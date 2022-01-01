Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Mexican & Tex-Mex
PEPPERS & FRIES
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Burgers, burritos and more!
Location
3900 E Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN 55406
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
My Burger- Stadium Village - 213 SE Oak St
4.1 • 156
213 SE Oak St Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurant