  • Home
  • /
  • Charlotte
  • /
  • Peri Peri Chicken - Charlotte - 3130 Driwood ct Unit A
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peri Peri Chicken - Charlotte 3130 Driwood ct Unit A

review star

No reviews yet

3130 Driwood ct Unit A

Charlotte, NC 28269

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Chargrilled Chicken

4 pcs Leg and Thigh

$9.99

6 pcs leg and thigh

$14.99

8 pcs Leg and Thigh

$17.99

4 pcs Wings

$5.99

6 pcs Wings

$7.99

8 pcs Wings

$10.99

Half chicken

$10.99

Full chicken

$19.99

3 pcs Lamb Chops

$16.99

6 PCs Lamb Chops

$29.99

Fried Chicken

4 pcs Leg and Thigh fried

$9.99

6 PCs leg and thigh fried

$12.99

8 pcs Leg and Thigh Fried

$15.99

Veg

Aloo Tikki Burger

$6.89

Chicken

Jerk Sandwich

$7.99

Peri Peri Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Lamb

Lamb Burger

$9.99

Beef

Half Pound Beef Burger

$9.99

Bowls

Lamb Kofta Bowl

$12.89

Peri Peri Fried Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Falafel Bowl

$9.99

Peri Peri Chargrilled Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Tilapia Bowl

$9.99

Peri Peri Shrimp Bowl

$12.99

Wraps

Peri Peri Chargrilled Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Peri Peri Fried Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Falafel Wrap

$8.99

Kids

Kids 3 wings With Fries

$6.99

Kids 2 Grilled Drumstick with Fries

$6.99

Kids 3 pcs Chargrilled Peri Peri Kabobs With Fries

$6.99

Kids 5pcs Nuggets with fries

$6.99

Combo choices

Combo 1

$2.99

Combo 2

$3.99

Extra drink Charges

Indian Drink

$0.99

Chia Seeds Drink

$1.49

Sides

Fries

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Grilled Veg.

$2.49

Peri Peri Street Corn

$2.49

Peri Peri Rice Small

$2.49

Peri Peri Rice Large

$4.99

2 - Samosas

$3.99

House Salad

$2.89

Peri Peri Momos

$9.99

Soda can

Soda Can

$1.49

Bottle Drinks

Water

$1.49

Soda Bottle

$2.49

Indian Drinks

$1.89

Red Bull

$2.49

Monster

$2.99

Maaza Frooti

$0.99

Chia seeds Drink

$2.49

International Drink

Pakola

$2.49

Thumbsup

$2.49

Limca

$2.49

Peri Peri Sauce

Peri Peri Garlic Herb Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

Peri Peri Lemon Herb 2 oz

$0.50

Peri Peri Mango Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

Peri Peri Spicy Mayo Sauce 2 oz

$0.50

Peri Peri Hot Sauce

$0.50

Peri Peri Mild Sauce

$0.50

Peri Peri Sauce Bottles

Mild Sauce 12 oz

$6.99

Medium Sauce 12 oz

$6.99

Hot Sauce 12 oz

$6.99

Lemon n Herb Sauce 12 oz

$6.99

Garlic n Herb Sauce 12 oz

$6.99

Mango Sauce 12 oz

$6.99

Pineapple Sweet n Spicy Sauce 12 oz

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3130 Driwood ct Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28269

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte - GoHealth
orange starNo Reviews
10101 Claude Freeman Dr Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Curry N Cake
orange starNo Reviews
2015 E Arbors Dr Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
STATS Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3425 David Cox Road Charlotte, NC 28269
View restaurantnext
l'Ostrica
orange starNo Reviews
9545 Pinnacle Drive Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext
Upfresh Kitchen - Highland Creek
orange starNo Reviews
5818 Highland Shoppes Drive Charlotte, NC 28269
View restaurantnext
Iron Dish - Charlotte - Charlotte UNC
orange starNo Reviews
9605 N. Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston