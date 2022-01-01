Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pericos Lounge 601 S Mission St

601 S Mission St

Wenatchee, WA 98801

Order Again

Entrees

601 Burger

$18.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$24.00

Camarones Ala Sauce

$22.00

Carne Asada

$24.00

Chicken quesadilla

$12.00

El Burro - Chicken

$18.00

El Burro - Shrimp

$20.00

El Burro - Steak

$22.00

Enchilada - Cheese

$10.00

Enchilada - Chicken

$12.00

Fajitas - Chicken

$18.00

Fajitas - Shrimp

$20.00

Fajitas - Steak

$22.00

Grilled Salmon Chipotle

$20.00

New York Steak

$24.00

STEAk

Pollo ala Sauce

$22.00

Pollo Asado

$20.00

Tampiquena

$26.00

Whole chicken

$30.00

Social Plates

Aguachiles

$20.00

Camarongos

$17.00

Ceviche

$20.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Fresh Potato Fries

$6.00

Fried Shrimp bites

$17.00

Mozzarella bites

$10.00

Nachos - Chicken

$18.00

Nachos - Shrimp

$20.00

Nachos - Steak

$20.00

Poutine - Chicken

$17.00

Poutine - Steak

$18.00

Seafood Botana

$30.00

Wings

$16.00

Tacos

Asada Tacos

$18.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Pork Belly Tacos

$18.00

Surf and Turf Tacos

$18.00

Side Taco

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kids Enchilada - Cheese

$8.00

Kids Enchilada - Chicken

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla - Cheese

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla - Chicken

$12.00

Vegetarian

Veggie Burro

$16.00

Veggie Enchilada

$12.00

Veggie Fajitas

$16.00

Veggie Nachos

$15.00

Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Dessert

Fruity Pebbles Deepfried Ice Cream

$8.00

Sides

Side Enchilada

$6.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Rice

$2.00

Bean Dip

$2.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Toriados

$2.00

Chipotle

$2.00

Ranch

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cocktails

DRINK SPECIAL

$10.00

Margarita Flight

$25.00

Remix Flight

$20.00

A Day Early

$13.00

Aston

$12.00

B Day Shot

$6.00

Bebop

$13.00

Blu Bayou

$12.00

Carried Away

$15.00

Cocolada

$11.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Coyote

$12.00

Downtown Funk

$14.00

Hustler

$10.00

Jaliberry

$14.00

KCT

$12.00

King Kango

$13.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mojo

$13.00

Mr. Anderson

$13.00

Mugan

$13.00

Norm's

$11.00

Not My Tai

$13.00

Notorious

$14.00

OG

$12.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Paloma

$10.00

Pickle Rick

$12.00

Purple Rain

$13.00

Red OG

$13.00

Señorita

$12.00

Spike

$14.00

Sunny D

$12.00

The Fruit Drop

$13.00

Ultima Palabra

$14.00

Washington Apple

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Vodka

Titos Vodka

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ciroc

$11.00

House Vodka (kirkland)

$6.00

Smirnoff Watermelon mint

$8.00

SVEDKA Cucumber Lime

$8.00

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarindo

$8.00

DBL Titos Vodka

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$12.00

DBL Ciroc

$15.00

DBL Sky Vodka

$12.00

Gin

Bombay

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Empress

$12.00

DBL Bombay

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

DBL Aviation

$13.00

DBL Roku

$14.00

DBL Empress Gin

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Spiced Rum

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

DBL Two Swallows

$11.00

DBL Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

DBL Bacardi silver

$10.00

DBL Plantation Xaymaca

$11.00

Tequila

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Jimador Reposado

$7.00

1800 Blanco Reposado

$9.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Patron silver

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Anejo

$16.00

Patron Roca

$20.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Centenario

$11.00

Casa Del Sol

$25.00

AVION 44

$25.00

Cali ROSA

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Corralejo

$12.00

Corralejo 99000

$20.00

Buchannas

$12.00

Hennessy

$15.00

Lobos

$15.00

El Tosoro Anejo

$16.00

Chamucos Anejo

$15.00

Casa Amigos

$13.00

CLASE AZUL

$45.00

DBL Hornitos

$11.00

DBL Herradura

$14.00

DBL Espolon

$11.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$22.00

DBL Corralejo

$14.00

DBL Patron

$21.00

Whiskey

Tyrconnell

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Bullet Bourbon

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Crown royal

$8.00

DBL Woodenville

$15.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$15.00

DBL Suntory

$15.00

DBL Knob Creek

$12.00

DBL Makers Mark

$11.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Chivas Regal 18

$18.00

DBL The Glenlivet

$13.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$12.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$18.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$13.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$11.00

DBL Laphroige

$15.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Grand Marnier

Irish Cream

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Bailey's

Mezcal

Vida

$12.00

Bosscal

$14.00

Lobos

$11.00

Cognac

hennesey

$11.00

Soda

Club Soda

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

7-Up

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Agua Frescas

Horchata

$3.00

Jamiaca

$3.00

Juice

Apple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Fruit Lemonade

Strawberry

$5.00

Mango

$5.00

Blackberry

$5.00

Kiwi

$5.00

Blueberry

$5.00

Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mocktails

N/A Pina Colada

$5.00

Bottled

Corona

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

IPA

Bodhizafa

$5.00

Red beer

Red beer

$7.00

Cider

6 Point Cider Apricot

$6.00

Yonder Vantage

$6.00

Campo Viejo Rose

Glass

$10.00

Bottle

$25.00

Erath Pinot Gris

Glass

$10.00

Bottle

$25.00

Frida Kahlo Red Blend

Glass

$10.00

Bottle

$25.00

Seltzer

Topo Chico

$6.00

Meals

Enchilada - Chicken

Quesadilla - Chicken

Fresh Potato Fries

Wings

Mozzarella Bites

Chips & Salsa

Drinks

1 Free Drink

RICE AND BEANS FOR 80

SIDE OF RICE AND BEANS

$8.00

REUNION

EVENT ON 15TH DOWN PAYMENT

$300.00

Lupes Catering Down Payment

CATERING PICK UP

$813.00
Thanks for coming in, Drink Responsibly.

Location

601 S Mission St, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Directions

