FOOD MENU

Appetizer

Carne Asada Fries

$16.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$11.00

Loaded Tots

$13.00

Nachos

$14.00

Street Tacos

$14.00

Wings

$14.00

$5 Trivia & Softball Nacho

$5.00

Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Wing Wednesday

$0.50

Entree

Hamburger

$13.00

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$15.00

Chicken Strip Basket

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$15.00

Basket of Fries

$3.50

Basket of Tots

$3.50

LIQUOR

VODKA

Well Vodka

$4.00

360 Vanilla

$4.50

44 North Huckleberry

$5.00

44 North Nectarine

$5.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$4.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.00

Firefly

$4.50

Grey Goose

$7.00

Ketel One

$6.50

New Amsterdam

$5.00

New Amsterdam Coconut

$5.00

New Amsterdam Lemon

$5.00

New Amsterdam Mango

$5.00

New Amsterdam Peach

$5.00

New Amsterdam Pineapple

$5.00

New Amsterdam Raspberry

$5.00

New Amsterdam Watermelon

$5.00

Pearl Cucumber

$4.50

Pickle Vodka

$5.00

Pink Whitney

$3.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.00

Smirnoff Orange

$4.00

Spicy Pickle Vodka

$5.00

Svedka Blue Raspberry

$4.50

Titos

$6.00

Industry Night Well

$2.00

Softball Jersey Well

GIN

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.75

Botanist

$8.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$5.50

Industry Night Well

$2.00

Softball Jersey Well

RUM

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Bumbu

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Kraken

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Industry Night Well

$2.00

Softball Jersey Well

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$4.00

1800 Coconut

$6.25

1800 Reposado

$6.00

1800 Silver

$6.00

Casamigos Anejo

$9.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.00

Ghost

$6.00

Hornitos

$5.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$6.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$6.50

Milagro

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Industry Night Well

$2.00

Softball Jersey Well

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Black Velvet

$4.50

Black Velvet Salted Caramel

$4.50

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Fireball

$4.00

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Fire

$5.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.50

Makers Mark

$9.00

Montana 1889

$9.00

Ole Smokey Mango Habanero

$6.00

Ole Smokey Rootbeer

$6.00

Ole Smokey Salty Watermelon

$6.00

Pendleton

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$4.50

Skrewball

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Wild Turkey 101

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Industry Night Well

$2.00

Softball Jersey Well

LIQ/CORDIALS

Amaretto

$4.50

Blue Curaco

$3.50

Buttershots

$3.50

Chambord

$5.00

Chartreuse

$5.00

Cointreau

$4.50

Creme de Cacao

$3.50

Creme de Menthe

$3.50

Dr Cherry

$4.00

Dr Menthol

$3.50

Drambuie

$4.50

Emmets Irish Cream

$4.00

Fernet Branca

$6.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Grape Puckers

$3.50

Hennessy Cognac

$6.00

Hot Damn Schnapps

$3.50

Jagermeister

$3.50

Kona Coffee

$4.50

Melon Schnapps

$3.50

Midori

$4.50

Pama

$4.00

Peach Tree

$3.50

Raspberry Puckers

$3.50

Rumchata

$4.50

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Sour Apple Puckers

$3.50

St Germain

$5.00

Strawberry Puckers

$3.50

Triple Sec

$3.50

Watermelon Puckers

$3.50

LIQUOR MODIFIERS

Red Bull

$1.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$1.00

Flavored Red Bull

$1.00

Liquid Ice

$1.00

COCKTAILS

BUCKETS

All Nighter Bucket

$14.00

Bougie Mule Bucket

$14.00

Corona-Rita Bucket

$14.00

Cotton Candy Bucket

$14.00

Creamsicle Bucket

$14.00

Hennything Goes Bucket

$14.00

Mermaid Bucket

$14.00

Purple People Eater Bucket

$14.00

Peach Margarita Bucket

$14.00

Washington Apple Bucket

$14.00

Mai Tai Bucket

$14.00

Paradise Punch Bucket

$14.00

Peppers' Pineapple Margarita Bucket

$14.00

Tropical Trash Can Bucket

$14.00

COCKTAILS

A.M.F.

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Caesar

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$6.50

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

House Margarita

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.50

Margarita

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Trash Can

$8.00

White Russian

$6.00

SHOTS

Applesauce Shot

$4.00

Blow Job Shot

$4.50

Chocolate Cake Shot

$4.00

Chuck Norris Shot

$5.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$4.50

Cowboy Cocksucker Shot

$5.00

Duck Fart Shot

$4.00

Four Horsemen Shot

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel Shot

$4.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.50

Irish Breakfast Shot

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb Shot

$8.00

Jager Bomb Shot

$5.00

Jolly Rancher Shot

$4.50

Kamikaze Shot

$4.50

Lavender Lightbulb Shot

$5.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.00

Lunch Box Shot

$5.50

Mexican Candy Shot

$4.00

Mind Eraser Shot

$4.00

Pickle Shot

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot

$4.00

Pink Starburst Shot

$4.50

Rainbow Shot

$12.00

Red-Headed Slut Shot

$4.50

Scooby Snack Shot

$5.00

Smokey Tea Shot

$6.00

Southern Hospitality Shot

$5.00

Star Fucker Shot

$5.50

Three Wise Men Shot

$5.50

Tootsie Roll Shot

$5.00

Twanger Shot

$5.00

Vegas Bomb Shot

$6.00

Washington Apple Shot

$5.50

White Gummy Bear Shot

$5.00

White Tea Shot

$5.00

Shot Ski

$10.00

Jell-O Shot

$1.00

Pudding Shot

$1.00

BEER

DRAFT BEERS

Bud Light

$3.75+

Budweiser

$3.50+

Coors Light

$3.75+

Miller Lite

$3.75+

Blue Moon

$4.50+

Cold Smoke

$4.50+

Dirt Church

$4.50+

Dos Equis

$4.50+

Fiesta Oro Gose - Uberbrew

$4.50+

Flathead Cherry Cider

$5.00+

Honey Hefe

$4.50+

41 Peaks IPA - BAM

$4.50+

Mango Cart

$4.50+

One Night Stand

$4.50+

Salmon Fly

$4.50+

Strawberry Wheat

$4.50+

Street Fight

$4.50+

Industry Night Craft

$3.00

Industry Night Domestic

$2.00

Kill The Keg Wristband

$10.00

Softball Domestic Pitcher

$5.00

Softball Jersey Domestic Draft

BOTTLED BEER

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Busch Lite

$3.50

Busch Lite - Peach

$3.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Coors Original

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Modelo

$4.50

NA Beer

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Domestic Beer Bucket

$15.00

Craft Beer Bucket

$20.00

CANNED BEER

Guinness Can

$5.00

PBR Can

$3.00

Rebel Hard Coffee

$4.50

Black Cherry White Claw

$4.50

Blackberry White Claw

$4.50

Grapefruit White Claw

$4.50

Lime White Claw

$4.50

Mango White Claw

$4.50

Peach White Claw

$4.50

Pineapple White Claw

$4.50

Raspberry White Claw

$4.50

Strawberry White Claw

$4.50

Watermelon White Claw

$4.50

White Claw Wednesday

$2.00

WINES

RED

Cabernet

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

WHITE

Chardonnay

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

CHAMPAGNE

Champagne

$4.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Mt. Dew

$2.75

7-Up

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75

Liquid Ice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Flavored Red Bull

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Water Bottle

$1.00

HAPPY HOUR

Well Vodka

$2.00

Well Gin

$2.00

Well Rum

$2.00

Well Tequila

$2.00

Well Whiskey

$2.00

Bud Light Draft

$2.00

Budweiser Draft

$2.00

Coors Light Draft

$2.00

Miller Lite Draft

$2.00

All Nighter Bucket

$10.00

Bougie Mule Bucket

$10.00

Corona-Rita Bucket

$10.00

Cotton Candy Bucket

$10.00

Creamsicle Bucket

$10.00

Hennything Goes Bucket

$10.00

Mermaid Bucket

$10.00

Peach Margarita Bucket

$10.00

Purple People Eater Bucket

$10.00

Washington Apple Bucket

$10.00

Mai Tai Bucket

$10.00

Paradise Punch Bucket

$10.00

Peppers' Pineapple Margarita Bucket

$10.00

Tropical Trash Can Bucket

$10.00

Monday Regulars' Bottled Beer

$2.00

Regulars' Craft Draft Happy Hour

$3.00