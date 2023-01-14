Pepperoncini Restaurant & Bar Conshohocken 72 Poplar Street
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
As you walk into Pepperoncini Restaurant & Bar, you savor the mouth-watering aroma of simmering red sauce and the irresistible scent of fresh garlic sautéing in olive oil. You’re in for a truly authentic Italian experience, sure to delight all your senses. Tucked away in the heart of Conshohocken, delicious food, wonderful wait staff, and a warm and friendly atmosphere await you. You’ll catch more than a glimpse of chef and owner Paul, roaming through the dining rooms and bar, and perhaps even joining you at your table. You’ll visit once as a guest and return again and again as a friend!
Location
72 Poplar Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428
