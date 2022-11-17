Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Perennial on Lockwood

review star

No reviews yet

216 W Lockwood Ave

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish+Chips
Grilled Cheese
Dry Aged Burger

Starters/Salads

Kale Salad

$14.00

bibb lettuce, pickled green tomato, red onion, radish, sunflower seeds, cornbread croutons, herb buttermilk dressing

House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, radish, carrot, asiago, toasted pepitas, pretzel bread crumb, perennial vinaigrette

Side Salad

$6.00

Pretzel Monkey Bread

$14.00

With whole grain mustard + beer cheese

Soup of the day-Cup

$5.00

Soup of the day-Bowl

$8.00

Mussels

$20.00

spanish chorizo, garlic, shallot, chives, white wine, lemon, butter, grilled bread

Side Fries

$7.00

garlic aioli

Poutine

$12.00

Chicken Skins

$10.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

with secret sauce

Whipped Quark

$14.00

whipped cow's milk, topped with ramp pistachio pesto and honey. served with bread

Extra Quark Bread

$2.00

White Bean Dip

$13.00

Bar Nuts

$7.00

Marinated Olives

$8.00

Roasted Root Vegetables

$12.00

Steak Tartar

$20.00

Hand Pie

$14.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with tallow fries
Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

$16.00

dill pickle brined chicken thigh, lettuce, gribiche, choice of spicy or not

Dry Aged Burger

$18.00

8oz Bolyards beef, pickled red onion, pub cheese dijonnaise, potato bun

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

$14.00

fontina, prairie breeze cheddar & onion-thyme jam. Served with fries

Chopped Cheese

$14.00

Plates

Fish+Chips

$20.00

beer battered rockfish, fries, dill aioli

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

Kids Menu

K-Hamburger

$10.00

K-Cheeseburger

$10.00

K-Noodles

$10.00

served with fries or green salad

K-Grilled Cheese

$10.00

served with fries and or green salad

K-Chicken Fingers

$10.00

3 piece chicken fingers

K-Hot Dog

$10.00

served with fries or green salad

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Baker's Board

$16.00

Wine BTLS

Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Sangiovese BTL

$48.00

Newsprint Syrah BTL

$48.00

Cab Blend BTL

$48.00

Sparkling Chenin Blanc BTL

$48.00

Sauv Blanc BTL

$48.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$48.00

Dry Riesling BTL

$48.00

Grenache Blanc BTL

$48.00

Tissot BTL

$48.00

Rose BTL

$48.00

Cava BTL

$48.00

Can + Bottle Beer/Cider

Athletic NA Dark

$7.00

Athletic NA IPA

$7.00

Anxo

$7.00Out of stock

Stem Lavender

$7.00

Can 17

$12.00

Can About Face

$7.00

Can Black Walnut Dunkel

$7.00

Can ESB

$7.00

Can Ollie

$7.00

Can Pils

$7.00

Can Poolside Breeze

$7.00Out of stock

Can Red Eye

$7.00Out of stock

Can Saison de Lis

$7.00

Can Waska

$7.00

Can Wide Acclaim

$7.00

Can SB Railway

$7.00

Hainaut Btl - For Here

$11.00

Second Orbit Btl - For Here

$12.00

Still Sound Btl - For Here

$20.00

Retail

17 2 Pack

$14.00

About Face 4pk

$16.00

Black Walnut Dunkel 4 Pk

$12.00

Chili Crisp

$14.00

Crowler

$8.00

32oz of our draft beers

ESB 4 Pack

$12.00

Hainaut TOGO

$7.00

Pils 4 Pack

$10.00

Dry Hopped Pilsner

PoolSide Breeze 4 Pack

$11.00Out of stock

Saison De Lis 4pk

$10.00

Second Orbit Btl

$8.00

Southside Blonde 4pk

$11.00

Blonde Ale

Switchback Railway 4pk

$16.00

Waska 4 Pack

$11.00

Still Sound BTL TO GO

$13.00

Wide Acclaim 4 Pk

$16.00

Abraxas Bottle

$22.00

Abraxas Package

$120.00

NA Beverages

Excel Cola

$3.00

Excel Diet Cola

$3.00Out of stock

Excel Root Beer

$3.00

Excel Lemon Lime

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Sparkling Hibiscus Lime Cordial

$5.00

Sparkling Elderflower Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Tea Grapefruit Quince

$5.00

Lemon CBD Seltzer

$7.00

Juicebox

Kids Chocolate Milk

Milk

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Club Soda

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.50Out of stock

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mule

$10.00

Chai Spritz

$13.00

Cappelletti Spritz

$13.00

Pear Margarita

$13.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

House Negroni

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

G & T

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00Out of stock

Whiskey

Glenfiddich 12Yr

$12.00

Jefferson's Reserve Cabernet Cask

$15.00

Knob Creek 9 Yr

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Switchgrass Bourbon

$10.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back 6 Yr Rye

$14.00

Jim Beam Black Extra Aged

$10.00

Balvenie

$14.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$15.00

Switchgrass Rye

$10.00

Vodka

Reyka

$10.00

Hangar 1

$10.00

Gin

Bright Gin

$10.00

Boodles

$10.00

Tequila

Cimarron

$10.00

Rum / Cognac / Calvados

Flor De Cana 4yr--House

$10.00

Fora De Cana Dark

$8.00

Ferand Cognac

$10.00

Calvados

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
A collaboration brewpub, tasting room, and restaurant between Olive + Oak and Perennial Artisan Ales

216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119

Perennial on Lockwood image
Perennial on Lockwood image
Perennial on Lockwood image

