- Home
- /
- Richmond
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox
Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox
No reviews yet
2620 Buford rd
North Chesterfield, VA 23235
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee and Espresso
Drip Coffee
Batch brewed locally roasted coffees!
Cafe Au Lait
Locally roasted drip coffee with STEAMED milk!
Latte
2 espresso shots with steamed milk filling up the rest of the cup!
Iced Latte
2 shots of espresso over ice, filled up to the top with milk!
Perkolator
Perk! classic made with espresso, cold brew, sweetened condensed milk, maple syrup, and milk! This drink cannot be made non-dairy.
Mocha
2 espresso shots mixed with Ghirardelli Chocolate sauce and filled with steamed milk!
Iced Mocha
2 espresso shots mixed with Ghirardelli Chocolate sauce, filled with milk, and served over ice!
CinnaLoatte
A cinnamon spiced oat milk latte made with Ames Southern Hot Honey and our house made vanilla.
Iced CinnaLoatte
A cinnamon spiced oat milk latte made with Ames Southern Hot Honey and our house made vanilla, served over ice.
Cold Brew
24 hour steeped cold coffee.
Espresso
Simple and classic, 2 shots of our featured Espresso. Can be poured over ice!
Americano
2 espresso shots floated into hot water!
Iced Americano
2 espresso shots poured over ice and cold water!
Pour Over
Hand-poured locally roasted coffee 12oz, takes about 5 minutes!
Macchiato
Classic espresso with a dollop of milk foam on top! Served in an 8oz. cup!
Caramel "Mock"iato
A Perk! twist on a made-up drink! A latte with the milk of your choice, vanilla, topped with caramel drizzle!!
Iced Caramel “Mock”iato
A Perk! twist on a made-up drink! An iced latte with the milk of your choice, vanilla, topped with caramel drizzle!!
Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
Affogato
Ristretto Recluse espresso pulled over a scoop of Richland's Vanilla Ice Cream or Ruby Scoops VEGAN vanilla ice cream!
OJspresso
Wake up with a vitamin C punch of Natalie's OJ and Recluse Roasting Project shots over ice. 12oz!
Cappuccino
Espresso with a dry, lighter milk foam. 8oz only!
Cortado
Equal parts espresso (2 shots) to steamed milk! Served in an 8oz. cup!
Fall Espresso Tonic
Our refreshing seasonal iced tonic featuring local Crescent Syrups with Navy Hill Tonic and Recluse Roasting Project espresso floated on top. 12oz!
Pumpkin Spice Latte
House made VEGAN Pumpkin syrup, espresso and your choice of milk.
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
House made VEGAN Pumpkin syrup, espresso and your choice of milk served over ice.
Apple Spice Latte
Seasonal latte made with Apple Spice syrup from Crescent Simples with a dash of cinnamon. Tastes like a liquid Apple Cider donut.
Iced Apple Spice Latte
Seasonal latte made with Apple Spice syrup from Crescent Simples with a dash of cinnamon. Served over ice! Tastes like a liquid Apple Cider donut.
Barista's Fave!
Our barista of the week's favorite drink!
Peppermint Mocha
Iced Peppermint Mocha
Gingerbread Latte
Iced Gingerbread Latte
Eggnog Latte
Iced Eggnog Latte
Box of Coffee
To-Go Coffee Box: serves 8-12!
Cold Brew Jug (half gallon)
Grab n Go jug of House Cold Brew!
Perkolator Jug (half gallon)
Grab n Go jug of House Perkolator!
Latte Jug (half gallon)
Customizeable Latte Jug for on the go!
CinnaLoatte Jug (half gallon)
A cinnamon spiced oat milk latte made with Ames Southern Hot Honey in a jug to go!
Tea and Other
Tea
Choice of loose teas from Rostov's!
Iced Tea
Black unsweetened and RVA Blend already brewed for Iced Tea, but we can ice any of the other teas available as well.
Tea Latte
Choice of teas served with steamed milk!
Virginia Fog
Our seasonal house tea latte made from Rostov's Earl Grey Tea, Crescent Simples Apple Spice syrup & steamed oat milk. Served hot.
Chai Latte
Oregon Chai concentrate served with steamed milk!
Iced Chai Latte
Oregon Chai concentrate and milk served over ice!
Matcha
Matchaful matcha mixed with steamed milk!
Iced Matcha
Matchaful matcha stirred with milk over ice!
🍋 LEMONADE 🍋
Arnold Palmer
Raspberry Rose Matcha
Matchaful matcha sweetened with Crescent Simples Raspberry Rose syrup and made with your choice of milk.
Iced Raspberry Rose Matcha
Matchaful matcha sweetened with Crescent Simples Raspberry Rose syrup and made with your choice of milk, served over ice.
Matcha Affogato
Matchaful Matcha poured over a scoop of Richland's Dairy vanilla ice cream or Ruby Scoops VEGAN vanilla ice cream!
Turmeric Latte
House Turmeric powder mix served with steamed milk!
Iced Turmeric Latte
House Turmeric powder mix served with milk over ice!
Hot Cocoa
Ghirardelli Chocolate stirred with steamed milk!
Steamer
Steamed milk with your choice of added sweetener!
Steamed Apple Cider
Steamed local apple cider!
Chai Jug (half gallon)
Oregon Chai concentrate and milk choice in grab n go jug!
Box of Tea
To-Go Hot Tea Box: serves 8-12!
Box of Hot Cocoa
To-Go Hot Cocoa Box: serves 8-12!
Treats
Daily Baked Treats
Daily revolving scratch made baked treats!
Dozen Baked Treats Box
An easy box of a dozen assorted goodies to gift or enjoy yourself!
Cookies
Scratch made cookies!
Milk n' Cookies Kit
Perfect afer school snack: a bottle of milk and 3 cookies!
Hand Pies
Made from scratch Hand Pies, vegan varieties available!
Morning Buns
Friday Treats: Croissant dough with an orange cinnamon ribbon running through!
Baklava
YiaYia's famous Baklava made with walnuts! We sell them 2 pieces together so you can share!
Breakfast
Bagel
Local Cupertino's NY Bagels or Anna B's Gluten Free bagels!
Breakfast Sandwich
Who says this is just a breakfast sandwich? Configure your sandwich any way you like!
Pimento Cheese Bagel Please!
Breakfast Bagel sandwich with house made Pimento Cheese!
The Works Bagel
A toasted bagel topped with cream cheese, tomato, red onions, and capers! Add salmon for the crowning glory.
Pimento Cheese Egg Tarts
Puff pastry baked with pimento cheese, egg, and everything seasoning! Every Monday!
Egg White Omelette
Egg white omelette full of spinach, asparagus, and red pepper! Add-ons give you the special option to make it into a breakfast sandwich!
Bacon Cheddar Biscuit
A Wednesday treat! Bacon and cheddar in a biscuit!
Friday Frittata
Our Friday Frittata Favorite! Made with potatoes, eggs, bacon, cheddar, roasted red peppers, spinach, and onions
Breakfast Tarts
Puff pastry egg tart! Kathi likes to change these up, so be on the lookout for new combinations!
Bagel n' Spread Kit
6 Bagels and a tub of schmear!
The Works Bagel Kit
4 bagels and all the fixings to have a Works Bagel party!
Side Schmears
Various schmears add-ons.
Lunch
Donation: Buy a Lunchbox for RVA Community Fridges
We will MATCH each donation and how to provide them weekly to RVA Community Fridges in 2022!
O'Henry
A fave: pressed turkey, havarti, and house fig jam!
O'Henry Lunchbox
Lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!
Pimento Cheese, Please
House pimento cheese served with ham and Dayum, It's My Jam pickles!
Pimento Cheese, Please Lunchbox
Lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!
Spring Chicken
Chicken Salad sandwich served with tomatoes and lettuce!
Spring Chicken Lunchbox
Lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!
Water Tower
Bon Air Seafood hand-pulled Tuna Salad served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes.
Water Tower Lunchbox
Lunchbox includes Water Tower sandwich, side, and treat!
TUNA/CHICKEN SALAD BOWLS
TUNA or CHICKEN salad scooped onto a bed of lettuce with tomatoes on the side.
Cosmonut
Vegan pressed almond butter, banana, and chocolate chips in a sandwich!
Cosmonut Lunchbox
Not just for kids, the Cosmonut lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!
Linosaurus - Grilled Cheese
A classic grilled cheese cut into the shape of a dinosaur if you like!
Linosaurus Lunchbox
Not just for kids, the Linosaurus lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!
The GOAT
A pressed sandwich of house made beet-berry jam, goat cheese, and arugula. Named for the famous Bon Air Goat on Buford Rd!
The GOAT Lunchbox
The GOAT lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!
Turkey/Bacon/Avocado Wrap
Turkey, bacon, and avocado with tomatoes and lettuce on a wrap. Includes mayo, mustard, and everything seasoning (fully customizable!).
Turkey/Bacon/Avocado Wrap Lunchbox
Includes the Turkey/Bacon/Avocado Wrap, a side, and a treat!
The Larus Wrap
Named after our beautiful green local park, The Larus Wrap is made with local Artann's Sun Dried Tomato and Basil hummus, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes, arugula, and everything seasoning in a spinach wrap.
The Larus Lunchbox
The Larus lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!
The Buford Vegan Wrap
House made vegan chicken salad served in a spinach wrap with lettuce and tomato.
The Buford Lunchbox
The Buford Lunchbox includes our Buford Vegan Wrap, a side, and a treat!
Soup
House made soups in 16oz tubs to go!
Harvest Press
Seasonal fall pressed sandwich of roasted butternut squash, ricotta, Sage-Porcini salt, and AR's Southern Hot Honey!
Harvest Press Lunchbox
Lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!
Ready-to-Eat Local Retail
Anna B's GF Baked Treats
Local Gluten Free bakery! Individually packaged goodies!
Anna B's GF Cookies
Local Gluten Free bakery! Individually packaged cookies!
Apple Sauce Pouch
Every kid's favorite!
Billy Bread
Billy Pie Frozen Pizzas
Capital Chips 9oz Bag
Locally made tortilla chips! Pair them with Don Sebastian Salsa!
Chips
Bag of chips, perfect to go with any of our lunch sandwiches! (Or breakfast sandwich, we won't judge you!)
cocojune (plant based yogurt)
The dreamiest plant-based, probiotic, dairy free yogurt. Plastic neutral packaging too!
Feridies Virginia Peanuts Salted 9oz
House Bagel Chips
House made bagel chips from Cupertino's bagels!
Injera Crisps
These crisps, are made from pieces of the Ethiopian flatbread injera. Tsion Bellete first made the crunchy bites at her restaurant in Rockville, Maryland. Bellete’s love for cooking and experimenting with different flavors got her re-inventing the traditional Injera (Ethiopian Flat Bread) from it’s soft & spongy consistency to an airy, zesty and crunchy snack
Karmalita's Marshmallows & Confections
Keya & Co Bombay Chips 8oz
Lemon Curd & Greek Yogurt Parfaits
Our house made lemond curd, greek yogurt, and granola!
Nightingale Ice cream Sandwiches
Local favorites!
Overnight Oats
Popular oats made from scratch overnight with various mix ins.
Snak-Pak
Perfectly portioned snacks for lunch, picnics and screaming toddlers!
Tablespoons Bakery Cookies
Unicorn Cookies made locally by students in training!
Ready-to-Drink Local Retail
Blenheim Ginger Ale
Spicy ginger ale from South Carolina!
Bottled Water
Crunchy Hydration
Izze
Flavored sparkling water.
Kid's Juice Box
Mingle Mocktail
A bubbly blend of ripe blackberry juice and delicate hibiscus. Made with clean ingredients, naturally sweetened with pure cane sugar & fruit juices and low in calories. Your favorite crafted cocktail, minus the booze.
Natalie's Juice
Ninja Kombucha
Local kombucha with a variety of flavors!
Olipop
Richlands Milk pint bottles
Virginia local creamery where we source our whole milk!
Sparkling Water
Just Water 16oz
Infinitely recyclable bottles that produce 74% less carbon emissions than plastic versions. Sustainable water from sustainable sources. Making a smaller footprint a bottle at a time.
Rinker's Apple Cider Half Gallon
Tepache
Richland's Creamery Egg Nog Half Gallon
Grocery and Other Local Retail
Alternative Milk Quart
Your choice of Oat, Soy, or Coconut milks to take home!
AR's Southern Honey
Southern HOT Honey goodness! LOCAL
Back Pocket Provisions Bloody Mary
Local bloody mary mixes!
Beer!
Local brews! Grab a six pack to take home!
Cheese Tubs 8oz
House made pimento cheese, house made veggie cream cheese, or plain cream cheese!
Chewy's Bagels
Chewy's 4-packs of locally made sourdough bagels. Pre-order them for pick up on Friday (after 12pm).
Coffee Beans
Only local roasters featured and served at Perk!
Crescent Simples syrups
Simple syrups to use in your favorite cocktails or mocktails!
Dayum This Is My Jam & Pickles
Locally made jamz!
Don Sebastian Salsas
Locally made salsas!
Farm Stand Produce
Local produce & fruits!
Project CommuniTEA
Tea blends locally grown by Frank Community Farms!
Hannah's Elderberry Syrup
Locally made elderberry syrup and jam!
Hario Filters & Drippers
The classic pour over setup: Hario V60 Dripper and filters!
Jonesin' for treats - Dog Treats
Locally made yummy dog treats!
Hummingbird Flower Co Bouquets
Locally grown flowers arranged into lovely lil bouquets!
LillyBean Baking Kits
Locally made gluten free + optional vegan baking kits!
Matchaful
The single origin matcha we use at Perk!
Mother Shrub Mixing Vinegars
Locally made mixing shrubs!
Navy Hill Tonic
Locally made tonics!
Peraspori Olives + Olive Oil
extra virgin olive oil and olives from Perk owner, Christophile Konstas' ancestral family orchards in southern Greece.
Project CommuniTEA
Tea blends locally grown by Frank Community Farms!
Richmond Magazine
Richland's Ice Cream Pints
RVA Blend Loose Leaf Tea 4oz
Rostov's famous Richmond Blend, served at the Jefferson Hotel!
S&J Canine Co. Dog Treats
Dog treats made locally with a guarantee of no added by-product meat meals, preservatives, artificial flavors, chemicals, or colors!
Stargell's Apiaries Honey
Honey from a local apiary!
Tempered Coffee 6-pk Bag
Locally made single serve coffee pouches perfect for camping trips!
Wine!
Natural wines curated by local distributor Plant Wines! Locally made ciders as well!
Yia Mas Greek Herbal Tea Blends
Yia Mas is a lifestyle brand and workshop series inspired by the traditions of wellness and self-inquiry embedded in Hellenic culture. They create herbal teas, wellness events, retreats, and conscious objects inspired by the land and ancient wisdom of Greece. The herbal teas: Hygeia is a grounding, immune-boosting blend of Greek mountain tea, chamomile, and sage. Melissae, inspired by bees and ancient nymphs, is a blend of lemon balm, mint, and lemon verbena. Refreshing and citrusy.
Perk! Merch
Perk! Tees
Perk! apparel designed and printed by Lost Woods Print!
Perk! Diner Mug
The ones we use for in-door dining. Rep. your favorite coffee shop from the comfort of your own home!
Perk! Travel Cups
Reusable glass tumbler with cork sleeve and silicone sippy lid.
Perk! Pour Some Holiday Cheer! 2-bottle tote bag
Perk! Tote Bag
Perfect market shopping bag!
Perk! Latte Art Face Mask
Perk! Latte art on a face mask!
Perk! Straw Set
Reuseable straw set with cleaning brush and mouth piece attachment in a baggy!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come visit us and shop for local goodies while grabbing your to go orders.
2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield, VA 23235