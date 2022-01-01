Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peppermill South

74 Reviews

$$

31 Lake Rd

Congers, NY 10920

Order Again

Popular Items

Disco Fries
Full Order Jumbo Wings
Full Order Boneless Wings

Appetizers & Starters

Ruben's Beef and Cheddar Empanadas

Ruben's Beef and Cheddar Empanadas

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$12.49

Four Buffalo Chicken Fingers as Zesty as you like them - Choose from Hot Medium or Mild, served with a side of Blue Cheese

Full Order Boneless Wings

Full Order Boneless Wings

$11.99

The Name Says it All.. All of the Meat but None of the Trouble. Your Choice of Wings Sauces..

Full Order Jumbo Wings

Full Order Jumbo Wings

$13.99

Our Most Popular Item on the Menu! Our Crispy Jumbo Wings, Perfect For Game Day or Any Day Ending in Y...

Full Order Specialty Boneless Wings

Full Order Specialty Boneless Wings

$13.99
Full Order Specialty Jumbo Wings

Full Order Specialty Jumbo Wings

$15.99

Our Own House-Made Signature Wing Sauces! Bold Flavors to Satisfy Every Taste...

Half Order Boneless Wings

$7.99

Boneless Wings for Smaller Appetites

Half Order Jumbo Wings

$9.99

A Smaller Portion of Our Famous Wings! Can't Decide Which Wing Sauce to Choose? Get Two Half Orders...

Half Order Specialty Boneless Wings

$8.99

Half Portion of Our Specialty Wings Served with Blue Cheese & Celery..

Half Order Specialty Wings

Half Order Specialty Wings

$10.99

A Snack Instead of a Feast.. A Smaller Portion of our Specialty Wings..

Hot Bavarian Pretzel

$9.99

A soft pretzel straight out of the oven piping hot! Mustard is complimentary, cheese available for an additional charge.

House Nachos

House Nachos

$11.99

Fresh Warm Tortilla Chips Topped with Cheese, Onions, Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Black Olives & a Side of Sour Cream & Salsa...Yummmm...

Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers

$9.99

The perfect snack with a little kick (not too much!) to wake your taste buds up for the long night ahead. Stuffed with cheesy goodness, served with a side of chips.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

A pub staple, who doesn't love some gooey mozzarella? Served with a side of warm marinara, happy dunking!

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Choice of Marinara or Sweet Chili Sauce

Pick 3 App Sampler

$17.99

3 choices from a long list of our delicious appetizers, perfect to share with a friend.

Pick 4 App Sampler

$21.99

When you and your friend(s) are feeling a little more hungry.. or indecisive.. or both

Pick 5 App Sampler

$24.99

When you absolutely have to have a little taste of everything!

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.99

We take the best pickles and make them better by breading and deep frying them, and serving them with a side of house made Cajun remoulade.

Irish Nachos

$13.99

Waffle Fries Topped with Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Onions, Black Olives & Cheese! Salsa & Sour Cream Come on the Side...

Burgers

The Hangover Burger

The Hangover Burger

$16.99
The Big Boy Billy Burger

The Big Boy Billy Burger

$13.99
The B.S. Burger

The B.S. Burger

$15.99

Swiss, Bacon and Frizzled Onions

Buffalo Burger

Buffalo Burger

$15.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Dressing

Peppermill Burger

$15.99
Getmilled Sliders

Getmilled Sliders

$15.99
Cheese Sliders

Cheese Sliders

$13.99

GetFries

Cajun Fries

$7.99
Disco Fries

Disco Fries

$10.99

French Fries

$6.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Shoestring Fries

$6.99

Southwestern Fries

$9.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Tater Tots

$9.99

Waffle Fries

$9.99
"Sweet Billy" Chili Fries

"Sweet Billy" Chili Fries

$10.99

Fries topped with Chili and Cheddar Cheese

Frazzle Tots

Frazzle Tots

$9.99

Pizzas

Peppermill Cheese Pie

Peppermill Cheese Pie

$13.99

The perfect bar pie: a crispy crust, snappy sauce, high quality cheese, and smiles all around

Vodka Sauce PIzza

$14.99

Doesn't vodka make everything better? We improve on our standard pie by using our own made in house vodka sauce.

Buffalo Chicken PIzza

$18.99

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet, Hot Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles on the crust

1/2 Buffalo Chicken 1/2 Plain

$15.99

Garden Salad Pie w/ Grilled Chicken

$19.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives on a Cauliflower Crust

Garden Salad Pie

$17.99

Lettuce, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Onions, Black Olives on a Cauliflower Crust

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pie

$17.99

Red Sauce, Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Bacon and Ranch Dressing

Pesto Pie

Pesto Pie

$18.99

Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, fresh Mozzarella

BBQ Pulled Pork Pie

BBQ Pulled Pork Pie

$18.99

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Frizzled Onions

Salads

Side Salad

$6.99

Small Caesar Salad

$6.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Large Caesar Salad

$9.99
Grilled Chicken Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken Garden Salad

$14.99

Taco Salad

$17.99

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Ground Beef, & Crunchy Tortilla Strips w/ Sour Cream or Ranch

Sistar Salad

Sistar Salad

$16.99

Frizzled Onions, Mushrooms, Cajun Chicken, Olives, Cucumbers over Romaine Lettuce and with Honey Mustard

House Salad

$8.99

Chopped Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Carrot, Black olives, Tomato, Raw Onion, Cucumber. Choice of dressing.

Seasonal Salad

$17.99

Seasonal Fruit, Whole Romaine, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Pistachios, Grilled Chicken. Choice of dressing.

Sandwiches, Pasta & More

Grilled Chicken mixed with lettuce and Caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Classic Penne Vodka

$14.99

Philly Cheesesteak Hero

$16.99
BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Topped with American Cheese, Bacon and Frizzled Onions

The Mill Chicken Hero

The Mill Chicken Hero

$16.99

Basic Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Melted American and Mozzarella Cheese served on Sourdough Bread

The Grown Up

The Grown Up

$12.99

A Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Swiss, Bacon and Caramelized Onions on Sourdough Bread.

The Riviera

The Riviera

$13.99

Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella and pesto on Sourdough Bread

The Cubano

The Cubano

$15.99

Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles and Mustard on a Pressed Hero

The BLAT

The BLAT

$14.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Avocado on Sourdough

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.99

Pulled Pork, Melted Cheddar, Frizzled Onions

Southwestern Sandwich

Southwestern Sandwich

$16.99

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Raw Onion, Sriracha Aoli

El Pesto

El Pesto

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Peppers, Pesto on Sourdough

A La Fresca

A La Fresca

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Pepper Oil & Vinegar on a Hero

Penne Primavera

$14.99

Sauteed Vegetables with a White Wine Sauce on Penne

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Hero

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Breast on Hero bread with choice of a side

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Tortilla Topped with Cheese & Served with Salsa & Sour Cream on the Side

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Another Top Seller! Seasoned Grilled Chicken & Cheese in a Warm Tortilla. Served with a Side of Salsa & Sour Cream

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$13.99

Mixed Cheese, Chicken Cutlet, Mozzarella, Bacon, Ranch

Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$14.99

Chicken Pesto Cheese Quesadilla

$13.99

BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadillas

$14.99

Mixed Cheese with BBQ Pulled Pork

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Plenty of delicious pub food available for pick up\take out only - kitchen always open late!

31 Lake Rd, Congers, NY 10920

