  • Peri Peri Chicken - Marietta - 1482 Roswell RD
Peri Peri Chicken - Marietta 1482 Roswell RD

No reviews yet

1482 Roswell RD

Marietta, GA 30024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken Bowl
Large Fries
Peri Peri Fried Chicken Bowl

Chargrilled Chicken

4 pcs Leg and Thigh

$7.99

6 pcs Leg and Thigh

$10.49

8 pcs Leg and Thigh

$12.99

1/2 Chicken Leg and Breast

$13.49

Full Chicken

$23.99

4 pcs Wings

$6.49

6 pcs Wings

$8.99

8 pcs Wings

$10.99

3 pcs Lamb Chops with Rice and Salad

$21.99

6 pcs Lamb Chops with Rice and Salad

$39.99

25 pcs Wings

$32.99

4 pcs Tenders

$6.49

6 pcs Tenders

$8.99

8 pcs Tenders

$10.99

12 pcs Leg and Thigh

$18.49

Veg

Aloo Tikki Burger

$8.99

Chicken

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Peri Peri Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Peri Peri Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Tandoori Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Lamb

Lamb Burger

$10.99

Beef

Cheeseburger

$10.49

Chappli Kabab Burger

$10.99

Bowls

Lamb Kofta Bowl

$14.99

Peri Peri Fried Chicken Bowl

$12.49

Jerk Chicken Bowl

$12.49

Falafel Bowl

$10.99

Peri Peri Chargrilled Chicken Kabobs Bowl

$12.49

Tilapia Bowl

$11.99

Peri Peri Shrimp Bowl

$14.99

Salmon Bowl

$15.99

3 pc leg n thigh bowl

$10.99

Tandoori Chicken Bowl

$12.49

Wraps

Peri Peri Chargrilled Chicken Wrap W/ Fries

$10.49

Peri Peri Fried Chicken Wrap W/ Fries

$10.49

Jerk Chicken Wrap W/ Fries

$10.49

Tandoori Chicken Wrap W/ Fries

$10.49

Falafel Wrap W/ Fries

$10.49

Gyro

Gyro W/ fries

$12.99

Kids

Kids 3 Wings with Fries

$6.99

Kids 3 pcs Chargrilled Peri Peri Kabobs with Fries

$6.99

Kids 3 pcs Tenders with Fries

$6.99

Combo choices

Combo Choice

$3.89

Samosa Combo

Samosa & Drink

$3.89

Sides

Fries

$2.79

Large Fries

$3.59

Cole Slaw

$2.79

Peri Peri Street Corn

$2.79

Peri Peri Rice Small

$2.79

Peri Peri Rice Large

$4.39

Samosa

$2.79

House Salad

$3.89

Chicken Samosa

$2.89

Shammi Kabab

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.79

Mozzarella Sticks

$2.99

Soda can

Soda Can

$1.49

Coco froco

$2.99

Pakola

$1.99

Bottle Drinks

Water

$1.49

Soda Bottle

$2.49

Red Bull

$2.49

Monster

$2.99

Maaza Frooti

$0.99

Soda Glass Bottle

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Fair Life

$2.59

Energy Drinks

Red Bull/Monster

$3.49

Tea

Kava (Herb tea)

$1.99

Kashmiri Chai (Pink tea)

$2.99

Chai

$1.99

Lassi

Mango lassi

$4.49

Peach Lassi

$4.49

Strawberry Lassi

$4.49

milk

rooh afza milk

$1.99

Peri Peri Sauce

Peri Peri Garlic and Herb Sauce 2 oz

$0.75

Peri Peri Lemon and Herb 2 oz

$0.75

Peri Peri Mild Sauce 2 oz

$0.75

Condiments

Ketchup

Mayo

Raita (Mint Cilantro Yogurt)

$0.50

Bottles

Peri Peri Mild Bottle

$6.29

Peri Peri Garlic Bottle

$6.29

Peri Peri Lemon Bottle

$6.29

Peri Peri Extra Hot Bottle

$7.29

Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$10.99

Call for availability

Beef Biryani

$11.99

Call for availability

Sajji

Sajji

$25.99

Call for availability

Half Sajji

$14.99

Call for availability

Shammi kabab

Shammi Kabab with Rice

$9.99

Call for availability

Kabab

Bun Kabab

$8.99

Shammi Kabab

$2.99

Peshawari Chappli Kabab

$7.99

Haleem

Haleem

$11.99

Nihari

Nihari

$12.99

Chaats

Samosa Chaat

$7.99

Goat Paya

Goat Paya

$14.99

Catering

Catering

$215.00

Desserts

Kheer

$4.99

4 pc Gulab Jaman

$3.99

1/2 Pound Assorted Mithai

$7.49

1 pound kheer

$7.99

Gajar Halwa

$7.99

New York Style Cheesecake

$4.49

Falooda

$6.99

Ras Malai

$4.99

Kulfi

Kulfi Bar

$3.49

Ice cream

Ice Cream

$3.49

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.49

Blue bell ice cream

$3.99

Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$0.99

Naan

Naan

$1.49

Buffet

Buffet

$17.99

Buffet kids

$10.99

Halwa Puri Nashta Platter

Halwa Puri Nashta

$13.99

Puri

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1482 Roswell RD, Marietta, GA 30024

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

