Italian
Bars & Lounges
Perbacco
8,410 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
230 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Palio - Financial District San Francisco
3.0 • 7
640 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurant
Fisher Loft Restaurant - Palihotel San Francisco
5.0 • 15
417 Stockton St San Francisco, CA 94108
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Francisco
More near San Francisco