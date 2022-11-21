Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

Peppermill & E.K. Valentine Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

502 E Highway 20

Box 202

Valentine, NE 69201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Fried STEAK
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sand 🐓
Pepperjack Ranch Burger

Appetizers~

Onion Tangler Platter

$12.00Out of stock

FULL Sack Lunch

$16.00

Deep Fried Rocky Mountain Oysters

HALF Sack Lunch

$12.00

Spicy Burnt Ends

$14.00

tender, seared pork shoulder in bbq topped with fried onions

Sweet Burnt Ends

$14.00

Onion Ring Platter

$12.00
Pretzel Knots

Pretzel Knots

$13.00

Cheese Fries

$13.00

Shrimp Skewers App

$15.00

Prime Skillet

$16.00

Healthy-ish~

Margarita Shrimp & Chips

$15.00

fresh greens with pepperjack, pico & a citrus grilled shrimp skewer

10 Shrimp & Broccoli Bowl

$15.00

grilled shrimp & brocoli

20 Shrimp Broccoli Bowl

$20.00

Barnyard Bowl

$15.00

Whiskey Sirloin Salad

$19.00

Not Really A Salad

$22.00

TWO Kabobs over Rice

$16.00

Homemade Dinners~

Chicken Fried STEAK

$18.00

hand breaded chicken fried steak

Chicken Fried CHICKEN

$16.00

two 4.5oz fried chicken breasts & country gravy

Sandhills Fish Fry 🐠

$16.00

crispy deep fried fish

Sweet Corner Market Brisket

$23.00

Spicy Corner Market Brisket

$23.00

Berkshire Angus

$29.00

David City Tips

$17.00

Adult Chicken Strips

$13.00

Pmill Steaks~

10oz Heart City Strip 💌

$25.00

16oz Heart City Strip ❤

$37.00

16oz Rib Eye

$39.00

9oz EKV Filet

$35.00

Bacon Wrapped Filet

$36.00

The Po Boy

$16.00

9oz Mulligan

$23.00

16oz Sirloin

$32.00

Tooth & Whisker

$39.00

Local Steak Sand

$24.00

Marinated Sirloin Steak

$28.00

Sandwiches~

Hamburger

$12.00

Cheeseburger 🧀

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sand 🐓

$15.00

pulled chicken, bacon, ranch & fried onions

Pepperjack Ranch Burger

$14.00

Short on a Shingle

$17.00

DBL Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

Peanut Butter Whiskey Burger

$16.00

Fork & Knife Burger

$19.00

Piggin Que

$15.00

Bacon Cheeseburger🥓

$14.00

Hamburger Patty No Bun

$10.99

Local Favorites~

Roger Style Prime Rib

$18.00

Brickway Hamb Steak

$15.00

Tooth & Whisker Ribeye

$39.00

Steakhouse Hot Beef

$25.00

Sandhills Sloppy Joe

$17.00

Steakhouse Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Short on a Shingle

$17.00

Haybuster Prime

$23.00

Return of the Mack

$23.00

EXTRAS

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Extra Side Fries

$2.00

Extra Side Mashed

$2.00

Extra Side Baked Tater

$2.00

Extra Side Brocoli

$2.00

Extra Side Salad

$2.00

Onion Tanglers ADD

$2.00

Add Grilled Onions

$2.00

Grilled Portos ADD

$3.00

Loaded Bake

$2.00

Loaded MASH

$2.00

Side Mack

$3.00

Button Mushrooms

$2.00

ADD Bourbon Shrimp Skewer

$5.99

Extra Side Rice

$2.00

Extra Side Bake

$2.00

Add Chili

$2.99

Fried portos

$3.00

Add 2 Fried Prawns

$12.00Out of stock

Add 2 Grilled Prawns

$12.00Out of stock

Bacon Cheese Fries

$2.00

Chili Chz Fry Side

$3.99

Add shrimp skewer

$5.99

Prime Rib Items

Prime Rib Items available AFTER 4pm

Roger Style Prime Rib

$17.00

12oz Prime Rib 🗝

$29.00

Without guilt we call this the finest prime rib in Greater Nebraska. 12oz

16oz Prime Rib

$38.00

A full pound of Greater Nebraska's best prime rib. Have it medium rare...pahleeeease!

24oz Prime Rib

$52.00

16oz Joseph Grilled Prime Rib

$38.00

A FULL POUND of grilled prime rib just the way Roger would have ordered it.

32oz Joseph Grilled Prime Rib

$59.00

Local legend, Gregg List once proclaimed this grilled prime rib as the best beef item he's ever encountered.

Kids Menu~

Kid's Chix Strips

$6.89

Kid's Shrimp

$8.59

Kid's Mini Dip

$7.59

SUB

SUB Rice

$1.00

SUB Bake

$1.00

SUB Broccoli

$1.00

SUB Veggie

$1.00

SUB Mashed White

$1.00

SUB Mashed Brown

$1.00

SUB Mashed No Gravy

$1.00

Wrestler Steak

9oz Prime Sand and Steak Fries

$19.00

Drink Specials

Ocean Vodka Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Margarita White Wine Jar

$5.00

100 Grande Cowboy Cocktail

$7.00

Premium Scotch

Balvenie ALL

$9.00

Macallan 15

$10.00

Macallan Gold

$7.00

Glenfiddich 18

$10.00

Glenkinchie

$9.00

Dalmore Port Wood

$10.00

Dalmore 12 Year

$7.00

Glenmorangie 18

$10.00

Glenfiddich 14

$9.00

Craigellechie

$8.00

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban

$8.00

Premium Bourbon

Bib & Tucker

$8.00

Basil Hayden’s

$8.00

Blanton’s

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Devils Cut

$8.00

Eagle Rare

$7.00

Angels Envy

$8.00

Larceny

$8.00

Pappy 23

$39.00

High West

$7.00

Wine Small Bottles

Moscato 187

$7.00

Prosecco 187

$7.00

Rose 375

$18.00

Feature Cocktails

Bison Jar

$7.00

Skinny Cosmo

$6.00

Choke Cherry Mule

$7.00

Citrus Twist Schooner

$7.00

Tea It Up

$6.00

Niobrara Lowball

$7.00

Snap Frost

$7.00

16B

$6.00

Wine ~Bottle List~

La Marca Prosecco

$36.00

Chardonnay by the Bottle

$19.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$23.00

Fossil Point Pinot Noir

$29.00

Imagery Pinot Noir

$29.00

Angeline Pinot Noir

$28.00

1000 Stories Zinfandel

$41.00

Federalist Red

$33.00

Sea of Red

$32.00

Private Selection Mondavi

$19.00

2 for $35 Mondavi

$35.00

Smoking Loon Merlot

$16.00

Wine ~RESERVE Bottle~

The Prisoner

$64.00

Seamless North Coast Cab

$39.00

Louis Martini Cab

$63.00

Rattlesnake Zinfandel

$57.00

To Go Cocktails

Double To Go

$6.00

Triple To Go

$7.00

Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Double Cocktail

$6.00

Triple Cocktail

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Domestic Beer

$2.00

Premium Beer

$3.00

Beer

Domestic Beer

$3.50

Premium Beer

$4.25

32oz Prowler Draft

$12.00Out of stock

N/A Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Tonic/Soda

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

N/A Drink

$2.00

Cocktail Specials

Raspberry Lime Margarita

$7.00Out of stock

Traditional Margarita

$7.00

Watermelon Margarita

$7.00

Strawberry Lime Margarita

$7.00

Wilderberry Margarita

$7.00

Sweet Jalapeno Margarita

$7.00

3 for $15 24oz Cocktails

$15.00

Wine Sale

2 for $29 Wine

$29.00

2 for $20 Wine

$20.00

$22/Bottle Wine Sale

$22.00

Dessert Specials

Grand Slam Snickers Pie

$6.29

Carrot Cake

$6.29

Peppermill Dessert Feature

$6.29

Berry Cheesecake Martini

$4.29Out of stock

Appetizer Feature

Four Fried Frog Legs

$11.00

ADD 2 Frogs

$8.00

Dessert Feature

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

Night Features

Blue Moon Burger

$16.00

Bourbon BBQ Brisket Stacker

$19.00Out of stock

Sweet BBQ Brisket Stacker

$19.00Out of stock

East Room (Copy)

Flame Grill MASH

$17.00

Chicken Fried Chicken MASH

$17.00

Fish Fry MASH

$17.00

Peppermill Apparel Sale

White/Red Badger Hat

White/Red Badger Hat

$24.00
Grey/Red Badger Hat

Grey/Red Badger Hat

$24.00

Shipping $10 for 1-4 Hats

$10.00

Shipping $15 for 5+ Hats

$15.00
Big 8 Red Shirt

Big 8 Red Shirt

$25.00

Canvas brand Tri-blend “soft” cotton tshirts in short sleeve

Shipping $6 1-3 shirts

$6.00

Shipping $12 for 4-6 shirts

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A 3rd-generation family restaurant specializing in Nebraska & South Dakota beef. Local beer & full bar complement a menu featuring entree salads, sandwiches, steaks & seafood.

Website

Location

502 E Highway 20, Box 202, Valentine, NE 69201

Directions

Gallery
Peppermill & E.K. Valentine Lounge image
Peppermill & E.K. Valentine Lounge image
Peppermill & E.K. Valentine Lounge image
Peppermill & E.K. Valentine Lounge image
Map
More near Valentine
North Platte
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Rapid City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Custer
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Sioux Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Cheyenne
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston