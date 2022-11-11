Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Perbacco

8,410 Reviews

$$

230 California St

San Francisco, CA 94111

Popular Items

AGNOLOTTI DAL PLIN
RED WINE BRAISED SHORT RIB OF BEEF
PAPPARDELLE

ANTIPASTI

BURRATA CHEESE

BURRATA CHEESE

$18.00

heirloom tomatoes - pressed watermelon - basil - kampot pepper - levian crisp

ROMAINE SALAD

ROMAINE SALAD

$15.00

caesar dressing - parmigiano - radishes - marinated anchovy - broken crostini

MARKET SALAD

MARKET SALAD

$14.00

radicchio - arugula - frisée - white balsamic vinaigrette - shaved parmigiano

PASTA

AGNOLOTTI DAL PLIN

AGNOLOTTI DAL PLIN

$25.00

pasta filled with roasted meats and vegetables - savoy cabbage - sugo d’arrosto

MAFALDINE

MAFALDINE

$25.00

ruffled pasta ribbons - wild mushroom ragu - summer corn - spinach

RIGATONICINI CON RAGU

RIGATONICINI CON RAGU

$25.00

semolina pasta tubes - 5 hour pork and porcini mushroom ragu cooked – parmigiano reggiano

PAPPARDELLE

PAPPARDELLE

$25.00

wide pasta ribbons - red wine braised short rib ragu - scallion - horseradish crema

PIATTI

RED WINE BRAISED SHORT RIB OF BEEF

RED WINE BRAISED SHORT RIB OF BEEF

$34.00

maitake mushrooms - smoked pancetta - sweet corn polenta - roasted cipolline and baby carrots

SEARED TROUT

SEARED TROUT

$36.00

golden chanterelles and sunchoke ragout - chrysanthemum - red wine butter

TUNA SALAD

TUNA SALAD

$22.00

fingerling potatoes - cherry tomatoes - cucumber - haricots vert - soft cooked egg - mixed lettuces - citrus ajioli - lemon vinaigrette

CONTORNI

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER AND RADICCHIO

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER AND RADICCHIO

$9.00

pistachios - mint - pecorino romano

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$9.00

capers - anchovy - red wine vinaigrette

CRACKED AND ROASTED FINGERLING POTATOES

CRACKED AND ROASTED FINGERLING POTATOES

$9.00

garlic confit - herbs - parmigiano reggiano

DOLCI

½ DOZEN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

½ DOZEN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$8.00

baked cookies

½ DOZEN COOKIE DOUGH

½ DOZEN COOKIE DOUGH

$4.00

cookie dough

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Come in and enjoy!

