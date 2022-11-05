  • Home
Pepz Pizza and Eatery Placentia 732 North Rose Drive

No reviews yet

732 North Rose Drive

Placentia, CA 92870

Order Again

PIZZA

CYO (Create Your Own) Pizza

$9.99+
Pepz House Special Pizza

Pepz House Special Pizza

$12.25+

The Alfredo Pizza

$11.99+

Pepz Italian Pizza

$11.99+

The Meat Pizza

$12.99+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99+

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99+
Vegetarian Pizza

Vegetarian Pizza

$12.25+

California Delight Pizza

$11.99+

Mexican Style Pizza

$11.99+

The Pastrami Pizza

$11.99+

Roasted Artichoke & Spinach Pizza

$12.25+

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$11.99+

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

$12.25+

Chicken Philly Pizza

$12.25+

Margherita Pizza

$11.99+

CYO (Create Your Own) Pizza (Copy)

$9.99+

Cheese Pizza

$9.99+

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99+

HALF & HALF Specialty Pizza

$0.00+

SIDES

Pizza Rolls

Pizza Rolls

$10.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99+

Bread Sticks

$7.99
Zucchini

Zucchini

$8.99

Beer Battered Shrimp

$13.99+
Pepz Potatoes

Pepz Potatoes

$6.99+
Chili-Cheese Potatoes

Chili-Cheese Potatoes

$8.99+

Pepz Potato Nachos

$9.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$6.99

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Side of Jalapenos

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Pepperoncini

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.75

BUFFALO WINGS

10 pc Wings

10 pc Wings

$14.99

20 pc Wings

$25.99

30 pc Wings

$35.99

10 pc Boneless Wings

$14.99

20 pc Boneless Wings

$25.99

30 pc Boneless Wings

$35.99

SALAD

Antipasto Salad

$9.99+
Pepz Green Salad

Pepz Green Salad

$8.99+

Caesar Salad

$9.99+

Greek Salad

$9.99+
Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$10.99+

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

$10.99+

PASTA

Spaghetti

$9.99

Spaghetti & Sausage

$11.99
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.99

Lasagna

$11.99

Italian Capellini

$11.99

Penne Arrabiata

$11.99

Penne Pesto

$11.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.99
Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$11.99

BROASTED CHICKEN

2 pc Broasted Chicken

$8.99

4 pc Broasted Chicken

$11.99

8 pc Broasted Chicken

$17.99

12 pc Broasted Chicken

$24.99

COLD SANDWICHES

California Club

$10.99

Turkey Sub

$7.99+

HOT SANDWICHES

Italian Sub

$8.99+

Garlic Chicken Panini

$8.99+

Chicken Spinach Artichoke Panini

$8.99+

Pesto Chicken Panini

$8.99+

Pastrami Sub

$9.99+

Vegetarian Sandwich

$7.99+

Meatball Sub

$8.99+

Sausage Sub

$8.99+

Chicken Philly

$8.99+

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99+

BBQ Chicken Tender Sandwich

$8.99+

CALZONES

Personal Calzone

Personal Calzone

$9.99
Small Calzone

Small Calzone

$15.99
Large Calzone

Large Calzone

$19.99

DESSERTS

Pepz Cookie

$7.99
Cinnasquares

Cinnasquares

$7.99

Lunch Specials

6" Sandwich (Your Choice)

$9.99

Two (2) Slices of Pizza

$8.99

Bowl of Spaghetti (Served w/ Garlic Bread)

$8.99

Broasted Chicken Lunch Special

$8.99

Calzone Lunch Special

$9.99

Pepz Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Slice of Pepperoni Pizza

Pepz Cheese Slice

$3.50

Specials

FAMILY SPECIAL

$29.99

X LARGE 16” WITH TWO TOPPINGS + LARGE SALAD + 2 LITER SODA OR 4 DRINK CUPS

XXL 18" 1 TOPPING + 10PC WINGS

$35.99

XXL 18” 1 TOPPING

$25.99

NA Beverages

2 Liter

$3.99

Fountain Drink

$2.79+

Pepz Water Bottle

$2.00

Gatorade Bottle

$2.00

No Drink

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Welcome to Pepz Pizza and Eatery! A fast-casual eatery with a fun and relaxed vibe. We offer award-winning pizza and Italian favorites. We use only the finest and freshest ingredients in all our preparations. Bring your family and friends to enjoy great food with a cold beer on tap and fine wine. The kids will love our arcade and game room. Great food with awesome service. That's the Pepz motto!

732 North Rose Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

