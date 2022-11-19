PERICO RIPIAO LATIN FOOD

A map showing the location of PERICO RIPIAO LATIN FOODView gallery
SODAS Y AGUA

COKE

$3.00

DIET SODA

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGERALE

$3.00

BOTELLA DE AGUA

$1.99

MERENGUE

$4.00

FRAMBUESA

$4.00

SODA WATER

$5.00

JUGOS

CHINOLA

$4.99

TAMARINDO

$4.99

MORIR SOÑANDO

$5.99

CERVEZA

PRESIDENTE

$5.99

CORONA

$5.00

HEINEKEN

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

TAMBORAZO

$40.00

CALDERAZO

$52.00

COCKTELES

SANGRIAS

$10.00

JARRAS DE SANGRIA

$35.00

MOJITO

$12.00

JARRA DE MOJITO

$40.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

JARRA DE MARGARITA

$40.00

VINOS

COPA DE VINO

$11.00

BOTELLAS DE VINO

$30.00

APERITIVOS

P000000

Crema del dia

$4.99

Bolas De Yuca

$10.00

Bruschetta Criolla

$10.00

Camarones all Ajillo

$12.00

Canoas

$8.00

El DESEPERA'O

$10.00

Empanada deluxe

$15.00

Empanada viajera

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Picalonga

$18.00

Platanachos

$14.00

Platano burger

$10.00

Queso Frito 4

$8.00

CANASTAS RELLENAS

$14.00

VILLA MELLA

$15.00

YAROA

$12.00

Yuca Frita

$5.99

Quipe

$8.00

Picaderas 4

$45.00

Picadera 2

$25.00

Patacon pisao

$12.00

Ceviche

$14.00

Patacon

$13.00

Croquetas de pollo

$10.00

Arepita de Yuca

$3.99

Yulito De Yuca

$9.99

JUNIOR chimi

$12.99

Picadera DeLuxe

$65.00

Pastel en hoja

$8.00

Alitas ( 5)

$9.99

El monumento

$9.99

Bolitas de arroz

$10.00

Sampler

$12.00

Bolas de cangrejo

$13.00

Orejitas de cerdo

$12.00

PLATOS FUERTE

7 potencia

$40.00

Anacaona

$13.00

Asopao de camarones

$22.00

Asopao de pollo

$18.00

Bistec encebollado

$18.00

Chicharron de cerdo

$20.00

Chicharron de pollo

$18.00

Chicken In mushroom

$24.00

Churrasco

$26.00

Crab Meat

$30.00

Filete de pescado

$25.00

Fried Pork

$18.00

LONGANIZA

$18.00

Mangu 3 Golpe

$12.99

Mar y tierra

$35.00

Mariscada

$40.00

Milanesa

$20.00

Mofongo relleno de churrasco

$32.00

Mondongo Lg

$18.99

Paella

$40.00

Pan Fried Pork Shoulder

$18.00

Pechuga a la Plancha

$20.00

Pechuga all ajillo

$20.00

Pechuga en crema

$23.00

Pechurina

$18.00

Pernil

$16.00

Pollo milanesa

$20.00

Salmon

$24.00

Sancocho

$18.00

Camarones

$20.00

Mofongo Relleno de Churrasco

$24.00

Sancocho pequeño

$12.00

Pechuga salteada

$20.00

Sopa de pollo lg

$14.00

Sopa de pollo sm

$9.99

Canoas

$8.00

Picalonga

$18.00

CANASTAS RELLENAS

$12.00

Fried Cheese

$8.00

Patacon Pisao Sliders

$12.00

Platano burger

$10.00

Bolas De Yuca

$10.00

Monfongo

$7.00

Trifongo

$7.99

Platanachos

$14.00

Rice & Pigeon Peas

$4.50

Rice & Beans

$4.99

Fries

$3.99

Fried Calamari

$13.00

YAROA

$12.00

Orejitas de cerdo Main

$18.00

ESPECIALIDADES

El Cacique

$33.00

El conde

$35.00

El Pico Duarte

$24.00

Obelisco

$22.00

Pizza Aplatanada

$25.00

Volcan Campesino

$24.00

Paella

$40.00

Pico duarte y churrasco

$38.00

Risotto Ripiao

$32.00

CHILLO SAMANA

$40.00+

Salmon Marinero

$32.00

Ajentao

$50.00

Paella de camarones

$35.00

Mangu 5 Golpe

$18.00

Mofongo Mocano

$24.00

Chivo

$22.00

Rabo

$22.00

EL COMPARON

$50.00

VEGI MOFONGO

$15.00

Chillo Frito

$40.00+

Chillo boca chica small

$30.00

Chillo Samana small

$32.00

PASTAS

Scampi

$18.00

Bechamel

$18.00

Merengue

$20.00

Bolognese

$18.00

Marsala

$18.00

Pasta deLuxe

$35.00

SANDWICHES

Chimi Clasico

$15.00

Chimi De Pollo

$15.00

Chimi De Pierna

$16.00

Sandwich parmesana

$18.00

Cubano

$15.00

Perro Caliente Estilo El Malecon

$15.00

El Mayimbe

$20.00

Rikitaki

$15.00

Frikitaki

$15.00

Sandwich De Bistec

$16.99

CHEF SPECIALTIES

Churrasco salteado

$21.99

Jack Veneno

$24.99

Locrio de Cerdo

$14.99

Rabo Encendido

$24.99

SIDES

Bifongo

$7.50

Agucate

$2.50

Arroz Bianco sm

$3.50

Arroz del dia

$3.99

Arroz y habichuela

$4.99

Bistec encebollado

$9.50

Camarones (4)

$8.99

Chicharron de cerdo SIDE

$8.00

Chicharron de pollo. SIDE

$6.99

Chimichurri

$0.75

Churasco side

$12.99

Ensalada

$3.50

Ensalada side

$3.50

Habichuela

$2.99

Habichuela mediana

$6.50

Huevo(2)

$2.99

Longaniza side

$5.99

Maduros

$3.50

Mofongo de yuca

$9.00

Mofongo regular

$7.99

Papas Frita

$3.99

Pechuga a la plancha

$7.99

Pechuga en salsa

$8.99

Pechuga salteada

$8.99

Queso mozarrela derretido

$1.99

Queso(2)

$3.99

Salami(2)

$2.99

Salsa ajillo

$1.99

Salsa bechamel

$2.99

Side carne frita

$7.99

Tostones

$3.50

Trifongo

$8.99

Yuca frita

$4.99

Side Mangu

$3.50

Side orejitas de cerdo

$3.00

EXTRAS

Salsa bechamel

$2.00

Queso

$2.50

Camarones

$5.99

Kids meal

Pechurina Niños

$9.00

Hamburger

$9.00

Hotdog

$8.00

Mozzarella

$8.00

Picadita

$9.00

Mangusito

$9.00

Arroz Habichuela Y Carne

$8.99

Jugo

Manzana

$3.50

Arroz

15 people

$30.00

30 people

$60.00

Ensalada de codito

15 people

$28.00

Habichuelas

15 people

$25.00

Pollo

15 people

$38.00

Combos

Combo 1

$140.00

Adicional

Lasagna

$40.00

Maduro

$25.00

Postres

FLAN

$8.00

TRES LECHES

$8.50

LA PERLA NEGRA

$9.00

PUDIN DE PAN

$8.99

HABICHUELA CON DULCE

$8.00

BATATA CON COCO

$10.00

Dulce Artezanal

$12.00

Lunch

Lunch pollo guisado

$13.00

Lunch pollo al horno

$10.99

Lunch bistec

$12.99

Lunch de pernil

$12.50

Lunch costilla

$11.99

Lunch carne del dia

$12.00

Lunch de pechuga

$13.00

Lunch chicharron de pollo

$10.99

Sopa de pollo

$9.50

Lunch chuleta - 1-

$12.50
