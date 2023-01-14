Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pepperoncini Restaurant & Bar Conshohocken 72 Poplar Street

review star

No reviews yet

72 Poplar Street

Conshohocken, PA 19428

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Antipasta/Soup/Salad

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Baby arugula, ceci beans, radishes, pistachios, kalamata olives, parmigiana, lemon rosemary vinaigrette

Burrata

Burrata

$15.50

Prosciutto di parma, red grapes, fresh basil, balsamic reduction

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, garlic croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Imported pepperoni, banana peppers, diced tomato, olives, ceci beans, red onion, aged provolone, parmigiana, red wine vinaigrette

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$13.00

Sharp provolone, ricotta, fontina, parmigiana, and mozzarella layered with breaded eggplant and marinara

Liberace

Liberace

$12.00

Grilled and roasted veggies, lemon pesto hummus

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

Crisp mixed lettuces, fresh mozzarella, tomato, cucumber, red onion, toasted pine nuts, white balsamic vinaigrette

Pavarotti

Pavarotti

$17.00

Imported buffalo mozzarella, prosciutto wrapped asparagus, roasted plum tomatoes, aged balsamic

Putino

Putino

$12.00

Braised pork, potato wedges, smoked mozzarella bites, rustic marinara

Small Caesar

$4.00

Starter salad - crisp romaine, garlic croutons, creamy Caesar dressing

Small House

$4.00

Starter Salad - Crisp mixed lettuces, tomato, onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

Tomato Basil Bisque

Tomato Basil Bisque

$6.50

Appetizers

6 Buffalo Wings

$8.50

Served with blue cheese dressing

6 Herb Crusted Wings

6 Herb Crusted Wings

$8.50

Served with fresh lemon and a side of sweet balsamic reduction

12 Buffalo Wings

$17.00

Served with blue cheese dressing

12 Herb Crusted Wings

12 Herb Crusted Wings

$17.00

Served with fresh lemon and a side of sweet balsamic reduction

Baked Clams

Baked Clams

$18.00

Topneck clams, garlic, roasted peppers, toasted bread crumbs, herbs

Clam Appetizer

Clam Appetizer

$15.00

Red or White, Spicy Upon Request

Crostini/Bruschetta

Crostini/Bruschetta

$8.00

Traditional tomato basil, diced fresh mozzarella

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Marinara, Basil Aioli, & Fresh Lemon

Meatballs

Meatballs

$15.00

Three world famous meatballs simmered in marinara

Mozzarella Milanese

Mozzarella Milanese

$10.00

Breaded & Fried with marinara & arugula

Mussel Appetizer

Mussel Appetizer

$15.00

Red or White, Spicy upon Request

Shrimp Pepperoncini

Shrimp Pepperoncini

$13.00

Wrapped in house peppers, prosciutto di parma, & horseradish cream sauce

Stuffed Long Hots

Stuffed Long Hots

$13.00

Sweet sausage, sharp provolone & marinara

Pasta

Gnocchi alla Sophia Loren

Gnocchi alla Sophia Loren

$18.00

Signature dish of baby spinach, toasted pine nuts, in a port wine gorgonzola cream sauce

Lasagna

Lasagna

$18.00

Three meats, three cheese layered between homemade crepes, marinara, & beschiamella

Lobster Ravioli

$19.00

In a diced tomato scampi sauce

Manicotti

Manicotti

$15.50

Spinach & ricotta filled crepes topped with mozzarella in a tomato cream sauce.

Open Pasta Entree

$16.00

Open Pasta Small

$12.00
Pappardelle al Capo

Pappardelle al Capo

$18.00

Fresh egg pasta, sweet sausage, broccoli rabe, cherry tomatoes, white wine herb sauce

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$18.00

Three meat marinara

Penne alla Vodka

Penne alla Vodka

$17.00

Classic dish with pancetta, peas, fresh tomato cream

Pizza

Big Saahseege

Big Saahseege

$14.00

Ground sausage, roasted peppers, olives

Carciofi

Carciofi

$15.00

Artichoke hearts, prosciutto di parma, portabella caps, & pesto

Faccia Brutta

Faccia Brutta

$15.00

Roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, spicy pancetta, & soft cooked egg

Fresh White Herb

$13.00

Extra virgin olive oil, blend of fresh herbs & cheese

Goombah

$14.00

Fresh baby spinach, prosciutto di parma, tangy banana peppers

Italian Stallion

Italian Stallion

$15.00

Imported pepperoni & long hots

Littleneck

$16.00

Fresh chopped seasoned clams, fresh mozzarella, red or white

Margherita

Margherita

$14.00

Sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil chiffonade

Traditional

$13.00
Wise Guy

Wise Guy

$15.00

White pizza with gorgonzola, spicy salami, fresh tomato, baby arugula

Entrees

Tender medallions, jumbo lump crab, artichoke hearts, diced tomato, fresh herbs & white wine. Served over linguini
Cherry Pepper Chicken

Cherry Pepper Chicken

$22.00

Spicy cherry peppers, baby spinach, sharp provolone, white wine herb sauce. Garlic mashed potatoes.

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Sundried tomatoes & mushroom marsala sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

On a bed of linguini

Chicken Picatta

$22.00

Sauteed in a lemon, butter, caper, sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes

Chicken San Nicola

Chicken San Nicola

$29.00

Sauteed with shrimp & jumbo lump crab, sundried tomato & capers in a white wine her sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes.

Clam ENT over Linguini

Clam ENT over Linguini

$21.00

Over linguini, red or white, spicy upon request

Meatballs w/ Linguini

$18.00
Mussels ENT over Linguini

Mussels ENT over Linguini

$21.00

Over linguini, red or white, spicy upon request

Scallops alla Nero

Scallops alla Nero

$32.00

Seared sea scallops with spicy pork & roasted tomato risotto

Veal Corleone

Veal Corleone

$26.00

Prosciutto di parma, smoked mozzarella, wild mushroom marsala sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$24.00

Over a bed of linguini

Veal Sinatra

$31.00

Sides

Side Anchovy

$2.25

Side Asparagus - Grilled

$7.50

Side Balsamic Mayo

$1.00

Side Basil Aioli

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Side Bleu Cheese Olives

$1.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.50

Side Broccoli

$6.00

Side Broccoli Rabe - Sauteed

$7.50

Side Chicken

$5.50

Side Chicken Cultet

$5.50

Side Eggplant - Grilled

$6.00

Side Garlic - Fresh

$1.00

Side Garlic Bread

$6.50

Side Garlic Mayo

$1.00

Side Kale - Sauteed

$7.50

Side Long Hots

$3.50

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Side Mayo

$1.00

Side Meatball - One

$4.00

Side Mixed Veg - Grilled

$6.50

Side Pasta

$3.50

Side Pesto

$1.00

Side Potato Chips

$3.50

Side Potato Wedges

$3.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Risotto

$6.00

Side Risotto - Pork

$7.50

Side Roasted Peppers

$1.50

Side Roasted Potatoes

$3.50

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Sausage - Grilled

$6.00

Side Scallops - Seared

$11.50

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Spinach - Sauteed

$7.50

Side Squash - Grilled

$6.00

Side String Beans - Sauteed

$6.50

Side Stuffed Long Hot - One

$3.50

Side Zucchini - Grilled

$6.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cutlet

$5.50

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Pasta w/ Cutlet

$9.00

Kids Pasta w/ Meatball

$9.00

Side - One Meatball

$4.00

Lunch Pasta/Plates

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$13.00

Arugula salad with roasted tomatoes, artichokes, capers, red wine vinaigrette

LUNCH Chicken Parm/Ling

$13.00

On a bed of linguini marinara

LUNCH Gnocchi Sophia

LUNCH Gnocchi Sophia

$18.00

Signature dish of baby spinach & toasted pine nuts in a port wine gorgonzola cream sauce

LUNCH Pappardelle Bolognese

LUNCH Pappardelle Bolognese

$18.00

Three meat marinara

LUNCH Penne Vodka

LUNCH Penne Vodka

$16.00

Pancetta, fresh peas, fresh tomato cream

Lunch Sandwiches

Chicken Cutlet Sand

Chicken Cutlet Sand

$13.00

Roasted peppers, sweet garlic herb mayo, fontina cheese

Chicken Cutlet Italian

Chicken Cutlet Italian

$13.00

Broccoli rabe and sharp provolone

Chicken Parm Sand

Chicken Parm Sand

$13.00
Grilled Chicken Sand

Grilled Chicken Sand

$13.00

Sundried tomato, pesto, & mozzarella cheese

Italian Grinder

$14.00

Italian meats, sharp provolone, lettuce, tomato, toasted south philly roll

Lamb Burger

$17.00

Caramelized onion, tomato, fontina cheese, spicy calabrian chili mayo

MB Parm Sand

MB Parm Sand

$13.00
Pork Sandwich

Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Sharp or mild provolone. Add Broccoli rabe - $1.50

Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Choice of: Parmigiana; Broccoli Rabe w/ choice of cheese; Peppers & Onions w/ choice of cheese

Stugots

Stugots

$16.00

Ribeye cheesesteak, fried onion, salami, long hots, garlic mayo, touch of marinara, sharp provolone

Taphouse Burger

Taphouse Burger

$16.00

Pep's custom grind, lettuce, tomato, cooper sharp cheese. On Conshy Potato Bun Add Bacon - $ .75

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled & marinated seasonal vegetables with mild or sharp provolone, basil pesto

Side - Long Hots

$3.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

As you walk into Pepperoncini Restaurant & Bar, you savor the mouth-watering aroma of simmering red sauce and the irresistible scent of fresh garlic sautéing in olive oil. You’re in for a truly authentic Italian experience, sure to delight all your senses. Tucked away in the heart of Conshohocken, delicious food, wonderful wait staff, and a warm and friendly atmosphere await you. You’ll catch more than a glimpse of chef and owner Paul, roaming through the dining rooms and bar, and perhaps even joining you at your table. You’ll visit once as a guest and return again and again as a friend!

Location

72 Poplar Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Daniel's Restaurant + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
16 East First Avenue Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Viggiano's BYOB, Conshohocken PA
orange star4.6 • 1,199
16 E 1ST AVE Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Flanigan's Boathouse - 113 Fayette St
orange starNo Reviews
113 Fayette St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
8 Tower Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
161 Washington St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Deli on 4th
orange star4.3 • 400
326 Fayette St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Shack in the Back
orange starNo Reviews
326 Fayette St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Conshohocken

Spring Mill Café
orange star4.6 • 2,295
164 Barren Hill Rd Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Viggiano's BYOB, Conshohocken PA
orange star4.6 • 1,199
16 E 1ST AVE Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
BRUNCH
orange star4.6 • 945
521 Fayette St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Guppy's Good Times
orange star4.1 • 625
2 Maple Street Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Deli on 4th
orange star4.3 • 400
326 Fayette St Conshohocken, PA 19428
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Conshohocken
Bryn Mawr
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Havertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston