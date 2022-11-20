Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
Perkins' Seafood and More
51 Reviews
25314 Lankford Highway
Onley, VA 23418
Appetizers
Small Garden Salad
$4.00
Hush Puppies (5)
$2.75
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.00Out of stock
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$2.50Out of stock
Fries (Small)
$2.50
Cheese Fries (Small)
$2.75
Old Bay Fries (Small)
$2.75
Cajun Fries (Small)
$2.75
Sweet Potato Fries (Small)
$5.00
Philly Cheese Steak Fries (Small)
$5.00
Grill Chicken Fries (Small)
$5.00
Philly Cheese Egg Roll
$4.00
Seafood Egg Roll
$4.00
Add Cheese
$0.75
Onion Ring
$4.00
Boil-In-Bags
Seafood Platters
4 Fried Shrimp 4 Crab Balls
Catfish Platter w/ Fried Shrimp, Crab Balls, and Fries or Hush Puppies
$24.00
Swai Platter w/ Fried Shrimp, Crab Balls, and Fries or Hush Puppies
$20.00
Whiting Platter w/ Fried Shrimp, Crab Balls, and Fries or Hush Puppies
$22.00
Clam Platter (Seasonal) w/ Fried Shrimp, Crab Balls, and Fries or Hush Puppies
$20.00Out of stock
Shrimp Platter w/ Crab Balls, and Fries or Hush Puppies
$24.00
Entrees
Catfish w/ 1 side
$10.00
Catfish w/ 2 sides
$12.00
Swai w/ 1 side
$8.00
Swai w/ 2 sides
$10.00
Whiting w/ 1 side
$9.00
Whiting w/ 2 sides
$11.00
Crab Cakes w/ 1 side
$9.00
Crab Cakes w/ 2 sides
$11.00
Clam Cake w/ 1 side
$9.00Out of stock
Clam Cake w/ 2 sides
$11.00Out of stock
½ lb Fried Shrimp w/ 1 side
$15.00
½ lb Fried Shrimp w/ 2 sides
$17.00
½ lb Grilled Shrimp w/ 1 side
$15.00
½ lb Grilled Shrimp w/ 2 sides
$17.00
½ lb Steamed Shrimp w/ 1 side
$15.00
½ lb Lemon Pepper Shrimp w/ 1 side
$15.00
½ lb Lemon Pepper Shrimp w/ 2 sides
$17.00
½ lb Steamed Shrimp w/ 2 sides
$17.00
Fried Chicken Tenders (4pc) w/ 1 side
$7.00
Fried Chicken Tenders (4pc) w/ 2 sides
$9.00
Grill Chicken Tenders (4pc) w/ 1 side
$7.00
Grill Chicken Tenders (4pc) w/ 2 sides
$9.00
½ lb Buffalo Wing Dings w/ 1 side
$9.50
½ lb Buffalo Wing Dings w/ 2 sides
$11.50
½ lb Fried Wing Dings w/ 1 side
$9.00
½ lb Fried Wing Dings w/ 2 sides
$11.00
½ lb Lemon Pepper Wing Dings w/ 1 side
$9.50
½ lb Lemon Pepper Wing Dings w/ 2 sides
$11.50
Hamburger Steak w/ 1 side
$9.50
Hamburger Steak w/ 2 sides
$11.50
2 Pork Chops ( Fried) w/ 1 side
$12.00
2 Pork Chops ( Fried ) w/ 2 sides
$14.00
1/2 lb Buffalo Shrimp w/ 1 side
$15.00
1/2 lb Buffalo Shrimp w/ 2 sides
$17.00
Subs
Po' Boys
Sandwiches & Burgers
Grits Bowl
Salads
Sides
Baked Beans
$2.50Out of stock
Cabbage
$2.50
Clam Strips
$5.00Out of stock
Elote Corn on Cob
$4.00Out of stock
Hush Puppies (10)
$5.00
Mac & Cheese
$2.50
Mashed Potatoes
$2.50Out of stock
Potato Topped w/Crabby Meat
$5.00
Seafood Rice
$3.00Out of stock
White Rice
$2.50
Yams
$2.50
Yellow Rice
$2.50
Fries (Small)
$2.25
Fries (Large)
$4.00
Cajun Fries (Large)
$4.00
Old Bay Fries (Large)
$4.00
Cheese Fries (Large)
$4.50
Perkins Fries (Large)
$6.00
String Beans
$2.50
Collard Greens
$2.50Out of stock
Drinks
Coffee (8 oz)
$2.00Out of stock
Coffee 16oz.
$4.00Out of stock
Diet Pepsi (16 oz)
$1.99Out of stock
Diet Pepsi (24 oz)
$2.50
Dr. Pepper (16 oz)
$1.99Out of stock
Dr. Pepper (24 oz)
$2.50Out of stock
Fresh Squeezed Diet Lemonade (16 oz)
$3.00
Fresh Squeezed Diet Lemonade (32 oz)
$5.00
Fresh Squeezed Diet Lemonade (32 oz) in Lemon Top Cup
$6.00
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade (16 oz)
$3.00
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade (32 oz)
$5.00
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade (32 oz) in Lemon Top Cup
$6.00Out of stock
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Refill (16 oz)
$2.50
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Refill (32 oz)
$4.00
Hot Chocolate (16 oz)
$3.00
Hot Chocolate (8 oz)
$2.00
Mountain Dew (16 oz)
$1.99
Mountain Dew (24 oz)
$2.50
Orange Crush (16 oz)
$1.99Out of stock
Orange Crush (24 oz)
$2.50Out of stock
Pepsi (16 oz)
$1.99
Pepsi (24 oz)
$2.50
MNT Dew (16oz)
$1.99Out of stock
MTN DEW (24oz)
$2.50Out of stock
Sweet Tea (16oz.)
$2.00Out of stock
Sweet Tea (24oz.)
$2.50Out of stock
Unsweetened Tea (16oz.)
$2.00Out of stock
Unsweetened Tea (24oz.)
$2.50Out of stock
Bottle Water
$1.25
Tropical Rhythms Island Mango (16 oz )
$2.25
Tropical Rhythms Fruit Punch (16oz)
$2.25Out of stock
Pure Leaf Real Brewed SweetTea
$2.25Out of stock
Southern Peach Lemonade
$2.25
Today's Special
Crab Platter w/ Corn, Potato & Egg
$16.00Out of stock
2 Fried Crabs
$8.00Out of stock
Hamburger Steak w/ Gravy and 2 Sides
$13.00
Jerk Chicken
$14.00Out of stock
Oxtails
$16.00Out of stock
Clam Cake Sandwich
$6.50Out of stock
Clam Cake Dinner, and 2 Sides
$11.50Out of stock
Whiting Sandwich
$6.50
Swai Fish Sandwich
$6.00
Crab Cake Sandwich W/Fries
$8.00
Fried Chicken Gizzards
$5.50
Fried Chicken Gizzards w/ Fries
$8.00
Fried Chicken Livers
$5.50Out of stock
Fried Chicken Liver w/ Fries
$8.00Out of stock
Fried Chicken Gizzards and Liver
$10.50Out of stock
Fried Chicken Gizzards and Liver w/ Fries
$12.00Out of stock
Souse Soup
$6.00Out of stock
Souse Rice Cup
$8.50Out of stock
Chicken Sub W/ Fries and Free Lemonade
$10.00Out of stock
Fully Loaded Chicken Salad
$6.50
Flounder Fillet Sandwish
$7.50
Flounder Dinner w/ 2 sides
$12.50
3PC Chicken Wings W/2 sides
$8.50
3PC Chicken Wing W/ Fries
$6.75
Scrapple and Egg Sandwich
$4.75Out of stock
2Pc Smothered Pork Chop W/ 2sides
$14.00
Fresh Drum W/2 sides
$16.75Out of stock
Pork Chop Sandwich
$6.00
Turkey Wing Dinner W/2 sides
$14.00Out of stock
Pork Chop Sandwich W/Fries
$7.25
Shrimp and Grits
$11.00
Grill Swai, Shrimp Top W/ Perkins Sauce and 2 sides
$14.00
Whiting, 10ct. Fried Shrimp W/Dinner Roll
$10.00
Catfish, 10ct. Fried Shrimp W/Dinner Roll
$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come out and enjoy... It's fresh, hot, and cooked on the spot!!!!!! Try one of our today's specials: Swai Fish, Whiting, Clam, or Crab Cake Sandwiches
Location
25314 Lankford Highway, Onley, VA 23418
Gallery
