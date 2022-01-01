Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Mexican & Tex-Mex

PEPPERS & FRIES

review star

No reviews yet

3900 E Lake Street

Minneapolis, MN 55406

Order Again

Popular Items

Basic Bob
Bangkok
COLT

Starters

Cheese Curds

$11.50

Fresh Ellsworth cheese curds hand battered in-house, with ranch dressing

Nachos

Nachos

$14.95

Crispy corn tortillas with choice of carnitas, verde chicken, tinga chicken, or seasoned ground beef, refried beans, cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream, fresh jalapeños

Side Fries

$4.95
Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$12.95

3 warm corn tortillas filled with tinga chicken, verde chicken, or carnitas. Topped with queso fresco, onions, fresh jalapeños, cilantro and a side of pico de gallo.

Cheese Fries

$9.50

Fresh-cut fries topped with cheese sauce

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$12.95

House-battered, served with ranch dressing and BBQ sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.50

Fresh-cut fries topped with chili, cheese sauce, onions, fresh Jalapeños. Sub tortilla chips no charge

Chips and Guac

$10.95Out of stock

Tortilla chips with our own guacamole

Chips and Salsa

$5.95
Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$11.95

Nathan's all-beef hot dog bites hand-battered in house with honey mustard

PB&J Fries

$10.50

Fresh-cut fries tossed with peanut butter and our own pepper jelly

Quesadilla

$12.95

Choice of carnitas, chicken verde, chicken tinga, or seasoned ground beef, melted with pepper jack and cheddar, cilantro, and onion in a toasted flour tortilla with pico de gallo and sour cream

Side Chips

$3.75

Tater Tots

$7.50

Served with ranch and BBQ

Totchos

$13.95

Tater tots, pulled pork, monterey jack, bbq sauce, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, side of sour cream. Substitute tortilla chips, no charge

Burgers

Candied Cowboy

$14.95Out of stock

COLT Beyond Burger

$15.95Out of stock
Basic Bob

Basic Bob

$11.45

Basic hamburger or cheeseburger

Bangkok

Bangkok

$15.65

Cream cheese, Pepper's Asian garlic sauce, Sriracha coleslaw, cilantro,fresh jalapeños

COLT

COLT

$13.95

American Cheese, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, side of mayo

Rattler

Rattler

$14.95

Bacon, pepper jack, BBQ sauce, Cholula- seasoned onion straws

Bacon & Blue

$14.95

Bacon, blue cheese dressing, onion, tomato, lettuce, mayo, blue cheese crumbles

Breakfast Burger

$14.85

Pepper jack, bacon, over-easy egg, pepper jelly

Cheeseburger-cheeseburger

Cheeseburger-cheeseburger

$16.45

Two ⅓ pound patties topped with 6 slices of American cheese. Yup - 6! Topped with dill pickle slices. Warning: for cheese lovers only

Daaaaa Burger

Daaaaa Burger

$13.95

Chicago-style with yellow mustard, onion, bright green sweet pickle relish, dill pickles, tomatoes, sport peppers, celery salt

Firehouse 21

Firehouse 21

$14.85

Pepper jack, fresh grilled jalapeños, chipotle mayo, cooled down with cream cheese

Peppers Juicy

$15.50

Juicy stuffed with American cheese, topped with more American cheese (a spare tire in case of a blow out). Note: only available cooked medium.

Lake & Marshall Bridge

Lake & Marshall Bridge

$16.45

Two ¼ pound patties, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, pickles and Pepper’s sauce

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$14.65

A juicy stuffed with American cheese, topped with melted American and smothered in our own mac & cheese blended with pico de gallo. Only available cooked medium.

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.65

Swiss cheese and portabella mushroom slices

Peppers PB&J

Peppers PB&J

$15.65

Peanut butter, our own pepper jelly, bacon, cheddar

Pretzel Dipper

$13.95

Cheddar, red onion, fresh jalapeños on a pretzel bun, side of house-made cheese sauce

Pub Burger

$14.65

Gouda, grilled onions, dijon aioli on a pretzel bun

Burritos

Bean & Cheese

$9.95

Refried beans, cheddar, side of sour cream. Add pico de gallo, onions or jalapeños for an additional charge

Classic

Classic

$13.95

Choice of carnitas, chicken verde, or tinga chicken, refried beans, cilantro-lime rice, pepper jack, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream.

Smothered Chicken Chile Verde

Smothered Chicken Chile Verde

$14.95

Stewed Verde chicken, black beans, cilantro-lime rice, pepper jack, smothered with Verde chicken, side of sour cream

Smothered Chicken Tinga

Smothered Chicken Tinga

$14.95

Chipotle seasoned tinga chicken, refried beans, cilantro-lime rice, queso fresco, smothered with tinga chicken, side of sour cream

Taco Burrito

$12.95

Seasoned ground beef, cheddar, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, side of sour cream

Veggie

$12.95

Black beans, cilantro-lime rice, pico de gallo, sautéed onions, peppers and mushrooms, pepper jack, lettuce, sour cream

Willies Smothered Rojo Pork

Willies Smothered Rojo Pork

$14.95

Stewed chipotle pork, refried beans, cilantro-lime rice, cheddar, smothered with chipotle pork, side of sour cream

Hot Dogs

Chicago Style

Chicago Style

$9.85

Yellow mustard, onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, dill pickle, tomato, sport peppers, dash of celery salt

Classic Hot Dog

$7.45

Nothing but hot dog

Dog BLT

$9.85

Bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo

Mac Daddy Dog

$9.85

Topped with our own mac & cheese blended with pico de gallo

Memphis

Memphis

$9.85

Bacon-wrapped, topped with bbq sauce and creamy coleslaw

Midwest

Midwest

$9.85

Topped with chili, onions, shredded cheddar

Seattle Dog

$9.85

Topped with cream cheese and grilled jalapenos.

Stadium

$7.65

Relish, onions

Sandwiches

Chicken Tender Deluxe

Chicken Tender Deluxe

$14.95

Hand-breaded chicken tenders, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles on a toasted bun, side of mayo

Classic BLT

$12.45

Crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, and tomato with mayo on grilled sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Choice of cheese melted on grilled sourdough

Philly Cheese

Philly Cheese

$13.95

Sliced steak, grilled green peppers and onions, melted provolone or cheese sauce on a buttered, toasted hoagie bun

Portabella Sandwich

$13.95

Avocado, chipotle mayo, grilled onion, mushroom, pepper jack, Swiss and tomato on sourdough

Spicy Chicken Deluxe

$14.95

Hand-breaded chicken tenders, pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeños, chipotle mayo, lettuce, with a side of honey buffalo sauce

Salads, Chili and Soup

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.85

Mixed greens, crispy chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, red onion, corn, cilantro, crunchy corn tortilla strips

Garden Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, croutons.

Mexicali Salad

$13.95

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, shredded pepper jack, black beans, corn, crunchy corn tortilla strips, avocado slices, cilantro, chipotle raspberry dressing

Salad Taco

$14.50

Choice of chicken tinga, carnitas, or seasoned ground beef, mixed greens, cheddar, jalapeños, cilantro, pico de gallo, crunchy corn tortilla strips, with salsa and sour cream

Matt's (East Lake Liquor) Chili

Matt's (East Lake Liquor) Chili

$5.50+

Cup or bowl

Soup

$5.50+

Cup or bowl

Side Salad

$4.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, croutons

Coleslaw

$3.95

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$6.95

Choice of cheese on a kid-size burger

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kid Bean Burrito

$6.95

Beans and cheese

Kid Beef Burrito

$6.95

Ground beef and cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95

American cheese grilled on sourdough bread

Kid Hamburger

$6.95

Kid Hot Dog

$6.95

Kid Mini Corn Dogs

$6.95

Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Pepper Jelly

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

Peppers Sauce

$0.50

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Asian Garlic

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Dijon Aioil

$0.50

French

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Pico De Gallo 4oz

$1.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette 2oz

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette 4oz

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Verde 4oz

$1.00

Shakes

Hand-blended custard shakes made to order

Shakes

$6.50

Kids Shakes

$2.95

Mini Donuts

Mini Donuts

$6.50

Breakfast

Chorizon con Hoevos

$13.95Out of stock

Traditional Breakfast

$10.95Out of stock

Pancakes

$9.95Out of stock

Side Bacon

$3.50Out of stock

Side Hashbrowns

$4.95Out of stock

NA Beverage

Root Beer

$4.50

Coke Can

$1.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.00

Sprite Can

$1.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull-Sugar Free

$4.00

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers, burritos and more!

Location

3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406

Directions

