Perky Beans' PB Café

review star

No reviews yet

2080 US 183 #210

Leander, TX 78641

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Veggie Lover Omelet
Pecan Smoked Bacon
PB Classic

Starters

Bacon Twists

Bacon Twists

$6.99

4 pieces signature pecan smoked bacon, brown sugar and toasted pecans

Fully Loaded Avocado Toast

Fully Loaded Avocado Toast

$10.99

Wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, garlic aioli, red pepper flakes, 1 egg the way you like it, bacon, tomato, and baby greens

French Toast

Peanut Butter Stuffed French Toast

Peanut Butter Stuffed French Toast

$13.99

Limited Time Only! Three pieces of our delicious golden French Toast layered with creamy peanut butter and chopped bacon, topped with caramelized bananas and our famous PB Café Bacon Twist.

Caramelized Banana French Toast

Caramelized Banana French Toast

$10.89

Fresh local challah bread, caramelized bananas, topped with caramel sauce, mascarpone cheese and powdered sugar.

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$10.49

Fresh cinnamon roll glazed french toast, topped with toasted almonds and warm maple syrup.

Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$7.99

Fresh local challah bread dipped in rich egg batter, served golden brown with warm maple syrup.

Pancakes

Classic Pancakes

$6.99

3 sweet cream pancakes served with warm maple syrup.

Chocolate Lovers Pancakes

Chocolate Lovers Pancakes

$9.25

Chocolate pancakes with chocolate chips, topped with fresh strawberries, whipped cream and served with warm maple syrup

Belgian Waffles

Old Fashioned Waffle

$7.99

Thick Belgian waffle served with warm maple syrup.

Blueberry Waffle

Blueberry Waffle

$8.99

Fresh blueberries folded into a thick Belgian waffle with warm maple syrup.

Strawberry Pecan Waffle

Strawberry Pecan Waffle

$11.99

Cinnamon-sugar dusted Belgian waffle, topped with toasted pecans, cream cheese, strawberries, and warm maple syrup.

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

Traditional Benedict

$11.99

Poached Eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, served over an English muffin. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.

Caprese Benedict

Caprese Benedict

$12.99

Poached eggs, arugula, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, hollandaise sauce, pesto drizzle, served over ciabatta. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.

Golden State Benedict

$13.99

Poached eggs with tomato, avocado, pecan smoked bacon, hollandaise sauce, sriracha drizzle, served on an English muffin. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.

Southwest Steak Benedict

$14.99

Poached eggs, cilantro-lime marinated steak, hatch chile hollandaise, served over an English muffin. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.

Southwest Veggie Benny

$10.49

Poached eggs, wilted baby spinach, tomato, avocado, verde salsa, served over an English muffin. Served with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.

Eggs Florentine

Eggs Florentine

$11.29

Poached eggs on grilled sweet potato, topped with spinach and hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.

Benedict Sampler

Benedict Sampler

$15.99

Choose half an order of your two favorites! Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.

Omelets

Western Omelet

Western Omelet

$11.49

3-egg omelet with smoked ham, peppers, green onions and cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions and a side of toast.

Rancher Omelet

$11.99

3-egg omelet with smoked ham, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions and a side of toast.

Veggie Lover Omelet

Veggie Lover Omelet

$11.49

3-egg omelet with baby spinach, red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions and a side of toast.

Create Your Own Omelet

Create Your Own Omelet

$11.99

3-egg omelet made with your choice of up to three items. Additional items .75 each. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions and a side of toast.

Skillet Scrambles

Country Skillet

Country Skillet

$11.99

2 scrambled eggs cooked with hash browns, smoked ham, hatch chiles, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and our house-made country sausage gravy. Served with side of toast.

Southwest Skillet

Southwest Skillet

$11.99

2 scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo, hash browns, jalapenos, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, topped with avocado crema. Served with side of toast.

Lighten Up Skillet

$8.50

Egg white scramble, smoked ham, hatch chiles, onions, mushrooms, and baby spinach.

Specialties

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

Hand breaded fried steak, country sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs, hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions and side of toast.

Pastrami Hash

$13.79

Fresh sliced tender pastrami with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, hash browns, and topped with 2 eggs the way you like 'em. Comes with your choice of toast.

Southern Fried Chicken & Waffles

Southern Fried Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

Crispy, hand-breaded fried chicken breast atop our thick Belgian waffle, with powdered sugar and warm maple syrup.

The Farmer

$10.99

2 eggs the way you like 'em, choice of bacon or sausage, hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions, and your choice of toast. Add a pancake for 2.50.

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.99

Biscuits covered in our house-made country sausage gravy. Comes with 2 eggs the way you like 'em and your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$15.99

6 oz. sirloin steak topped with herb butter and onion strings. Comes with 2 eggs the way you like 'em, hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions, and your choice of toast.

Sides

Side of Sliced Avocado

$1.99

Side of Country Sausage Gravy

$1.25

Side of Fresh Salsa

$0.99

Side of Sour Cream

$0.99

One Egg

$1.99

Prepared Your Way

Sausage Patty

$3.49
Pecan Smoked Bacon

Pecan Smoked Bacon

$3.49

Grilled Ham

$3.49

One Pancake

$2.50

Two Pancakes

$4.95
Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$2.49

Golden hash browns with chives

Yukon Gold House Potatoes

$3.25

Roasted with caramelized onions

House Potatoes--Plain (no onions)

$3.25

Biscuit

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$3.95

Kiddos Breakfast

Kids' Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.49

3 kid-sized pancakes with warm maple syrup and choice of bacon or sausage, plus fresh fruit. Make them chocolate chip pancakes for 1.00.

Kids' Little Rooster

$6.99

One scrambled egg, served with choice of bacon or sausage, sourdough toast and fresh fruit.

Kids' French Toast

$6.99

Fresh local challah bread with warm maple syrup and choice of bacon or sausage and fresh fruit.

Lunch Starters

Pastrami Wet Fries

Pastrami Wet Fries

$10.99

Golden french fries layered with brown gravy, cheddar cheese, and tender sliced pastrami.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.49

Beer battered rings fried to golden perfection and served with our house-made jalapeno ranch.

Soup & Salads

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Southern fried chicken atop romaine lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, red onion, carrots, cheddar, bacon, avocado, with jalapeno ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.75

Grilled chicken atop fresh romaine, with parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Up Town Salad

Up Town Salad

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken, dried cranberries, gorgonzola, tomatoes, cucumber, candied pecans and sherry shallot dressing atop mixed greens.

Soup of the Day

$4.25+

Soup of the Day: 8 oz. cup or 16 oz. bowl

Sandwiches

PB's Club

$12.99

Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$13.99

Fresh sliced pastrami, Bavarian sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.49

Smoked ham, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, honey mustard on parmesan crusted sourdough bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Crispy buffalo chicken breast, gorgonzola, tomato, lettuce on grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.

Turkey Pesto

Turkey Pesto

$11.99

Smoked turkey, fresh mozzarella, arugula-walnut pesto, lettuce, tomato on wheatberry bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.

BLTA

$11.59

Pecan smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.

Burgers

PB Classic

PB Classic

$10.49

1/2 lb. all natural fresh ground chuck with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and garlic aioli on grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$14.99

1/2 lb. all natural fresh ground chuck with pecan smoked bacon, beer battered onion ring, Shiner BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, on a grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.

Rise & Shine

$13.99

1/2 lb. all natural fresh ground chuck with fried egg, pecan smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on a grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.

Hatch Chile Burger

$13.49

1/2 lb. all natural fresh ground chuck with roasted hatch chilies, PB's bourbon-coffee bacon jam, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, on grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.

Frisco Burger

$11.49

1/2 lb. all natural fresh ground chuck with Swiss cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, on grilled parmesan sourdough bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.75

Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pesto on grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.

Kiddos Lunch

Kids' Sliders

$6.49

Two grilled burger sliders with cheddar cheese and choice of seasoned fries or fresh fruit.

Kids' Tenders

$7.25

3 hand-battered chicken tenders with house honey mustard dressing. Served with choice of seasoned fries or fresh fruit.

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Cheddar & Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries or fresh fruit.

Lunch Sides

Seasoned Fries

$2.99
House Side Salad

House Side Salad

$3.49

Fresh Seasonal Fruit

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Served with PB's special sweet dipping sauce

Sliced Avocado

$1.99

Coffee

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Soda, Juice, Tea

Coca-Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Minutemade Lemonade

$2.99

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Apple Juice

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Table-service breakfast and lunch...The standards made to a higher standard!

Location

2080 US 183 #210, Leander, TX 78641

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Perky Beans' PB Café image
Perky Beans' PB Café image

