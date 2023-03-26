Restaurant header imageView gallery

Per Diem Transit Center

425 Mission Street STE 131

San Francisco, CA 94105

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
The newest addition of Per Diem in San Francisco is coming soon to the TransBay Terminal! Per Diem brings the unique style and ambiance of San Francisco to an upscale venue in the heart of the City. The internationally acclaimed Michelin Guide lists the original Per Diem as part of an elite group of Bay Area restaurants that received a Recommend rating. We are inspired by the vibrant, fresh produce of Northern California. Per Diem’s offerings of rich flavors and 20th century décor will entice patrons looking for social meeting quarters or a savored dining experience.

425 Mission Street STE 131, San Francisco, CA 94105

