Restaurant header imageView gallery

Percolate - Hope Street

review star

No reviews yet

$

915 North La Brea Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Best Sellers

Blue Mango

Blue Mango

$6.00+

Cold brewed butterfly pea flower tea with hints of lemongrass and lychee pair perfectly with mango fruit puree. Blue Mango is as delicious as it is "insta worthy."

Yuzu Sparkler

Yuzu Sparkler

$6.00+

Green tea paired with yuzu purée & sparkling mineral water. No boba option on this one. Please trust us

Sincerely Sesame

Sincerely Sesame

$5.50

Roasted black sesame mixed with creamy oat milk

Matcha Royale

Matcha Royale

$6.75+

Whisked ceremonial matcha, beautifully crafted with 100% fruit puree & creamy oat milk

Figgy Smalls

Figgy Smalls

$5.75

House-made mission fig puree with a touch of earl grey tea served iced latte style (organic whole milk only)

Just Peachy

Just Peachy

$6.50

A blend of sweet & savory, combining ice cold peach oolong tea with a floating cheese top

Seasonal Drinks

Juicy Jas

Juicy Jas

$6.00+

Percolate's cold brewed jasmine green tea with mango puree & juicy bits of fresh strawberry.

Yuzu Peach Cooler

Yuzu Peach Cooler

$6.00+

Cold brewed peach oolong tea with yuzu puree & tasty bits of peach.

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$6.25+

Cold brew coffee & salted caramel topped off with milk of your choice.

Westside Ginger

Westside Ginger

$5.50

Freshly whisked Uji Matcha & limeade with a nice hint of ginger

Oolong Luxe

Oolong Luxe

$7.25+

Award winning uber premium oolong tea freshly brewed with choice of milk. Please note 8 minute steep time

Milk Teas

Early Grey Milk Tea

Early Grey Milk Tea

$5.75+

Percolate's earl grey tea blend with hints of vanilla & organic whole milk

Vintage Ceylon (Classic Milk Tea)

Vintage Ceylon (Classic Milk Tea)

$5.75+

Percolate's classic milk tea with a fancy name

Peachy Oolong Milk Tea

Peachy Oolong Milk Tea

$6.00+

Double cold brewed to ensure a perfectly balanced peach oolong tea, best served with organic whole milk

Jasmine Flower Milk Tea

Jasmine Flower Milk Tea

$6.00+

Delicately infused jasmine green tea. Percolate recommends organic whole milk to perfectly compliment the tea. Steep Time 8 Min

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$6.00+

Percolate's assam & ceylon tea blend with thai spices and condensed milk

Hojicha Latte

Hojicha Latte

$6.50+

Roasted hojicha powder freshly whisked and layered with your choice of whole or oat milk

Rose Gold

Rose Gold

$5.75+

Trendy rose ceylon tea with organic milk

Peppermint Leaf Milk Tea (Caffeine-Free)

Peppermint Leaf Milk Tea (Caffeine-Free)

$5.75+

Refreshingly clean peppermint leaf tea best served with organic whole milk

Berry Good Milk Tea (Caffeine-Free)

Berry Good Milk Tea (Caffeine-Free)

$5.75+

Blend of raspberries, black currants, cranberries, elderberries, rose hips & hibiscus flowers. Served with organic whole milk

Spotless Chai

Spotless Chai

$6.00+

The rich complexity of oolong tea with cardamom, chicory & cocoa nibs pair nicely with organic whole milk

Lush Vanilla

Lush Vanilla

$6.00+

Creamy & exotic vanilla oolong tea with organic milk

Fruit Teas

Lychee Rose

Lychee Rose

$6.00+

Cold brewed rose black tea with 100% lychee puree is the perfect drink of the summer.

Passionfruit Orange

Passionfruit Orange

$6.00+

Freshly brewed oolong tea with passionfruit & orange juice garnished with fresh fruit

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$6.00+

Cold brewed strawberry hibiscus tea with 100% banana puree. A classic flavor combination that is amazing with our small batch boba.

Blue Mango

Blue Mango

$6.00+

Cold brewed butterfly pea flower tea with hints of lemongrass and lychee pair perfectly with mango fruit puree. Blue Mango is as delicious as it is "insta worthy."

Chocolate Banana (Served with Milk)

Chocolate Banana (Served with Milk)

$5.75

Premium 60% dark chocolate paired with banana puree and organic whole milk or oat milk. Another classic flavor profile with a unique Percolate twist.

Matcha Teas

Matcha + Water

Matcha + Water

$5.50+

Freshly whisked ceremonial matcha topped with filtered water

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.00+

Our whisked ceremonial matcha best served with either oat or organic whole milk

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.50

Ceremonial matcha with freshly steamed milk

Spotted Matcha

Spotted Matcha

$5.75

A layered matcha latte with roasted black sesame served over ice.

Caramel Pistachio Matcha

Caramel Pistachio Matcha

$6.25

Freshly whisked Uji Matcha with caramel and Táche Pistachio Milk that is one of the smoothest matcha experiences you will have.

Melted Matcha

Melted Matcha

$6.50

Freshly whisked matcha with organic whole milk and our house-made cheese foam.

Cheese Teas

Just Peachy

Just Peachy

$6.50

A blend of sweet & savory, combining ice cold peach oolong tea with a floating cheese top

Too Early

Too Early

$6.50

A blend of sweet & savory, combining ice cold earl grey tea with a floating cheese top

Jasmine Cream

Jasmine Cream

$6.50

Cold brew jasmine green tea with a creamy cheese foam

Melted Matcha

Melted Matcha

$6.50

Freshly whisked matcha with organic whole milk and our house-made cheese foam.

Iced + Sparkling Teas

Iced Peachy Oolong

Iced Peachy Oolong

$4.75+
Iced Jasmine Flower

Iced Jasmine Flower

$4.75+
Iced Berry Good (Caffeine-Free)

Iced Berry Good (Caffeine-Free)

$3.75+
Iced Early Grey

Iced Early Grey

$4.75+
Strawberry Sparkler

Strawberry Sparkler

$6.00+

Strawberry tea paired with refreshing sparkling mineral water. No boba choice. Please trust us

Yuzu Sparkler

Yuzu Sparkler

$6.00+

Green tea paired with yuzu purée & sparkling mineral water. No boba option on this one. Please trust us

Hot Tea Classics

Hot Jasmine Flower

Hot Jasmine Flower

$3.50+
Hot Early Grey

Hot Early Grey

$3.50+
Hot Rose Bouquet

Hot Rose Bouquet

$3.50+
Hot Peachy Oolong

Hot Peachy Oolong

$3.50+
Hot Emerald Oolong

Hot Emerald Oolong

$3.50+
Hot Nutty Honeybush

Hot Nutty Honeybush

$3.50+
Hot Market Strawberry

Hot Market Strawberry

$3.50+
Hot Turmeric Healer

Hot Turmeric Healer

$3.50+
Hot Peppermint Leaf

Hot Peppermint Leaf

$3.50+

Tea Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.50

Ceremonial matcha with freshly steamed milk

Hot Turmeric Latte

Hot Turmeric Latte

$5.50
Hot Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$5.50

Craft Coffee Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$6.00+

House made cold brew coffee over ice

Savage Brew

Savage Brew

$6.25+

Cold brew coffee best served with oat milk or organic whole milk

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$6.25+

Cold brew coffee & salted caramel topped off with milk of your choice.

The Cardi

The Cardi

$5.75

Freshly brewed espresso with pure vanilla, cardamom & creamy oat milk

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00

Four shots of espresso...yes 4 shots! We paired the espresso with our house made all-natural creamer resulting in an invigorating coffee experience to start your day.

Sweet Cocoa Cream

Sweet Cocoa Cream

$6.25

Double shot of espresso with 60% sipping chocolate, choice of milk (cow only) & Percolate's house-made sweet cream

Coffee

Café Latte

Café Latte

$5.50

Espresso & steamed organic whole milk Full bodied, chocolate balanced Origin: Various Regions

Iced Café Latte

Iced Café Latte

$5.00+
Flat White

Flat White

$4.50

Espresso with organic microfoam (steamed milk) Full bodied, chocolate balanced Origin: Various Regions

Americano

Americano

$3.50

Espresso topped with hot filtered water Full bodied, chocolate balanced Origin: Various Regions

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering premium loose leaf tea & espresso based drinks, served iced or hot often complimented by Percolate’s small batch boba!

Website

Location

915 North La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Directions

Gallery
Percolate image
Percolate image
Percolate image
Percolate image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sightglass
orange starNo Reviews
7051 W. Willoughby Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Gigi's
orange star4.5 • 1,073
904 N Sycamore Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
7100 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Melrose
orange star4.2 • 8,196
7111 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
The Formosa Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2,677
7156 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
Milk Bar - Melrose
orange star4.6 • 2,294
7150 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Drago Centro - Downtown
orange star4.4 • 5,892
525 South Flower Street Los Angeles, CA 90071
View restaurantnext
Cafe Gratitude Arts District
orange star4.4 • 5,354
300 S Santa Fe Ave Suite A Los Angeles, CA 90013
View restaurantnext
Otium - 222 S Hope Street
orange star4.4 • 5,213
222 S Hope Street Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurantnext
Calif Chicken Cafe - Downtown LA
orange star4.8 • 4,028
809 S. Hill St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
wake and late
orange star4.6 • 3,132
105 E 6th St Los Angeles, CA 90014
View restaurantnext
Rossoblu
orange star4.5 • 2,691
1124 San Julian St. Los Angeles, CA 90015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Boyle Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Adams
review star
Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Hollywood Hills West
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston