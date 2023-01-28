Per Diem at Rock Lititz

Donate a Meal

$8.00

TFB Hospitality proudly announces the launch of TFB Cares, a community nourishment program that's dedicated to providing meals to those in need in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While our teams from Annie Bailey's Irish Public House, Per Diem and TFB Catering will be handling food preparation and delivery, the Lancaster dining community at large is invited to help support by adding a community meal to their takeout order at either Annie Bailey's or Per Diem. Businesses interested in supporting the program can reach out to tfbcares@tfbhospitality.com for more info.