Peppermill & E.K. Valentine Lounge
502 E Highway 20
Box 202
Valentine, NE 69201
Appetizers~
Onion Tangler Platter
FULL Sack Lunch
Deep Fried Rocky Mountain Oysters
HALF Sack Lunch
Spicy Burnt Ends
tender, seared pork shoulder in bbq topped with fried onions
Sweet Burnt Ends
Onion Ring Platter
Pretzel Knots
Cheese Fries
Shrimp Skewers App
Prime Skillet
Healthy-ish~
Homemade Dinners~
Chicken Fried STEAK
hand breaded chicken fried steak
Chicken Fried CHICKEN
two 4.5oz fried chicken breasts & country gravy
Sandhills Fish Fry 🐠
crispy deep fried fish
Sweet Corner Market Brisket
Spicy Corner Market Brisket
Berkshire Angus
David City Tips
Adult Chicken Strips
Pmill Steaks~
Sandwiches~
Hamburger
Cheeseburger 🧀
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sand 🐓
pulled chicken, bacon, ranch & fried onions
Pepperjack Ranch Burger
Short on a Shingle
DBL Bacon Cheeseburger
Peanut Butter Whiskey Burger
Fork & Knife Burger
Piggin Que
Bacon Cheeseburger🥓
Hamburger Patty No Bun
Local Favorites~
EXTRAS
Side Onion Rings
Extra Side Fries
Extra Side Mashed
Extra Side Baked Tater
Extra Side Brocoli
Extra Side Salad
Onion Tanglers ADD
Add Grilled Onions
Grilled Portos ADD
Loaded Bake
Loaded MASH
Side Mack
Button Mushrooms
ADD Bourbon Shrimp Skewer
Extra Side Rice
Extra Side Bake
Add Chili
Fried portos
Add 2 Fried Prawns
Add 2 Grilled Prawns
Bacon Cheese Fries
Chili Chz Fry Side
Add shrimp skewer
Prime Rib Items
Roger Style Prime Rib
12oz Prime Rib 🗝
Without guilt we call this the finest prime rib in Greater Nebraska. 12oz
16oz Prime Rib
A full pound of Greater Nebraska's best prime rib. Have it medium rare...pahleeeease!
24oz Prime Rib
16oz Joseph Grilled Prime Rib
A FULL POUND of grilled prime rib just the way Roger would have ordered it.
32oz Joseph Grilled Prime Rib
Local legend, Gregg List once proclaimed this grilled prime rib as the best beef item he's ever encountered.
SUB
Wrestler Steak
Drink Specials
Premium Scotch
Premium Bourbon
Wine Small Bottles
Feature Cocktails
Wine ~Bottle List~
La Marca Prosecco
Chardonnay by the Bottle
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
Fossil Point Pinot Noir
Imagery Pinot Noir
Angeline Pinot Noir
1000 Stories Zinfandel
Federalist Red
Sea of Red
Private Selection Mondavi
2 for $35 Mondavi
Smoking Loon Merlot
Wine ~RESERVE Bottle~
To Go Cocktails
Cocktails
N/A Drinks
Cocktail Specials
Appetizer Feature
Dessert Feature
Night Features
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
A 3rd-generation family restaurant specializing in Nebraska & South Dakota beef. Local beer & full bar complement a menu featuring entree salads, sandwiches, steaks & seafood.
502 E Highway 20, Box 202, Valentine, NE 69201