Sandwiches

Peppo's Subs

10303 S Roberts Rd

Palos Hills, IL 60465

Popular Items

Create Your Own
ITALIANO DUE (Hard Salami, Cotto Salami, Provolone)
#4 Roast Beef, Turkey, Monterey Jack

SUBS

Create Your Own

$7.29+

#1 Ham, Cotto Salami, Swiss

$7.29+

#2 Ham, Pastrami, Swiss

$7.99+

#3 Ham, Roast Beef, Swiss

$7.29+

#4 Roast Beef, Turkey, Monterey Jack

$7.29+

#5 Monterey Jack, Swiss, American

$7.29+

#6 Ham, Swiss

$7.29+

#7 Ham, American

$7.29+

#8 Ham, Cotto Salami, American

$7.29+

#9 Pastrami, Monterey Jack

$8.40+

#10 Pastrami, Swiss

$8.40+

#11 Roast Beef, Turkey

$7.29+

#12 Ham, Turkey, Cheddar

$7.29+

#13 Hard Salami, Corned Beef, Cheddar

$7.29+

#14 Hard Salami, Cheddar

$7.29+

#15 Ham, Hard Salami, Pepper Jack

$7.29+

VEGGIE SUB

$5.99+

ITALIANO DUE (Hard Salami, Cotto Salami, Provolone)

$7.29+

HOT HAM & CHEESE (Spicy)

$7.29+

TURKEY CLUB (Turkey, Bacon, Monterey Jack)

$8.40+

WINDY CITY CHEESESTEAK (With Sautéed Peppers & Onions)

$8.59+

PEPPO-RONI ITALIAN (Pepperoni, Pastrami, Provolone)

$7.99+

THE SUPER SUB (4 Meats, 4 Cheese)

$8.40+

TUNA SUB

$7.99+

NEW YORKER (Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss)

$8.40+

HOT ITEMS

PEPPO-DOG

$3.39

CHEESE-DOG

$3.69

SMALL MEATBALL SUB (2)

$6.99

MEDIUM MEATBALL SUB (3)

$8.99

LG MEATBALL SUB (5)

$13.99

BOWL CREAM OF CHICKEN WITH WILD RICE

$5.99

SIDES

CHIPS

$1.59

SIDE OF GUTS

$1.75+

SIDE OF PASTA SALAD

$1.75+

SIDE OF GREEN OLIVES

$0.85

SIDE OF BLACK OLIVES

$0.85

SIDE OF BANANA PEPPERS

$0.85

SIDE OF HOT GARDINERA

$0.85

DESSERTS

BIG BROWNIE

$3.50

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.25

DRINKS

Bottle Water

$1.50

Bottle Pepsi

$2.55

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$2.55

Bottle Lemonade

$2.55

Unsweetened Tea

$2.55

Sweet Tea

$2.55
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Great Sub Sandwiches since 1976!

Location

10303 S Roberts Rd, Palos Hills, IL 60465

