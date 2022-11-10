A map showing the location of Peppers Italian RestaurantView gallery

Peppers Italian Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

12401 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, OH 44107

Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan
Garlic Bread
Sticks

Starters

Peppers

Peppers

$12.00

Hot Peppers Holiday Sausage Blended Cheeses House Sauce

Brussels

Brussels

$12.00

Brussels Pancetta Garlic Srichi Honey

Garlic Bread

$8.00

Garlic Spread Romano Herbs Melty Cheese and Marinara

Rolls

Rolls

$9.00

Pepperoni Mozzarella Crispy Wrap House Sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

Crispy Calamari rings Lemon Aioli Fried Basil House Sauce

Sticks

Sticks

$11.00

Skewered Hand Breaded Provolone with Pomodora Sauuce

Cheese Board

$16.00Out of stock
Mussels

Mussels

$13.00

P.E.I. Mussels steamed in white wine and spicy tomato broth

Do Not Make

As App

Pizza

Pepperoni + Sausage + Ham + Bacon + Meatball + Prosciutto
Margarita Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$16.00

Spinach Pizza

$21.00Out of stock
Godfather Pizza

Godfather Pizza

$24.00
Shroom Pizza

Shroom Pizza

$21.00

garlic sauce + Wild Mushrooms + Pine Nuts + Fine Herbs + Gorganzola

Roman Pizza

$17.00

Houce Sauce Ricotta Cheese Shaved Parmesan Romano Basil

Blanco Pizza

$19.00

Garlic sauce Red Onion Tomato Fresh Mozzarella Basil

Siclian Pizza

Siclian Pizza

$19.00

House Sauce Italian Sausage Roasted red Pepper Caramelized Onion

Veggie Pizza

$19.00

House Sauce Tomato Peppers Onion Mushroom Black Olives

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni Sausage Mushroom Pepper rings Black Olives Green Peppers Onion Garlic

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Half Sheet Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Do Not Make

Pepperoni

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Bacon

$2.50

Green Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Red Onion

$2.50

Carmelized Onion

$2.50

Proscuito

$2.50

Banana Pepper Rings

$2.50

Kalamata Olive

$2.50

Spinach

$2.50

Mushroom

$2.50

Tomato

$2.50

Fresh Garlic

$2.50

Ham

$2.50

Meatball

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Feta

$2.50

Artichoke

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Chicken

$2.50

Extra Cheese

$2.50

Black Olives

Salads

Side House Salad

$2.00

Italian Salad

$13.20

MIxed Greens Kalamat Olives Artichokes Roasted Peppers Red Onion Feta

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Crisp Romaine Shave Parmesan House Made Caeser Dressing Croutons

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula Greens Crispy Prosciutto Shaved Parmesan Croutons Lemon Cracked Pepper E.V.O,O

Do Not Make

Side Caesar Salad

$2.00Out of stock

Large House Salad

$9.00

Solo Side House Salad

$4.00

Caprese Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Soup

Wedding Soup

$5.40

Do Not Make

Quart Of Wedding Soup

$14.40Out of stock

Cup Of Wedding Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Veal Marsala

$25.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00

Veal Parmesa

$25.00

Chicken Picatta

$20.00

Veal Picatta

$25.00

Chicken Romano

$20.00

Frutti Di Mare

$25.00

Specialties

Lasagna

$20.00

Manicoti

$17.00

Ravioli

$17.00

Do Not Make

Pasta

Spaghetti

Penne

Fettucine

Gnocchi

$3.00

Gluten Free Gnocchi

$3.00Out of stock

Do Not Make

Rice Noodles Gf

$2.00

Angel Hair

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Spaghetti w/ House Sauce

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Sticks

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Buttered Pasta

$7.00

Daily Specials

Linguini And Clams

Linguini And Clams

$24.00
Family dinner box 1

Family dinner box 1

$55.00Out of stock
Family dinner box 2

Family dinner box 2

$65.00Out of stock

Family dinner box 3

$70.00Out of stock

Chicken Carbonara

$21.60

Sauteed Chicken+Bacon+Peas+Cream+Spaghetti

Penne w/ Sausage, Peppers, and Onion

$18.00

Local Italian sausage from Holiday Sausage, sauteed with garlic, peppers and onions tossed in our famous house sauce and tossed with Italian imported penne pasta.

Lentn Fish Special

Lentn Fish Special

$20.00Out of stock

Pan seared stripped Panga, w/ blistered Tomato + Caper + White Wine + Lemon + Butter Over Papardelli Pasta

1/2 Pan Lasagna

$79.00Out of stock

Shrimp and Scallop Fettucini in a Seafood Cream Sauce

$22.00

Cast Iron Seared Walleye w/ Fettucini and Spinach Cream Sauce

$22.00Out of stock

Cast Iron Seared Salmon w/ Fettucini and Spinach Cream Sauce

$22.00Out of stock

2 Topping Half Sheet Pizza

$20.00

Strip Steak

$25.00

Scallop App

$15.00

Sides & Extras

Mushrooms

$4.00

Meatball

$3.50

Chicken

$6.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Brussels

$4.00

Side Pasta

$7.00

Quart Of House Sauce

$12.00

Quart Of Alfredo

$14.40

Quart Of Meat Sauce

$14.40

Quart Of Pesto

$14.40

Quart Of Vodka Sauce

$14.40

Do Not Make

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Of Pasta Sauce

$2.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$4.00Out of stock

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$7.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00
Lemoncello Cake

Lemoncello Cake

$7.00Out of stock
Flowerless Chocolate Tort

Flowerless Chocolate Tort

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Do Not Make

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Rainbow Cake

$7.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.60

Cranberry

$3.60

GingerAle

$3.60

Sour

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.80

Coke

$3.60

Diet Coke

$3.60

Sprite

$3.60

Lemonade

$3.60

Iced Tea

$3.60

Coffee

$3.60

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$7.20

Cafe Latte

$7.20

Pellegrino

$3.60

Hot Tea

$3.00

Dbl Espresso

$8.00

Dbl Espresso

$7.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice Bottle

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Aqua Panna

$3.00

White Wine Glass

Chardonnay

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Grenache

$10.00

Rose

$10.00

Riesling

$10.00

Moscato

$10.00

HH Wine

$5.00

Red Wine Glass

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Black Ridge

Centine Toscana

$10.00

Montepulciano Castallano

$10.00

Montupoli Montepulciano

$9.00

Punta Malbac

$10.00

Up Shot Red Blend

$12.00

Z Alexander Blend

$11.00

Bonanza

$12.00

Joe Pinot

$12.00

Trim Cab9

$12.00

75 Cab

$12.00

Ruffino

$10.00

Syrah

$10.00

Clemente Classico

$9.00

Regaleali Nero

$9.00

Ripa Delle Toscana

$9.00

Ruffino Chianti

$10.00

Regaleali

$10.00

Ck Cabernet

$10.00

Ck Merlot

$10.00

Vecchia Cantina Toscana Rosso

$10.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$3.50

Hi Life

$3.50

Peroni

$5.00

Moretti

$5.00

Sibling Revelry IPA

$5.00

Tangerine Wheat

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Citizen Cider

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Lab Lager

$5.00

Hazy IPA

$6.00

Seasonal Brews

$6.00

Olly Olly Gluten Free

$6.00

Hammer Lyte Blackberry Lager

$5.00

White Rajah

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Peroni Draft

$6.00

White Rajah Draft

$7.00

Bubble Stash

$5.00

Labatt Non Alcoholic

$6.00

Stella Draft

$7.00

Neapolitan Milk Stout

$7.00

White Wine Bottle

Riesling Bottle

$28.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle

$28.00

Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Prosecco

$28.00

Moscato

$28.00

Grenache Bottle

$28.00

Rose

$28.00

Chardonnay

$28.00

Red Wine Bottle

Chianti

$28.00

Bonanza

$38.00

Blackridge Pinot Noir

$28.00

Centine Toscana

$28.00

Castellano Montepulciano

$28.00

Glenbrook Cab

$28.00

75 Cab

$48.00

Montupoli

$34.00

Punta Malbec

$34.00

Glenbrook Merlot

$28.00

Upshot

$38.00

Trim Cab

$36.00

Z Alexander Blend

$40.00

Clemente Classico Chianti

$35.00

Fableist Red Zin

$35.00

Joe Pinot Noir

$38.00

Ruffino Chianti

$28.00

Nozzole Chianti

$45.00

Lamole Di Lamole

$60.00

Nipozzano Chianti

$48.00

Brunello Di Montalcino

$65.00

Michele Chiarlo Barolo

$65.00

Caymus Cabernet

$100.00

Nickel & Nickel

$80.00

Guidolberto

$65.00

Damilano Barolo

$75.00

House Cab

$28.00

Francis Coppola Claret

$36.00

Ruffino Chianti

$28.00

Malgra Barolo

$65.00

Bel Agio Chianti

$35.00

Sodale Merlot

$35.00

Regaleali Nero

$35.00

Stags Leap Petit Syrah

$60.00

Specialyst Red Zin

$35.00

Vella Amarone

$80.00

Ck Cabernet

$28.00

Villa Antinori

$45.00

Cork Fee

$15.00

Casamatta Toscana

$45.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Hotel Tango

$7.00

Gin

Hendricks

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Highclere Gin

$8.00

Rum

Captain

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Tequila

Espalon

$8.00

Altos

$7.00

Western Reserve Tequila

$8.00

Casamigos

$8.00

Whiskey

Skrewball

$7.00

Jack

$7.00

Western Reserve Rye

$9.00

Jameson

$7.00

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

Bourbon

Woodford

$9.00

Makers

$8.00

Bookers

$14.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Basil Haydens

$9.00

Western Reserve Bourbon

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Liqueur/Cordials

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Aperol

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Fernet

$7.00

Martini

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhatten

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Long Island

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Sangria

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Italicus

$6.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Mule

$10.00

Pitcher Of Sangria

$25.00

Baileys

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Mojito

$10.00

Limoncello Kiss

$10.00

French 75

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Peppers Italian Restaurant is a classic Lakewood neighborhood spot to enjoy favorites like, chicken parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna and pizza. Established in 1999 and now owned by the Pinzone family. Peppers new wine bar is a favorite for couples to sit at and try

Location

12401 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

