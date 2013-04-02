PerKup Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

JAKE
CHEESE OMELET
BREAKFAST WRAP

COFFEE

COFFEE

$2.75

DECAF

$2.75

COFFEE TO GO UPGHARGE

$2.75

SODA

COKE

COKE

$2.95
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.95

MR PIBB

$2.95

MELLO YELLO

$2.95

AR PALMER

$2.75
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.95

PINK LEMONADE

$2.75

CHERRY COKE

$2.95

BARISTA

COFFEE ICED

$3.00

DRINK SPECIAL

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Breve

$4.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Cappuccino Quad

$6.00

Chai Dirty

$6.00

Chai Tea

$4.50

Chai Tea Iced

$4.50

Espresso Quad Shot

$5.00
Espresso Shot

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Hot Choco Kids

$1.85

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

HOT TEA

$2.75
Latte

Latte

$4.75

Latte - Decaf

$4.75

Latte Iced

$4.75

Macchiato orig

$4.50

This is a traditional machiatto. A double shot with a very small amount of steamed milk. Almost like drinking a straight double shot.

Macchiato (SB version)

$5.00

This machiatto is our version of starbucks. It is a layered drink with espresso, vanilla flavor and caramel topping with whip.

Iced Macchiato (SB version)

Iced Macchiato (SB version)

$5.00

Misto

$3.00
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75
Mocha Iced

Mocha Iced

$4.75

Red eye

$4.00

Red-eye Iced

$4.00

WATER

BOTTLE WATER

$1.75

HOT WATER

SPARKLING WATER

$1.75

WATER

WATER NO ICE

WATER W/LEMON

JUICE

APPLE JUICE

$3.45+

ORANGE JUICE

$3.45+

V8

$2.50

GRAPE JUICE

$3.45+

KIDS DRINKS

K-APPLE JUICE

$1.85

K-ORANGE JUICE

$1.85

K-WHOLE MILK

$1.85

K-CHOC MILK

$1.85

K-HOT CHOC

$1.85

K-SODA

$1.85

K-2% MILK

$1.85

MILK

2%

$2.50+

CHOC

$2.50+

ALMOND MILK

$3.50+

WHOLE

$2.50+

ICE TEA

ICED TEA

$2.75

ALA CARTE

TOAST OPTIONS

$1.50

BACON 3 PC SD

$5.10

BACON BY SLICE

$1.50
BISCUIT/JAM

BISCUIT/JAM

$2.25

made from scratch buttermilk biscuits with a side of homemade jam

BRKFST BREAD

$7.10

MINI CAKE

$2.25

PANCAKE

$4.25+
CRAKE

CRAKE

$7.10

Homemade buttermilk pancake stuffed with our strawberry cream cheese filling, rolled and topped with powdered sugar.

DRESSING X SD

$1.00

EGGS

$2.50+

FRENCH TOAST

$4.00+

FRUIT CUP

$4.99

GRAVY (Side)

$4.95

HAM STK

$4.50

HASH BROWNS

$4.99

HASH BROWNS W GRAVY

$7.50

HONEY (SIDE)

$1.00

OATMEAL - BOWL

$3.99

REVENGE SAUCE SD

$1.00

SALMON ALA

$8.50

SAUS LINK - SINGLE

$1.50

SAUS LINKS (SD OF 3)

$5.10

SAUS PATTY

$2.00
SCONE

SCONE

$2.25

FR TST STUFFING - SD

$1.50

GARLIC SAUCE - SD

$1.00

JAM - SD Homemade

$1.50

SOUR CREAM SD

$1.00

TACO

$6.99

TURK LINK - SINGLES

$1.50

TURK SAUS LINKS (SD OF 3)

$4.00

AVOCADO

$2.50

CINNAMON BUN

$3.50

SD HOLLANDAISE SAUCE

$3.00

SD CORNNED BEEF

$5.10

BISCUITS & GRAVY

BG

BG

$10.50

2 freshly made buttermilk biscuits, split and smothered in homemade sausage gravy!

BG/EGGS

BG/EGGS

$12.95

Full BG with 2 eggs on top cooked the way you like them

BG/HASH

$12.95
BG/HASH/EGGS

BG/HASH/EGGS

$13.50

1/2 BG

$7.50

A freshly made buttermilk biscuit, split and smothered in homemade sausage gravy!

1/2 BG/EGGS

$9.50

1/2 BG/HASH

$9.50
1/2 BG/EGGS/HASH

1/2 BG/EGGS/HASH

$11.75

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

BREAKFAST BLT

BREAKFAST BLT

$9.95

2 eggs fried slightly hard, 2 bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese and miracle whip.

CROISSANT SANDWICH

CROISSANT SANDWICH

$6.00+

2 scrambled eggs folded and topped with American cheese & your choice of bacon ham or sausage.

FRIED EGG SANDWICH

FRIED EGG SANDWICH

$7.99

2 eggs fried slightly hard topped with 2 slices American cheese on buttered sour dough toast

MONTE CRISTO

$10.50+

Ham & swiss inside 2 pieces of gourmet apple cinnamon, blueberry or plain French toast served with jam or syrup.

PAIGE

$8.75

2 scrambled eggs folded and topped with pepper jack cheese, sausage patty & revenge sauce on a croissant

PATTY CAKE

$7.99

Sausage patty and 1 over easy egg inside 2 mini buttermilk cakes

BREAKFAST WRAP

$8.75+

2 eggs scrambled with sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage & cheddar cheese (served with salsa upon request)

COMBO PLATES

2/2/2

$9.55

2 eggs, 2 bacon or sausage links or 1 sausage patty & toast

CLASSIC

CLASSIC

$11.99

2 eggs, hash-browns, a choice of 3 bacon, 3 links, or a ham steak and toast.

FRENCH TOAST COMBO

FRENCH TOAST COMBO

$10.99

2 pieces of gourmet French toast with a choice of 3 bacon, 3 links, or a ham steak.

JACK STACK

$13.95

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or sausage links, and hash-browns

JAKE

JAKE

$12.95+

3 eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onion, peppers, and a choice of meat served over hash-browns and a side of toast.

MARSHALL

MARSHALL

$10.25

2 eggs, 3 bacon, hash-browns and 1 slice of our gourmet French toast. Toast does NOT come with the Marshall.

PLATTER

$14.25

3 eggs, hash-browns, choice of 4 bacon, 4 links, 2 sausage patties, or a ham steak and toast

RISE N SHINE

RISE N SHINE

$10.99

2 eggs, hash-browns & choice of 3 bacon, 3 sausage links, or a ham steak. Toast is NOT included.

SHORT STACK

SHORT STACK

$11.25

2 pancakes, 2 eggs & 2 bacon or 2 links.

STRAWBERRY STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

STRAWBERRY STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$11.55

2 slices of gourmet French toast stuffed with a homemade strawberry cream cheese filling, then topped with powdered sugar, whip cream and a fresh strawberry slices. (choose from apple cinnamon, blueberry, or plain French toast)

CHILDREN'S MENU

MINI

$4.85

1 egg, 1 bacon or sausage, & 1 kid cake

MIGHTY

$7.65

2 eggs, 2 bacon or sausage, & 2 kid cakes

CAKE COMBO

$5.95

1 kids cake with 2 bacon or sausage

FRENCH TOAST STICKS

$5.95

1 slice of plain French toast cut into strips with 2 bacon or sausage

1/2 ORDER BISCUITS & GRAVY

$6.50

1/2 order of homemade biscuits and gravy

OMELETS

CHEESE OMELET

$7.99

Build Your Own Omelet. Start with your choice of cheese, add your choice of as many veggie options for $1.15 each and your choice of as many meat options for $3.00 ea.

SENIORS

SR 1/1/1

$4.50

SR 2/2/2

$7.85

SR 1/2 BG

$6.25

SR CAKE COMBO

$6.00

SR SCRAMBLE

$8.50

EGGS BENEDICT

EGGS BENEDICT W/ HAM

$12.50

EGGS BENEDICT W/ SAUSAGE

$12.50

COLD SANDWICHES

All sandwiches served on a croissant

PECAN CHICKEN SALAD SAND

$11.50

TURKEY CRANBERRY

$10.50

HAM & PROVOLONE

$10.25

1/2 PECAN CHICKEN SALAD SAND

$9.50

1/2 TURKEY CRANBERRY

$8.50

1/2 HAM & PROVOLONE

$8.25

GRILL

Special Sides are not available daily

BAC CHIX MELT

$13.50

BAC CHZBURGER

$13.25

BIG CHEESE

$9.75+

3 slices of American cheese on grilled sourdough

CHZ BURGER

$11.75

HAMBURGER

$11.25
JACK BURGER

JACK BURGER

$12.95

Sauteed onion, provolone & homemade Jack Daniels sauce on a 1/3 lb hamburger patty, and a choice of one side.

MUSH & SWISS

$12.75

PATTY MELT

$12.75
PHILLY

PHILLY

$13.25

FRENCH DIP

$14.75
SALMON SANDWICH

SALMON SANDWICH

$14.75

BLT

$11.25

TURKEY MELT

$11.99

ROAST BEEF MELT

$14.99

RUEBEN

$14.50

VEGGIE FOCCACIA SANDWICH

$12.75

HAWAIIAN BURGER

$12.95

HAVARTI BURGER

$12.95

PERKUP BURGER

$11.25

BREAKFAST BURGER

$10.25

SALADS

APPLE WALNUT SALAD

APPLE WALNUT SALAD

$10.95

diced apples, feta cheese, candied walnuts & cranberries served with homemade apple walnut dressing

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$12.95

deli ham & turkey, egg, bacon, tomato, carrots, green onion, cheddar cheese, & croutons

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$11.95

grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons & tomatoes

CITRUS CHICKEN SALAD

$11.95

grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, green onion & sugared almonds served with homemade citrus vinaigrette dressing

SALMON SALAD

SALMON SALAD

$13.99

grilled salmon, feta cheese, cucumber, carrots & tomatoes with homemade orange vinaigrette dressing

PECAN ENCRUSTED CHIX SALAD

$14.50

GARDEN SALAD

$4.50

TACO SALAD

$13.20

SR COLD

TURK CRANBERRY

$10.25

PECAN CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.95

BLT

$10.25

HAM & PROVOLONE

$9.50

1/2 PECAN CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$8.25

A blend of chicken, spices, golden raisins, & grapes topped with pecans & lettuce on a croissant.

1/2 TURKEY CRANBERRY

$8.25

cranberry cream cheese spread, pecans, deli turkey & lettuce topped with jam

1/2 HAM & PROVOLONE

$7.50

deli ham, lettuce, tomato, Provolone cheese & mayonnaise

1/2 BLT

$8.25

SOUP

CUP

$4.75

BOWL

$6.25

WRAPS/QUESADILLAS

SW CHICK WRAP

$11.50

STEAK FAJITA

$14.25

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.50

SOUTHWEST QUESADILLA

$12.75

STEAK QUESADILLA

$13.50

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$12.50

LUNCH SIDES

BROCCOLI SALAD

$4.50

POTATO CHIPS

$2.00

PENNE CUCUMBER SALAD

$4.50

PASTA COLESLAW SALAD

$4.50

GARDEN SALAD

$4.75

CUP OF SOUP

$4.75

FRIES

$3.50

ONION RINGS

$3.65

BOWL OF SOUP

$6.25

1/2 POUND

COF BEANS

$9.00

1 POUND

COF BEANS

$15.00

DINNER PLATES

SALMON

$13.79

GRILLED HAMSTEAK

$10.99

STEAK TIPS

$12.25

2 GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$11.50

MEATLOAF

$14.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to PerKup Cafe, Your one stop shop for a fantastic breakfast, lunch, or brunch, and specialty coffee!

Website

Location

2700 University Ave, suite 324, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Directions

Gallery
PerKup Cafe image
PerKup Cafe image
PerKup Cafe image

