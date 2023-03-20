- Home
Perfectly Flavahd Cafe 224 N. Bedford St
224 N. Bedford St
East Bridgewater, MA 02333
Main Menu
Appetizers
Loaded Sweet Tots
crispy bacon, maple aioli, scallions
Quesadilla: Memphis Gold or Nashville
Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, 3 cheese blend, ranch, scallions, shredded lettuce, pico.
Quesadilla: Buffalo or BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken,3 cheese blend, shredded lettuce, pico.
Boneless Chicken Tenders
Crispy Chicken, Plain, Buffalo, Garlic Teriyaki, Jerk, Nashville, Truffle Parmesan Add $2
Jumbo Bone-In Wings
Plain, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, Nashville, Jerk, Garlic Teriyaki
Truffle Parmesan Wings
White truffle oil, parmesan cheese, scallions
Nashville Truffalo Wings
Our signature Nashville Truffalo sauce.
Philly Steak Egg Rolls
Shaved Steak, onions, peppers, cheese, crispy egg roll wrappers
Wicked Flavah Truffle Fries
Crispy fries tossed in white truffle oil, parmesan cheese, scallions
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing.
House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, tomato.
Greek Salad
Romaine, cucumber, green pepper, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, house made Greek dressing, pita bread.
Power Salad
Mixed greens, avocado chunks, cucumbers, kale blend, grape tomatoes, red onions.
Southwest Cobb
Romaine, avocado chunks, bacon crumbles, cheddar cheese, corn salsa, grape tomatoes, grilled chicken
Wraps & Sandwiches
Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, basil pesto, sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze on an herbed foccacia roll.
Chipotle Cali Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, chipotle mayo on your choice of a wrap.
Everything Bagel Tuna BLT
Everything bagel seasoned tuna fish, lettuce, tomato, bacon on multi grain bread.
Greek Wrap
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, green peppers, feta cheese, red onions, tomato, greek dressing on your choice of a wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbes, lettuce, tomato, red onion, blue cheese dressing on your choice of a wrap.
Honey Mustard Chicken wrap
Lettuce, cheddar cheese,red onion, tomato, honey mustard, grilled or cripsy chicken on your choice of a wrap.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun. Add Buffalo, BBQ, or Memphis Gold.
Mediterranean Veggie
Pickled red onion, green pepper, roasted zucchini, spinach, tomato, hummus, feta cheese on your choice of a wrap.
Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, on your choice of a wrap.
2 Decker Turkey BLT Club
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, turkey, mayo on thick sliced sour dough.
Burgers
Keep It Simple
8 ounce certified angus steak burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, american cheese on a seeded brioche bun.
The Little Mac Burger
Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, thousand island on a seeded brioche bun.
Vermont Maple Cheddar Burger
Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon crumbles, maple aioli, lettuce,tomato, red onion on a seeded brioche bun.
Greek Turkey Burger
Ground Turkey, spinach, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, lemon dill aioli on a seeded brioche bun.
The Flavah Jam Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, house made bacon jam on a seeded brioche bun.
Cali Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, avocado spread on a seeded brioche bun.
Meals
Egg Roll in a Bowl
Ground turkey, cabbage slaw, carrots, mushrooms, scallions and finished with our asian hoison sauce over white rice.
Mexican Chicken Bowl
Mediterranean rice or white rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, pico, shredded cheese, lime, sour cream and taco sauce.
Mexican Steak Bowl
Mediterranean rice or white rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, pico, shredded cheese, lime, sour cream and taco sauce.
Mexican Shrimp Bowl
Mediterranean rice or white rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, pico, shredded cheese, lime, sour cream and taco sauce.
Boom Boom Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast topped with our house made thai chili boom boom sauce and scallions. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Boom Boom Shrimp
Sauteed shrimp and finished with our house made thai chili boom boom sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Marinated Steak Tips
Marinated & grilled steak tips. Honey Bourbon, Balsamic BBQ, Cowboy Butter, Garlic Teriyaki. Served with 2 sides.
Grilled Salmon
8 oz handcut Atlantic Salmon. Blackened, Adobo Honey, Lemon Pepper, or Pesto. Sevred with 2 sides.
Sesame Ginger Chicken Stir Fry
Grilled chicken sauteed with shredded carrots, onions, peppers, snow peas, and broccoli in our sesame ginger sauce, over mediterranean rice or white rice.
Sesame Ginger Steak Stir Fry
Steak tips sauteed with shredded carrots, onions, peppers, snow peas, and broccoli finished with our sesame ginger sauce over mediterranean rice or white rice.
Sesame Ginger Shrimp Stir Fry
Shrimp sauteed with shredded carrots, onions, peppers, snow peas, and broccoli and finished with our sesame ginger sauce over mediterranean rice or white rice.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled 8 ounce chicken breast, served with your choice of 2 sides.
Lemon Pepper Chicken Kabobs
2 grilled chicken kabobs grilled with lemon pepper seasoning. Served with choice of 2 sides.
BBQ Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
Ground beef, sausage, onion, pepper, breadcrumbs, bacon and lots of BBQ. Served with choice of 2 sides.
Buddha Bowls
Mediterranean Bowl
Quinoa, roasted broccoli, chic peas, kale, red onion, sweet potato, and hummus.
Southwest
Quinoa, black beans, corn, pulled chicken, red onion, pico, and chipotle ranch.
Truffle BBQ Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken, sauteed onions & peppers, cheddar cheese, pico, scallions, and truffle BBQ sauce over mashed potatoes.
Fiery Sweet Steak Tips
Fiery sweet dry rubbed steak tips, spicy broccoli, shredded carrots, pickled red onions, and scallions over mediterranean rice or white rice.
Pasta
Chicken, Broccoli, Cavatappi
Tenders chunks of grilled chicken & broccoli in white win garlic sauce finished with parmesan cheese over cavatappi pasta.
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed with spinach, tomato, garlic and finished with a lemon parmesan white wine sauce over cavatappi pasta.
Blackened Chicken Pasta
Tender chunks of blackened chicken sauteed with broccoli, spinach, tomato in a lemon garlic cream sauce over cavatappi pasta.
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Our signature blend of cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.
One Topping Pizza
Two Topping Pizza
Three Topping Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken smothered in Franks red hot, onions, scallions, ranch with pizza sauce as base.
BBQ Chicken
BBQ grilled chicken, 3 cheese blend with pizza sauce.
The Mac Attack
Ground beef, diced tomatoes, diced pickles, shredded lettuce and thousand island dressing.
Dill Pickle & Bacon
Sliced house made pickles, bacon crumbles and dill to finish.
BBQ Chicken, Bacon & Pickle
BBQ chicken, bacon crumbles, pickles, onions, ranch dressing &scallions.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
White pizza with our house made alfredo, grilled chicken & broccoli.
Greek
White pizza with our mozzarella, cheddar, and feta cheese blend.
Greek w/ Chicken, Spinach, Tomato & Feta
White pizza topped with spinach, tomato, feta cheese, cheddar cheese and grilled chicken.
Korean BBQ Chicken
Korean BBQ chicken, onions, peppers, scallions, sesame seeds.
Flavah Bomb
Bacon, hamburg, chopped pepperoni, linguica, onion, mushroom, pepper.
Mac N' Cheese
Plain Mac N' Cheese
Our signature mac sauce with our 5 cheese blend, cavatappi pasta, topped with buttery breadcrumbs.
Broccoli & Cheddar Mac
Broccoli florets, and extra cheddar cheese, in our signature creamy mac sauce.
Chicken Mac N Cheese
Your choice of either grilled chicken, or pulled chicken, over cavatappi pasta, and choice of sauce.
Honey Bourbon Steak Tip Mac
Honey bourbon grilled steak tips, in our house made mac sauce, loaded with cheddar cheese, and ritz breadcrumbs.
Kids Menu
Chicken Finger & Fries
Deep fried chicken tenders served with your choice of one side.
Hamburger
Hamburger on a seedless brioche bun, served with your choice of one side.
Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger on a seedless bun, served with your choice of one side.
Grilled Cheese
Thick sliced texas toast, buttered and grilled to perfection with american cheese.
Kid Mac N Cheese
Our kids version of mac n cheese.
Smoothies
Mango Pineapple Smoothie Sm.
Banana, mango, pineapple, chia seeds, almond milk.
Mango Pineapple Smoothie LG.
Banana, mango, pineapple, chia seeds, almond milk.
Peanut Butter Banana Sm.
Banana, peanut butter, greek yogurt, almond milk, vanilla.
Peanut Butter Banana LG.
Banana, peanut butter, greek yogurt, almond milk, vanilla.
Strawberry Banana Sm.
Banana, strawberry, vanilla yogurt, honey, almond milk
Strawberry Banana LG
Banana, strawberry, vanilla yogurt, honey, almond milk
Green Monster Sm.
Green Monster Lg.
Protein Shakes
Thin Mint Sm.
Banana, almond milk, chocolate protein powder, cocoa powder, peppermint.
Thin Mint Lg.
Banana, almond milk, chocolate protein powder, cocoa powder, peppermint.
Raspberry Cheesecake Sm.
Almond milk, vanilla protein, sour cream, raspberries, stevia.
Raspberry Cheesecake Lg.
Almond milk, vanilla protein, sour cream, raspberries, stevia.
Cinnamon Roll Sm.
Almond milk, vanilla protein, cinnamon, vanilla greek yogurt, oats, banana
Cinnamon Roll Lg.
Almond milk, vanilla protein, cinnamon, vanilla greek yogurt, oats, banana
Protein Bites
Sides
White Rice
Mediterranean Rice
White rice with marinara and seasoning
Asparagus
Grilled with salt n pepper.
Broccoli
Steamed.
Tomato Braised Green Beans
Green beans, garlic, ground tomatoes, spices and roasted for hours.
Sweet Potato Mashed
Creamy sweet potatoes, butter, cream, cinnamon, spices.
Garlic Redskin Mashed Potato
Garlic redskin mashed, butter and spices.
House Made Chips
Our signature house made potato chips.
French Fries
Skin on, no coating fries.
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Sweet Potato Tots
Additonal Side Salad
Choice of house, greek or caesar salad.
Quart Greek Orzo
Pint Greek Orzo
Spice Rubs
Honey Habanero Rub
Our signature Honey Habanero Blend
Big J's Blackened Rub
Our signature Cajun Seasoning
Chili Lime A'Rita
Our citrus chili blend.
Taco Tuesday Rub
Our favorite rub, and the best taco blend there is.
Greek Dressing Bottle
Our signature Greek Dressing
Korean BBQ Sauce
A blend of BBQ, soy, sesame, brown sugar.
Truffle BBQ Sauce
Our silky smooth truffle BBQ blend.
Small Nashville Rub
The best Nashville Rub you can find.
Large Nashville Rub
The best Nashville Rub you can find.
Truffalo Sauce
Our signature blend of hot sauce, white truffle oil, spices, and nashville seasoning.
Montilio's Desserts
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Oreo Cheesecake
Strawberry ShortCake
Red Velvet Cake
Chocolate Truffle Slice
Cannoli
Lobster Tails
Brownie Caramel Cheesecake
German Chocolate Cake
Strawberry Gran Marnier
Bismarks
Coconut Cream Cake
Caramel Pecan Cheesecake
French Eclair
Chocolate Cream Puff
Large Chocolate Chip Cookie
Carrot Cake
St. Patty's Cupcakes
Tiramisu
Sweet Mama's
Beverages
Dasani Water
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Dr. Pepper
Barqs Root Beer
Smart Water
Vitamin Water-Kiwi Strawberry
Vitamin Water- Dragonfruit
Vitamin Water- XXX
Powerade Blue
Powerade Red
Body Armor
Gold Peak Iced Teas
Aha's
Minute Maid
Peace Tea- Raspberry
Peace Tea-Sno Berry
Peace Tea- Peach
Peace Tea- mango
Monster Sugar Free
Monster Watermelon
Smart Water Liter
2-Liters
Specials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
This new concept is to introduce the everyday favorites with a healthy twist. Healthy well balanced meals is our goal. We are here to let you know that eating healthy does not need to be repetitive and does not mean it doesn't have any flavor. We will be incorporating fresh local products to insure meals will be made clean and to perfection. Come in and enjoy!
