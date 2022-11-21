Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox

review star

No reviews yet

2620 Buford rd

North Chesterfield, VA 23235

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Latte
Daily Baked Treats

Coffee and Espresso

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Batch brewed locally roasted coffees!

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Locally roasted drip coffee with STEAMED milk!

Latte

Latte

$3.65

2 espresso shots with steamed milk filling up the rest of the cup!

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$3.95

2 shots of espresso over ice, filled up to the top with milk!

Perkolator

$4.10

Perk! classic made with espresso, cold brew, sweetened condensed milk, maple syrup, and milk! This drink cannot be made non-dairy.

Mocha

$4.15

2 espresso shots mixed with Ghirardelli Chocolate sauce and filled with steamed milk!

Iced Mocha

$4.45

2 espresso shots mixed with Ghirardelli Chocolate sauce, filled with milk, and served over ice!

CinnaLoatte

$5.00

A cinnamon spiced oat milk latte made with Ames Southern Hot Honey and our house made vanilla.

Iced CinnaLoatte

$5.30

A cinnamon spiced oat milk latte made with Ames Southern Hot Honey and our house made vanilla, served over ice.

Cold Brew

$3.25

24 hour steeped cold coffee.

Espresso

$2.70

Simple and classic, 2 shots of our featured Espresso. Can be poured over ice!

Americano

$2.90

2 espresso shots floated into hot water!

Iced Americano

$3.20

2 espresso shots poured over ice and cold water!

Pour Over

$3.75

Hand-poured locally roasted coffee 12oz, takes about 5 minutes!

Macchiato

$3.20

Classic espresso with a dollop of milk foam on top! Served in an 8oz. cup!

Caramel "Mock"iato

$5.00

A Perk! twist on a made-up drink! A latte with the milk of your choice, vanilla, topped with caramel drizzle!!

Iced Caramel “Mock”iato

$5.30

A Perk! twist on a made-up drink! An iced latte with the milk of your choice, vanilla, topped with caramel drizzle!!

Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$4.00+

Affogato

$5.10

Ristretto Recluse espresso pulled over a scoop of Richland's Vanilla Ice Cream or Ruby Scoops VEGAN vanilla ice cream!

OJspresso

$4.30

Wake up with a vitamin C punch of Natalie's OJ and Recluse Roasting Project shots over ice. 12oz!

Cappuccino

$3.65

Espresso with a dry, lighter milk foam. 8oz only!

Cortado

$3.20

Equal parts espresso (2 shots) to steamed milk! Served in an 8oz. cup!

Fall Espresso Tonic

$3.65

Our refreshing seasonal iced tonic featuring local Crescent Syrups with Navy Hill Tonic and Recluse Roasting Project espresso floated on top. 12oz!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.65

House made VEGAN Pumpkin syrup, espresso and your choice of milk.

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95

House made VEGAN Pumpkin syrup, espresso and your choice of milk served over ice.

Apple Spice Latte

Apple Spice Latte

$4.65

Seasonal latte made with Apple Spice syrup from Crescent Simples with a dash of cinnamon. Tastes like a liquid Apple Cider donut.

Iced Apple Spice Latte

$4.95

Seasonal latte made with Apple Spice syrup from Crescent Simples with a dash of cinnamon. Served over ice! Tastes like a liquid Apple Cider donut.

Barista's Fave!

$4.75+

Our barista of the week's favorite drink!

Peppermint Mocha

$4.65

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$4.95

Gingerbread Latte

$4.65

Iced Gingerbread Latte

$4.95

Eggnog Latte

$4.65

Iced Eggnog Latte

$4.95

Box of Coffee

$18.00

To-Go Coffee Box: serves 8-12!

Cold Brew Jug (half gallon)

$16.00

Grab n Go jug of House Cold Brew!

Perkolator Jug (half gallon)

$20.00

Grab n Go jug of House Perkolator!

Latte Jug (half gallon)

$18.00

Customizeable Latte Jug for on the go!

CinnaLoatte Jug (half gallon)

$26.00

A cinnamon spiced oat milk latte made with Ames Southern Hot Honey in a jug to go!

Tea and Other

Tea

$3.10

Choice of loose teas from Rostov's!

Iced Tea

$3.20

Black unsweetened and RVA Blend already brewed for Iced Tea, but we can ice any of the other teas available as well.

Tea Latte

$3.70

Choice of teas served with steamed milk!

Virginia Fog

$4.60

Our seasonal house tea latte made from Rostov's Earl Grey Tea, Crescent Simples Apple Spice syrup & steamed oat milk. Served hot.

Chai Latte

$3.65

Oregon Chai concentrate served with steamed milk!

Iced Chai Latte

$3.95

Oregon Chai concentrate and milk served over ice!

Matcha

$3.65

Matchaful matcha mixed with steamed milk!

Iced Matcha

$3.95

Matchaful matcha stirred with milk over ice!

🍋 LEMONADE 🍋

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Raspberry Rose Matcha

$4.20Out of stock

Matchaful matcha sweetened with Crescent Simples Raspberry Rose syrup and made with your choice of milk.

Iced Raspberry Rose Matcha

$4.50Out of stock

Matchaful matcha sweetened with Crescent Simples Raspberry Rose syrup and made with your choice of milk, served over ice.

Matcha Affogato

$5.10

Matchaful Matcha poured over a scoop of Richland's Dairy vanilla ice cream or Ruby Scoops VEGAN vanilla ice cream!

Turmeric Latte

$3.65

House Turmeric powder mix served with steamed milk!

Iced Turmeric Latte

$3.95

House Turmeric powder mix served with milk over ice!

Hot Cocoa

$2.75

Ghirardelli Chocolate stirred with steamed milk!

Steamer

$2.25

Steamed milk with your choice of added sweetener!

Steamed Apple Cider

$3.30

Steamed local apple cider!

Chai Jug (half gallon)

$18.00

Oregon Chai concentrate and milk choice in grab n go jug!

Box of Tea

$16.00

To-Go Hot Tea Box: serves 8-12!

Box of Hot Cocoa

$20.00

To-Go Hot Cocoa Box: serves 8-12!

Treats

Daily Baked Treats

Daily Baked Treats

$2.50

Daily revolving scratch made baked treats!

Dozen Baked Treats Box

Dozen Baked Treats Box

$25.00

An easy box of a dozen assorted goodies to gift or enjoy yourself!

Cookies

Cookies

$1.50

Scratch made cookies!

Milk n' Cookies Kit

Milk n' Cookies Kit

$6.00

Perfect afer school snack: a bottle of milk and 3 cookies!

Hand Pies

Hand Pies

$4.00

Made from scratch Hand Pies, vegan varieties available!

Morning Buns

Morning Buns

$4.10Out of stock

Friday Treats: Croissant dough with an orange cinnamon ribbon running through!

Baklava

Baklava

$5.00Out of stock

YiaYia's famous Baklava made with walnuts! We sell them 2 pieces together so you can share!

Breakfast

Bagel

Bagel

$2.15

Local Cupertino's NY Bagels or Anna B's Gluten Free bagels!

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.85

Who says this is just a breakfast sandwich? Configure your sandwich any way you like!

Pimento Cheese Bagel Please!

$5.85

Breakfast Bagel sandwich with house made Pimento Cheese!

The Works Bagel

$4.15

A toasted bagel topped with cream cheese, tomato, red onions, and capers! Add salmon for the crowning glory.

Pimento Cheese Egg Tarts

$3.50

Puff pastry baked with pimento cheese, egg, and everything seasoning! Every Monday!

Egg White Omelette

Egg White Omelette

$3.50Out of stock

Egg white omelette full of spinach, asparagus, and red pepper! Add-ons give you the special option to make it into a breakfast sandwich!

Bacon Cheddar Biscuit

Bacon Cheddar Biscuit

$3.00Out of stock

A Wednesday treat! Bacon and cheddar in a biscuit!

Friday Frittata

$4.50Out of stock

Our Friday Frittata Favorite! Made with potatoes, eggs, bacon, cheddar, roasted red peppers, spinach, and onions

Breakfast Tarts

$3.50Out of stock

Puff pastry egg tart! Kathi likes to change these up, so be on the lookout for new combinations!

Bagel n' Spread Kit

$14.00

6 Bagels and a tub of schmear!

The Works Bagel Kit

The Works Bagel Kit

$20.00

4 bagels and all the fixings to have a Works Bagel party!

Side Schmears

Side Schmears

$0.50

Various schmears add-ons.

Lunch

Donation: Buy a Lunchbox for RVA Community Fridges

Donation: Buy a Lunchbox for RVA Community Fridges

$10.00

We will MATCH each donation and how to provide them weekly to RVA Community Fridges in 2022!

O'Henry

$7.75

A fave: pressed turkey, havarti, and house fig jam!

O'Henry Lunchbox

O'Henry Lunchbox

$12.00

Lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!

Pimento Cheese, Please

Pimento Cheese, Please

$8.00

House pimento cheese served with ham and Dayum, It's My Jam pickles!

Pimento Cheese, Please Lunchbox

Pimento Cheese, Please Lunchbox

$12.00

Lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!

Spring Chicken

$8.50Out of stock

Chicken Salad sandwich served with tomatoes and lettuce!

Spring Chicken Lunchbox

Spring Chicken Lunchbox

$12.00Out of stock

Lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!

Water Tower

$8.75Out of stock

Bon Air Seafood hand-pulled Tuna Salad served on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes.

Water Tower Lunchbox

Water Tower Lunchbox

$12.00Out of stock

Lunchbox includes Water Tower sandwich, side, and treat!

TUNA/CHICKEN SALAD BOWLS

$9.00

TUNA or CHICKEN salad scooped onto a bed of lettuce with tomatoes on the side.

Cosmonut

$6.50

Vegan pressed almond butter, banana, and chocolate chips in a sandwich!

Cosmonut Lunchbox

$10.00

Not just for kids, the Cosmonut lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!

Linosaurus - Grilled Cheese

$5.00

A classic grilled cheese cut into the shape of a dinosaur if you like!

Linosaurus Lunchbox

$10.00

Not just for kids, the Linosaurus lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!

The GOAT

The GOAT

$8.00

A pressed sandwich of house made beet-berry jam, goat cheese, and arugula. Named for the famous Bon Air Goat on Buford Rd!

The GOAT Lunchbox

$12.00

The GOAT lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!

Turkey/Bacon/Avocado Wrap

$8.75

Turkey, bacon, and avocado with tomatoes and lettuce on a wrap. Includes mayo, mustard, and everything seasoning (fully customizable!).

Turkey/Bacon/Avocado Wrap Lunchbox

$12.00

Includes the Turkey/Bacon/Avocado Wrap, a side, and a treat!

The Larus Wrap

The Larus Wrap

$8.00

Named after our beautiful green local park, The Larus Wrap is made with local Artann's Sun Dried Tomato and Basil hummus, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes, arugula, and everything seasoning in a spinach wrap.

The Larus Lunchbox

$12.00

The Larus lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!

The Buford Vegan Wrap

The Buford Vegan Wrap

$8.50

House made vegan chicken salad served in a spinach wrap with lettuce and tomato.

The Buford Lunchbox

$12.00

The Buford Lunchbox includes our Buford Vegan Wrap, a side, and a treat!

Soup

Soup

$5.00

House made soups in 16oz tubs to go!

Harvest Press

Harvest Press

$8.00

Seasonal fall pressed sandwich of roasted butternut squash, ricotta, Sage-Porcini salt, and AR's Southern Hot Honey!

Harvest Press Lunchbox

Harvest Press Lunchbox

$12.00

Lunchbox includes sandwich, side, and treat!

Ready-to-Eat Local Retail

Anna B's GF Baked Treats

Anna B's GF Baked Treats

$3.50

Local Gluten Free bakery! Individually packaged goodies!

Anna B's GF Cookies

$2.00

Local Gluten Free bakery! Individually packaged cookies!

Apple Sauce Pouch

Apple Sauce Pouch

$1.50

Every kid's favorite!

Billy Bread

Billy Pie Frozen Pizzas

Billy Pie Frozen Pizzas

$10.00
Capital Chips 9oz Bag

Capital Chips 9oz Bag

$6.00

Locally made tortilla chips! Pair them with Don Sebastian Salsa!

Chips

Chips

Bag of chips, perfect to go with any of our lunch sandwiches! (Or breakfast sandwich, we won't judge you!)

cocojune (plant based yogurt)

cocojune (plant based yogurt)

$3.30

The dreamiest plant-based, probiotic, dairy free yogurt. Plastic neutral packaging too!

Feridies Virginia Peanuts Salted 9oz

$6.50

House Bagel Chips

$1.50

House made bagel chips from Cupertino's bagels!

Injera Crisps

$5.00

These crisps, are made from pieces of the Ethio­pian flatbread injera. Tsion Bellete first made the crunchy bites at her restaurant in Rockville, Maryland. Bellete’s love for cooking and experimenting with different flavors got her re-inventing the traditional Injera (Ethiopian Flat Bread) from it’s soft & spongy consistency to an airy, zesty and crunchy snack

Karmalita's Marshmallows & Confections

Keya & Co Bombay Chips 8oz

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon Curd & Greek Yogurt Parfaits

$5.25

Our house made lemond curd, greek yogurt, and granola!

Nightingale Ice cream Sandwiches

Nightingale Ice cream Sandwiches

$5.00

Local favorites!

Overnight Oats

$4.00

Popular oats made from scratch overnight with various mix ins.

Snak-Pak

Snak-Pak

$6.00

Perfectly portioned snacks for lunch, picnics and screaming toddlers!

Tablespoons Bakery Cookies

Tablespoons Bakery Cookies

$1.50Out of stock

Unicorn Cookies made locally by students in training!

Ready-to-Drink Local Retail

Blenheim Ginger Ale

$2.50Out of stock

Spicy ginger ale from South Carolina!

Bottled Water

$1.40Out of stock

Crunchy Hydration

Izze

$2.00

Flavored sparkling water.

Kid's Juice Box

$1.40
Mingle Mocktail

Mingle Mocktail

A bubbly blend of ripe blackberry juice and delicate hibiscus. Made with clean ingredients, naturally sweetened with pure cane sugar & fruit juices and low in calories. Your favorite crafted cocktail, minus the booze.

Natalie's Juice

$3.00

Ninja Kombucha

Local kombucha with a variety of flavors!

Olipop

$2.50

Richlands Milk pint bottles

$3.00

Virginia local creamery where we source our whole milk!

Sparkling Water

$2.00
Just Water 16oz

Just Water 16oz

$2.00

Infinitely recyclable bottles that produce 74% less carbon emissions than plastic versions. Sustainable water from sustainable sources. Making a smaller footprint a bottle at a time.

Rinker's Apple Cider Half Gallon

$6.00

Tepache

$3.50
Richland's Creamery Egg Nog Half Gallon

Richland's Creamery Egg Nog Half Gallon

$6.00Out of stock

Grocery and Other Local Retail

Alternative Milk Quart

$5.00

Your choice of Oat, Soy, or Coconut milks to take home!

AR's Southern Honey

$7.00

Southern HOT Honey goodness! LOCAL

Back Pocket Provisions Bloody Mary

$12.00

Local bloody mary mixes!

Beer!

Local brews! Grab a six pack to take home!

Cheese Tubs 8oz

$4.00

House made pimento cheese, house made veggie cream cheese, or plain cream cheese!

Chewy's Bagels

Chewy's Bagels

$6.00

Chewy's 4-packs of locally made sourdough bagels. Pre-order them for pick up on Friday (after 12pm).

Coffee Beans

Only local roasters featured and served at Perk!

Crescent Simples syrups

$13.00

Simple syrups to use in your favorite cocktails or mocktails!

Dayum This Is My Jam & Pickles

Dayum This Is My Jam & Pickles

$6.75

Locally made jamz!

Don Sebastian Salsas

Don Sebastian Salsas

$5.00Out of stock

Locally made salsas!

Farm Stand Produce

Farm Stand Produce

Local produce & fruits!

Project CommuniTEA

Tea blends locally grown by Frank Community Farms!

Hannah's Elderberry Syrup

Locally made elderberry syrup and jam!

Hario Filters & Drippers

$8.00

The classic pour over setup: Hario V60 Dripper and filters!

Jonesin' for treats - Dog Treats

$8.00

Locally made yummy dog treats!

Hummingbird Flower Co Bouquets

Hummingbird Flower Co Bouquets

Locally grown flowers arranged into lovely lil bouquets!

LillyBean Baking Kits

LillyBean Baking Kits

Locally made gluten free + optional vegan baking kits!

Matchaful

$10.00

The single origin matcha we use at Perk!

Mother Shrub Mixing Vinegars

$20.00Out of stock

Locally made mixing shrubs!

Navy Hill Tonic

$7.00

Locally made tonics!

Peraspori Olives + Olive Oil

Peraspori Olives + Olive Oil

extra virgin olive oil and olives from Perk owner, Christophile Konstas' ancestral family orchards in southern Greece.

Project CommuniTEA

Tea blends locally grown by Frank Community Farms!

Richmond Magazine

Richmond Magazine

$3.95

Richland's Ice Cream Pints

$6.00

RVA Blend Loose Leaf Tea 4oz

$5.50

Rostov's famous Richmond Blend, served at the Jefferson Hotel!

S&J Canine Co. Dog Treats

Dog treats made locally with a guarantee of no added by-product meat meals, preservatives, artificial flavors, chemicals, or colors!

Stargell's Apiaries Honey

$12.00

Honey from a local apiary!

Tempered Coffee 6-pk Bag

Tempered Coffee 6-pk Bag

$10.00

Locally made single serve coffee pouches perfect for camping trips!

Wine!

Wine!

Natural wines curated by local distributor Plant Wines! Locally made ciders as well!

Yia Mas Greek Herbal Tea Blends

Yia Mas Greek Herbal Tea Blends

$14.00

Yia Mas is a lifestyle brand and workshop series inspired by the traditions of wellness and self-inquiry embedded in Hellenic culture. They create herbal teas, wellness events, retreats, and conscious objects inspired by the land and ancient wisdom of Greece. The herbal teas: Hygeia is a grounding, immune-boosting blend of Greek mountain tea, chamomile, and sage. Melissae, inspired by bees and ancient nymphs, is a blend of lemon balm, mint, and lemon verbena. Refreshing and citrusy.

Perk! Merch

Perk! Tees

Perk! Tees

Perk! apparel designed and printed by Lost Woods Print!

Perk! Diner Mug

Perk! Diner Mug

$10.00

The ones we use for in-door dining. Rep. your favorite coffee shop from the comfort of your own home!

Perk! Travel Cups

$14.00

Reusable glass tumbler with cork sleeve and silicone sippy lid.

Perk! Pour Some Holiday Cheer! 2-bottle tote bag

$6.00Out of stock
Perk! Tote Bag

Perk! Tote Bag

$12.00

Perfect market shopping bag!

Perk! Latte Art Face Mask

Perk! Latte Art Face Mask

$10.00Out of stock

Perk! Latte art on a face mask!

Perk! Straw Set

Perk! Straw Set

$10.00

Reuseable straw set with cleaning brush and mouth piece attachment in a baggy!

Catering

Box of Coffee

$18.00

To-Go Coffee Box: serves 8-12!

Box of Hot Cocoa

$20.00

To-Go Hot Cocoa Box: serves 8-12!

Box of Tea

$16.00

To-Go Hot Tea Box: serves 8-12!

Half Full Cambro

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come visit us and shop for local goodies while grabbing your to go orders.

Website

Location

2620 Buford rd, North Chesterfield, VA 23235

Directions

Gallery
Perk! image
Perk! image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coco + Hazel - · Bon Air
orange starNo Reviews
2733 McRae Road Richmond, VA 23235
View restaurantnext
Sally Bell's Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 447
2337 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Brewer’s Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1012 Hull St Rd Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Hatch Cafe - Pop Up 3
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Maury St Building 2 Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
The Urban Farmhouse Market & Cafe - Midlothian (The Millworks)
orange starNo Reviews
13872 Coalfield Commons Place Midlothian, VA 23114
View restaurantnext
Sugar Shack / Luther Burger RVA
orange star4.5 • 1,371
1001 N LOMBARDY ST RICHMOND, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Chesterfield

Roots Natural Kitchen - 939 W Grace St
orange star4.8 • 7,723
939 W Grace St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's Cafe Downtown
orange star4.3 • 7,166
1 West Broad St. Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Beauvine Burger Concept
orange star4.7 • 6,576
1501 W Main Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Tazza Kitchen - Scott's Addition
orange star4.8 • 4,580
1500 Roseneath Rd Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
orange star4.4 • 3,886
305 Brook Rd Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Foo Dog: Asian Street Food
orange star4.6 • 3,614
1537 W. Main St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Chesterfield
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston