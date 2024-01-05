Brewpubs & Breweries
Perennial on Lockwood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A collaboration brewpub, tasting room, and restaurant between Olive + Oak and Perennial Artisan Ales
Location
216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, MO 63119
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Webster Groves
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurant
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurant
More near Webster Groves