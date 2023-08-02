Day Menu

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$8.95

Waffles

$9.95

Waffle Me Happy with a house made lemon poppyseed waffle served with berry compote , a dollop of whipped cream and a seasonal fruit medley.

Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$7.95

Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$7.95

Country Ham Biscuit

$7.95

Muffin

$3.50

Grab & GO

Alfredo Sauce

$13.95

BeachGO Cup

$5.95

Burrata (Plain)

$9.95

Burrata (Truffle)

$9.95

Charcuterie Sampler

$19.95

Charcuterie Tray

$14.95

Charred Broccolini

$12.95

Cheddar - Horseradish

$12.95

Chicken Salad - Pimiento

$8.95

Chicken Salad - Traditional

$9.95

A delightful mix of tender chicken, crisp vegetables, and creamy dressing, creating a flavorful and satisfying chicken salad perfect for sandwiches.

Chicken Salad - Waldorf

$9.95

Daily Salad Special

$10.95

Duck Sausage

$15.95

Eggs - Dozen

$7.95

Fiorucci Prosciutto

$8.95

Goat Cheese - fig & honey

$9.95

Granola

$3.25

Greek Roasted Vegetables

$14.50

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.95+

Enjoy a classic treat with a swirl of cinnamon and a generous cream cheese icing.

LunchGO Cheese/Crackers

$9.95

LunchGO Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.95

LunchGO Salad Trio

$12.95

LunchGO Sliders

$12.95

Marinara Sauce

$12.95

Quiche Single

$6.95

Pimiento/Cracker SnackGO

$7.95

PK Grain Bowl

$9.95

Pork Salami

$14.95

Protein - Chicken

$2.95+

Protein - Salmon

$6.50

Roasted Vegetable Medley

$14.50

String Cheese

$1.00

Tri-Color Quinoa w/ Roasted Vegetables & Sherry Vinaigrette

$12.95

Whipped Feta

$8.95

White Cheddar Pimiento Cheese

$8.95

Soups

Heirloom Tomato Bisque

$7.95+

Heirloom tomato bisque, infused with fresh basil and the velvety richness of Ran Lew cream, creating a luscious and indulgent soup that celebrates the essence of summer

Lemon Tortellini Soup

$15.95
Watermelon Gazpacho

$7.95+

Chilled coastal favorite that captures the essence of summer with its delightful combination of juicy watermelon, zesty jalapeño, ripe tomatoes, and aromatic cilantro. Vegan friendly.

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$14.95

Savor the taste of summer with our grilled chicken caprese sandwich, featuring citrus-brined grilled chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes, fragrant basil pesto, all nestled on toasted focaccia bread.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

A fiery twist on a classic sandwich, featuring juicy fried chicken thighs brined in our own PK Pickle Pepper juice and served with house made dill pickle and Duke’s mayo on fresh brioche.

Smashburger

$12.95

Dive into a juicy 6 oz patty perfectly topped with grilled onions, melted American cheese, house made pickles and our signature PK sauce on a buttery brioche bun.

BBQ Sandwich/Chips

$12.95

Salads

BLT Tortellini Salad

$7.95

A delightful spin on the classic BLT sandwich with thick-cut smoked bacon, ripe tomatoes, and crisp romaine lettuce, all perfectly combined with cheese tortellini and drizzled with a sweet and tangy dressing.

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a homemade vegan dressing, topped with Parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, and a hint of zesty lemon, creating a classic and timeless Caesar salad. For those seeking a heartier meal, you can add a protein option of your choice, creating a well-rounded and light dining experience.

Escabeche Shrimp Salad

$11.95

Local escabeche shrimp salad, with medley of carrots, onions, and celery, served in a crisp bib lettuce cup with house aioli.

Protein Garden

$9.95
Waldorf Salad

$12.95

A delightful combination of tender roasted chicken, crisp apples, crunchy celery, and sweet grapes. tossed in a creamy dressing, creating a refreshing and satisfying salad.

Snacks

Biltong - Original

$6.00

Biltong - Spicy

$6.00

Cheese Straws - Veggie

$2.25

Chips - BBQ

$1.75

Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.75

Chips - Sea Salt

$1.75

Chips - Voodoo

$1.75

Flatbread Crackers

$8.95

Granola

$3.25

Hummus

$5.95

Creamy and velvety hummus, crafted from perfectly blended chickpeas, tahini, and aromatic spices create a delightful Middle Eastern dip.

Kind Bars

$2.75

Olives

$5.95

Pimiento/Cracker SnackGO

$7.95

Potato Cracker Thins

$8.95

String Cheese

$1.00

Smoked Salmon

$14.95

Charcuterie Board

$24.95

Pickles

$3.95

Dinner Menu

Entrees

Chicken Cauliflower in Vodka Sauce

$25.95

Chicken gyro with house-made tzatziki and hummus, served alongside a refreshing multi-grain side salad featuring crisp cucumbers, tomatoes, a medley of fresh herbs, and briny olives.

Frittata - Salmon Asparagus

$29.95

Hot Dinner - Lasagna

$49.95

Hot Dinner - Single

$24.95

Lasagna - 3 Cheese

$25.95

Lasagna Bolognese

$25.95+

Mediterranean Chicken Cavatappi

$34.95

Mom's Mac & Cheese

$19.95+

Salmon Fillets Greek Veggies

$46.95

Beef Stroganoff Cavatappi

$12.95+

Braised Pork/Rice/Shakshuka

$13.95

Stuffed Poblano

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Orzo Roasted Veg

$13.95+

Roasted Pork Orzo Vegetables

$13.95+

Lasagna Special

$39.95

Sides

Greek Roasted Vegetables

$14.50

Roasted Vegetable Medley

$14.50

Tri-Color Quinoa w/ Roasted Vegetables & Sherry Vinaigrette

$12.95

Lemon Garlic Asparagus

$12.95

Drinks

Coffee

$3.95+

Iced Coffee

$3.95+

Americano

$3.95+

Iced Americano

$3.95+

Espresso

$2.95+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Latte

$4.95+

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Mocha

$3.95+

Hot Tea

$3.95+

Infusions

Simple Syrup - Lemon

$12.50

Simple Syrup - Peach Cobbler

$12.50

Simple Syrup - Vanilla

$12.50

Latte

$4.95+

$3.95+

$3.95+

Juice

Berry Lemonade

$9.95

Bloody Mary Mix

$9.95

Hangover

$9.95

Keep Me Bright

$9.95

Kick That Cold

$9.95

Mean Green

$9.95

Orange Juice

$9.95

Put a Smile

$9.95

Soft Drinks

Coconut Water

$4.95

Cold Brew

$5.95

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.95

Gatorade Red

$2.95

Gatorade Yellow

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea - Sparkling

$4.95

Jarritos - Tamarind

$2.95

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.95

Kombucha - Berry

$6.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Red Bull Zero

$3.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Seltzer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

TopoChico

$2.95

Water - Sparkling

$2.95

Water - Still

$2.95