Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
PerKup Cafe
1,040 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to PerKup Cafe, Your one stop shop for a fantastic breakfast, lunch, or brunch, and specialty coffee!
Location
2700 University Ave, suite 324, West Des Moines, IA 50266
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in West Des Moines
Waterfront Seafood - West Des Moines
4.6 • 1,076
2900 University Ave West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurant
Banana Leaf Asian Bistro - 5515 Mills Civic Pkwy - West Des Moines, IA 50266 - 515-440-0854
4.3 • 531
5515 Mills civic Pkwy West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurant