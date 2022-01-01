Peri Peri Chicken - Charlotte 3130 Driwood ct Unit A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3130 Driwood ct Unit A, Charlotte, NC 28269
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte - GoHealth
No Reviews
10101 Claude Freeman Dr Charlotte, NC 28262
View restaurant
Upfresh Kitchen - Highland Creek
No Reviews
5818 Highland Shoppes Drive Charlotte, NC 28269
View restaurant