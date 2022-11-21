Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox

Yia Mas Greek Herbal Tea Blends

$14.00

Yia Mas is a lifestyle brand and workshop series inspired by the traditions of wellness and self-inquiry embedded in Hellenic culture. They create herbal teas, wellness events, retreats, and conscious objects inspired by the land and ancient wisdom of Greece. The herbal teas: Hygeia is a grounding, immune-boosting blend of Greek mountain tea, chamomile, and sage. Melissae, inspired by bees and ancient nymphs, is a blend of lemon balm, mint, and lemon verbena. Refreshing and citrusy.