Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu 43 Hudson St

74 Reviews

43 Hudson St

Northborough, MA 01532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Meal Packages

Small Family Gathering (Serves 4-6)

$166.00

(1) Half 10/14 Pound Turkey, All The Fixings Including Cranberry Sauce, Bread Stuffing, Vegetable Ratatouille, Gravy, Rolls, and Dessert. Complimentary Pumpkin Pie. Potatoes Available A La Carte

Meal Package #1 (Serves 8-12)

$213.00

(1) Whole 10/14 Pound Turkey, All The Fixings Including Cranberry Sauce, Bread Stuffing, Vegetable Ratatouille, Gravy, Rolls, and Dessert. Complimentary Pumpkin Pie. Potatoes Available A La Carte

Meal Package #2 (Serves 12-18)

$280.00

(1) Whole 20/24 Pound Turkey, All The Fixings Including Cranberry Sauce, Bread Stuffing, Vegetable Ratatouille, Gravy, Rolls, and Dessert. Complimentary Pumpkin Pie (X2) Potatoes Available A La Carte

Just The Meat

Whole Roasted Turkeys A La Carte

Available as 10/14 Pound or 20/24 Pound in Either Traditional Oven Roasted or Cajun Fried.

Sides Dishes

Turkey Gravy 1 Quart

$16.00

House Made Traditional Turkey Gravy.

Sweet Potato Casserole Half Pan (Serves 6-8)

$33.00

Casserole with streusel, walnuts, marshmallow topping

Peppers Famous Corn Pudding Half Pan (Serves 6-8)

$35.00

Peppers Famous Roasted Corn Pudding

Vegetable Ratatouille Half Pan (Serves 6-8)

$30.00

Rustic stew of eggplant, zucchini, squash, peppers, onions, tomato.

Sausage and Cornbread Stuffing Half Pan (Serves 6-8)

$35.00

House made corn bread and seasoned pork sausage stufffing.

Butternut Squash and Sage Lasagna Half Pan (Serves 6-8)

$58.00

Butternut Squash, Roasted Sage, Cheese Filling.

Green Bean Casserole Half Pan Half Pan (Serves 6-8)

$55.00

Creamy mushroom Velouté, Crispy onion topping.

Cranberry Sauce 1 Quart

$17.50

Peppers House Made Cranberry Sauce With Fresh Cranberries.

Yukon Golden Whipped Potatoes and Gravy Half Pan (Serves 6-8)

$35.00

Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes and Peppers House Made Traditional Gravy.

Traditional Bread Stuffing Half Pan (Serves 6-8)

$35.00

Peppers House Made Traditional Bread Stuffing.

Vanilla Whipped Butternut Squash Half Pan (Serves 6-8)

$38.00

Vanilla Scented Whipped Butternut Squash.

Harvest Salad (Serves 8-10)

$66.00

Spiced Butternut Squash, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Dried Cranberries, Baby Arugula, Port Wine Dressing.

Lavender Pear Waldorf Salad (Serves 8-10)

$66.00

Dried Cherries, Candied Pecans, sliced grapes, Great Hill Blue cheese, Honey Yogurt.

From The Bakeshop

Pumpkin Swiss Roll (Serves 8-10)

$42.00

Moist pumpkin cake filled with maple cream cheese frosting.

Spiced Chai Cheesecake (Serves 8)

$34.00

Chai scented cheesecake topped with vanilla chantilly cream (can be made gluten free).

Peach Cranberry Crisp (Serves 8)

$34.00

Roasted peaches and cranberries crisp baked with brown sugar and crispy oat crumble. Can be made gluten free.

Chocolate Almond Cream Pie

$34.00

Dark chocolate almond filling topped with vanilla chantilly cream and roasted almonds.

Caramel Apple Pie (Serves 8)

$34.00

Roasted caramel apples, crispy oat topping, and caramel drizzle.

Vanilla Bean Chantilly Cream 1 Quart

$15.00

Sweetened House Whipped Cream With Vanilla Scent.

The Afterparty

Meatballs With Marinara (Serves 10-12)

$98.00

5 Pounds of House Made Meatballs, Simmered in House Marinara Sauce.

Buffalo Wings (5 Pounds)

$119.00

Served With Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce, Celery, and Carrots.

Baked Ziti (Serves 10-15)

$105.00

Layered Ziti Baked With 4 Cheese Blend and Marinara Sauce.

Asian Noodle Salad With Dumplings (Serves 10-15)

$90.00

House Made Cold Soba Noodle Salad With Soy Vinaigrette, 15 Pork Dumplings, and 15 Edamame Dumplings.

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese (Serves 10-15)

$125.00

5 Pounds of Pasta, House Made Cheese Sauce and House Made Slow Cooked BBQ Pulled Pork.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

43 Hudson St, Northborough, MA 01532

Directions

Gallery
Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu image
Peppers Special Celebrations Pick Up Menu image

Similar restaurants in your area

Peppers Artful Events - Online Ordering
orange star4.7 • 74
43 Hudson St Northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
Craft Food Halls - Marlborough
orange starNo Reviews
110 Campus Drive Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Farmer and the Fork Cafe at Tower Hill - 11 French Drive - Boylston, MA 01505
orange starNo Reviews
11 French Drive Boylston, MA 01505
View restaurantnext
Rita’s Catering - Jones Rd
orange starNo Reviews
201 Jones Road Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Cricket Cafe & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1075 Main Street Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Rita's Catering - Incentivo Lab - Incentivo /950 Bay Colony
orange starNo Reviews
950 Winter St Waltham, MA 02451
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Northborough

Yama Zakura Sushi Bar
orange star4.5 • 894
369 West Main St Northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
Anzios Brick Oven Pizza
orange star4.2 • 358
10010 Shops Way Suite Q Northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
C'est la Vie Bistro - Northboro
orange star5.0 • 99
30 Main St Northboro, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
Peppers Artful Events - Online Ordering
orange star4.7 • 74
43 Hudson St Northborough, MA 01532
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Northborough
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Marlborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Worcester
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Framingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston