Perks Coffee Shop & Cafe
1309 25th Avenue
Gulfport, MS 39501
Drink Menu
Coffee/ Espresso
- Seasonal Drinks$3.85+
Seasonal Specials - Iced Lattes to Blended Perkuccinos. Select your style, Matcha, Chai or Hot chocolate. Then select how the Seasonal special you want to try - The Grinch as a Iced Latte or maybe Toasted Crunch Chai!
- Add Flavor$1.00+
Variety of syrups from Monin and Torani
- Toppings
From chocolate chips to cereal; go crazy Top your Pancakes or your Latte
- Blendables
Blend Oreos, Toffee, Coconut, Chocolate chip, Caramel bits or Werther's Originals
- Coffee$2.30+
Coffee - Our Signature blends are great way to experience the complexities that are found in specialty coffee. Making great blends starts with great components. Blending allows the best of what an individual coffee can offer and mix it with the best of another. Whether you’re exploring a region through Tchoupitolas or capturing the essence of an idea like the ideal French Roast blend, our Signature blends are greater than the sum of its parts.
- Cafe au lait$2.85+
Dark Roast coffee with steamed milk
- Mocha Cafe$3.85+
Dark Roast coffee with 1/4 steamed milk and Mocha
- Cold Brew$3.50+
Beans steeped for 24 hours smooth, full silky taste
- Latte$3.00+
2oz Espresso with 4-6 oz milk and foam
- Caramel Machiatto$4.25+
2 oz shot espresso with 4 oz steamed milk and light foam crest
- Cappucinno-Dbl$3.50+
2oz Espresso with Equal portions Milk and Foam
- Espresso - Dbl$2.85+
A very complex complement of coffees from Central & South America, east Africa and Indonesia. Each coffee contributes to the sweetness, velvety body, bittersweet chocolate notes or the rich, creamy flavor. Works very well in cappuccino or latte, as well as an espresso.
- Americano - Dbl$2.85+
The typical Caffe Americano ratio is 2:1. That's 2 parts hot water to 1 part espresso. This ratio makes the drink still taste dark and bitter,
- Cortado-Dbl$3.20+
2oz Espresso with steamed milk dollop on top. "stained"
- Dalgona-Dbl$3.50+
Dalgona is whipped coffee 2 tablespoons boiling water 2 tablespoons instant coffee 2 tablespoons granulated sugar 1 cup whole milk
- La'Creme$3.80+
Our cold espresso at a 3:1 ratio of milk. A smooth, well balanced drink
- French Quarter Freeze$4.25+
- Perkaccino$4.00+
The Frozen Cappuccino. The ratio of milk to espresso is going to give this a bit of a kick! Shown as a Praline with Toffee bits
- Creams$4.00+
Milk Cream, non-caffeine based frozen beverage. *
- Frozen Cream Lemonades$4.00+
Lemonades Enjoy the standard Lemonade or try one or our fun creations like Oceanside - Coconut, Pineapple and Blue raspberry! or Shark Attack (may not have gummie)
- Frozen Matcha$4.25+
Green Tea Matcha. This delicious blend of real shade grown Japanese Matcha is perfect for healthy green tea or blended latte.
- Frozen/Iced Chai Tea$4.00+
Chai Tea. Monin with notes of clove, cinnamon, and ginger, this aromatic concentrate offers the perfect way to create delicious, well-balanced chai tea drinks. Enjoy hot or iced
Tea / Lemonades and More
- Add Flavor$1.00+
Variety of syrups from Monin and Torani
- Iced Tea$2.49
Fresh brewed Iced Black, or Green Tea
- Premium Tea$3.49
Premium loose leaf teas. We have a variety of herbal, and fruit Tisane teas. Anywhere from blood detox to flat belly. Also offering only the finest Earl grey, Jasmine and English breakfast teas.
- Medicine Ball Tea$4.50
Peach Honey Ginger Tea, a bit of mint with hot lemonade. Feel better while enjoying the comforting combination
- Chai Tea$4.00+
Chai Tea. Monin with notes of clove, cinnamon, and ginger, this aromatic concentrate offers the perfect way to create delicious, well-balanced chai tea drinks. Enjoy hot or iced
- Matcha$4.25
Green Tea Matcha. This delicious blend of real shade grown Japanese Matcha is perfect for healthy green tea or blended latte.
- Blendables
Blend Oreos, Toffee, Coconut, Chocolate chip, Caramel bits or Werther's Originals
- Toppings
From chocolate chips to cereal; go crazy Top your Pancakes or your Latte
- Lemonades$2.79
Lemonades Enjoy the standard Lemonade or try one or our fun creations like Oceanside - Coconut, Pineapple and Blue raspberry! or Shark Attack (may not have gummie)
- Creams$4.00+
Milk Cream, non-caffeine based frozen beverage. *
- Frozen Cream Lemonades$4.00+
Lemonades Enjoy the standard Lemonade or try one or our fun creations like Oceanside - Coconut, Pineapple and Blue raspberry! or Shark Attack (may not have gummie)
- Milk$2.99
16 oz Glass of Whole Milk
- Chocolate Milk$3.50
12 oz glass of milk
- Hot Chocolate$4.50
Rich and creamy Hot Chocolate, topped with whip and chocolate sauce and marshmallows. Try one of our Specialty Hot Chocolates!
Food Menu
Breakfast Menu
- Biscuit(s) & Gravy$3.99
Buttermilk Biscuit and Homemade Sausage Gravy.
- Breakfast Sandwich & Wraps$2.59
Egg on Croissant or Wrap. Add Ham, Bacon Sausage or Turkey or a combination of - Ultimate or Hearty
- Chef's Special$5.59
Bagel, Spinach, Provolone Cheese, Guacamole Spread, or Tomato Pesto
- ABC on Sweet Jalapeno$7.99
Bacon, Colby Cheddar Cheese, Avocado Spread on Sweet Jalapeno Bun
- Biscuit$2.00
Biscuit with Meat
- Perk's Panwich$7.99
Sausage, Egg, American Cheese on Pancakes
- Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich$9.99
Ham and Bacon, American Cheese, Choice of Creole Spread or Zesty Sauce
- Hearty Breakfast Sandwich$12.99
- Fiesta Burrito$8.99
Grilled Peppers, Onions, Hashbrowns, Eggs, Colby Cheese on a Wrap. **Add Sausage, Bacon, Ham or Turkey or Chicken Breast or a combination of. Add Sour cream or Guacamole spread too.
- Sunrise Breakfast Wrap$8.00
Mushrooms, Spring Mix, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Tomato Pesto
- Breakfast Platter$12.99
Two eggs served with your choice of breakfast sides
- Breakfast Bowl$12.99
Hashbrowns or Biscuits, Eggs, Sausage Gravy, Cheese
- Biscuit Bowl$14.99
Biscuits & Hashbrowns, Eggs, Sausage Gravy, American Cheese
- Build Your Omelette$5.99
- California Omelete$10.99
- Pancakes$3.99
Fresh Pancakes
- Berry Pancakes$6.99
Fresh Pancakes served with Fresh Berries
Pastries
- Muffins - Blueberry$3.49
- Muffins - Banana nut$3.49
- Muffins - Orange Cranberry Nut$3.49
- Muffins - Cappuccino$3.49
- Muffins - Cinnamon Crunch$3.49
- Muffins - Chocolate Choc Chunk$3.49
- Cinnamon Roll$3.79
- UnIced Cinnamon Roll$2.99
- Seasonal Cinnamon Roll$4.59
- Scones - Apple Cinnammon$3.49
- Scones - White Chocolate Raspberry$3.49
- Scones - Blueberry$3.49
Lunch Menu
- Lunch Special-Soup & Salad$9.99+
- ABC w/Side$9.99
Bacon, Colby Cheddar Cheese, Avocado Spread on Sweet Jalapeno Bun
- Artisan Club$13.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, American Cheese, Mayo on Ciabatta
- 14th Street Ultimate Sandwich$13.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Creole Spread, on Ciabatta
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Chicken Salad on Croissant
- Hearty BLT$13.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli on Croissant
- Ham & Pimento Cheese$10.99Out of stock
Ham, Pimento Cheese on a Hoagie
- Ham & Swiss$11.99
Ham, Swiss, Tomato, on Ciabatta
- The Italian$10.99
Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Provolone cheese,Mayo, Italian Dressing on Ciabatta
- Grilled Cheese$7.50
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
- Turkey & Swiss$12.00
Turkey, Swiss, Romaine, Tomato on Ciabatta
- Athena Wrap$12.99
Chicken, Hummus, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Romaine, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing
- Perks Wrap$13.00
Turkey, Bacon, Tomatoes, Romaine, Provolone and Ranch Dressing
- Southwestern Wrap$12.99
Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Romaine, Colby Cheese, Southwestern Sauce
- Garden Fresh Wrap$8.99
Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Spring Mix, Provolone Cheese, Tomato Pesto
- Caesar Chicken Wrap$10.00
Romaine, shaved Parmesan and chicken breast, Caesar dressing in a pressed wrap
- Original Club Wrap$13.00
Turkey,Bacon, Ham, lettuce & Tomatoes, American Cheese, Zesty Sauce on a wrap
Soup & Salad Menu
- Half Club Salad$9.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Spring Mix, Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Colby Cheese
- Full Club Salad$14.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Spring Mix, Peppers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Colby Cheese
- Half Mediterranean Salad$8.99
Chicken, Tomatoes, Peppers, Red Onion, Olives, Feta Cheese, served with Mediterranean Dressing
- Full Mediterranean Salad$13.99
Chicken, Tomatoes, Peppers, Red Onion, Olives, Feta Cheese, served with Mediterranean Dressing
- Half Caesar Salad$5.99
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheese
- Full Caesar Salad$7.99
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Cheese
- Half Chicken Salad$7.99
4 oz Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Grapes, Pecans and Linda's Dressing, Served on a bed of Romaine
- Full Chicken Salad$10.99
4 oz Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Grapes, Pecans and Linda's Dressing, Served on a bed of Romaine
- Chicken Caesar full$11.99
- Half Salad - House$6.99
- Full Salad - House$9.99
- Cup (6oz) Tomato-Basil$5.29
Pureed Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Cream
- Bowl (10oz) Tomato-Basil$9.29
Pureed Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Cream
- X-Large (14oz) Tomato-Basil$13.29
Pureed Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Cream
- Cup (6oz) Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$8.00
Chicken, Sausage, Gumbo File, Served with Rice
- Bowl (10oz) Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$12.00
Chicken, Sausage, Gumbo File, Served with Rice
- X-Large (14oz) Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$16.00
Chicken, Sausage, Gumbo File, Served with Rice
- Cup (6oz) Shrimp, Crab, & Corn Bisque$9.00
Cream Based Bisque Made with Lobster
- Bowl (10oz) Crab, Shrimp, & Corn Bisque$13.00
Cream Based Bisque Made with Lobster
- X-Large (14oz) Crab, Shrimp, & Corn Bisque$17.00
Cream Based Bisque Made with Lobster
- Cup (6oz) Mediterranean-Lentil Soup$5.29
Lentil and Tomato Soup
- Bowl (10oz) Mediterranean-Lentil Soup$9.29
Lentil and Tomato Soup
- X-Large (14oz) Mediterranean-Lentil Soup$13.29
Lentil and Tomato Soup
A La Carte
- Hashbrowns (Small)$3.59
Julienne potatoes fried to a light crispy brown
- Hashbrowns (Large)$5.29
- Loaded Hashbrowns (cheese +more)$5.29+
- Bread
A la carte options
- Eggs (2)$3.00
Extra large grade A eggs
- Meat
- Cheese
4-6 oz of Homemade white gravy with sausage
- Gravy (4oz)$2.99
Fresh made sausage gravy
- Spread$1.25
Spread options
- Side-Fruit Cups$3.00
5oz Serving
- Side - Potato Salad$3.00
- Side - Carrots & Ranch Dressing$3.00
- Side - Pasta Salad$3.00
- Large Side - Potato Salad oz$6.00
- Large Side - Pasta Salad oz$5.00
- Large Mac - n - Cheese 10 oz$7.00
- Large Green Bean Casserole 10 oz$7.00
Grab n Go & Retail
Grab n Go
- Bagel w/Cream Cheese$2.99
Bagel with Cream cheese
- Chips$1.79
- Fritata$2.79
- Parfait$4.79
- Pie by the Slice$4.99
- Bread Pudding$4.99
- Mini Pies$3.79
- Cinnamon Roll$3.79
- UnIced Cinnamon Roll$2.99
- Jumbo Choc Chip$4.99
- 2pk Cookies$2.84
- Parfait$4.79
- Nature Valley Granola$1.79
- Honey Sticks$1.00
- Coconut Bites - Gluten Free$7.99
- Ritz Cracker packs$1.79
- Pistachio Nuts$1.99
- Cheese Sticks$1.00
Retail Coffee & Tea
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
