Perfectly Flavahd Cafe 224 N. Bedford St

Main Menu

Appetizers

Loaded Sweet Tots

$10.99

crispy bacon, maple aioli, scallions

Quesadilla: Memphis Gold or Nashville

$12.99

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, 3 cheese blend, ranch, scallions, shredded lettuce, pico.

Quesadilla: Buffalo or BBQ Chicken

$12.50

Grilled chicken,3 cheese blend, shredded lettuce, pico.

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Crispy Chicken, Plain, Buffalo, Garlic Teriyaki, Jerk, Nashville, Truffle Parmesan Add $2

Jumbo Bone-In Wings

$12.50

Plain, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Nashville, Jerk, Garlic Teriyaki

Truffle Parmesan Wings

$13.50

White truffle oil, parmesan cheese, scallions

Nashville Truffalo Wings

$13.50

Our signature Nashville Truffalo sauce.

Philly Steak Egg Rolls

$11.99

Shaved Steak, onions, peppers, cheese, crispy egg roll wrappers

Wicked Flavah Truffle Fries

$11.50

Crispy fries tossed in white truffle oil, parmesan cheese, scallions

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing.

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, tomato.

Greek Salad

$9.95

Romaine, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, house made Greek dressing, pita bread.

Power Salad

$11.75

Mixed greens, avocado chunks, cucumbers, kale blend, grape tomatoes, red onions.

Southwest Cobb

$16.25

Romaine, avocado chunks, bacon crumbles, cheddar cheese, corn salsa, grape tomatoes, grilled chicken

Wraps & Sandwiches

Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Grilled chicken breast, basil pesto, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze on an herbed foccacia roll.

Chipotle Cali Turkey Wrap

$12.99

Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, chipotle mayo on your choice of a wrap.

Everything Bagel Tuna BLT

$11.75

Everything bagel seasoned tuna fish, lettuce, tomato, bacon on multi grain bread.

Greek Wrap

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, green peppers, feta cheese, red onions, tomato, greek dressing on your choice of a wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbes, lettuce, tomato, red onion, blue cheese dressing on your choice of a wrap.

Honey Mustard Chicken wrap

$14.25

Lettuce, cheddar cheese,red onion, tomato, honey mustard, grilled or cripsy chicken on your choice of a wrap.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun. Add Buffalo, BBQ, or Memphis Gold.

Mediterranean Veggie

$12.99

Pickled red onion, green pepper, roasted zucchini, spinach, tomato, hummus, feta cheese on your choice of a wrap.

Caesar Wrap

$11.75

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, on your choice of a wrap.

2 Decker Turkey BLT Club

$13.99

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, turkey, mayo on thick sliced sour dough.

Burgers

Keep It Simple

$12.50

8 ounce certified angus steak burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, american cheese on a seeded brioche bun.

The Little Mac Burger

$13.99

Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, thousand island on a seeded brioche bun.

Vermont Maple Cheddar Burger

$14.75

Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon crumbles, maple aioli, lettuce,tomato, red onion on a seeded brioche bun.

Greek Turkey Burger

$15.25

Ground Turkey, spinach, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, lemon dill aioli on a seeded brioche bun.

The Flavah Jam Burger

$15.99

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, house made bacon jam on a seeded brioche bun.

Cali Burger

$15.50

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, avocado spread on a seeded brioche bun.

Meals

Egg Roll in a Bowl

$14.50

Ground turkey, cabbage slaw, carrots, mushrooms, scallions and finished with our asian hoison sauce over white rice.

Mexican Chicken Bowl

$15.50

Mediterranean rice or white rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, pico, shredded cheese, lime, sour cream and taco sauce.

Mexican Steak Bowl

$16.50

Mediterranean rice or white rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, pico, shredded cheese, lime, sour cream and taco sauce.

Mexican Shrimp Bowl

$16.50

Mediterranean rice or white rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, pico, shredded cheese, lime, sour cream and taco sauce.

Boom Boom Chicken

$15.50

Grilled Chicken breast topped with our house made thai chili boom boom sauce and scallions. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Boom Boom Shrimp

$16.50

Sauteed shrimp and finished with our house made thai chili boom boom sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Marinated Steak Tips

$18.99

Marinated & grilled steak tips. Honey Bourbon, Balsamic BBQ, Cowboy Butter, Garlic Teriyaki. Served with 2 sides.

Grilled Salmon

$17.75

8 oz handcut Atlantic Salmon. Blackened, Adobo Honey, Lemon Pepper, or Pesto. Sevred with 2 sides.

Sesame Ginger Chicken Stir Fry

$15.25

Grilled chicken sauteed with shredded carrots, onions, peppers, snow peas, and broccoli in our sesame ginger sauce, over mediterranean rice or white rice.

Sesame Ginger Steak Stir Fry

$17.50

Steak tips sauteed with shredded carrots, onions, peppers, snow peas, and broccoli finished with our sesame ginger sauce over mediterranean rice or white rice.

Sesame Ginger Shrimp Stir Fry

$16.50

Shrimp sauteed with shredded carrots, onions, peppers, snow peas, and broccoli and finished with our sesame ginger sauce over mediterranean rice or white rice.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.50

Grilled 8 ounce chicken breast, served with your choice of 2 sides.

Lemon Pepper Chicken Kabobs

$16.50

2 grilled chicken kabobs grilled with lemon pepper seasoning. Served with choice of 2 sides.

BBQ Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$15.50

Ground beef, sausage, onion, pepper, breadcrumbs, bacon and lots of BBQ. Served with choice of 2 sides.

Buddha Bowls

Mediterranean Bowl

$11.75

Quinoa, roasted broccoli, chic peas, kale, red onion, sweet potato, and hummus.

Southwest

$14.99

Quinoa, black beans, corn, pulled chicken, red onion, pico, and chipotle ranch.

Truffle BBQ Chicken Bowl

$17.99

Grilled chicken, sauteed onions & peppers, cheddar cheese, pico, scallions, and truffle BBQ sauce over mashed potatoes.

Fiery Sweet Steak Tips

$18.99

Fiery sweet dry rubbed steak tips, spicy broccoli, shredded carrots, pickled red onions, and scallions over mediterranean rice or white rice.

Pasta

Chicken, Broccoli, Cavatappi

$16.75

Tenders chunks of grilled chicken & broccoli in white win garlic sauce finished with parmesan cheese over cavatappi pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$18.50

Shrimp sauteed with spinach, tomato, garlic and finished with a lemon parmesan white wine sauce over cavatappi pasta.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Tender chunks of blackened chicken sauteed with broccoli, spinach, tomato in a lemon garlic cream sauce over cavatappi pasta.

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Our signature blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

One Topping Pizza

$11.25

Two Topping Pizza

$12.25

Three Topping Pizza

$13.25

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Grilled chicken smothered in Franks red hot, onions, scallions, ranch with pizza sauce as base.

BBQ Chicken

$13.50

BBQ grilled chicken, 3 cheese blend with pizza sauce.

The Mac Attack

$13.99

Ground beef, diced tomatoes, diced pickles, shredded lettuce and thousand island dressing.

Dill Pickle & Bacon

$11.99

Sliced house made pickles, bacon crumbles and dill to finish.

BBQ Chicken, Bacon & Pickle

$15.25

BBQ chicken, bacon crumbles, pickles, onions, ranch dressing &scallions.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$13.75

White pizza with our house made alfredo, grilled chicken & broccoli.

Greek

$11.25

White pizza with our mozzarella, cheddar, and feta cheese blend.

Greek w/ Chicken, Spinach, Tomato & Feta

$14.99

White pizza topped with spinach, tomato, feta cheese, cheddar cheese and grilled chicken.

Korean BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Korean BBQ chicken, onions, peppers, scallions, sesame seeds.

Flavah Bomb

$15.75

Bacon, hamburg, chopped pepperoni, linguica, onion, mushroom, pepper.

Mac N' Cheese

Plain Mac N' Cheese

$14.50

Our signature mac sauce with our 5 cheese blend, cavatappi pasta, topped with buttery breadcrumbs.

Broccoli & Cheddar Mac

$15.50

Broccoli florets, and extra cheddar cheese, in our signature creamy mac sauce.

Chicken Mac N Cheese

$16.99

Your choice of either grilled chicken, or pulled chicken, over cavatappi pasta, and choice of sauce.

Honey Bourbon Steak Tip Mac

$18.99

Honey bourbon grilled steak tips, in our house made mac sauce, loaded with cheddar cheese, and ritz breadcrumbs.

Kids Menu

Chicken Finger & Fries

$7.99

Deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one side.

Hamburger

$7.99

Hamburger on a seedless brioche bun, served with your choice of one side.

Cheeseburger

$7.99

Cheeseburger on a seedless bun, served with your choice of one side.

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Thick sliced texas toast, buttered and grilled to perfection with american cheese.

Kid Mac N Cheese

$7.99

Our kids version of mac n cheese.

Smoothies

Mango Pineapple Smoothie Sm.

$7.50

Banana, mango, pineapple, chia seeds, almond milk.

Mango Pineapple Smoothie LG.

$8.50

Banana, mango, pineapple, chia seeds, almond milk.

Peanut Butter Banana Sm.

$7.50

Banana, peanut butter, greek yogurt, almond milk, vanilla.

Peanut Butter Banana LG.

$8.50

Banana, peanut butter, greek yogurt, almond milk, vanilla.

Strawberry Banana Sm.

$7.50

Banana, strawberry, vanilla yogurt, honey, almond milk

Strawberry Banana LG

$8.50

Banana, strawberry, vanilla yogurt, honey, almond milk

Green Monster Sm.

$7.50

Green Monster Lg.

$8.50

Protein Shakes

Thin Mint Sm.

$7.50

Banana, almond milk, chocolate protein powder, cocoa powder, peppermint.

Thin Mint Lg.

$8.50

Banana, almond milk, chocolate protein powder, cocoa powder, peppermint.

Raspberry Cheesecake Sm.

$7.50

Almond milk, vanilla protein, sour cream, raspberries, stevia.

Raspberry Cheesecake Lg.

$8.50

Almond milk, vanilla protein, sour cream, raspberries, stevia.

Cinnamon Roll Sm.

$7.50

Almond milk, vanilla protein, cinnamon, vanilla greek yogurt, oats, banana

Cinnamon Roll Lg.

$8.50

Almond milk, vanilla protein, cinnamon, vanilla greek yogurt, oats, banana

Protein Bites

Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bites

$6.99

Protein packed bites peanut butter, chocolate chip ball with flax seeds, chia seeds and more.

Snickerdoodle

$6.99

Protein packed bites with cinnamon, oats and sugar

Sides

White Rice

$4.99

Mediterranean Rice

$4.99

White rice with marinara and seasoning

Asparagus

$4.99

Grilled with salt n pepper.

Broccoli

$4.99

Steamed.

Tomato Braised Green Beans

$4.99

Green beans, garlic, ground tomatoes, spices and roasted for hours.

Sweet Potato Mashed

$4.99

Creamy sweet potatoes, butter, cream, cinnamon, spices.

Garlic Redskin Mashed Potato

$4.99

Garlic redskin mashed, butter and spices.

House Made Chips

$4.99

Our signature house made potato chips.

French Fries

$4.99

Skin on, no coating fries.

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.99

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.74

Additonal Side Salad

$3.99

Choice of house, greek or caesar salad.

Quart Greek Orzo

$9.99

Pint Greek Orzo

$5.99

Spice Rubs

Honey Habanero Rub

$10.00

Our signature Honey Habanero Blend

Big J's Blackened Rub

$9.00

Our signature Cajun Seasoning

Chili Lime A'Rita

$9.00

Our citrus chili blend.

Taco Tuesday Rub

$9.00

Our favorite rub, and the best taco blend there is.

Greek Dressing Bottle

$6.99

Our signature Greek Dressing

Korean BBQ Sauce

$7.99

A blend of BBQ, soy, sesame, brown sugar.

Truffle BBQ Sauce

$11.99

Our silky smooth truffle BBQ blend.

Small Nashville Rub

$10.99

The best Nashville Rub you can find.

Large Nashville Rub

$16.99

The best Nashville Rub you can find.

Truffalo Sauce

$14.99

Our signature blend of hot sauce, white truffle oil, spices, and nashville seasoning.

Merchandise

Zip up Hoodies Sm-Xl

$42.00

Sweatshirts

XX-Large Zip up Hoodie

$48.00

Montilio's Desserts

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$6.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.99

Strawberry ShortCake

$6.59

Red Velvet Cake

$6.69

Chocolate Truffle Slice

$6.89

Cannoli

$6.79

Lobster Tails

$7.99

Brownie Caramel Cheesecake

$7.25

German Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Strawberry Gran Marnier

$6.99

Bismarks

$6.79

Coconut Cream Cake

$6.99

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

$7.25

French Eclair

$7.25

Chocolate Cream Puff

$6.00

Large Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.79

Carrot Cake

$6.99

St. Patty's Cupcakes

$4.50

Tiramisu

$6.79

Sweet Mama's

OG-White Label

$10.00

Original- Mild

Black Label

$10.00

Medium Heat

Tropical Habanero

$10.00

Spice Maple

$10.00

Beverages

Dasani Water

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Barqs Root Beer

$2.75

Smart Water

$3.25

Vitamin Water-Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

Vitamin Water- Dragonfruit

$3.00

Vitamin Water- XXX

$3.00

Powerade Blue

$3.25

Powerade Red

$3.25

Body Armor

$3.00

Gold Peak Iced Teas

$3.25

Aha's

$2.75

Minute Maid

$3.00

Peace Tea- Raspberry

$3.75

Peace Tea-Sno Berry

$3.75

Peace Tea- Peach

$3.75

Peace Tea- mango

$3.75

Monster Sugar Free

$4.00

Monster Watermelon

$4.00

Smart Water Liter

$5.50

2-Liters

$3.79

Specials

Crispy Truffle Parm Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Greek Salad Chicken Gyro

$13.99

Bacon Beer Cheese Burger

$15.25

Pastrami & Pickle Pizza

$12.99

Miso Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl

$17.99

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Reuben Sandwich

$14.50

Irish Pizza

$13.99

Blackened Swordfish

$19.99

Chicken Lemon Soup

$6.99

Snacks

Chocolate Brownie

Blondie Walnut Brownie

Cupcakes

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Keto Peanut Butter Dip

Extras

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Ghose Pepper Cheese

$1.50

Add Avocado

$1.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Feta

$0.75

Extra Taco Sauce

$0.75

Extra Cheese

$1.25
This new concept is to introduce the everyday favorites with a healthy twist. Healthy well balanced meals is our goal. We are here to let you know that eating healthy does not need to be repetitive and does not mean it doesn't have any flavor. We will be incorporating fresh local products to insure meals will be made clean and to perfection. Come in and enjoy!

