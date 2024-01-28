Santos Combo

$13.49

Two cheese enchiladas topped with American cheese and our enchilada sauce, complemented by your choice of one (1) of the following side options: Crispy Taco - Chicken or Beef | Chalupa - Chicken or Beef | 2oz. Portion of Fajitas - Chicken or Beef |Empanada - Beef only. Combos are served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and two homemade tortillas