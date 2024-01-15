- Home
Peri Peri Republic
11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, #EU01B
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Main Menu
Appetizers & Salads
- Falafel$7.99
Five deep-fried patty made from chickpeas served with a choice of our peri sauce
- Hummus$6.99
Hummus topped with olive oil and a drizzle of peri salt, comes with 1 pita
- Loaded Fries$11.99
Fries with peri seasoning topped with shredded chicken, peri garlic, and peri Mozambique sauce
- Peri Chicken Sticks$10.99
Sticks of chicken served with choice of peri sauce
- Peri Paneer Sticks$7.99
Sticks of paneer cheese served with choice of peri sauce
- Potato Bites$7.99
5 fried potato pieces with the choice of peri sauce
- Spicy Olives$5.99
- House Salad$8.99
Bed of romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, corn, red onions and olives
- Spring Mixed Salad$8.99
Bed of spring mix leaves & romaine lettuce topped with corn, black olives, and tomato
Peri Chicken
- Grilled Wings (12)$19.99
Comes with choice of 2 peri sauces
- Fried Wings (12)$19.99
Deep-fried wings with choice of 2 peri sauces
- Grilled Wings (18)$25.99
Comes with choice of 3 peri sauces
- Fried Wings (18)$25.99
Deep-fried wings with choice of 3 peri sauces
- Grilled Wings (24)$29.99
Comes with choice of 4 peri sauces
- Fried Wings (24)$29.99
Deep-fried wings with choice of 4 peri sauces
- Grilled Wings (6)$11.99
Comes with choice of one peri sauce
- Fried Wings (6)$11.99
Deep-fried wings with choice of peri sauce
- Breaded Tenders (3)$8.99
Fresh fried crispy breaded chicken tenders comes with a choice of peri sauce
- Breaded Tenders (6)$12.99
Fresh fried crispy breaded chicken tenders comes with a choice of peri sauce
- Breaded Tenders (8)$18.99
Fresh fried crispy breaded chicken tenders comes with a choice of peri sauce
- Breast and Wing$9.99
A bone-in breast piece served with a choice of peri sauce
- Half Chicken$15.99
A bone-in leg quarter & bone-in breast piece served with a choice of peri sauce
- Whole Chicken$29.99
2 bone-in leg quarters & 2 bone-in breast pieces served with a choice of peri sauce
- Grilled Tenders (3)$8.99
Flame grilled chicken tenderloins served with a choice of peri sauce
- Grilled Tenders (6)$12.99
Flame grilled chicken tenderloins served with a choice of peri sauce
- Grilled Tenders (8)$18.99
Flame grilled chicken tenderloins served with a choice of peri sauce
- Quarter Chicken Leg and Thigh$7.99
A bone-in leg quarter piece served with choice of peri sauce
- Butterfly Breast$9.99
Combos
- Peri Chicken Sticks, 1 Side, 1 Soda$15.49
- Peri Paneer Stick, 1 Side, 1 Soda$13.49
- 1 Breast & Wing, 1 Side, 1 Soda$14.49
- 4 Breaded Tenders, 1 Side, 1 Soda$15.49
- 4 Grilled Tenders, 1 Side, 1 Soda$15.49
- 6 Grilled Wings, 1 Side, 1 Soda$16.49
- 6 Fried Wings, 1 Side, 1 Soda$16.49
6 fried wings with choice of side and soda
- Classic Burger, 1 Side, 1 Soda$15.49
- Fish Burger, 1 Side, 1 Soda$15.49
Fish burger with choice of side and soda
- Hot N Crispy Burger, 1 Side, 1 Soda$15.49
Hot n crispy burger with choice of side and soda
- Quarter Leg & Thigh, 1 Side, 1 Soda$12.49
- Veggie Burger, 1 Side, 1 Soda$15.49
- Chicken Panini, 1 Side,1 Soda$15.49
- Potato Bites Panini, 1 Side, 1 Soda$15.49
- Pita Wrap, 1 Side, 1 Soda$15.49
- Club Wrap, 1 Side, 1 Soda$15.49
- Paneer Wrap, 1 Side, 1 Soda$15.49
- Ciabatta Spicy Chicken Burger, 1 Side, 1 Soda$15.49
- Falafel Pita, 1 Side, 1 Soda$15.49
- Veggie Pita, 1 Side, 1 Soda$15.49
- Peri Lamb Burger, 1 Side, 1 Soda$16.49
Burgers & Wraps
- Falafel Pita$10.99
Grilled chickpea falafel patties, lettuce, tomato, and garlic sauce wrapped in a toasted pita
- Fish Burger$10.99
Fried fish, cheese, cabbage, pickles, jalapeños, and spicy mayo on a toasted pretzel bun
- Hot N Crispy Chicken Burger$10.99
Fried chicken, cheese, cabbage, pickles, jalapeños, and spicy mayo on a toasted pretzel bun
- Pita Wrap$10.99
Toasted pita filled with shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and peri mayonnaise sauce
- The Classic Burger$10.99
Tender chicken, lettuce, tomato, and peri mayonnaise sauce on a toasted pretzel bun
- Veggie Burger$10.99
Fried garden patty, lettuce, tomato, and onions on a toasted pretzel bun
- Veggie Pita$10.99
Vegetable patty with lettuce, tomato, onion, and peri mayonnaise sauce wrapped in a toasted pita
- Club Wrap$10.99
Shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, meat strip, and peri mayonnaise wrapped in a tortilla choose from plain, spinach, or tomato tortilla
- Paneer Wrap$10.99
Sticks of grilled paneer cheese, lettuce, tomato, and peri mayonnaise sauce wrapped in a Mozambique, spinach, or tomato tortilla
- Potato Bites Wrap$10.99
Deep-fried potato bites, lettuce, tomato, and peri mayonnaise sauce wrapped in a Mozambique, spinach, or tomato tortilla
- Chicken Panini$10.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, and pesto on a ciabatta bun
- Potato Bites Panini$10.99
Fried potato bites, lettuce, tomato, onion, mozzarella, and pesto on a ciabatta bun
- BBQ Sizzler$10.99
Tender chicken, lettuce, onion, tomato, and peri BBQ sauce on a pretzel bun
- Ciabatta Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Fried chicken tenders served with peri inferno sauce on a grilled ciabatta bun & side of hummus
- Peri Lamb Burger$11.99
Bowls
- Chicken Tender Bowl$14.99
3 Flame grilled chicken tenders over a bed of rice. Choice of peri sauce and peri rice
- Espetada$14.99
Flame grilled peri chicken skewered between layers of bell peppers and onions on bed of peri rice served with a choice of peri sauce
- Falafel Rice Bowl$11.99
Grilled chickpea falafel patties over a bed of rice. Choice of peri rice
- Paneer Rice Bowl$11.99
Sticks of grilled paneer cheese over a bed of rice. Choice of peri sauce and peri rice
- Potato Bites Rice Bowl$11.99
Fresh fried potato bites over a bed of rice. Choice of peri sauce and peri rice
- Shrimp Rice Bowl$15.99
Fresh fried shrimp over a bed of rice. Choice of peri sauce and peri rice
- Fish Rice Bowl$15.99
Loaded Rice Bowls
- Loaded Chicken Bowl$13.99
2 Flame grilled chicken tenders over a bed of peri rice and it comes with house salad and choice of peri sauce & peri rice
- Loaded Espetada Bowl$13.99
1 flame grilled peri chicken stick over a bed of peri rice and it comes with house salad and choice of peri sauce & peri rice
- Loaded Falafel Bowl$13.99
3 deep fried chickpea patties over a bed of peri rice and it comes with house salad and choice of peri sauce & peri rice
- Loaded Peri Paneer Stick Bowl$13.99
1 flame grilled peri paneer stick over a bed of peri rice and it comes with house salad and choice of peri sauce & peri rice
- Loaded Shrimp Rice Bowl$13.99
4 deep-fried shrimps over a bed of peri rice and it comes with house salad and choice of peri sauce & peri rice