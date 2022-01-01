Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peppers Market & Sandwich Shop

review star

No reviews yet

2107 Grace Park Dr

Morrisville, NC 27560

Sandwiches/Wraps

Spicy Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Healthy Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

Veggie Burrito

$6.50

Southwest Burrito

$6.50

Smothered Burrito

$6.50

Everything Burrito

$6.95

Flatbread Sandwich

$5.25

Meals

Hearty Breakfast Omelet

$8.45

California Omelet

$7.75

Bacon Jam Omelet

$8.50

Eggs To Order

$7.75

Mixed Berry Waffles

$9.25

Parfait Power Bowl

$7.25

Seasonal Greens with Bacon

$8.75

Rosemary Braised Pork Hash

$8.75

Biscuits, Sausage, and Gravy

$8.50

Corned Beef Hash

$9.25

Cheddar Onion Grit Bowl

$8.95

Avocado Toast

$7.75

Kids

Kid's Eggs to Order

$5.99

Kid's Loaded Mixed Berry Waffle

$5.99

Kid's Cheese Omelet

$5.99

Breakfast Sides

Hashbrown Cakes

$2.25

Cheddar Onion Grits

$2.25

Toast

$1.25

Fruit

$1.25

Jalapeno Bacon

$2.25

Sausage Gravy

$2.25

Sandwiches

Albacore Tuna Melt

$8.75

Albacore Tuna Salad

$8.75

Avocado Toast with Soup or Salad

$7.75

BBQ Turkey Burger

$7.95Out of stock

Black Bean Burger

$8.25

BLT

$8.50

Build Your Own

$8.95

Chicken Bahn Mi

$8.25Out of stock

Chicken Fajita Sub

$8.75Out of stock

Chicken Pesto

$8.25Out of stock

Chicken Salad

$7.95

Club with a Twist

$8.75

Cuban

$7.95

Fiery Chicken Bacon Melt

$8.50

French Dip

$8.25

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$8.75

Gourmet Ham and Cheese

$7.95

Green Goddess Wrap

$8.25

Grilled Reuben

$8.75

Horseradish Roast Beef

$8.75

Jalapeno Bacon BLT

$9.25

Mango Ham

$8.25

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.25

Roast Beef and Bacon Jam

$9.25

Roasted Tomato Caprese

$8.25

Rosemary Braised Pork Sub

$7.95

Spicy White Bean Burger

$8.25

Spotlight

$9.25

Sriracha Chicken with Jalapeno Bacon

$7.95

Trippin' Chicken

$9.25

Turkey Reuben

$8.25

Turkey Tomato Pesto

$8.25

Vegetarian Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Salad

Black and Blue

$9.25

Classic House

$8.50

Strawberry Walnut

$9.75

Combo

Soup and Salad

$8.75

Half Sandwich and Soup or Salad

$8.75

Kids

Kid's Ham and Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Turkey and Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid's Peanut Butter, Honey, and Banana

$5.99

Kid's Chicken Salad Wrap

$5.99

Lunch sides

Pasta Salad

$1.25

Coleslaw

$1.25

Fruit

$1.25

Cup of Soup - Soup of the Day

$3.25

Cup of Soup - Tomato

$3.25

Bowl of Soup - Soup of the Day

$4.75

Bowl of Soup - Tomato

$4.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Peppers Market is a breakfast and sandwich shop in Grace Park serving the entire menu all day. We offer locally baked bread and in-house roasted meats.

Website

Location

2107 Grace Park Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560

Directions

Gallery
Peppers Market & Sandwich Shop image
Peppers Market & Sandwich Shop image

