Perk Coffee
162 East 37th Street
New York, NY 10016
Hot Drinks
Brewed Coffee
- Drip Coffee$3.20+
Perk's Signature Blend. A daily muse in a cup. Our meticulously brewed Drip Coffee unveils layers of flavor, awakening your artistic senses with every sip.
- Cafe Au Lait$3.80+
French Elegance, NYC Flavor. A delicate dance of bold coffee and steamed milk, the Cafe Au Lait offers a sophisticated sip for the discerning creative.
- Coffee Box 96oz$35.00
Fuel Creativity Together. The Coffee Box, a generous 96 ounces of communal inspiration. Share the Perk love—because creativity knows no bounds.
Hot Espresso Drinks
- Double Espresso$3.60
Bold Simplicity. The Espresso, a concentrated burst of creativity. Savor the essence of our finest beans, a quick shot to elevate your artistic journey.
- Americano$3.80+
Smooth Awakening. Unwind your creativity with an Americano. Diluted espresso, pure inspiration—a smooth sip that echoes the heartbeat of NYC's artistic rhythm.
- Macchiato$4.00
Sip and Sketch. Delicate foam crowns an espresso shot—a Macchiato is a visual masterpiece in every cup. Perfectly balanced, it's a small canvas of inspiration.
- Cortado$4.80
Harmony in a Glass. Equal parts espresso and velvety steamed milk, the Cortado is a symphony of flavors—a minimalist masterpiece for your palate.
- Flat White$4.90
Silky Sophistication. An Australian inspiration, the Flat White is a smooth amalgamation of microfoam and strong espresso—velvety perfection for the imaginative soul.
- Cappuccino$4.90+
Artistry in Froth. Indulge in the Cappuccino, a canvas of velvety microfoam over espresso. Each sip, a delightful blend of texture and taste—a masterpiece in simplicity.
- Latte$5.00+
Creamy Canvass. The Latte, a gentle embrace of steamed milk and espresso. Sip and dream—let your creativity flow in the creamy swirls of inspiration.
- Mochaccino$5.20+
Chocoholic's Haven. A Mochaccino, where rich chocolate meets espresso. Savor the blissful marriage of flavors—a creative indulgence for the chocolate-loving soul.
- Rose Latte$5.50+
Elegance in a Cup. The Rose Latte, a fragrant affair of floral notes and espresso. A sip transports you to a poetic garden—a taste of artistic elegance.
- Pumpkin Spiced Latte$5.50+
Autumn's Embrace. Fall in love with creativity through our Pumpkin Spiced Latte. A seasonal masterpiece, the warmth of spices whispering tales of inspiration.
- Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte$5.50+
Sweet Symphony. Elevate your senses with our Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte. A dance of warmth and sweetness, a melody for your taste buds.
- Honey Almond Latte$6.50+
Nature's Harmony. Experience the Honey Almond Latte—a fusion of almond's nutty notes and nature's sweetness. A sip, a serene journey into creativity.
Other Hot Drinks
- Golden Oat Latte$6.50+
Liquid Gold. Discover the Golden Oat Latte—a luscious blend of turmeric-infused goodness. A sip, a radiant burst of creativity to brighten your day.
- Matcha Latte$5.00+
Green Elixir. The Matcha Latte, a vibrant blend of powdered green tea and steamed milk. A sip, a burst of green inspiration for the adventurous creative spirit.
- Chai Latte$5.00+
Spiced Serenity. Embark on a journey with our Chai Latte—a balance of bold spices and soothing steamed milk. A sip, a moment of artistic tranquility.
- Hot Chocolate$5.00+
Childhood Dreams, Grown-Up Bliss. Our Hot Chocolate, a nostalgic journey of velvety cocoa. Sip, close your eyes, and let the warmth inspire your inner child.
Hot Tea
- Tea$3.80
Steeped Wisdom. For a moment of contemplation, savor our curated tea selection. Each sip, a pause for inspiration—a tranquil journey for the creative mind.
- London Fog$4.50
Earl Grey Elegance. Immerse yourself in the sophistication of a London Fog—a ballet of Earl Grey, steamed milk, and a touch of vanilla. Creativity, refined.
Iced Drinks
Cold Brew
Iced Espresso Drinks
- Espresso Over Ice$4.00
Cool Intensity. Experience the raw power of espresso, liberated over ice. An invigorating revelation, each sip a cool cascade of creativity, unleashed with a single crackle.
- Iced Americano$4.00+
Summer Breeze. An Iced Americano, a breath of cool simplicity. Diluted espresso, a refreshing sip—a zephyr of inspiration to accompany your creative journey.
- Iced Cortado$4.80
Modern Simplicity. Equal parts espresso and milk, served over ice. The Iced Cortado—a minimalist masterpiece, a sip of contemporary elegance for the creative connoisseur.
- Iced Latte$5.20+
- Iced Mocha$5.70+
Chocolate Chill. The Iced Mocha, where rich chocolate meets chilled espresso. A sip, a cool cascade of indulgence—an artistic treat for the chocolate-loving creator.
- Iced Rose Latte$5.70+
Botanical Breeze. Immerse yourself in the Iced Rose Latte—a floral dance over ice. A sip, a cool symphony of rose-infused inspiration for the artistic soul.
- Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte$5.70+
Autumn's Icy Embrace. Revel in the Iced Pumpkin Spiced Latte—a frosty celebration of seasonal warmth. A sip, a chilly journey into creative inspiration.
- Iced Brown Sugar Latte$5.70+
Sweet Symphony on Ice. Savor the Iced Brown Sugar Latte—a frozen ballet of sweetness and espresso. Cool indulgence, inspiring your creative spirit.
- Iced Honey Almond Latte$6.70+
Nature's Chill. Dive into the Iced Honey Almond Latte—a cool fusion of almond, honey, and espresso. A sip, a refreshing pause for your creative journey.
Iced Tea
- Iced Tea$3.80+
Summer Serenity. Our Iced Tea, a refreshing plunge into tranquility. Choose from our curated selection—each sip, a cool pause for the creative mind.
- Arnold Palmer$3.80+
Citrus Symphony. An Arnold Palmer, where iced tea meets lemonade. A sip, a harmonious blend of citrusy inspiration—an ode to the artistic palate.
Other Iced Drinks
- Iced Golden Oat Latte$6.20+
Liquid Sunshine. The Iced Golden Oat Latte—a radiant blend of turmeric-infused bliss. A sip, a golden journey into chilled inspiration for the creative soul.
- Iced Matcha Latte$6.00+
Matcha Chill. Dive into the Iced Matcha Latte—a cool rendezvous with powdered green tea and milk. A sip, a refreshing swirl of green inspiration for the imaginative spirit.
- Iced Chai Latte$5.20+
Spiced Frost. Enjoy the Iced Chai Latte—a blend of bold spices and chilled milk. A sip, a refreshing journey into spiced inspiration for the creative connoisseur.
- Lemonade Drinks$5.20+
Rose Berry Lemonade — a cool fusion of berries, roses, and lemon. A sip, a refreshing burst of floral and fruity inspiration. Matcha Lemonade — a lively union of matcha and citrus. A sip, a cool dance of green inspiration for the creatively adventurous. Golden Lemonade — a sun-kissed fusion of turmeric and lemon. A sip, a golden burst of chilled creativity for the artistic mind.
Food
Pastries
- Butter Croissant$3.80
A testament to hand-rolled artistry. Each bite reveals buttery, flaky layers—a symphony of textures for the discerning palate.
- Chocolate Croissant$3.80
Decadent Elegance Unveiled. Indulge in layers of hand-laminated puff pastry, embracing two Valrhona chocolate batons. A symphony of textures awaits in every heavenly bite.
- Almond Croissant$4.20
Delight in layers of flaky perfection, concealing an almond frangipane center. Crowned with a crunchy egg-white almond brittle, each bite unveils a harmonious blend of textures.
- Cream Cheese Danish$4.50
Triple Cheese Opulence. Revel in layers of flaky Danish dough embracing a trinity of cream cheese, mascarpone, and fromage blanc. Each bite, a decadent masterpiece of luxurious cheese infusion.
- Blueberry-Cheese Danish$4.50
Berry Bliss Unveiled. Delight in the secret within—handcrafted Danish enfolds a fromage blanc filling, crowned with a burst of succulent blueberries. A tapestry of flavor in every enticing bite.
- Seasonal Fruit Danish$4.50
Seasonal Symphony. Embrace the changing seasons with our Danish masterpiece. Fromage blanc cheese filling crowned by a medley of fresh, seasonal fruits—a burst of nature's sweetness in every exquisite bite.
- Cinnamon Bun Danish$4.50
Cinnamon Bliss Unleashed. Within our twisted creation, brown sugar and warm cinnamon dance in danish dough, crowned with a sweet icing drizzle. A warm, aromatic indulgence awaits in every delectable bite.
- Everything Croissant$4.80
Savory Symphony Unveiled. This creation conceals scallion cream cheese within flaky layers, adorned with the bold embrace of everything bagel seasoning. A harmonious blend of textures and flavors in every savory bite.
- Chili Cheese Palmier$4.80
Spicy Elegance. Indulge in layers of danish adorned with Gruyere cheese and a kick of red chili flakes. Each bite, a spicy rendezvous of sophisticated flavors and flaky perfection.
- Cheddar Scallion Scone$4.80
Savory Scone Serenade. Experience the flaky embrace of our butter scone, enriched with layers of cheddar cheese and the subtle crunch of scallions. A symphony of savory delights in every exquisite bite.
- Raisin Danish$4.50
Spiraled Elegance. Within our pastry masterpiece, a delicate spiral unveils layers of pastry cream and plump raisins. A symphony of textures and flavors in every enchanting bite.
- Apple Danish$4.50
Within delicate folds, discover the allure of caramelized apples. Our Danish, a canvas of pastry artistry, reveals a sweet, fruity symphony with every exquisite bite.
- Butter Scone$4.00
Tender Butter Harmony. Savor the delicate notes of our flaky, buttery scone. A masterpiece of simplicity, each bite unfolds a harmonious blend of texture and pure buttery indulgence.
- Oat-Currant Scone$4.00
Spiced Oat Elegance. Our tender, flaky oat butter scone invites you into a world of warm cinnamon, clove spices, and plump currants. A flavorful dance in every delightful bite.
- Cranberry Scone$4.00
Sweet Berry Blend. Delight in the marriage of tender, flaky butter scone with the burst of sweet cranberries. A balanced blend of textures and fruity indulgence in every delightful bite
Snacks
Coffee Beans
Coffee Retail
- TJC Pedro Zapata$20.00
- TJC Omar Pink Bourbon$19.00
- TJC Omar Gesha$19.00
- TJC Juan Guerra$21.00
- TJC Jose Restrepo$19.00
- ST Rancho Carmen$24.00
- ST Montes De Oro$24.00
- ST Holler Mountain$20.00
- ST Hair Bender$20.00
- ST El Injerto Bourbon$23.00
- ST Churupampa$24.00
- ST Bies Penentan$23.00
- Perk retail bag$17.00
- Perk Jumbo Bag$105.00
Bottled Drinks
- Niagara Water$2.00
- Pellegrino$3.00
- Saratoga Sparkling$3.00
- Saratoga Still$3.00
- Orange Juice$6.00
- Coca Cola$3.00
- Pure Green Pressed Juice$7.80
Pure Green cold pressed juice is nutrition just as nature intended. The cold pressed juice process retains the vitamins, minerals and live enzymes from the fresh fruits and vegetables. Many of our cold pressed juice flavors contain up to five pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables in a single bottle. Pure Green is a proud supporter of local and organic farms and uses the highest quality ingredients.
- Pure Green Shots$4.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
