Peppino's Pizzeria - Aliso Viejo 26952 La Paz Rd

No reviews yet

26952 La Paz Rd

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

APPS

Bread Sticks

$8.99+

Sauteed Calamari App

$17.99

Fresh Clams App

$17.99

Bruschetta

$12.99

Caprese

$14.99

Assorted Peppino Bread

$19.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

SOUPS & SALADS

Minestrone

$7.49

Pasta Fasul

$12.99

Pasta Fasul W/Chicken

$16.99

Chicken Rustica Salad

$17.99

Salmon Rustica Salad

$18.99

Small Caesar Salad

$6.49

Large Caesar Salad

$9.49

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99

Small Green Salad

$4.99

Large Green Salad

$7.99

Antipasto

$16.99

Asparagus & Artichoke Salad

$15.99

PASTAS/SAUCES

Alfredo

$18.99

Meat Sauce

$15.99

Marinara Sauce

$14.99

Pesto

$18.99

Mushroom Marinara

$16.99

Fra Diavolo

$16.99

Primavera

$17.99

Clam Sauce

$17.99

Two Meatballs

$18.99

Two Sausages

$18.99

Garlic & Olive Oil

$15.99

Pomodoro

$15.99

One Meatball/One Sausage

$14.99

Add Soup or Salad?

TORTELINNI

Tortellini Primavera

$19.99

Tortellini Superiore

$24.99

Tortellini Imperial

$25.99

Baked Cheese Tortellini

$18.99

Cheese Tortellini

$16.99

Chicken Ferrenzano

$23.99

Sausage Ferrenzano

$21.99

Shrimp Ferrenzano

$25.99

Add Soup or Salad?

SPECIALTIES

Fettuccini Carbonara

$19.99

Pasta Toscana

$17.99

Fettuccini Della Casa

$19.99

Chicken Fettuccini Della Casa

$22.99

Gnocchi

$16.99

Fettuccini Alla Peppino

$18.99

Baked Sausage & Peppers

$20.99

Fried Sausage & Peppers

$19.99

Half & Half

$18.99

Gnocchi Alla Joe

$18.99

Alla Giuseppi

$17.99

Chicken Alla Giuseppi

$22.99

Alla Toni

$19.99

Rigatoni Alla Gina

$17.99

Puttanesca

$18.99

Add Soup or Salad?

CASSEROLES

Lasagna

$17.99

Manicotti

$17.99

Cannelloni

$17.99

Eggplant Rollantini

$18.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Baked Rigatoni

$17.99

Add Soup or Salad?

Patio Rental

-$50.00

Catering Presale

$1.00

RAVIOLI

Ravioli

$18.99

Baked Ravioli

$19.99

Add Soup or Salad?

CHICKEN

Chicken Alfredo

$22.99

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.99

Chicken Alla Peppino

$22.99

Chicken Marsala

$22.99

Chicken Sorrentino

$23.99

Chicken Marco Polo

$23.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$22.99

Chicken Limone

$22.99

Chicken Primavera

$22.99

Chicken Pizzaiola

$22.99

Add Soup or Salad?

VEAL

Veal Parmigiana

$25.99

Veal Piccata

$25.99

Veal Sorrentino

$25.99

Veal Cacciatore

$25.99

Veal Saltinbocca

$25.99

Veal Pizzaiola

$25.99

Veal Marsala

$25.99

Add Soup or Salad?

Veal Alla NY

-$50.00

SEAFOOD

Linguine and Shrimp

$27.99

Fresh Clams

$26.99

Shrimp Scampi

$27.99

Fresh Calamari

$26.99

Scampi Alla Peppino

$26.99

Breaded Shrimp Parmigiana

$28.99

Baked Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$28.99

Fettuccini Superiore

$24.99

Linguine Imperial

$25.99

Roasted Salmon Primavera

$29.99

Add Soup or Salad?

SANDWICHES

Veal Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.99

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.99

Homestyle Meatball Sandwich

$12.99

Homestyle Sausage Sandwich

$12.99

Meatball & Peppers Sandwich

$13.99

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$13.90

Meatball, Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Italiano Sandwich

$13.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$12.99

Italian Sub

$12.99

Genoa Salami & Provolone Sandwich

$12.99

Mortadella, Salami, & Provolone Sandwich

$12.99

Ham & Provolone Sandwich

$12.99

Capicolla, Salami, & Provolone Sandwich

$12.99

PIZZA NEAPOLITANA

Mini Pizza

$10.99

Small Pizza

$12.99

Medium Pizza

$14.99

Large Pizza

$15.99

PIZZA SICILIANA

Half Siciliana

$13.99

Whole Siciliana

$19.99

ANTONETTA'S GOURMET PIZZAS

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$15.99+

Alla Carlucci

$15.99+

Margherita

$15.99+

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$15.99+

BBQ Chicken

$15.99+

Four Cheese

$15.99+

CALZONI

Small Calzoni

$14.99

Medium Calzoni

$16.99

Large Calzoni

$19.99

SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Carlo's Special

$20.99

Joey's Special

$20.99

OUR OWN CREATION

Stromboli

$12.99

Lina Rolls

$16.99+

Peppino Bread

$12.99

Sausage Rolls

$12.99+

Spinach Bread

$11.99

Antonetta Special

$11.99

KIDS

Kids Butter

$8.25

Kids Marinara

$8.99

Kids Meat Sauce

$8.99

Kids Alfredo

$9.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$9.99

Kids Pasta W/ Meatball

$9.25

Kids Pasta W/ Sausage

$9.25

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

Kids Meat Ravioli

$8.95

Kids Lasagna

$10.25

Kids Baked Ziti

$10.25

Kids Cheese Tortellini

$9.99

Kids Mini Pizza

$8.95

SIDE ORDERS

Two Meatballs

$7.49

Two Sausages

$7.49

One Meatball & One Sausage

$7.49

Meat Sauce

$3.99+

Marinara Sauce

$3.99+

Fra Diavolo Sauce

$5.45+

Alfredo Sauce

$5.45+

Side Pasta

$4.99

Steamed Vegetables

$6.99

Side of Asparagus

$6.99

Side Sauteed Spinach

$4.95

One Meatball

$3.45

One Sausage

$3.45

Parm to go

Peppers to go

Pepperoncini to go

Utensils to go

DESSERTS

Tiramisu

$5.95

Cannoli

$5.95

Cheesecake

$5.95

LUNCH SPECIALS

G & O - Lunch

$13.45

Alfredo - Lunch

$13.45

Fra Diavolo - Lunch

$13.45

Mushroom Marinara - Lunch

$13.45

One Meatball - Lunch

$13.45

One Sausage - Lunch

$13.45

Meat Sauce - Lunch

$11.95

Marinara Sauce - Lunch

$10.95

Pasta Toscana - Lunch

$14.45

Pasta Colorado - Lunch

$14.45

Puttanesca - Lunch

$14.45

Pomodoro - Lunch

$13.45

Gnocchi Alla Joe - Lunch

$13.45

Alla Giuseppi - Lunch

$13.45+

Chicken Parmigiana - Lunch

$15.45

Chicken Casanova - Lunch

$15.45

Two Slice Special

$10.95

Ravioli - Lunch

$14.45

Pizza Slice

$3.95

New Pizza

Mini Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Small Cheese Pizza

$12.99

Medium Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$15.99

DRINKS

NA BEV/COFFEE

Sodas & Waters

Coffees & Teas

Kids Drinks

BEERS

Peroni

$6.00

Lagunitas

$6.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

WINES - GLASS

Ruffino Pinot Griggio

$8.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Griggio

$10.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Vista Point Chardonnay

$7.00

Coppola Chardonnay

$10.00

Vista Point White Zinfandel

$7.00

Rodney Strong Pinot Noir

$13.00

Vista Point Merlot

$7.00

Coppola Merlot

$12.00

Vista Point Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Coppola Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Righetti Campolieti

$14.00

Ruffino Chianti

$9.00

WINES - BOTTLE

Corkage

$9.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$36.00

Vista Point Chardonnay

$34.00

Vista Point White Zinfandel

$24.00

Rodney Strong Pinot Noir

$42.00

Vista Point Merlot

$24.00

Coppola Merlot

$38.00

Vista Point Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Coppola Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Righetti Campolieti

$44.00

Ruffino Chianti

$32.00

CATERING

CATERING APPS

Fresh Clams App

$17.99

Bruschetta

$12.99

Assorted Peppino Bread

$19.99

Stuffed Mushrooms Catering

$60.00+

Mini Meatballs

$60.00+

Peppino Hot Wings

$65.00+

Cold Pasta Salad

$60.00+

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$75.00+

CATERING CASSEROLES

Baked Cheese Tortellini - C

$80.00+

Baked Sausage & Peppers - C

$80.00+

Baked Ziti - C

$70.00+

Baked Rigatoni - C

$70.00+

Cannelloni - C

$70.00+

Eggplant Parmigiana - C

$80.00+

Eggplant Rollantini - C

$80.00+

Lasagna - C

$80.00+

Manicotti - C

$70.00+

Vegetarian Lasagna - C

$80.00+

Stuffed Shells - C

$70.00+

CATERING CHICKEN

Chicken Alfredo - C

$100.00+

Chicken Alla Peppino - C

$100.00+

Chicken Cacciatore - C

$100.00+

Chicken Limone - C

$100.00+

Chicken Marco Polo - C

$100.00+

Chicken Marsala - C

$100.00+

Chicken Parmigiana - C

$100.00+

Chicken Primavera - C

$100.00+

CATERING VEAL

Veal Cacciatore - C

$110.00+

Veal Marsala - C

$110.00+

Veal Piccata - C

$110.00+

Veal Parmigiana - C

$110.00+

Veal Pizzaiola - C

$110.00+

Veal Sorrentino - C

$110.00+

Veal Saltinbocca - C

$110.00+

CATERING SPECIALTIES

Cheese Tortellini - C

$75.00+

Fettuccini Superiore - C

$95.00+

Fettuccini Alla Peppino - C

$85.00+

Fettuccini Della Casa - C

$85.00+

Fried Sausage & Peppers - C

$85.00+

Linguine Imperial - C

$100.00+

Sausage Ferrenzano - C

$90.00+

Chicken Ferrenzano - C

$100.00+

Shrimp Ferrenzano - C

$110.00+

CATERING SEAFOOD

Breaded Shrimp Parmigiana - C

$150.00+

Fresh Calamari - C

$125.00+

Linguine and Shrimp - C

$140.00+

Shrimp Scampi - C

$140.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the OC the best Italian Food since 1984!

Location

26952 La Paz Rd, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

