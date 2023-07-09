Restaurant header imageView gallery

Perilla LA 1027 Alpine st

review star

No reviews yet

1027 Alpine st

Los Angeles, CA 90012

BEVERAGE

WINE

GL Vigneto Saetti 'il Cadetto' 2020

$12.00

GL Bera 'Arcese' 2021

$12.00

GL Domaine de Majas 'Blanc' 2021

$12.00

GL Oriol Artigas 'Sammay' 2021

$12.00

GL Hana Makgeoli 'Yakju'

$15.00

BTL Vigneto Saetti 'il Cadetto' 2020

$50.00

BTL Bera 'Arcese' 2021

$50.00

BTL Domaine de Majas 'Blanc' 2021

$50.00

BTL Oriol Artigas 'Sammay' 2021

$50.00

BTL Hana Makgeoli 'Yakju'

$60.00

Open Drink

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Topo Chico

$3.50

Open Drink

Calamansi Soda

$5.00

Corn Tea

$5.00

BEER

Japas Beer

$8.00

Open Drink

RETAIL

PANTRY

Maesil

$20.00

Open Retail

MERCH

Perilla Tote Bag

$25.00

Perilla Sticker

$2.50Out of stock

Open Retail

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

BANCHAN&MORE

Location

1027 Alpine st, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Perilla LA image

