Mexican & Tex-Mex

Perez Family Tacos Iowa City

review star

No reviews yet

630 Iowa Ave

Iowa City, IA 52240

Sunday2:00 pm - 11:01 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:01 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:01 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 11:01 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:01 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:01 pm
Quick service tacos in a relaxed atmosphere, with a margarita garden, in the heart of Iowa City.

630 Iowa Ave, Iowa City, IA 52240

Directions

