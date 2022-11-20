Restaurant header imageView gallery

Perk Cafe

117 Reviews

333 Route 9

Bayville, NJ 08721

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Cinnamon Bun Latte
Mocha Latte

Coffee And Tea

Our locally roasted, specialty beans from Asbury Park!
House Blend Coffee

House Blend Coffee

$2.50+

No bean is older than 7 days!

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Our Cold Brew is steeped for over 14 hours to give you a smooth, caffeinated drinking experience!

Latte

Latte

$4.00+

Our lattes are made with USDA Organic espresso beans, which are blended with an even mixture of milk and foam. A favorite here at Perk!

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Made with Ghirardelli Chocolate, this will satisfy any chocolate lover!

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Ceremonial Grade, USDA Organic Matcha

Tea

Tea

$2.50+

Our tea is USDA Organic from our friends at Flying Bird Botanicals and we offer a variety of flavors!

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00+

DONA Spice Chai is blended with your choice of milk!

Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$4.00+

Our Dona spiced Turmeric is a blend of freshly ground turmeric, pink peppercorn, ginger, allspice, lemongrass, and black pepper. All blended with your choice of milk. Just lightly sweetened!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Our USDA Organic espresso beans blended with milk and topped with foam

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00

Our espresso is USDA Certified Organic

Americano

$3.00+

Shots of espresso blended with hot, filtered water!

Cortado

$3.50

Nitro Cold brew

$5.00

Nitro cold brew served in a 12 oz. cup without ice. You have the option to add ice or cold foam as desired.

Fall Specials - Coffee

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$5.00+

This latte combines cupcake with brown sugar cinnamon syrups and oatmilk to taste like the latte version of a cinnamon bun

Maple Latte

$5.00+

Trick or Treat Latte

$5.00+

Our mocha latte combined with hazelnut and caramel syrups to remind you of your favorite Halloween candy in latte form

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$5.00+

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew w/ Spiced Cold Foam

$5.00+

We add pumpkin pie syrup to our cold brew and top it with a brown sugar cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice cold foam

Fall Specials - Tea

Cranberry Iced Tea

$3.00+

Our cold brewed black tea combined with cranberry juice

Vanilla Chai

$5.00+

Chai Tea Latte with vanilla and chai tea spice syrups

Pumpkin Chai

$5.00+

Chai Tea Latte with pumpkin pie and chai tea spice syrups

Honey Nutmeg Dirty Chai

$5.00+

Chai tea latte with honey and nutmeg, topped with a double shot of espresso and your choice of milk

SMOOTHIES

AM Revival

AM Revival

$6.00+

Choice of milk, banana, double shot of espresso, chocolate protein

Berry Banana Blast

Berry Banana Blast

$6.00+

Choice of milk or juice blended with vanilla protein, strawberries, blueberries, and banana

Chocolate Almond

$6.00+

Almond butter, banana, cinnamon, chia seeds, and chocolate protein blended with almond milk

Elvis

Elvis

$6.00+

Choice of milk, banana, cacao nibs, creamy peanut butter, and chocolate protein

Mango Madness

Mango Madness

$6.00+

Choice of milk or orange juice blended with vanilla protein, mango and chia seeds!

Tropical Greens

Tropical Greens

$6.00+

Choice of milk or orange juice, blended with vanilla protein, baby spinach, pineapple, mango and chia seeds

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$7.00+

Organic pumpkin, granola, banana, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla whey protein

Cold Brew Growler

32oz

$14.95

Growler Refill

$12.00

Drinks

Smart Water

$1.45+

Orange Juice

$1.95

Nesquik

$2.90

San Pellegrino

$2.00

RAW juicery

$6.95

Parfaits

Handmade, low fat, organic yogurt blended with locally farmed strawberries or blueberries and topped with organic, crunchy granola!
Strawberry Parfait

Strawberry Parfait

$3.95

Made In-House, low fat vanilla yogurt, fresh blended strawberries, and crunchy organic granola

Blueberry Parfait

$3.95

Perk Protein Power Bytes (Pack of 6)

Pack of 6 Bites

Pack of 6 Bites

$6.00

Great to eat on the go! Assorted flavors changed weekly

Snacks

Big Spoon Bars

$2.75

Lenka Bars

$3.00

Overnight Oats

Unsweetened almond milk, rolled oats, chia seeds, honey, cinnamon
Overnight Oats with Blueberries

Overnight Oats with Blueberries

$4.75

Unsweetned almond milk, rolled oats, chia seeds, honey, cinnamon

Snack box

Hard boiled egg, fruit, vegetable and hummus or peanut butter

Snack box

$5.95

Hot oatmeal

Hot oatmeal

$4.20

Soup

Soup of the week

$5.95

Baked Goods

Cinnamon Sugar Croissant

$2.00

Donuts

$3.00

Assortment of locally baked, fresh made donuts!

French Macarons- NEW AND IMPROVED

French Macarons- NEW AND IMPROVED

$2.50+

Sourced from an artisan macron bakery in New York City! Gluten Free and Kosher Certified

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.50

Jelly Bomb

$2.50

Muffins

$3.00

Assorted Flavors

Apple Filled Croissants

$3.00

Chocolate filled croissants

$3.00

Apple fritter

$3.00

Large butter croissant

$3.50

“Mike’s” crumb cake

$5.95

"Mike's" brownie

$5.95

Chocolate covered pretzel rod

$1.50

Retail Coffee Bags- 1 lb.

Bold flavor with fruity notes. From Ethiopia and Honduras.

Eastern Standard

$13.00

Bold flavor with fruity notes. From Ethiopia and Honduras.

After Dark

$13.00

Classic light roast from Columbia and Brazil.

Little Big Decaf

$13.00

Medium plus roast that is water processed from South America.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cheer up your day with Perk Cafe!

Website

Location

333 Route 9, Bayville, NJ 08721

Directions

Gallery
Perk Cafe image
Perk Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Smokies Craft BBQ - 333 Atlantic City Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
333 Atlantic City Blvd Bayville, NJ 08721
View restaurantnext
Tastebowls - 517 Atlantic City Blvd Suite C
orange starNo Reviews
517 Atlantic City Blvd Suite C Bayville, NJ 08721
View restaurantnext
Birdie's Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5025 Bill Zimmerman Jr Way Bayville, NJ 08721
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Restaurant & Bar - 401 Monmouth Ave
orange starNo Reviews
401 Monmouth Ave Ocean Gate, NJ 08740
View restaurantnext
Philly Philly Steaks
orange star4.3 • 74
1611 Route 37 East Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Burger 25 - Toms River
orange starNo Reviews
199 Rt 37 E Toms River, NJ 08753
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Bayville
Toms River
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Forked River
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Seaside Park
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Barnegat
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Brick
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Barnegat Light
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston