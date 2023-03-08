Main picView gallery

Pep's on Grand 197 Grand Street

197 Grand Street

New York, NY 10013

Dinner Menu

Starters

Meatballs

$19.00

beef & veal meatballs, tomato basil sauce, bread

Calamari

$18.00

fried calamari, shrimp, zucchini, bell peppers

Shrimp

$21.00

sautéed shrimp, garlic, fresh herbs, olive oil, lemon zest

Whipped Ricotta

$17.00

herbs, truffle honey, roasted marinated peppers, bread

Bruschetta

$17.00

bread, scamorza, marinated tomatoes, garlic, basil, arugula

Cheese Board

$28.00

burrata, parmigiano reggiano, pecorino, gorgonzola, whipped ricotta

Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine lettuce, parmigiano reggiano, croutons, caesar dressing

Carpaccio Beet Salad

$18.00

arugula, walnuts, gorgonzola cream, balsamic

Pastas

Spaghetti Limone

$20.00

lemon, olive oil, garlic, parsley, parmigiano reggiano

Bucatini Cacio e Pepe

$21.00

cacio e pepe, pecorino, parmigiano reggiano, black pepper

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$23.00

gorgonzola sauce, walnuts, truffle oil

Paccheri Pink Sauce

$22.00

pink sauce, parmigiano reggiano

Rigatoni alla Norma

$24.00

tomato sauce, eggplant, mozzarella

Spaghetti Tomato Sauce

$19.00

tomato basil sauce

Lasagna

$25.00

beef, pork, & veal bolognese, bechamel cream sauce

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$26.00

bolognese, stracciatella

Pizzas

Margherita

$21.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

Regina Margherita

$24.00

bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, cherry tomatoes, parmigiano reggiano, basil

Diavola

$23.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, spicy salami, basil

Prosciutto Cotto & Funghi

$24.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, ham, mushrooms, basil

Pizza Burrata

$28.00

bufala mozzarella, tomato sauce, arugula, prosciutto, parmigiano reggiano, basil, burrata

Meat Lovers

$27.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, sausage, salami, ham, meatballs

Tonno & Cipolla

$25.00

mozzarella, arugula, tuna, caramelized onions, basil

Quattro Formaggi

$24.00

bufala mozzarella, gorgonzola, parmigiano reggiano, scamorza

Mains

Burger

$24.00

american cheese, caramelized onions, homemade sauce, brioche bun, fries

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$23.00

tomato sauce, scamorza, parmigiano reggiano, homemade bun, fries

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

arugula, cherry tomatoes, parmigiano reggiano, balsamic

Salmon

$31.00

roasted asparagus

Roasted Half Chicken

$29.00

porcini mushroom sauce, garlic mashed potatoes

Sides

House Salad

$13.00

arugula, cherry tomatoes, parmigiano reggiano, balsamic

Truffle Fries

$10.00

parmigiano reggiano, truffle oil

Asparagus

$10.00

roasted with pecorino

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

garlic, parmigiano reggiano

Bread

$5.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$14.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$14.00

Apple Tart

$14.00

Pizza Nutella

$14.00

Cheesecake

$14.00

Drinks Menu

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Bianco Spritz

$16.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$16.00

Lemon(cello) Drop

$16.00

Sour Cherry G&T

$16.00

Negroni

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

(Spicy) Whiskey Sour

$16.00

Martini

$16.00

Off Menu Cocktails

Manhattan

$16.00

Boulevardier

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Americano

$16.00

French 75

$16.00

Amaretto Sour

$16.00

Liquor

Gin - Well

$16.00

Tanquery

$16.00

New Amsterdam

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$16.00

Hendrick's

$16.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Beefeater

$16.00

Tequila - Well

$16.00

Casamigos

$16.00

Espolon

$16.00

Corralejo Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

El Buho

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida

$16.00

Vodka - Well

$16.00

Tito's

$16.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Haku

$16.00

Rum - Well

$16.00

Bacardi

$16.00

Ron Zacapa

$16.00

Goslings Black Seal

$16.00

Bourbon - Well

$16.00

Evan Williams

$16.00

Maker's Mark

$16.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Hirsch

$16.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Bulleit

$16.00

Jack Daniel's

$16.00

Jameson

$16.00

Johnny Walker Black

$16.00

Glenlevit

$16.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

Johnny Walker Red

$16.00

Courvoisier

$18.00

Shot

Well (Spring 44)

$9.00

Tanquery

$9.00

New Amsterdam

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Monkey 47

$9.00

Well (Sauza)

$9.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Espolon

$9.00

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00

Casamigos Reposado

$9.00

El Buho

$9.00

Del Maguey Vida

$9.00

Well (Spring 44)

$9.00

Tito's

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Haku

$9.00

Well (Cruzan Aged Light)

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Ron Zacapa

$9.00

Goslings Black Seal

$9.00

Well (Bulleit)

$9.00

Evan Williams

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Hirsch

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Glenlevit

$9.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Sangria

Sangria Rosso

$14.00

Sangria Bianco

$14.00

Red Wine

House Red Glass

$11.00

House Red Half Carafe

$28.00

House Red Full Carafe

$54.00

Montepulciano Glass

$12.00

Montepulciano Bottle

$46.00

Chianti Classico Glass

$13.00

Chianti Classico Bottle

$48.00

Sangiovese/Merlot Glass

$14.00

Sangiovese/Merlot Bottle

$50.00

Barolo Bottle

$58.00

Bubbly

Prosecco Glass

$12.00

Prosecco Bottle

$50.00

Moscato D’Asti Glass

$14.00

Moscato D’Asti Bottle

$50.00

Trebbiano (Pet Nat) Bottle

$48.00

Gragnano Sorrentina Glass

$12.00

Gragnano Sorrentina Bottle

$46.00

Rose

Rosato D’Sangiovese Glass

$11.00

Rosato D’Sangiovese Half Carafe

$28.00

Rosato D’Sangiovese Full Carafe

$54.00

Beer

Ommegang Witte

$9.00

Ommegang Rare Vos

$9.00

Laguintas IPA

$9.00

Peroni

$9.00

Digestivo

Sambuca

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Fernet

$13.00

Grappa

$5.00

Montenegro

$13.00

Amaretto

$16.00

Coffee/Tea

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Macchiato

$3.75

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Affogato

$7.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Soft Drinks

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Acqua Panna Toscana

$7.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Peach Iced Tea

$4.50

Lemon Iced Tea

$4.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family-owned Italian eatery offering Neapolitan pizzas & pasta dishes in a cozy atmosphere.

Location

197 Grand Street, New York, NY 10013

