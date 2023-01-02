Main picView gallery

Perico Ripiao 2

5295 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee, FL 34746

Order Again

Table cover charge

Tab!e of 2-3

$10.00

Table of 4-5

$20.00

Table 6-10

$30.00

Party 10-15

$40.00

BOTELLAS EVENTO

MOET NECTAR IMPERIAL ROSE

$250.00

MOET ICE IMPERIAL ROSE

$200.00

ACE SPADES

$800.00

BUCHANNAS 12

$200.00

BUCHANAN 18

$250.00

Buchanan's MASTERS

$275.00

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK LABEL

$200.00

JOHNNY WALKER DOUBLE BLACK

$250.00

JOHNNY WALKER GOLD RESERVE

$250.00

JOHNY WALKER BLUE LABEL

$600.00

CHIVAS 12

$175.00

CHIVAS 18

$250.00

BRUGAL 1888

$200.00

HENNESSY

$200.00

HENNESSY V.S.O.P

$250.00

REMI MARTIN

$200.00

REMI MARTIN 1738

$250.00

TEQUILA CLASE AZUL

$550.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$250.00

DON JULIO SILVER

$200.00

DON JULIO 1942

$600.00

PATRON

$200.00

CASAMIGOS

$200.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$250.00

TITO'S

$170.00

GREY GOOSE

$170.00

KETLE ONE

$170.00

CERVEZA EVENTO

corona

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

Presidente

$8.00

COGNAC EVENTO

Henny

$13.00

Henny v.s.o.p

$14.00

Remy martin

$13.00

Remy v.s.o.p

$14.00

CUBETAZO

Corona(5)

$39.00

Presidente bucket

$39.00

Heinekenbucket

$39.00

Modelo bucket

$39.00

GIN

Bombay saphire

$13.00

Tanquery

$13.00

Beefeater

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

RON EVENTO

BACARDI blanco

$13.00

BRUGAL 1888

$14.00

BRUGAL AÑEJO

$14.00

CANDELA

$14.00

DIPLOMATICO

$16.00

MALIBU

$14.00

TEQUILA EVENTO

CASAMIGOS blanco

$13.00

Casamigos REPOSADO

$14.00

JOSE CUERVO gold

$12.50

PATRON silver

$13.00

Don Julio blanco

$13.00

Don Julio reposado

$15.00

Don Julio añejo

$14.00

VINOS EVENTO

Roscato botella

$45.00

Moscato

$45.00

HOUSE WHITE

$70.00

HOUSE RED

$70.00

Glass House red wine

$14.00

Glass house white

$14.00

VODKA EVENTO

Titos

$14.00

Grey goose

$14.00

Ketel one

$14.00

Smirnoff's

$14.00

WHISKY EVENTO

BUCHANAN'S 12

$13.00

Buchanan's 18

$14.00

BUCHANAN'S MASTER

$15.00

Johnny Walker black

$13.00

Johnny double black

$14.00

Chivas 12

$13.00

Chivas 18

$14.00

Fireball

$10.00

Jameson

$13.00

Jack daniels

$13.00

Jim beam

$13.00

Cocteles evento

Maragarita

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Cuba libre

$14.00

Sex on the beach

$14.00

Long island ice tea

$14.00

Jugos evento

Manzana

$3.99

Soda

$3.99

Perrier

$4.00

Agua coco

$3.99

Redbull

$3.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet

$2.99

Naranja

$3.99

Cranberry

$2.99

Agua

$4.00

CENA DE AÑO

PATIMONGO

$20.00

SANCOCHO

$20.00

ARROZ BLANCO

$20.00

MORO

$20.00

YUCA

$20.00

GUINEITO

$20.00

KIDS

$10.00

COCKTELES

Margarita

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Sangria roja copa

$11.00

Sangria chinola copa

$11.00

Jarra mojito

$50.00

Jarra margarita

$45.00

BRUGAL TRAGO

$12.00

SHOT MAMAJUANA

$8.00

VINO TINTO COPA

$12.00

VINO BLANCO

$12.00

BOTELLA VINO BLANCO

$45.00

BOTELLAVINO ROJO

$45.00

APPS

PICALONGA

$18.00

CEVICHE DE CHICHARRON

$14.00

CALDO DEL DIA

$6.00

BOLAS DE YUCA

$10.00

EMPANADAS VIAJERAS

$12.00

EL TENDEDERO

$10.00

CANASTAS DE PLATANO

$12.00

PLATANACHOS

$14.00

QUESO FRITO

$10.00

FISHURINA EN SALSA APP

$14.00

PECHURINAS EN SALSA APP

$14.00

PLATOS FUERTES

ASOPAO

$18.00

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$18.00

CAMARONES

$20.00

CARNE FRITA

$18.00

CHICHARRON DE CERDO

$20.00

CHICHARRON DE POLLO

$17.00

CHULETA FRITA

$18.00

CHURRASCO

$28.00

FILETE DE PESCADO

$20.00

FISHURINA

$19.00

LONGANIZA

$18.00

MAR Y TIERRA

$38.00

MILANESA DE POLLO

$20.00

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA

$18.00

PECHURINA

$18.00

SALMON

$22.00

SANCOCHO

$18.00

ESPECIALIDADES

LA CHAPIADORA

$25.00

MANGÙ TO' LO' GOLPE

$18.00

VOLCAN DEL BATEY

$24.00

VOLCAN CAMPESINO

$24.00

YAROA DE POLLO

$16.00

YAROA LA ABUSADORA

$20.00

EL PICO DUARTE

$24.00

EL MOCANO

$22.00

VEGETALES POPI

$23.00

ANACAONA

$16.00

LA CHULA

$20.00

CACIQUE

$35.00

OBELISCO

$22.00

MARISCOS

MARISCADA

$30.00

CACIQUE

$35.00

MASA DE CANGREJO

$30.00

AJENTAO

$38.00

7 POTENCIA

$30.00

CHILLO MAIMON

$35.00

PAELLA MARISCOS

$26.00

PAELLA RIPIÁ

$30.00

SALMON SAMANA

$28.00

CHILLO BOCA CHICA

$30.00

CHILLO SAMANA

$34.00

PASTAS

LA MARINA

$26.00

"EMPAGUETADA"

$20.00

PASTA BECHAMEL

$18.00

SANDWICHES

CABALLO MAYOR

$18.00

CHIMI CLASICO

$15.00

EL MAYIMBE

$20.00

FRIKITAKI

$16.00

SIDES

TOSTONES SIDE

$3.50

MADUROS SIDE

$4.99

YUCA FRITA SIDE

$5.99

BATATA FRITA SIDE

$4.99

ENSALADA VERDE SIDE

$2.99

PAPAS FRITAS SIDE

$3.99

ARROZ BLANCO SIDE

$3.99

HABICHUELA SIDE

$3.99

ARROZ DEL DIA SIDE

$4.99

AGUACATE

$2.50

AROZ Y HABICHUELA

$5.99

BECHAMEL

$3.50

Salsa Criolla

$2.99

Ajillo

$2.50

LUNCH

LUNCH DEL DIA

$12.00

KIDS MEAL

PECHURINA (KIDS)

$9.00

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA (KIDS)

$9.00

ESPAGUETTI (KIDS)

$9.00

PICADITA (SALAMI, QUESO) KIDS

$9.00

ALMUERZO DEL DIA (KIDS)

$9.00

MANGUSITO (KIDS)

$10.00

Drinks

Apple juice

$2.50

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

SANKY PANKY

$12.00

LA MEGA DIVA

$14.00

NUEVA YOL

$14.00

JUANITA

$12.00

COLAO

$12.00

LA CARRETA

$16.00

MOJITO YA VENENO

$12.00

LA MULA

$14.00

Postres

FLAN

$8.00

TRES LECHES

$8.00

LA PERLA NEGRA

$8.00

PUDIN DE PAN

$8.00

HABICHUELA CON DULCE

$9.00Out of stock

BATATA CON COCO

$10.00

REG BOTELLAS

MOET IMPERIAL ROSE

$200.00

MOET ICE ROSE

$170.00

MOET ICE IMPERIAL

$200.00

ACE SPADES GOLD

$700.00

DON PERIGNON

$700.00

HENESSY

$165.00

HENESSY VSOP

$180.00

REMI MARTIN

$175.00

REMI MARTIN 1738

$200.00

BUCANNAN 12

$170.00

BUCANNAN 18

$200.00

BUCANNAN MASTER

$240.00

JOHNNY BLACK

$170.00

JOHNNY GOLD 18

$250.00

JOHNNY GOLD RESERVES

$220.00

JOHNNY BLUE

$480.00

CHIVAS 12

$150.00

CHIVAS 18

$200.00

CHIVAS 21

$500.00

OLD PARR

TITOS

$150.00

GREY GOOSE

$150.00

KETLE ONE

$150.00

CLASE AZUL

$500.00

DON JULIO 1942

$500.00

DON JULIO AÑEJO

$220.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$210.00

DON JULIO SILVER

$170.00

PATRON

$165.00

CASA MIGOS

$175.00

CASA MIGOS REPOSADO

$220.00

BRUGAL 1888

$160.00

BRUGAL AÑEJO

$140.00

CANDELA

$140.00

Combo

Combo 10-12

$140.00

Even to apps

Picalonga

$30.00

Pastelitos

$10.00

Queso frito

$10.00

Chicharron cerdo

$13.00

Sancocho

$13.00

Side yuca frita

$6.00

Side batata frita

$6.00

Side arroz

$3.99

Side papitas

$6.00

SODAS

BOTTLE WATER

$2.50

COKE

$3.50

DIET SODA

$3.50

FANTA

$3.50

FRAMBUESA

$4.00

FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50

GINGERALE

$3.50

MERENGUE

$4.00

SODA WATER

$5.00

SPRITE

$3.50

TAP WATER

JUGOS

CHINOLA

$5.00

TAMARINDO

$5.00

MORIR SOÑANDO

$6.00

JUGO DEL DIA

$6.00

CERVEZAS

PRESIDENTE

$5.99

CORONA

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

TAMBORAZO

$40.00

CALDERAZO

$52.00

COCKTAILS

JARRA DE MARGARITA

$40.00

JARRA DE MOJITO

$38.00

JARRAS DE SANGRIA

$35.00

MARGARITA

$10.00

MOJITO

$10.00

SANGRIAS

$10.00

COCTELES DE LA CASA

Piña Colada

$12.00

CUBA LIBRE

$12.00

CAIPIRINHA

$12.00

MALIBU PIÑA

$10.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$12.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$12.00

MANHATTAN

$10.00

KAHLUA SOMBRERO

$10.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$12.00

BLUE HAWAIAN

$12.00

MAIHTAI

$11.00

BAY BREEZE

$10.00

OLD FASHIONED 1888

$10.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

WISKY SOUR

$10.00

RUM SOUR

$10.00

TOM COLLINS

$10.00

CAIPIROSKA

$10.00

CAPE COD

$10.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$10.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$10.00

ORGASM

$12.00

MADRAS

$10.00

LEMON DROP

$11.00

APPLE MARTINNI

$12.00

COFFEE MARTINNI

$12.00

DRY MARTINNI

$10.00

DIRTY MARTINNI

$10.00

CHOCOLATE MARTINNI

$12.00

GODFATHER

$10.00

B52

$12.00

GODMOTHER

$10.00

KAMIKAZEE

$12.00

RUM PUNCH

$10.00

SCREW DRIVER

$10.00

MALIBU SUNRISE

$10.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$12.00

MARGARITA PREMIUM

$15.00

MINT JULEP

$15.00

MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

GRAYHOUND

$10.00

SALTY DOG

$10.00

GIN TONIC

$10.00

BLOODY MARY

$10.00

DAIKIRY

$10.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

VINOS

COPA DE VINO

$9.00

BOTELLAS DE VINO

$29.00

CAFE

CAFE NEGRO

$3.00

CAFE CON LECHE LATTE

$4.50

ESPRESSO

$4.00

CAPUCCINO

$5.00

MOCKTAILS

Virgin pina colada

$8.00

Virgin mojito

$8.00

RUM RON

Mama Juana Trago

$8.00

Tequila reposado trago

$13.00

1888 TRAGO

$10.00

BLACK LABEL TRAGO

$8.00

BUCANNAN TRAGO

$8.00

HENNESSEY TRAGO

$8.00

GOLD LABEL TRAGO

$10.00

GRUGAL AÑEJO

$8.00

VODKA

$8.00

GIN

$8.00

HOUSE TEQUILA

$8.00

RUM

$8.00

DON JULIO

$8.00

COLMADO

BANDEJA

$25.00

GRECA

$26.00

LIMPIA BOTAS SM

$15.00

LIMPIA BOTAS LG

$18.00

CALDERITO SM

$12.00

CALDERO CON TAPA

$18.99

LLAVERO

$4.99

DESTAPADORES

$5.99

SOMBRILLAS

$21.00

JARRO

$8.99

PILONES

$13.00

NACHO

$15.99

CALIGRAFIA

$16.00

MAMA JUANA xsm

$15.00

MAMA JUANA MED

$25.00

MAMA JUANA LG

$35.00

MAMA JUABA xl

$50.00

SHOT GLASS

$10.00

CARRETILLA

$25.00

LA FUERZA SM

$16.00

LA FUERZA MED

$24.99

LA FUERZA LG

$35.00

SHOTS

SHOT 1888

$7.99

SHOT TEQUILA DE LA CASA

$7.00

SHOT PATRON

$8.00

Lunch

Lunch del dia

$7.00

Mangu 3s golpe

$8.00

Pechuga

$7.99

Bistec

$8.99

Chicharron de pollo

$7.00

Caldo

$7.99

Side arroz habichuela

$3.50

VODKA

CIROC PINEAPPLE

GREY GOOSE

KETEL ONE

ELLEVEN

TITOS

SMIRNOFF

GIN

Bombay

$1.00

Hendricks

$1.00

Tanqueray

$1.00

Beefeater

$1.00

RUM

Brugal 1889

$1.00

Brugal Añejo

$1.00

Brugal Blanco

$1.00

BACARDI BLANCO

$1.00

CANDELA MAMAJUANA

$1.00

DIPLOMATICO

$1.00

MALIBU

$1.00

TEQUILA

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$1.00

JOSE CUERVO SILVER

$1.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$1.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$1.00

DEL MAGUEY MEZCAL

$1.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$1.00

DON JULIO AÑEJO

$1.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$1.00

PATRON SILVER TEQUILA

$1.00

TEQUILA ROSE

$1.00

WHISKEY

BUCHANAN´S 12

$1.00

BUCHANAN´S 18

$1.00

BUCHANAN´S MASTER

$1.00

CHIVAS 12

$1.00

CHIVAS 18

$1.00

JOHNNIE WALKER 12

$1.00

JOHNNIE WALKER GOLD RESERVE

$1.00

JOHNNIE WALKER DOUBLE BLACK

$1.00

GLENLIVET 12

$1.00

MACALLAN SHERRY OAK 12

$1.00

JAMESON IRISH

$1.00

MAKERS MARK

$1.00

JACK DANIELS

$1.00

JACK DANIELS HONEY

$1.00

JIM BEAM

$1.00

FIREBALL WHISKEY

$1.00

COGNAC

HENNESSY VS

$1.00

HENNESSY VSOP

$1.00

REMY VSOP

$1.00

REMY 1738

$1.00

LIQUEURS

AMARETTO DIAMORE

$1.00

AMARETTO DISARONO

$1.00

APEROL

$1.00

LIMONCELO CARAVELA

$1.00

FERNET BRANCA

$1.00

LIONELLO DRY VERM.

$1.00

AMARO CIOCIARO

$1.00

SAMBUCA

$1.00

LICOR 43

$1.00

APPLE PUCKER

$1.00

KAHLUA

$1.00

CREME DE CACAO

$1.00

BAILEYS

$1.00

GRAND MARNIER

$1.00

HORCHATA CREAM

$1.00

PASSION FRUIT LIQUEUR

$1.00

COINTREAU

$1.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$1.00

TRIPLE SEC

$1.00

PAMA LIQUEUR

$1.00

CREME DE MENTHE

$1.00

SWEET VERMOUTH

$1.00

JAGERMEISTER

$1.00

AGUARDIENTE SIN AZUCAR ANTIOQUEÑO

$1.00

AGUARDIENTE REGULAR ANTIOQUEÑO

$1.00

CERVEZAS

TAMBORAZO

$40.00

CORONA 12 OZ

$5.00

PRESIDENTE 12

$5.99

MODELO 12

$5.00

HEINEKEN 12 OZ

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

SPARKLING WINE

CAPOSALDO PROSECCO

RED WINE

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$1.00

MERLOT

$1.00

ROSCATTO

$1.00

RED BLEND

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5295 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

