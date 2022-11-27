Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pérez Art Museum

review star

No reviews yet

1103 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

Order Again

Soups and Salads

Butternut & Apple Bisque

$11.00

rosemary pepitas, apple compote

Tomato Soup

$11.00

bacon crumble, parmesan crostini

Kale and Grain Harvest Bowl

$18.00

baby arugula, saba, lemon yogurt, honey dew, cantelope, cucumber & prosciutto

Charred Broccolini Caesar

$18.00

baby kale, roasted butternut squash, crispy brussels sprouts, ancient grains, feta cheese, dried cranberries, rosemary maple pepitas, white balsamic vinaigrette

Citrus Salad

$17.00

gem lettuce, confit fennel, mandarin, avocado mousse, gigandes bean, crispy chickpeas, tomato basil vinaigrette

Beef Carpaccio

$24.00

Snacks

Mezze Platter

$22.00

hummus, slow roasted tomato, tzatziki, cucumber, pickled pearl onions, marinated feta, naan bread

Pile High Fries

$12.00

parmesan herb fries, ketchup

Sweet Potato Wedges

$8.00

saba, pistachio, brown butter

Truffled Maitake Toast

$20.00

rosemary loaf, taleggio cream, maitake mushroom, truffle honey, mixed greens, sherry vinaigrette

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

honey balsamic reduction, toasted almond

Side - Fries

$6.00

Side - Salad

$6.00

Side- Chips

$4.00

Side- Bread & Butter

$2.00

Handhelds

BLT

$17.00

nueske’s bacon, bib lettuce, beef steak tomatoes, garlic aioli, rosemary loaf

Chicken Club

$22.00

grilled chicken breast, beefsteak tomato, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, roasted garlic aioli, rosemary loaf

Norton Burger

$23.00

sharp cheddar, bibb lettuce, shaved pickles, shaved red onion, norfolk sauce, brioche bun

Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

salsa verde, avocado fry, jicama slaw, lime crema, micro cilantro

Entrees

Chicken Francese

$28.00

Duck Ballotine

$45.00

airline chicken beast, haricot vert, oven dried cherry tomatoes, crispy chicken skin, lemon butter sauce

Herb Crusted Salmon

$34.00

parsley, chickpeas, gigandes beans, tomato stew, feta cream, micro cilantro

Quiche

$20.00

ham, swiss, caramelized onions, mushrooms, mornay sauce

Kids

K- Grilled Cheese

$8.00

K- Cheeseburger

$10.00

K- Chicken Tenders

$10.00

K- Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

Dessert

vanilla and chocolate ice cream, brownie bites, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and amarena cherry

Banana Split

$12.00

vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, fresh whipped cream, brownie bites, amarena cherry

Cookie Plate

$11.00

chocolate chip, pignoli, rugelach

Sorbet of the Day

$8.00

Chef choice of seasonal flavors

Zabaglione

$9.00

berries

Olive Oil Cake

$10.00

whipped cream

Small Plates

Tuna Carpaccio

$18.00

Maitake Mushrooms

$18.00

Butternut Squash

$15.00

Tomatoes

$15.00

Parmesan-Herb Fries

$11.00

truffle aioli

Reg Fries

$6.00

Salads & Sandwiches

Perez Chopped Salad

$18.00

baby gem lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, dates, pomegranate, chickpeas, mint, crispy quinoa, pickled onions, feta cheese, preserved lemon vinaigrette

Baby Lettuce

$17.00

Verde Burger

$22.00

aged white cheddar, gem lettuce, dill pickles, norfolk sauce

Grilled Chicken Club

$22.00

grilled chicken breast, avocado, gem lettuce, tomato, bacon, rosemary aioli

Add Shrimp

$12.00

Add Chicken

$9.00

Add Halloumi

$8.00

Add Salmon

$12.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Pizza

Margherita

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato, torn basil

Pepperoni

$16.00

Carbonara

$17.00

Large Plates

Seared Chicken

$28.00

Roasted Salmon

$32.00

Leandro Erlich

Soup

$12.00

Beef Empanadas

$10.00

Swimming Pool

$14.00

Fugazza Pizza

$16.00

Dulce de Leche Ice cream

$12.00

Add Ons

Side Of Toast

$3.00

Desserts

Berries & Cream

$14.00

white chocolate mousse, bitters, marinated berries, milk crumble

Cane Sugar Donuts

$12.00

Chocolate & Star Anise Cremeux

$12.00

Brunch

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$23.00

house made latke, sliced tomato, smoked salmon, poached egg, hollandaise, chives, side salad

Smoked Salmon Toast

$24.00

smoked salmon mousse, roe, pickled onion, capers & tomatoes on grilled bread, side salad

Miami Benedict

$23.00

mojo pork croquette, pickles, poached eggs, dijon fonduta, side salad

Brunch Burger

$28.00

aged white cheddar, over easy egg, maple candied bacon, carmelized onions, norfolk sauce, side of hollandaise, served with fries

Blueberry Basil Pancakes

$18.00

buttermilk pancakes, lemon curd, blueberry basil compote

2 eggs

$4.50

Bacon

$4.00

Grab & Go

Kind Bar

$3.50

Chips

$3.50

Sandwich

$10.00

Pastries

$4.00

Premium Pastry

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Salmon

$12.00

Liquor

HH Svedka

$11.00

Titos

$12.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

HH Beefeater

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$13.00

The Botanist

$13.00

Hendricks

$14.00

HH Bacardi

$12.00

Cruzan

$100.00

HH Mi Campo

$12.00

Patron

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

El Recuerdo Mezcal

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

HH Dewars

$12.00

Dewars 12yr

$15.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

Jim Beam

$13.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Aperol

$12.00

Baileys

$10.00

Banana Liqour

$8.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$9.00

Courvoisier VS Cognac

$12.00

Disarrono Amarretto

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva Milk Chocolate

$10.00

Godiva Dark Chocolate

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Green Chartruese

$14.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Ramazzatti Amaro

$10.00

Sandeman Tawny Port 10yr

$10.00

St. Germaine

$10.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Negroni

$13.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Verde Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Rose Sangria

$14.00

Verde Tonic

$16.00

Pina Mojito

$16.00

Mangonada

$17.00

Mezcal Cooler

$17.00

Peachy Summer

$17.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Mojito

$16.00

Margarita

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Beer

Stone IPA

$8.00

La rubia

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Red Wine

La Crema Pinot Noir

$12.00

Knotty Vines Cabernet

$12.00

La Crema Pinot Noir BTL

$46.00

Knotty Vines Cabernet BTL

$46.00

White Wine

Faisao Vino Verde

$10.00

Yealands SB

$11.00

Ancient Peak Chardonnay

$12.00

Seven Cups PG

$10.00

Faisao Vino Verde BTL

$38.00

Yealands SB BTL

$42.00

Ancient Peak Chardonnay BTL

$46.00

Seven Cups PG BTL

$38.00

Rose & Champagne

Domaine de Cala

$12.00

Seguras Viuda Cava

$11.00

Domaine de Cala BTL

$26.00

Seguras Viuda Cava BTL

$42.00

La Marca Prosecco BTL

$45.00

Veuve Cliquot YL BTL

$100.00

N/A

LG Aqua Panna

$7.00

LG San Pellegrino

$7.00

SM Bottled Water

$3.00

SM Perrier

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Apple

$4.00

Pineapple Spritz

$11.00

Mango Spritz

$11.00

Hot Tea Earl Grey

$4.50

Hot Tea Jasmin

$4.50

Hot Tea Camomille

$4.50

Hot Tea Darjeeling

$4.50

Milk

$4.00

Virgin bloody mary

$10.00

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Capuccinio

$5.00

Latte

$4.50

Cortadito

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Matcha

$5.50

Chai

$5.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

Directions

