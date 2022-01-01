Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Peri-Peri GUYS

92 Reviews

$$

285 S BROADWAY

Hicksville, NY 11801

Order Again

Popular Items

Peri-Chicken Sandwich with any Side
The KING Sandwich with any Side
Butterfly Chicken

Appetizers

Crispy Cauliflower Bites

Crispy Cauliflower Bites

$7.99

Fried Crispy Cauliflower Bites, with tabasco seasoning, served with ranch sauce

Peri Fried Shrimp (4pcs)

Peri Fried Shrimp (4pcs)

$7.99

4pcs of Peri-Fried Shrimp - tossed in mild sauce, served with peri mayo for dipping!

Peri-Onion Rings ( 6pcs )

Peri-Onion Rings ( 6pcs )

$7.99

6pcs of Peri-Fried Onion Rings- tossed in mild sauce, served with peri mayo for dipping!

Loco ( Crazy) Corn - 2pcs

$7.99

On the bone

1/4 Chicken ( add a side for $2 )

1/4 Chicken ( add a side for $2 )

$6.99

Breast w/ Wing OR Breast w/Leg

1/2 Chicken ( add a side for $2 )

1/2 Chicken ( add a side for $2 )

$11.99

House Favorite - Breast, Leg, Thigh, Wing

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$21.99

8 pieces of Flame-Grill Peri-Chicken (2 of each Breast,leg,thig,wings)

Squad of 2 - (Whole Chicken 8 pieces + any 2 sides)

Squad of 2 - (Whole Chicken 8 pieces + any 2 sides)

$25.99

Whole Chicken & 2 Sides of your choice (8 pieces of Flame-Grill Peri-Chicken + 2 sides of your choice)

COMBO 1/4 Chicken, Rice, & can of Coke

$9.99

1/4 Peri-Chicken, over Peri-Rice, and a can of Coke

Combo 1/2 Chicken, Peri-Rice, & can of Coke

$14.99

Single Breast

$4.99

Drumstick

$1.99

Single Leg

Wing

$2.49

Thigh

$2.99

Wings

5 Peri-Wings

5 Peri-Wings

$7.99

5 Peri-Wings, Choose ONE flavor or why not bingo them! (Mix of all flavors )

10 Peri-Wings

10 Peri-Wings

$14.99

10 Peri-Wings - choose ONE flavor or Bingo them! (Mix of all flavors)

20 x Peri-wings

20 x Peri-wings

$27.99

20 Peri-Wings - choose ONE flavor or Bingo them! (Mix of all flavors)

COMBO - 5 WINGS, ANY SIDE, CAN OF COKE

$13.99

COMBO - 10 WINGS, ANY SIDE, CAN OF COKE

$19.99

COMBO - 20 WINGS, ANY SIDE, CAN OF COKE

$31.99

Boneless Chicken ( add a side for $2 )

Butterfly Chicken

Butterfly Chicken

$10.99

(10oz) Butterfly Whole Chicken Breast with Crispy Skin, comes with one FREE sauce. Why not add any side for $2

Two Chicken Skewers of Skin on Thighs (4thighs)

Two Chicken Skewers of Skin on Thighs (4thighs)

$9.99

Two Chicken Skewers of Skin on Thighs. Comes with one FREE sauce. Why not add a side for $2 only!

3pc Peri-Tenders Fried

3pc Peri-Tenders Fried

$5.99

3pc boneless tenders

6pc Peri-Tenders Fried

6pc Peri-Tenders Fried

$9.99

6 pcs of boneless Tenders

Peri-Chicken over Peri Rice, with salad and Fries, & coke can

$12.99

3 Boneless Peri-Chicken thighs, Peri-Rice, fries, & coke can

Between the Bun (comes with any side of your choice)

Peri-Chicken Sandwich with any Side

Peri-Chicken Sandwich with any Side

$11.99

5oz Chicken Breast Grilled, american cheese, w/pickles, shredded lettuce, & house peri-mayo

The KING Sandwich with any Side

The KING Sandwich with any Side

$12.99

5oz Grilled Peri- Chicken Breast w/ American cheese, hash brown , shredded lettuce, onion, & house peri-mayo

Peri-Royale Sandwich with any Side

Peri-Royale Sandwich with any Side

$12.99

5oz Chicken Breast, American cheese, two Fried Jersey Shore red onion rings, shredded lettuce, & peri-mayo

We Got Beef Grass Fed with any Side

We Got Beef Grass Fed with any Side

$11.99

(2) 3oz Grass Fed Beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, & peri-mayo

Mountain Burger Grass Fed with any Side

Mountain Burger Grass Fed with any Side

$12.99

(2) 3oz beef patties w/house seasoning, american cheese, turkey Bacon, shredded lettuce & house peri-mayo

Triple J Grass Fed Beef Burger with any Side

Triple J Grass Fed Beef Burger with any Side

$14.99

(3) 3oz Grass fed beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, & peri mayo

K2

$13.99

(2) 3oz Grass-Fed Beef patties, American cheese, turkey bacon, shredded lettuce, pickles, peri-mayo, & a Hash brown Pattie

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.49

McCains Skin on fries, extra crispy

Peri-Fries

Peri-Fries

$4.24

McCains Skin on fries, extra crispy, topped with a peri-salt seasoning, giving them a slight kick!

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Freshly made Three cheese Mac and Cheese, topped with roasted breadcrumbs

Peri-Rice

Peri-Rice

$3.49

White long grain rice, with mixed veg and a touch of peri-salt seasoning.

NOT YOUR MAMMAS COLESLAW

NOT YOUR MAMMAS COLESLAW

$3.49

Not your mammas coleslaw

Corn on Cob

Corn on Cob

$3.49

2 pieces of 3'' inch corn on the cob, topped with peri-seasoning.

Mash Potato

Mash Potato

$3.49

Skin on mashed potatoes, freshly made everyday!

Side Salad

$3.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.49

Fried Onions Rings, topped with peri-salt seasoning

Salads & Bowl

Peri-Chicken Tender Salad

Peri-Chicken Tender Salad

$11.99

Peri Chicken, Mixed Spring Greens, Peri-dried Tomatoes, red onion, feta & choice of Dressing

Avocado Chicken Bowl

Avocado Chicken Bowl

$12.99

Peri Chicken, White Rice with vegetables, Sweet potatoes, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, red onion

Avocado Falafel Bowl

Avocado Falafel Bowl

$11.99

Falafel balls over white rice, sweet potatoes, avocado, cherry tomatoes, & red onion

Chicken Cesar Salad

Chicken Cesar Salad

$9.99

Peri Chicken, chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, black pepper & of course caesar dressing.

New! Crispy Chicken Avocado Bowl

New! Crispy Chicken Avocado Bowl

$12.99

Peri-Peri Kids (comes with a side & kids juice)

6 Nuggets - Kids

$7.99

3 Tenders - Kids

$8.99
Kid's Little Beef

Kid's Little Beef

$8.99

3oz house beef patty, cheese with some peri-mayo

Cheese in a Bun w/side & Apple Juice

Cheese in a Bun w/side & Apple Juice

$5.99

Vegan Corner (comes with any side of your choice)

Sweet potato spinach pattie, shredded lettuce, tzatziki sauce
Veggie Falafel Burger w/side

Veggie Falafel Burger w/side

$11.99

Falafel in a bun w/mixed greens, onion, Tzatziki sauce

Impossible Burger with any Side

Impossible Burger with any Side

$13.99

Meatless patty , lettuce & onion.

Sweet Potato & Spinach Burger w/side

$11.99

Sharing Squad

Squad of 2 - (Whole Chicken 8 pieces + any 2 sides)

Squad of 2 - (Whole Chicken 8 pieces + any 2 sides)

$25.99

Whole Chicken & 2 Sides of your choice (8 pieces of Flame-Grill Peri-Chicken + 2 sides of your choice)

SQUAD 4- ( 2 WHOLE CHICKENS + 4 SIDES)

SQUAD 4- ( 2 WHOLE CHICKENS + 4 SIDES)

$49.99

2 Whole Chickens + 4 Sides of your choice (16 pieces of Flame-Grill Peri-Chicken + any 4 sides)

Squad MIX 6-8 PPL ( 3 WHOLE CHICKENS+20 WINGS+6 SIDES)

Squad MIX 6-8 PPL ( 3 WHOLE CHICKENS+20 WINGS+6 SIDES)

$99.99

3 Whole Chickens+ 20-Wings + 6 sides of your choice ( 24 pieces of Flame-Grill Peri-Chicken, 20 Peri-Wings, any 6 sides)

Drinks

Coke Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50

Dasani Water Bottle 20 fl oz

$1.50

Coke Zero Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50

Diet Coke Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50

Sprite Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50

Dr Pepper Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50

Seagrums Ginger Ale Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50

Diet Sprite Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50

Seagrums Seltzer Water Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50

Pink Lemonade Fresh

$1.99

Freshly made Pink Lemonade

Sweet Tea Freshly Made In House!

$1.99

Fruit Punch Fresh

$1.99

Grape Juice Fresh

$1.99Out of stock

Fanta Orange Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50

Fanta Pineapple Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50

Fanta Berry Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50Out of stock

Fanta Strawberry Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50

Fanta Grape Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50

Fanta Zero Sugar Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50

KIDS Drink apple juice

$1.50

Honest Herbal Tea - Peach Oolong flavored 16.9 fl oz

$3.50

Honest Herbal Tea - Berry Hibiscus flavored 16.9 fl oz

$3.50

Honest Herbal Tea - Honey Green flavored 16.9 fl oz

$3.50

Monster Energy Drink Regular 16 fl oz

$3.50

Monster Energy Drink Zero Sugar 16 fl oz

$3.50

Monster Energy Drink Ultra Paradise 16 fl oz

$3.50Out of stock

Monster Energy Mango Loco 16 fl oz

$3.50

Powerade Ultra Mountain Berry Blast Bottle, 20 fl oz (Blue)

$3.50Out of stock

Powerade Ultra Mountain Fruit Punch, 20 fl oz (Red)

$3.50

Powerade Lemon Lime 20 fl oz bottles

$3.50Out of stock

Vitaminwater XXX, Acai- Blueberry- Pomegranate Bottles, 20 fl oz

$3.50

Vitaminwater essential, Orange-Orange Bottles, 20 fl oz

$3.50

Vitaminwater revive, Fruit Punch Bottles, 20 fl oz

$3.50Out of stock

Vitaminwater Focus Kiwi-Strawberry Bottle, 20 fl oz

$3.50

Vitaminwater r Power-C, DragonFruit Bottle, 20 fl oz

$3.50

Red Bull 8.4 fl oz

$3.50

Fanta Pina Colada Bottle 20 fl oz

$2.50Out of stock

Can of Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Monster Energy KHAOTIC 16 fl oz

$3.50

Monster Energy Ultra Gold -Zero Sugar 16 fl oz

$3.50

Extras

Add Cheese

$0.99

Peri-Mayo

$0.49

Add Avocado

$1.79

Add turkey bacon

$1.79

Hash Brown Patty

$1.49

Add Chicken Breast 5oz boneless

$3.89

Add Grass Fed 3oz Beef patty

$3.99

Extra Falafel

$1.99

Extra TORTILLA x1

$0.75

MILKSHAKES

VANILLA

VANILLA

$6.00

Deluxe Italian Vanilla Shake

CHOCOLATE

CHOCOLATE

$6.00

Ghirardelli Premium Deluxe Chocolate Shake

STRAWBERRY

STRAWBERRY

$6.00

Premium Deluxe Italian Strawberry puree Milkshake

NUTELLA

NUTELLA

$6.00

Original Nutella Milkshake

Ferroro Rocher Shake

Ferroro Rocher Shake

$7.00

The OG of Milkshakes, crushed Ferrero Rochers mixed with Premium Deluxe Italian Vanilla Mix.

OREOS

OREOS

$6.00

Crushed Oreos mixed with Premium Deluxe Italian Vanilla.

CARAMEL

CARAMEL

$6.00

Ghirardelli Premium Caramel Milkshake

ADDTIONAL TOPPING

$1.99

DESSERTS

Thin Cookies 3pcs Home Baked

Thin Cookies 3pcs Home Baked

$3.99

3 pcs of Home Baked Thin Cookies- Chocolate Chip

Tres Leches Slice

$4.50

Rainbow Cake Slice- chocolate

$4.50

Slice of delicious chocolate rainbow cake

Tiramisu Cake Slice

$4.50

Oreo Mouse Cake Slice

$4.50

Snickers Cake Slice

$4.50

Lava Cake and Vanilla ice cream

$7.99

Galaxy Lava Cake drizzled with cream, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Please note: if taken out or delivery, we do not include the ice cream.

SAUCES

EXTRA SAUCES

MILD

$0.50

HOT

$0.50

VERY HOT

$0.50

LEMON & HERB

$0.50

MANGO & LIME

$0.50

Peri-Mayo

$0.50

5 FOR $2.00- PLEASE SELECT 5 ONLY

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Peri-Peri Chicken, Peri-Chicken Sandwiches, Grass-Fed Beef Burgers, Peri-Fries, Salads, Kids, Sharing Squads, even Vegan and Gluten Free options. Time to Peri-Peri It's all about the sauce! 🌶

Website

Location

285 S BROADWAY, Hicksville, NY 11801

Directions

