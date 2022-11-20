Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Perch at Jim Thorpe

review star

No reviews yet

300 Mauch Chunk Street

Lehighton, PA 18235

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat + Egg
Homefries
Bagel w/ Flavored Cream Cheese

BAGELS BY THE DOZEN/INDIV.

Fresh bagels baked in-house, every day.

Single Bagel

$1.00

Made fresh, in-house daily!

Half Dozen

$5.75

Please list selection in notes!

Baker's Dozen (13)

$10.00

Please list selection in notes!

BAGEL WITH TOPPING

Butter

$1.80

Flavored Butter

$2.95

Bagel w/ Plain Cream Cheese

$2.95

Bagel w/ Flavored Cream Cheese

$3.25

Plain Cream Cheese with Butter

$3.75

Apple Butter

$3.25Out of stock

Cream Cheese & Apple Butter

$4.00Out of stock

Plain Cream Cheese and Jelly

$3.75

Butter and Jelly

$2.20

Jelly/Jam

$3.50

PB & J

$3.95

Peanut Butter

$3.25

Cream Cheese and Bacon

$4.00

Cream Cheese and Tomato

$3.20

Bagel w/ Tomato Pesto

$3.25

Avocado

$5.25

Pizza Bagel

$4.75

House-Made Pesto topped with Mozarella melted to perfection!

Lox Pieces w/ LTO and CC

$7.50

Lox pieces with lettuce, tomato, onion and plain cream cheese.

Toasted Dry

$1.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Egg Sandwich

$3.25

Meat

$4.00

Meat + Egg

$4.50

Big Chief

$7.75

Two Sausage, Two Bacon, Two Cheese, Egg **Comes made per house standards unless otherwise selected**

Burner

$6.00

Andouille Sausage, Egg, Buffalo Cream Cheese, Buffalo Pepper Cheese on a Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel **Comes made per house standards unless otherwise selected**

The Cali

$7.00

Fried Egg, Tomato, Avocado, Pico, Southwest Sauce on a Spinach Bagel **Comes made per house standards unless otherwise selected**

Jersey Dev

$5.75

Pork Roll, Egg, Cheese, Cream Cheese on an Everything Bagel **Comes made per house standards unless otherwise selected**

Lover of Meats

$8.00

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg, American Cheese **Comes made per house standards unless otherwise selected**

O.G.

$8.75

Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Egg, Buffalo Pepper Cheese, Maple Butter on a French Toast Bagel **Comes made per house standards unless otherwise selected**

Rockin' With Roadkill

$7.25

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel loaded with Shaved Ribeye, Egg, Buffalo Pepperjack cheese, Tomato, Zesty Red Sauce **Comes made per house standards unless otherwise selected**

Spring Zing

$6.25

Bacon, spinach, egg, red onion, American cheese, our zesty red sauce on a bagel of your choice!

Sweet & Savory

$5.75

Sausage, Egg, American Cheese, Maple Butter on a French Toast Bagel **Comes made per house standards unless otherwise selected**

Big Bunch

$9.00

Sausage, Bacon, Egg, Buffalo Pepper Cheese, Mushroom, Onion, Southwest Sauce on a Wrap **Comes made per house standards unless otherwise selected**

The 3 B's

$7.50

Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Creamy Buffalo Sauce on a Wrap **Comes made per house standards unless otherwise selected**

TWO EGGS ANY STYLE

Two Eggs any Style. Comes your choice of white, wheat or rye toast.

Two Eggs Any Style

$4.00

SPUDS

Homefries

$3.00

Made with local potatoes and seasoned to perfection!

Fries

$3.00+

Fresh Cut, Made with Local Potatoes!

Loaded Fries

$5.00

Fries your way!

Hunter's Hash

$9.75

Pastrami, Bacon, Andouille Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Peppers, Buffalo Pepper Cheese

Tree Hugger's Hash

$7.75

Mushroom, Spinach, Onion, Provolone

MexiCali Hash

$9.75

Steak, Peppers, Onion, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Southwest Sauce, Pico

Hash Your Way!

$5.00

Make your own hash.

LUNCH

BLT

$6.75

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo

Turkey BLT

$8.25

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Salmon BLT

$8.75

Smoked Salmon, Bacon, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Garlic Mayo

Tuscan Chicken

$8.50

Grilled Chicken, Caesar, Spinach, Red Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Mozzarella. Best served on a Portuguese Roll or as a Wrap!

Steak Sandwich

$8.00

Your choice of Shaved Ribeye or Chicken

Make Your Own Deli Sandwich

$4.00

Make your own Deli Sandwich!

SIDES

Egg

$1.50

Bacon

$2.00

Sausage

$2.00

Ham

$2.00

Porkroll

$2.00

SPREADS

8oz Apple Walnut Raisin C/C

$3.85

8oz Buffalo C/C

$3.85

8oz Lox C/C

$4.50

8oz Plain C/C

$2.95

8oz Scallion C/C

$3.85

8oz Strawberry C/C

$3.85

8oz Sundried Tomato Pesto C/C

$3.85

8oz Vanilla C/C

$3.85

8oz Vegetable C/C

$3.85

8oz Pumpkin C/C

$3.85

8oz Butter- Plain

$3.00

8oz Cinnamon Butter

$3.50

8oz Maple Butter

$3.50

8oz Grape Jelly

$3.85

8oz Strawberry Jelly

$3.85

8oz Blackberry Jam

$3.85Out of stock

GRABBABLES

Parfait

$5.75Out of stock

Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, granola topped with honeycomb.

Pup Cup

$3.00

Pumpkin frozen treat for your furry friend! (contains: Pumpkin, Greek Yogurt, Cinnamon)

Coffee Cake Muffin

$2.50

Banana Nut Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$2.75

Pumpkin Roll Slice

$2.50

COFFEE/TEA

Hot Coffee

$1.75+

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$1.50+

Frappes

$3.25+

Iced Chai

$3.50+

Cup Water

BOTTLED DRINKS

NANTUCKET NECTAR

$2.50

VITAMIN WATER

$2.50

HONEST TEA

$2.50

GUER'S MILK PINT - CHOCOLATE

$1.75

GUER'S MILK PINT - WHOLE

$1.75

GUER'S MILK QUART - SKIM

$2.50

GUER'S MILK QUART - WHOLE

$2.50

GUER'S MILK QUART - CHOCOLATE

$2.50

GUER'S ICED TEA

$1.50

GUER'S SUGAR FREE TEA

$1.50

GUER'S ORANGE JUICE

$1.50

GUER'S GREEN TEA

$1.50

Water

$1.25

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$1.75Out of stock

SMOOTHIES

Fruit/Veg

$4.00+

Green Mile

$6.00

Banana Nut

$5.75+

Creamy blended banana and peanut butter smoothie with chocolate drizzle

Mega-Trop

$5.75+

Get lost in this tropical dream of blended Passion fruit, Pineapple, Mango, and Coconut.

LEMON/LIMEADE

16oz cup of fresh squeezed lemon or lime

Lemonade

$3.25

Limeade

$3.25

SLUSHES

Cucumber Slush

$3.25

Lemon Slush

$3.25

Lime Slush

$3.25

Perch Punch

$6.75

Full of fresh fruit and antioxidants!

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

FOUNTAIN SODA

$1.50+

Shirts

Maroon "Rise" T-Shirt

$25.00+

Blue "Rise" T-Shirt

$25.00+

Green "Rise" T-Shirt

$25.00+

Gray "Rise" T-Shirt

$25.00+

Maroon "Hang" T-Shirt

$25.00+

Blue "Hang" T-Shirt

$25.00+

Green "Hang" T-Shirt

$25.00+

Gray "Hang" T-Shirt

$25.00+

Blue "Rise" Women's Tank

$25.00

Light Gray "Rise" Women's Tank

$25.00

Stone "Rise" Women's Tank

$25.00+

Blue "Hang" Women's Tank

$25.00

Light Gray "Hang" Women's Tank

$25.00+

Stone "Hang" Women's Tank

$25.00+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come hang at our Perch!

Location

300 Mauch Chunk Street, Lehighton, PA 18235

Directions

Gallery
Perch at Jim Thorpe image
Perch at Jim Thorpe image

Map
