Perilla LA 1027 Alpine st
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
BANCHAN&MORE
Location
1027 Alpine st, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lasita Rotisserie & Natural Wine
4.7 • 384
727 N Broadway Ste 120 Los Angeles, CA 90012
View restaurant