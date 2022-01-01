Percent Bakery

Restaurant header imageView gallery

EMPANADAS

Empanadas GF

$5.10+

Empanadas Keto

$4.95

Empanadas 12

$44.00

Empanadas 12 (shipping incl)

$55.00

Turnover

$3.85

Bureka

$6.50+

Tequenos

$2.50+

ACAI BOWLS

Sweet Floridian

$11.95

Andes Mountains

$11.95

Praline

$11.95

Aztec

$11.95

SANDWICH STATION

Caprese Sandwich

$11.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.75

Neptune Sandwich

$15.75

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.75

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.75

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$11.75

Veggie Sandwich

$11.75

Greek Salad

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Caprese Salad

$10.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.75

Vegan Cheese Sandwich

$12.75

Keto Avocado Toast

$12.95

Keto Salmon Toast

$16.95

Creamy Brie Keto Toast

$14.95

Build Your Own Toast

$14.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Croissant Madame

$9.50

Omelettes

$11.50

French Toast

$8.50

Mediterranean Antipasto

$12.95

Percent Cheese Steak

$16.75

Classic Beef Burger

$13.95

Salmon Burger

$15.95

Veggie Burger

$15.95

Percent BLT

$15.95

BREAD

Croissant

$4.50+

chocolate rolls

$5.00

ALMOND CROISSANT

$6.50

PALMIERS

$4.00

MUFFINS

$3.50

KOUIGN-AMANN

$4.50

SPINACH FETA PASTRY

$5.50

5.5

BUREKA

$5.50

SMOKED TURKEY AND CREAM CHEESE PASTELITO

$5.50

HOKKADIO MILK BREAD

$12.00

HALLAH BREAD

$10.00

WHOLE GRAIN ARTISANAL

$3.50

BAGUETTE

$3.00

BOLILLO

$2.50

CIABATTA

$7.00

BABKA

$19.00

GRISSINIS

$9.00+

Mini palmiers

$0.50

Bread Pudding

$3.50

Brioche

$2.50

Box of palmiers

$5.00

miguel

$8.00

Keto Bread

$3.50

CupCakes

$3.50

VERRINES (DESSERTS IN A JAR)

SEA SALTED CARAMEL PANNACOTA

$7.95

SEA SALTED COCONUT CARAMEL PANNACOTA VEGAN

$7.95

CAPPUCCINO PANNACOTA

$7.95

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$7.95

BANANA BREAD PUDDING

$7.95

LAVA CAKE

$7.95

TARTS

CHOCOLATE GANACHE

$25.00+

DULCE DE LECHE

$25.00+

COCONUT CARAMEL VEGAN

$25.00+

KEY LIME TART

$25.00+

PEARS AND ALMONDS

$25.00+

APPLE TART

$25.00+

FRESH FRUIT TART

$25.00+

STRAWBERRY TART

$25.00+

ALMOND TART

$25.00+

VANILLA EGG TART

$25.00+

Raspberry Tart

$25.00+

Pear Tart

$25.00+

PeachTart

$25.00+

egg tart

$25.00+

COOKIES (BOX of 5)

PALMIERS

TIGER’S EYE

BROWNIES

FINANCIER

ALFAJORES

DIAMONS

SHORTBREAD

Single Cookie

$3.95+

CAKES & CANOLLIS

Cake Size

$95.50+

Canollis

$5.50

Napoleon

$8.00+

Miguelitos

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Basket

$4.50

Donut

$4.00+

Pistacho cake

$7.50

santiago's cake

$5.50

danish

$5.50

cinnamon roll

$6.50

Cronut

$4.50

Chocolate mousse

$4.50

Pound Cake

$4.50

chocolate cake

$6.50

carrot cake

$6.85

diamond

$4.75

cream puff (profiteroles)

$3.75

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza Slice

$4.95

Pepperoni Pizza Slice

$5.95

Margarita Pizza

$35.00

Turkey Pepperoni Pizza

$35.00

Dairy-Free Pizza

$38.00

QUICHE/AREPAS

Arepas

$7.00

potato onion knish

$6.50+

Individual Quiche

$8.50

Individual with salad

$11.50

Medium size

$22.50

Family size

$39.50

FRUITS

STRAWBERRY

$2.00

Chips

cheetos puff

$2.00

cheetos crunchy

$1.50

Home awesome Granola

$1.00

seed Fruit

$1.00

Dirty

$2.50

Lentil Chips

$2.50

Soups

small

$5.50

Large

$9.50

Pack

$28.00

Juices

OJ

$3.00+

CARROT

$7.95+

STRAWBERRY PASSION

$7.95+

THE RED

$7.95+

ORANGO

$7.95+

Smoothies

Berry Berry

$8.75+

Banana Cinnamon

$8.75+

Strawberry

$8.75+

Orange Banana

$8.75+

Strawberry Banana

$8.75+

Super Green

$8.75+

Coffee/Tea

RED EYE

$2.00

ESPRESSO

$1.95+

FRESHLY BREWED COFFEE

$1.90+

AMERICANO

$2.55+

FRENCH PRESS

$2.95+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.45+

LATTE

$4.25+

MACCHIATO

$2.75

MOCHA

$4.50+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.25+

ICED COFFEE

$2.95+

Iced Latte

$5.25+

cortado

$3.25

Tea

$3.25

Fridge

Zephyrhills Water 500 ml

$1.75

Zephyrhills Sparkling Flavored Water 500 ml

$2.49

San Pellegrino 250 ml

$2.99

San Pellegrino 750 ml

$4.99

San Pellegrino Flavored Water

$2.99

San Pellegrino Tonica 200 ml

$3.49

Perrier Sparkling Water 200 ml

$2.99

Perrier Sparkling 330 ml

$3.49

Perrier Lemon 330 ml

$3.49

Evian 500 ml

$2.99

Snapple 591 ml

$2.49

Simply Orange 340 ml

$3.49

Simply Cranberry 340 ml

$3.49

Arizona 680 ml

$1.99

Bai Antioxidant

$2.85

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$3.49

Parrot Coconut Water

$3.49

Products

Brioche Pack of 3

$13.50

Cinnamon Roll Pack of 4

$24.50

Plain Croissant Pack of 3

$12.00

Pain au Chocolat

$15.00

Almond Croissant

$17.50

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$17.50

Brownie

$7.50

Empanadas Pack Of 2

$7.50

Knish Pack of 3

$17.50

Keto Toast Pack of 3

$18.50

Bureka Pack of 2

$12.00

Soups

$7.50

Pistacho cake Pack of 2

$13.00

Muffin Pack of 3

$9.00

Almond cake

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Vanilla Cake

$7.50

Pizza Pack of 2

$9.90

tequenos Pack of 5

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2904 E COMMERCIAL BAKERY, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33308

Directions

