Ham & Roasted Pork with Melted Swiss, Pickles & Dijon Aioli

Rachel

Rachel

$8.39+

Turkey, swiss cheese, 1000 island, baked in a fresh baguette, topped with cole slaw.

Sundaes

Peanut Butter Madness

$6.99

A Warm Chocolate Brownie, topped with Chocolate Ice Cream, Reece's Peanut Butter Cups, Oreo, Chocolate Syrup, Peanut Butter Topping, Whip Cream & a Cherry

Hot Fudge Sundae

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream, topped with Hot Fudge, Whip Cream, Nuts & a Cherry

Strawberry Sundae

$6.99

Buttery Pound Cake topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberry Topping & Whip Cream

Caramel Sunda

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream Topped with Creamy Caramel, Whip Cream & a Cherry

Banana Split

$7.49

Vanilla, and Chocolate Ice Cream with Chocolate Syrup, Strawberry and Pineapple Topping, Whipped Cream, Nuts & a cherry.

Brownie Blast

$6.99

Vanilla & Chocolate Ice Cream on a Warm Brownie with Chocolate Syrup, Whip Cream & a Cherry

Kids Truck Sundae

$3.50

Vanilla Ice Cream with Whip Cream and a Cherry and your Choice of any One Topping

Dog Sundae

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 2003!

Location

10919 Scaggsville Rd, Laurel, MD 20723

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
