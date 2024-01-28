- Home
- /
- San Antonio
- /
Pericos Mexican Restaurant - 10820 Bandera Rd.
Pericos Mexican Restaurant 10820 Bandera Rd.
10820 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78250
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Chile con Queso$8.99
- Empanada Appetizer$13.29
Four ground beef stuffed tortillas lightly fried to a flaky crisp, complimented with our chile con queso.
- Poco de Mexico$15.99
A generous portion chicken flautas, chicken fajita quesadillas, beef empanadas, chile con queso and 2 oz guacamole.
- Fiesta Nachos$11.59
Our crispy tortilla chips topped with refried beans, chile con queso, and pico de gallo.
- Pericos Queso$9.99
We mix our delicious chile con queso with picadillo, guacamole and pico de gallo all in one bowl!
- Quesadillas$9.99
Our delicious homemade flour or corn tortillas filled with smooth, melted, white Monterey Jack cheese, served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Taco Ricos$12.79
Five "street tacos" filled with skirt steak, chorizo, onion and cilantro, served with grilled onions, jalapenos and lime wedges.
- Pollo Asado Street Tacos$12.09
Five "Street Tacos" filled with shredded Pollo Asado, Onion & Cilantro. Served with grilled onions, jalapenos and lime wedges.
A La Carte
- Rice$2.59+
- Beans - Charro$2.59+
- Beans - Refried$2.59+
- Avocado Slices$2.69+
- Guacamole$2.59+
- Sour Cream$2.09+
- Pico de Gallo$2.09+
- Lettuce$0.73+
- Cilantro$0.73+
- Onion$0.73+
- Shredded Cheese$2.19+
- Tomato$0.73+
- Beef Empanada$3.49
- Beef Enchilada$3.49
- Chili Con Carne Enchilada$3.29
- Chicken Enchilada$3.49
- Cheese Enchilada$2.99
- Chalupa Compuesta$3.69
- Bean & Cheese Chalupa$2.99
- Cheese Quesadilla (1)$4.99
- Fajita Quesadilla (1)$5.99
- Flauta$2.69
- Bean & Cheese Gordita$3.59
- Guacamole Gordita$4.00
- Gordita$3.59
- Queso$2.79+
- Sauce 4oz$2.29
- Chile Toreado 4oz$1.59
- Chorizo 4oz$3.09
- Side of Fries$3.29
- Jalapenos$0.73+
- Side of Grilled Veggies$4.99
- Street Corn$2.29
- TX Burrito (1)$10.99
- Country Frito 4oz$3.09
- Extra Tortilla$0.65
- Country Gravy 4oz$3.09
- Side of Egg$2.09
- Potatoes 8oz$2.99
- Side of Bacon$3.09
- Side of Barbacoa$3.99
Lunch Tacos
- Bean & Cheese Taco$2.09
- Beef Fajita Taco$5.09
- Chicken Fajita Taco$3.75
- Carnitas Taco$4.29
- Guisada Taco$3.99
- Crispy Taco$3.39
- Bean & Cheese Puffy Taco$3.59
- Guacamole Puffy Taco$4.00
- Puffy Taco$3.59
- Chicken Fiesta Taco$3.59
- Picadillo Taco$3.39
- Shredded Chicken Taco$3.39
- Country Sausage Taco$2.75
- Rice & Bean Taco$2.29
- Shrimp Fajita Taco$4.29
- Bean Taco$2.05
- Guacamole Taco$4.00
- Olmos Taco$4.89
- Veggie Fajita Taco$3.79
- Soft Taco$3.49
Entrees
- Beef Carnitas Plate$15.99
Spicy! Hot and spicy strips of beef, grilled with pico de gallo, served with Spanish rice, Charro beans and guacamole.
- Chicken Flautas Plate$12.59
Three corn tortillas filled with our deliciously seasoned chicken and Monterey Jack cheese are tightly rolled and fried. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans and two of our famous homemade tortillas.
- Chicken Fiesta Plate$15.09
Spicy! Diced chicken fajita grilled with pico de gallo, served on a bed of Spanish rice, Charro beans, guacamole, lettuce, and tomatoes.
- Texas Burrito Plate$13.29
A burrito filled with your choice of beef or chicken, refried beans, and smothered in our enchilada sauce, topped with American cheese. Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
- Chicken Mole Plate$14.39
A hearty portion of bone in chicken, smothered with our delicious sweet & spicy Mole sauce. Served with avocado slices, Spanish rice and refried beans.
- Soft Taco Plate$12.29
Healthy! Three soft-rolled corn tortillas filled with seasoned shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and Salsa Ranchera. Served with Spanish rice and Charro beans.
- Crispy Taco Plate$12.99
Two tacos filled with seasoned shredded chicken or fresh ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese, served with Spanish rice, refried and beans .
- Puffy Taco Plate$12.99
Two tacos filled with seasoned shredded chicken or fresh ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese, served with Spanish rice, refried and beans .
- Quesadilla Plate$11.99
Quesadillas, served with guacamole, sour cream, Spanish rice and refried beans.
- Carne Guisada Plate$13.99
Enchiladas/Combos
- Cheese Enchilada Plate$12.09
Three cheese enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce and melted American cheese.
- Beef Enchilada Plate$12.59
Three enchiladas filled with our savory ground beef, topped with American cheese, and our enchilada sauce.
- Chicken Enchilada Plate$12.59
Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, topped with American cheese, and our enchilada sauce.
- Verde Enchilada Plate$12.99
Three enchiladas filled with shredded chicken, topped with our tangy tomatillo sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with sour cream.
- Mole Enchilada Plate$12.59
Three enchiladas filled with our seasoned chicken topped with our special mole sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese.
- Chilli Con Carne Enchilada Plate$12.29
Three cheese enchiladas topped with chili con carne sauce and melted American cheese.
- Santos Combo$13.49
Two cheese enchiladas topped with American cheese and our enchilada sauce, complemented by your choice of one (1) of the following side options: Crispy Taco - Chicken or Beef | Chalupa - Chicken or Beef | 2oz. Portion of Fajitas - Chicken or Beef |Empanada - Beef only. Combos are served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and two homemade tortillas
- Panchos Combo$14.49
Two cheese enchiladas topped with American cheese and our enchilada sauce, complemented by your choice of two (2) of the following side options: Crispy Taco - Chicken or Beef | Chalupa - Chicken or Beef | 2oz. Portion of Fajitas - Chicken or Beef |Empanada - Beef only. Combos are served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and two homemade tortillas.
- Lupita Special$13.99
Child's Plates
- Child's Plate Crispy Taco$7.50
One beef crispy taco served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
- Child's Plate Enchilada$7.50
One cheese enchilada served with rice and beans.
- Child's Plate Quesadilla$7.50
- Child's Plate Chicken Strip$7.50
Two chicken strips served with French fries.
- Child's Plate Fiesta Nachos$7.50
Soup & Salads
- Caldo de Pollo$13.09
Our delicious chicken soup loaded with freshly cut vegetables and chicken. Served with Spanish rice.
- Tortilla Soup$10.29+Out of stock
"Sopa de Tortilla" A traditional Mexican soup. This broth is mildly flavored by a blend of fresh tomatoes, garlic, onions and pieces of chicken. Served with avocado, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese and thin cut tortilla chips.
- Taco Salad$11.99
Your choice of seasoned chicken or picadillo on a bed of lettuce, topped with guacamole, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
- Caldo de Res$15.29
Our famous "beef soup", this hearty delight contains short ribs and blend of freshly cut vegetables. Served with Spanish rice.
Fajitas
- Fajita Pack #1 (Serves 2 people)$44.83
Serves 2. A mix of our grilled beef and chicken fajitas accompanied by 16oz Charro Beans, 16oz Rice, 8oz guacamole, 8oz pico de gallo.
- Beef Fajita Plate For One$22.99
Grilled skirt steak strips with onions, served with Spanish rice, Charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and our famous homemade corn or flour tortillas.
- Chicken Fajita Plate For One$18.89
Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions. Served with Spanish rice, Charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Shrimp Fajita Plate For One$20.99
Large grilled shrimp with onions. Served with Spanish rice, Charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Veggie Fajita Plate for One$15.29
Grilled and seasoned zucchini, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and corn. Served with Spanish rice. Charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Half Pollo Asado Plate$16.99
Served with Mexican street corn, Charro Beans, grilled onions, Chile Toreados, and garnished with fresh limes. Grilled Fresh Daily. (Limited Avilability)
- Whole Pollo Asado Plate$29.99
Served with Mexican street corn, Charro Beans, grilled onions, Chile Toreados, and garnished with fresh limes. Grilled Fresh Daily. (Limited Avilability)
- Chicken Fajitas for Two$37.99
Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions. Served with Spanish rice, Charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Fuego Style$11.09
Add four large gulf shrimp, grilled tomato, and a "Flaming" Queso Poblano.
- Parrillada De Fajita (For Two)$39.99
Pericos' parrilladas for two consists of grilled chicken fajitas, beef fajitas, and country sausage. Served on a sizzling hot skillet with Spanish rice, Charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Shrimp Fajitas Plate For Two$41.98
Large grilled shrimp with onions. Served with Spanish rice, Charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Desserts
- Sopapillas$1.29+
A pillow-liked puff fried pastry, sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar, then drizzled with Cajeta or honey. This tasty dessert completes a hardy Mexican meal, complimenting the bursting ingredients of our Mexican dishes.
- Flan$7.49
Our traditional Mexican style flan is a luxurious baked custard, with a hint of canela-Mexican cinnamon and a rich caramelized topping. A classic! Makes a lovely special dessert that is similar to a creme brulee - a great finale to your favorite Mexican meal!
- Tres Leches$7.99Out of stock
A dense moist cake topped with a cloud of vanilla whipped cream. Once baked, it is soaked in three different milk products. The three milks, when combined, create just the right sweetness, density and "mouth feel" for a rich cake, making it a perfectly moist cake.
Fajita Packs
ToGo Drinks
ToGo
ToGo Drinks
ToGo Alcohol
- House Margarita$7.75
- Flavored Margarita$8.99
- Parrot Tail$7.75
Cruzan Coconut Rum, vodka, Hpnotiq, DeKuyper Triple Sec, cranberry juice and sour mix
- Purple Margarita$9.79
Jose Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Curacao & House Secret Ingredients.
- Italian Margarita$9.99
Our House Margarita blended with Amaretto liqueur and sour mix. Served Frozen
- Chamorita$13.25
Our House Mango Margarita drizzled with chamoy and rimmed with Trechas Chili Powder. Served Frozen
- Colada$9.99
- Pericos Margarita$10.99
Olmeca Altos Reposado Tequila, Gran Gala and sour mix
- Azul Margarita$10.99
Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila, DeKuyper Blue Curacao, Gran Gala and sour mix
- Pancho's Margarita$11.99
Olmeca Altos Reposado Tequila, Presidente Brandy and sour mix.
- Painkiller$11.79
Cruzan Coconut Rum, pina colada mix, pineapple juice, and orange juice. Rimmed with cajeta and toasted coconut shavings
- Playa Margarita$12.50
Herradura Tequila Reposado, Dekuyper Water Melon Pucker, sour mix, and Island Oasis Mango, rimmed with Trechas Chile Powder
- Perfecto Margarita$12.50
Herradura Blanco Tequila, agave nectar and fresh lime juice
- Sangria$9.99
A traditional red wine punch and fresh fruits, served on ice.
- Zesty Margarita$12.50
Olmeca Altos Reposado Tequila, fresh jalapeno and lime juice, organic agave nectar, rimmed with Trechas chile powder
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
10820 Bandera Rd., San Antonio, TX 78250