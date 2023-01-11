Perky Beans' PB Café
2080 US 183 #210
Leander, TX 78641
Popular Items
Starters
French Toast
Peanut Butter Stuffed French Toast
Limited Time Only! Three pieces of our delicious golden French Toast layered with creamy peanut butter and chopped bacon, topped with caramelized bananas and our famous PB Café Bacon Twist.
Caramelized Banana French Toast
Fresh local challah bread, caramelized bananas, topped with caramel sauce, mascarpone cheese and powdered sugar.
Cinnamon Roll French Toast
Fresh cinnamon roll glazed french toast, topped with toasted almonds and warm maple syrup.
Classic French Toast
Fresh local challah bread dipped in rich egg batter, served golden brown with warm maple syrup.
Pancakes
Belgian Waffles
Old Fashioned Waffle
Thick Belgian waffle served with warm maple syrup.
Blueberry Waffle
Fresh blueberries folded into a thick Belgian waffle with warm maple syrup.
Strawberry Pecan Waffle
Cinnamon-sugar dusted Belgian waffle, topped with toasted pecans, cream cheese, strawberries, and warm maple syrup.
Benedicts
Traditional Benedict
Poached Eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, served over an English muffin. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.
Caprese Benedict
Poached eggs, arugula, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, hollandaise sauce, pesto drizzle, served over ciabatta. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.
Golden State Benedict
Poached eggs with tomato, avocado, pecan smoked bacon, hollandaise sauce, sriracha drizzle, served on an English muffin. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.
Southwest Steak Benedict
Poached eggs, cilantro-lime marinated steak, hatch chile hollandaise, served over an English muffin. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.
Southwest Veggie Benny
Poached eggs, wilted baby spinach, tomato, avocado, verde salsa, served over an English muffin. Served with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.
Eggs Florentine
Poached eggs on grilled sweet potato, topped with spinach and hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.
Benedict Sampler
Choose half an order of your two favorites! Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.
Omelets
Western Omelet
3-egg omelet with smoked ham, peppers, green onions and cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions and a side of toast.
Rancher Omelet
3-egg omelet with smoked ham, sausage, bacon, and cheddar cheese. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions and a side of toast.
Veggie Lover Omelet
3-egg omelet with baby spinach, red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions and a side of toast.
Create Your Own Omelet
3-egg omelet made with your choice of up to three items. Additional items .75 each. Comes with your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions and a side of toast.
Skillet Scrambles
Country Skillet
2 scrambled eggs cooked with hash browns, smoked ham, hatch chiles, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and our house-made country sausage gravy. Served with side of toast.
Southwest Skillet
2 scrambled eggs cooked with chorizo, hash browns, jalapenos, cheddar and pepperjack cheese, topped with avocado crema. Served with side of toast.
Lighten Up Skillet
Egg white scramble, smoked ham, hatch chiles, onions, mushrooms, and baby spinach.
Specialties
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand breaded fried steak, country sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs, hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions and side of toast.
Pastrami Hash
Fresh sliced tender pastrami with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, hash browns, and topped with 2 eggs the way you like 'em. Comes with your choice of toast.
Southern Fried Chicken & Waffles
Crispy, hand-breaded fried chicken breast atop our thick Belgian waffle, with powdered sugar and warm maple syrup.
The Farmer
2 eggs the way you like 'em, choice of bacon or sausage, hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions, and your choice of toast. Add a pancake for 2.50.
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits covered in our house-made country sausage gravy. Comes with 2 eggs the way you like 'em and your choice of hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions.
Steak & Eggs
6 oz. sirloin steak topped with herb butter and onion strings. Comes with 2 eggs the way you like 'em, hash browns or Yukon Gold house potatoes roasted with caramelized onions, and your choice of toast.
Sides
Side of Sliced Avocado
Side of Country Sausage Gravy
Side of Fresh Salsa
Side of Sour Cream
One Egg
Prepared Your Way
Sausage Patty
Pecan Smoked Bacon
Grilled Ham
One Pancake
Two Pancakes
Hash Browns
Golden hash browns with chives
Yukon Gold House Potatoes
Roasted with caramelized onions
House Potatoes--Plain (no onions)
Biscuit
Toast
Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Kiddos Breakfast
Kids' Silver Dollar Pancakes
3 kid-sized pancakes with warm maple syrup and choice of bacon or sausage, plus fresh fruit. Make them chocolate chip pancakes for 1.00.
Kids' Little Rooster
One scrambled egg, served with choice of bacon or sausage, sourdough toast and fresh fruit.
Kids' French Toast
Fresh local challah bread with warm maple syrup and choice of bacon or sausage and fresh fruit.
Lunch Starters
Soup & Salads
Southern Fried Chicken Salad
Southern fried chicken atop romaine lettuce, roasted corn, tomatoes, red onion, carrots, cheddar, bacon, avocado, with jalapeno ranch dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken atop fresh romaine, with parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Up Town Salad
Marinated grilled chicken, dried cranberries, gorgonzola, tomatoes, cucumber, candied pecans and sherry shallot dressing atop mixed greens.
Soup of the Day
Soup of the Day: 8 oz. cup or 16 oz. bowl
Sandwiches
PB's Club
Smoked turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Pastrami Reuben
Fresh sliced pastrami, Bavarian sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, honey mustard on parmesan crusted sourdough bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy buffalo chicken breast, gorgonzola, tomato, lettuce on grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Turkey Pesto
Smoked turkey, fresh mozzarella, arugula-walnut pesto, lettuce, tomato on wheatberry bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
BLTA
Pecan smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, garlic aioli on toasted sourdough bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Burgers
PB Classic
1/2 lb. all natural fresh ground chuck with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and garlic aioli on grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Cowboy Burger
1/2 lb. all natural fresh ground chuck with pecan smoked bacon, beer battered onion ring, Shiner BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, on a grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Rise & Shine
1/2 lb. all natural fresh ground chuck with fried egg, pecan smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli on a grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Hatch Chile Burger
1/2 lb. all natural fresh ground chuck with roasted hatch chilies, PB's bourbon-coffee bacon jam, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, on grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Frisco Burger
1/2 lb. all natural fresh ground chuck with Swiss cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, on grilled parmesan sourdough bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, pesto on grilled brioche bun. Served with choice of seasoned fries or house salad. Substitute sweet potato fries or beer battered onion rings for 1.50.
Kiddos Lunch
Kids' Sliders
Two grilled burger sliders with cheddar cheese and choice of seasoned fries or fresh fruit.
Kids' Tenders
3 hand-battered chicken tenders with house honey mustard dressing. Served with choice of seasoned fries or fresh fruit.
Kids' Grilled Cheese
Cheddar & Swiss cheese on toasted sourdough bread. Served with choice of seasoned fries or fresh fruit.
Lunch Sides
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Table-service breakfast and lunch...The standards made to a higher standard!
2080 US 183 #210, Leander, TX 78641