Percolate - Hope Street
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Offering premium loose leaf tea & espresso based drinks, served iced or hot often complimented by Percolate’s small batch boba. Don’t worry you can buy the leaves & beans to take home with you as well.
1201 South Hope Street, Suite 101, Los Angeles, CA 90015
