Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza

Per Diem at Rock Lititz

882 Reviews

$$

50 Rock Lititz Blvd

Lititz, PA 17543

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tour Burger
Fried Brussels
PD Wings

TFB Cares

Donate a Meal

Donate a Meal

$8.00

TFB Hospitality proudly announces the launch of TFB Cares, a community nourishment program that's dedicated to providing meals to those in need in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While our teams from Annie Bailey's Irish Public House, Per Diem and TFB Catering will be handling food preparation and delivery, the Lancaster dining community at large is invited to help support by adding a community meal to their takeout order at either Annie Bailey's or Per Diem. Businesses interested in supporting the program can reach out to tfbcares@tfbhospitality.com for more info.

OPEN FOOD

$0.25

Appetizers

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$12.00

smoked garlic aioli, red chili flakes, parmesan, basil GF,V

PD Wings

PD Wings

$17.00

served w/ celery, pickled carrots, bleu cheese choose: amish dry rub // buffalo // bbq // sesame garlic ginger

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$19.00

caramelized fennel puree, heirloom cauliflower, sage oil - GF

Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$17.00

toasted farro, ginger puree, purple cabbage

Crab Cake

$19.00

fresh lump crab, confit tomatoes, arugula, red pepper coulis

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$11.00

romaine, parmesan, traditional dressing, brioche crouton

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

arugula, cucumber, pickled onion, toasted chickpeas, pomegranate seeds, tahini, feta

Apple & Pecan Salad

$11.00

local greens, apples, toasted pecans, dried fruit, goat cheese, burnt honey vinaigrette

Entrees

Flat Iron Steak

Flat Iron Steak

$35.00

smashed potatoes, sun dried tomato butter, demi-glace

Rigatoni

Rigatoni

$28.00

fresh pasta, pork ragu, mint, parmesan $28

Tour Burger

Tour Burger

$17.00

two 4oz. beef patties, american cheese, shredded lettuce, special sauce, house bread and butter pickles, carmelized onion, potato bun, truffle frites

Braised Short Rib

$32.00

cauliflower puree, brussel sprout hash, mulled wine jus

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

sweet & sour sauce, pineapple relish, shredded lettuce, brioche bun, truffle frites

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$33.00

cauliflower pilaf, kale pesto, rosemary butter

Chickpea Meatballs

$26.00

roasted red pepper coconut cream, white bean ragu, fresh herbs

Bbq Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

cherry cola BBQ sauce, cole slaw, house bread and butter pickles, mesquite potato chips

Crab Bucatini

$30.00

red bell pepper, fennel, tarragon, parmesan

Mushroom Cavatelli

$27.00

local mushrooms, focaccia breadcrumb, parmesan, green onion

Sides

Truffle Frites

Truffle Frites

$7.00

Plain Fry

$3.00
SM House Salad

SM House Salad

$7.00

local mixed greens

SM Caesar Salad

SM Caesar Salad

$7.00

tossed romaine, shaved parmesan, traditional Caesar dressing

Glazed Carrots

Glazed Carrots

$7.00

burnt honey reduction, pistachio, herbs

Smashed Potatoes

$7.00

smashed local potatoes, parmesan

Roasted Cauliflower

$7.00

hearth roasted cauliflower, pesto, roasted almonds

Kids

Kid's Cheese Burger

$8.00

4 oz burger on brioche bun with melted cheddar cheese

Tenders & Frites

$7.00

3 breaded tenders served with fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

served with fries

Dessert

Cranberry Cheesecake

$11.00Out of stock

Egg Nog Mousse Cake

$11.00

Andrea's Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Pizza

The Margherita Pizza

The Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Marinara, basil, house stretched Caputo Brothers' mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Brussels Pizza

$16.00

crispy brussels, caramelized red onions, diced bacon, cream sauce, balsamic reduction

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$15.00

artichoke hearts, baby spinach, cheese blend

Soppressata Pizza

$16.00

spicy cured sausage, hot honey, calabrian chili, red onion, red sauce

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Just as life is lived one day at a time, so too are the best meals & drinks to be savored by the bite & sip. Starring fresh ingredients sourced from Lancaster County's myriad farms & producers, Per Diem offers a unique space to meet, eat, imbibe & unwind. Whether enjoying the calm before a tour, casual drinks with friends or clients, or a date night out, Per Diem's eclectic mix of dishes & drinks is designed for guests of all trade & tradition.

Website

Location

50 Rock Lititz Blvd, Lititz, PA 17543

Directions

Gallery
Per Diem image
Per Diem image
Per Diem image
Per Diem image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brickerville House Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,059
2 E 28th Division Hwy Lititz, PA 17543
View restaurantnext
Hearth & Harrow
orange starNo Reviews
2100 Town Square Penn Township, PA 17545
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins of Brownstown
orange starNo Reviews
4207 Oregon Pike Brownstown, PA 17508
View restaurantnext
Nonna Rosa Traditional Italian Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 1,065
363 S. 7th Street Akron, PA 17501
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza - East Pete
orange star4.6 • 804
5313 Main St East Petersburg, PA 17520
View restaurantnext
OLDE LINCOLN HOUSE
orange star4.5 • 1,077
1398 W Main St Ephrata, PA 17522
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lititz

Brickerville House Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,059
2 E 28th Division Hwy Lititz, PA 17543
View restaurantnext
Mick's All American Pub (Lititz) - 543 AIRPORT RD
orange star4.1 • 687
543 AIRPORT RD LITITZ, PA 17543
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lititz
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Strasburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston