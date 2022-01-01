Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Pizza

Pepperronnies Family Restaurant 634 National Pike E Brownsville, PA 15417

126 Reviews

$

634 National Pike E

Brownsville, PA 15417

Popular Items

Large 12 Cut Pizza
Medium Cheese Pizza
16" Belly Buster

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$5.34+

Onion Rings

$5.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

Pepper-Ronnie Rolls

$7.29

Mac - N - Cheese Bites

$6.49

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.49

Cheese Stuffed Bread Sticks

$6.58

4 Bread Sticks

$5.99
Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$8.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries

$8.99

Philly Steak Fries

$9.25

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$7.49

Zucchini Sticks

$7.49

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$8.49

Burgers

Burger & Fries

Burger & Fries

$8.99

Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion,, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard..

Bacon Cheese Burger & fries

Bacon Cheese Burger & fries

$9.29

Beef Patty, American Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard

Declan Burger & fries

Declan Burger & fries

$11.99

1/2 pound Beef Patty, Triple Blend Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Mustard

Pike Burger & fries

$11.99

1/2 Lb Beef Patty, Triple Blend Cheese, Bacon, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Lettuce, Ketchup, Mustard

Double Cheese Burger & fries

$11.99

Two Beef Patty, American Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles,Ketchup, Mustard

Pizza Burger & fries

Pizza Burger & fries

$9.49

Beef Batty, Pizza Sauce, Triple Blend Cheese, Pepperoni

Chicken Burger & fries

$9.99

Diced Grilled Chicken, Onion, Triple Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

J Bird Burger & fries

J Bird Burger & fries

$9.99

Beef Patty, Breaded Chicken Strip, Onion Ring, American Cheese, Southwest BBQ Sauce,

Burger (NO FRIES)

$7.49

Beef Patty, American Cheese, Pickle, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ketchup, Mustard

Italian Burger & fries

$10.99

Beef Patty, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Our Special Italian Burger Sauce, Triple Blend Cheese

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.99

Baked Ziti & Meatballs

$8.99

Spaghetti Supreme

$10.29

Chicken Parm Dinner

$11.18
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Alfredo Noodle

$8.99

Pizza

Mini Cheese Pizza

Mini Cheese Pizza

$5.49
Medium Cheese Pizza

Medium Cheese Pizza

$9.49
Large 12 Cut Pizza

Large 12 Cut Pizza

$13.49
12 inch 8 cut STUFFED CRUST Pizza

12 inch 8 cut STUFFED CRUST Pizza

$14.97

Hand Tossed Dough with the crust stuffed with real Mozzarella Cheese. Toppings extra.

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$9.99
Cauliflower Crust

Cauliflower Crust

$9.65
Buffalo Chicken Pie

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$8.01+
Cheese Pizza Bread Sticks

Cheese Pizza Bread Sticks

$6.94+
Eva's Choice Pizza

Eva's Choice Pizza

$8.55+

Two Layers Of Pepperoni, Triple Blend Cheese, Pizza Sauce

Hoagie Pizza

$7.99+
Supreme

Supreme

$8.55+

Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Sausage, Pepperoni, Sauce, Triple Blend Cheese

Meat Supreme Pizza

Meat Supreme Pizza

$9.62+

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Beef, Sausage, Sauce, Triple Blend Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.01+

Philly Steak Pizza

$9.62+

Chopped Steak, :Liquid Cheese, Triple Blend Cheese, Onion, Garlic Butter Based

Stromboli

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$8.49+

Philly Steak

$8.49+

Buffalo Chicken

$8.49+

Italian

$8.49+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.49+

Meat Supreme

$8.49+

Eva

$8.49+

Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$6.41+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumber, House Cheese. Choice Of Dressing

Philly Steak Salad

Philly Steak Salad

$10.15+

Chopped Steak, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumber, House Cheese. Choice Of Dressing

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.62+

Diced Grilled Chicken, French Fries, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumber, House Cheese. Choice Of Dressing

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$9.62+

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumber, House Cheese. Choice Of Dressing

Veggie Salad

$8.12+

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, Black Olive, House Cheese. Choice Of Dressing

Club Salad

Club Salad

$9.62+

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Green Pepper, Cucumber, House Cheese. Choice Of Dressing

Side Salad

$3.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, House Cheese. Choice Of Dressing

Subs & Sandwiches

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.49

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Triple Blend Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Italian Dressing

Spicy Italian Sub

$8.49

Pepperoni, Salami, Hot Pepper Cheese, Onion, Banana Peppers Lettuce, Tomatoes, Italian Dressing

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.49

Ham, Triple Blend Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

Club Sub

$9.49

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Onion, Triple Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.49

Italian Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Triple Blend Cheese

Philly Steak Sub

Philly Steak Sub

$10.49

Chopped Steak, Triple Blend Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

Philly Steak Supreme Sub

$10.99

Chopped Steak, Mushroom, Bacon, Onion, Triple Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

Hot Sausage Sub

$8.49

Chopped Spicy Sausage, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Triple Blend Cheese, Marinara. Sauce

Insane Sub

$9.99

Italian Meatballs, Chopped Spicy Sausage, Hot Pepper Cheese, Marinara Sauce

Chicken Parm Sub

$10.99

Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Triple Blend Cheese

Chicken Sub

$11.76+

Diced Grilled Chicken, Onion, Triple Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Sub

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.99

Mild Buffalo Sauce, Diced Grilled Chicken, Triple Blend Cheese

9oz Alaskan Cod

$10.99
16" Belly Buster

16" Belly Buster

$16.99

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Triple Blend Cheese, Banana Peppers, Green Peppers, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Italian Dressing

BLT Sub

$6.99

Chopped Bacon, Triple Blend Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

BLT on Toast

$3.89

Grilled Cheese

$3.29

Italian Philly Steak Sub

$10.99

Chopped Steak, Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Triple Blend Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

Veggie Sub

$6.99

Tomatoes, Lettuce, Mushroom, Black Olive, Banana Pepper, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Onion, Triple Blend Cheese, Italian Dressing

Pizza Sub

$7.25

Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Triple Blend Cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta Menu

Kids Sub Menu

Kids Appetizer Menu

Kids Pizza Menu

$4.60

Kids Cheesy Breadsticks

$4.99

Wings

Boneless Wings

$8.99
Bone In Wings

Bone In Wings

$8.99

Gourmet Cookie & Deserts

Raspberry Cheese Cake Bites

Raspberry Cheese Cake Bites

$6.41

Sienna White Macadamia

$2.41

Sienna Oatmeal Raisin

$2.41

Sienna Double Chocolate Chip

$2.41Out of stock

Sienna Peanut Butter Cup

$2.41Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$3.05+

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Juice

$2.94+

Chocolate Milk

$2.41+

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Reg Whole Milk

$2.68+

Water

$0.19
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Dine In or Carry Out. We Deliver with Door Dash. Search Pepperronnies Family Restaurant

Website

Location

634 National Pike E, Brownsville, PA 15417

Directions

