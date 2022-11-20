Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Perkins' Seafood and More

51 Reviews

25314 Lankford Highway

Onley, VA 23418

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Cheese Egg Roll
Shrimp and Grits
Fried Chicken Gizzards

Appetizers

Small Garden Salad

$4.00

Hush Puppies (5)

$2.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$2.50Out of stock

Fries (Small)

$2.50

Cheese Fries (Small)

$2.75

Old Bay Fries (Small)

$2.75

Cajun Fries (Small)

$2.75

Sweet Potato Fries (Small)

$5.00

Philly Cheese Steak Fries (Small)

$5.00

Grill Chicken Fries (Small)

$5.00
Philly Cheese Egg Roll

Philly Cheese Egg Roll

$4.00
Seafood Egg Roll

Seafood Egg Roll

$4.00

Add Cheese

$0.75

Onion Ring

$4.00

Boil-In-Bags

1 Snow Crab Cluster & ½ lb Steamed Shrimp

1 Snow Crab Cluster & ½ lb Steamed Shrimp

$20.00

2 Snow Cluster Bag & ½ lb Steamed Shrimp

$36.25

½ lb Steamed Shrimp

$13.00
Egg Boil Bowl

Egg Boil Bowl

$8.00

Seafood Platters

4 Fried Shrimp 4 Crab Balls

Catfish Platter w/ Fried Shrimp, Crab Balls, and Fries or Hush Puppies

$24.00

Swai Platter w/ Fried Shrimp, Crab Balls, and Fries or Hush Puppies

$20.00

Whiting Platter w/ Fried Shrimp, Crab Balls, and Fries or Hush Puppies

$22.00

Clam Platter (Seasonal) w/ Fried Shrimp, Crab Balls, and Fries or Hush Puppies

$20.00Out of stock

Shrimp Platter w/ Crab Balls, and Fries or Hush Puppies

$24.00

Entrees

Catfish w/ 1 side

$10.00

Catfish w/ 2 sides

$12.00
Swai w/ 1 side

Swai w/ 1 side

$8.00
Swai w/ 2 sides

Swai w/ 2 sides

$10.00
Whiting w/ 1 side

Whiting w/ 1 side

$9.00
Whiting w/ 2 sides

Whiting w/ 2 sides

$11.00
Crab Cakes w/ 1 side

Crab Cakes w/ 1 side

$9.00
Crab Cakes w/ 2 sides

Crab Cakes w/ 2 sides

$11.00

Clam Cake w/ 1 side

$9.00Out of stock

Clam Cake w/ 2 sides

$11.00Out of stock
½ lb Fried Shrimp w/ 1 side

½ lb Fried Shrimp w/ 1 side

$15.00
½ lb Fried Shrimp w/ 2 sides

½ lb Fried Shrimp w/ 2 sides

$17.00

½ lb Grilled Shrimp w/ 1 side

$15.00

½ lb Grilled Shrimp w/ 2 sides

$17.00
½ lb Steamed Shrimp w/ 1 side

½ lb Steamed Shrimp w/ 1 side

$15.00
½ lb Lemon Pepper Shrimp w/ 1 side

½ lb Lemon Pepper Shrimp w/ 1 side

$15.00
½ lb Lemon Pepper Shrimp w/ 2 sides

½ lb Lemon Pepper Shrimp w/ 2 sides

$17.00
½ lb Steamed Shrimp w/ 2 sides

½ lb Steamed Shrimp w/ 2 sides

$17.00

Fried Chicken Tenders (4pc) w/ 1 side

$7.00

Fried Chicken Tenders (4pc) w/ 2 sides

$9.00

Grill Chicken Tenders (4pc) w/ 1 side

$7.00

Grill Chicken Tenders (4pc) w/ 2 sides

$9.00
½ lb Buffalo Wing Dings w/ 1 side

½ lb Buffalo Wing Dings w/ 1 side

$9.50
½ lb Buffalo Wing Dings w/ 2 sides

½ lb Buffalo Wing Dings w/ 2 sides

$11.50
½ lb Fried Wing Dings w/ 1 side

½ lb Fried Wing Dings w/ 1 side

$9.00

½ lb Fried Wing Dings w/ 2 sides

$11.00
½ lb Lemon Pepper Wing Dings w/ 1 side

½ lb Lemon Pepper Wing Dings w/ 1 side

$9.50
½ lb Lemon Pepper Wing Dings w/ 2 sides

½ lb Lemon Pepper Wing Dings w/ 2 sides

$11.50

Hamburger Steak w/ 1 side

$9.50
Hamburger Steak w/ 2 sides

Hamburger Steak w/ 2 sides

$11.50

2 Pork Chops ( Fried) w/ 1 side

$12.00

2 Pork Chops ( Fried ) w/ 2 sides

$14.00

1/2 lb Buffalo Shrimp w/ 1 side

$15.00

1/2 lb Buffalo Shrimp w/ 2 sides

$17.00

Subs

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$8.00

Fried Chicken Sub

$7.00

Grill Chicken Sub

$7.00
Philly Cheese Steak Sub

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$9.00

Cheese Burger Sub

$7.00

Po' Boys

Fried Shrimp Po' Boy

Fried Shrimp Po' Boy

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp Po' Boy

$8.50
Shrimp & Catfish Po' Boy

Shrimp & Catfish Po' Boy

$9.75

Shrimp & Swai Po' Boy

$7.75

Shrimp & Whiting Po' Boy

$8.50

Sandwiches & Burgers

Catfish Sandwich

$8.00

Clam Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Crab Sandwich

$7.00

Swai Sandwich

$6.00

Whiting Sandwich

$7.00

Fried Porkchops Sandwich

$6.50

Grilled Porkchops Sandwich

$6.50

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$5.50

Buffalo Burger

$5.50

Grits Bowl

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$12.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.75
Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)

Chicken Salad (Grilled or Fried)

$7.00
Grilled Shrimp Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$7.00
Philly Cheese Steak Salad

Philly Cheese Steak Salad

$8.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.50Out of stock

Cabbage

$2.50

Clam Strips

$5.00Out of stock
Elote Corn on Cob

Elote Corn on Cob

$4.00Out of stock

Hush Puppies (10)

$5.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.50

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50Out of stock

Potato Topped w/Crabby Meat

$5.00

Seafood Rice

$3.00Out of stock

White Rice

$2.50
Yams

Yams

$2.50
Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$2.50

Fries (Small)

$2.25

Fries (Large)

$4.00

Cajun Fries (Large)

$4.00

Old Bay Fries (Large)

$4.00

Cheese Fries (Large)

$4.50

Perkins Fries (Large)

$6.00

String Beans

$2.50

Collard Greens

$2.50Out of stock

Gravy

Gravy

$1.00

Gravy and Onions

$1.35

Gravy, Onions, and Bell Peppers

$1.70

Drinks

Coffee (8 oz)

$2.00Out of stock

Coffee 16oz.

$4.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi (16 oz)

$1.99Out of stock

Diet Pepsi (24 oz)

$2.50

Dr. Pepper (16 oz)

$1.99Out of stock

Dr. Pepper (24 oz)

$2.50Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed Diet Lemonade (16 oz)

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Diet Lemonade (32 oz)

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Diet Lemonade (32 oz) in Lemon Top Cup

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade (16 oz)

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade (32 oz)

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade (32 oz) in Lemon Top Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Refill (16 oz)

$2.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Refill (32 oz)

$4.00

Hot Chocolate (16 oz)

$3.00

Hot Chocolate (8 oz)

$2.00

Mountain Dew (16 oz)

$1.99

Mountain Dew (24 oz)

$2.50

Orange Crush (16 oz)

$1.99Out of stock

Orange Crush (24 oz)

$2.50Out of stock

Pepsi (16 oz)

$1.99

Pepsi (24 oz)

$2.50

MNT Dew (16oz)

$1.99Out of stock

MTN DEW (24oz)

$2.50Out of stock

Sweet Tea (16oz.)

$2.00Out of stock

Sweet Tea (24oz.)

$2.50Out of stock

Unsweetened Tea (16oz.)

$2.00Out of stock

Unsweetened Tea (24oz.)

$2.50Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.25

Tropical Rhythms Island Mango (16 oz )

$2.25

Tropical Rhythms Fruit Punch (16oz)

$2.25Out of stock

Pure Leaf Real Brewed SweetTea

$2.25Out of stock

Southern Peach Lemonade

$2.25

Today's Special

Crab Platter w/ Corn, Potato & Egg

$16.00Out of stock

2 Fried Crabs

$8.00Out of stock
Hamburger Steak w/ Gravy and 2 Sides

Hamburger Steak w/ Gravy and 2 Sides

$13.00
Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$14.00Out of stock
Oxtails

Oxtails

$16.00Out of stock

Clam Cake Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Clam Cake Dinner, and 2 Sides

$11.50Out of stock

Whiting Sandwich

$6.50

Swai Fish Sandwich

$6.00

Crab Cake Sandwich W/Fries

$8.00
Fried Chicken Gizzards

Fried Chicken Gizzards

$5.50
Fried Chicken Gizzards w/ Fries

Fried Chicken Gizzards w/ Fries

$8.00

Fried Chicken Livers

$5.50Out of stock

Fried Chicken Liver w/ Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Gizzards and Liver

$10.50Out of stock

Fried Chicken Gizzards and Liver w/ Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Souse Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Souse Rice Cup

$8.50Out of stock

Chicken Sub W/ Fries and Free Lemonade

$10.00Out of stock

Fully Loaded Chicken Salad

$6.50

Flounder Fillet Sandwish

$7.50

Flounder Dinner w/ 2 sides

$12.50

3PC Chicken Wings W/2 sides

$8.50

3PC Chicken Wing W/ Fries

$6.75

Scrapple and Egg Sandwich

$4.75Out of stock

2Pc Smothered Pork Chop W/ 2sides

$14.00

Fresh Drum W/2 sides

$16.75Out of stock

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey Wing Dinner W/2 sides

$14.00Out of stock

Pork Chop Sandwich W/Fries

$7.25

Shrimp and Grits

$11.00

Grill Swai, Shrimp Top W/ Perkins Sauce and 2 sides

$14.00

Whiting, 10ct. Fried Shrimp W/Dinner Roll

$10.00

Catfish, 10ct. Fried Shrimp W/Dinner Roll

$10.00

Dessert

Red Velvet Cake

$3.75Out of stock

Mom's Banana Pudding

$4.00Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Punkin Pie

$3.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come out and enjoy... It's fresh, hot, and cooked on the spot!!!!!! Try one of our today's specials: Swai Fish, Whiting, Clam, or Crab Cake Sandwiches

Location

25314 Lankford Highway, Onley, VA 23418

Directions

Perkins' Seafood and More image
Perkins' Seafood and More image
Perkins' Seafood and More image

