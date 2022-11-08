Restaurant header imageView gallery

Perky Beans Coffee

292 Reviews

$

2080 US 183 #210

Leander, TX 78641

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pumpkin Spice Latte
Boss
Cold Brew

Acai Bowls

Banana Acai Bowl

Banana Acai Bowl

$5.65+

Acai superfruit topped with almond granola, sliced bananas and honey.

Berry Acai Bowl

Berry Acai Bowl

$6.70+

Acai superfruit topped with almond granola, fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries.

Strawberry Banana Acai Bowl

Strawberry Banana Acai Bowl

$6.05+

Acai superfruit topped with almond granola, fresh strawberries, sliced bananas, shaved coconut, and honey.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Wheat berry toast topped with fresh avocado, garlic aioli, extra virgin olive oil, cracked pepper medley, and arugula

Bagels w/Cream Cheese

Bagels w/Cream Cheese

Bagels w/Cream Cheese

$2.99

Choice of four flavors

Hot Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$4.30

Hot bagel sandwich with fried egg and American cheese

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$5.25

Hot bagel sandwich with pork sausage patty, fried egg and American cheese

Ham, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich

Ham, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich

$5.25

Hot bagel sandwich with sliced ham, bacon, fried egg and American cheese

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$7.75

Hot sandwich with sliced turkey, garlic aioli, Muenster cheese, tomato, and spring mix on ciabatta

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$7.89

Pesto, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, and cracked black pepper on ciabatta

Coffee & Espresso

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+

Made with real pumpkin puree and seasonal spices.

Peppermint Mocha

$4.45+

A holiday classic! Espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate, and a hint of peppermint.

Peppermint White Mocha

$4.45+

Espresso, steamed milk, creamy white chocolate, and a hint of peppermint.

Eggnog Latte

$4.75+

Espresso, steamed eggnog, and a dash of nutmeg.

Gingerbread Spice Latte

$4.75+

Christmas in a cup with gingerbread, white chocolate, and a hint of cinnamon.

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso and hot water for a strong, bold flavor. Small size comes with two shots of espresso; four shots in a large.

Boss

$4.45+

Our signature latte--hazelnut and vanilla. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

Bullfrog

$4.45+

White chocolate with creme de menthe. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

Cafe au Lait

$2.95+

Coffee with hot milk

Cappuccino

$4.25

Double espresso with steamed milk and layer of foam

Caramel Latte

$4.25+

Made with real caramel sauce. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

Coffee

$2.15+

Locally-roasted Perky Beans proprietary blend

Coffee Box

$17.99

96 oz. coffee-to-go box. Serves 10. Includes cups, lids, sleeves, creamer, assorted sugars.

Cortado

$3.50

Equal parts hot milk and espresso (double shot)

Espresso

$1.95+

Single or double shot

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Ghirardelli cocoa with steamed milk

Latte

$3.45+

Espresso with steamed milk. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

Lavender Love

$4.45+

Latte with lavender and white chocolate. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

Lemonade

$3.00+

Mexican Choco-latte

$4.45+

Latte with chocolate, sugar, cinnamon, and a dash of nutmeg. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

Cold Milk

$2.50+

Glass of milk

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

The creamiest mocha latte you'll ever have! Sauce made with fine Dutched cacao and gluten free. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$4.45+

Latte with caramel, brown sugar, and cinnamon flavors. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

Raspberry Mocha

$4.45+

Creamy mocha latte with added raspberry. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.45+

Salted caramel plus chocolate. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

Saturday Afternoon Latte

$4.45+

Latte with caramel and hazelnut. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

Steamer

$2.50+

Steamed milk with your choice of flavor

Streusel

$4.45+

This latte has flavors of sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Reminiscent of the crumbly topping on your favorite baked goods. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

Sucker Punch

$3.00+

Black coffee with added espresso. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

Classic latte with creamy vanilla. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25+

Latte made with sweet white chocolate sauce. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.

Delicious Tea Beverages

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Assortment of tea bag flavors to choose from

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Arnold Palmer

$3.25+

Black tea and lemonade

Chai Tea Latte

$3.95+

Spiced chai and steamed non-fat milk

Jasmine Green Tea Latte

$4.25+

Tea with steamed milk and vanilla

London Fog

$4.25+

Earl Grey tea with steamed milk and vanilla

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$3.99+

Matcha green tea and steamed non-fat milk

Pomegranate Green Tea Latte

$4.25+

Tea with steamed milk and vanilla

On Tap

Cold Brew

$3.95+
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+

Cold Brew 64 oz. Jug

$15.75

Ice-Blended Frappes

Almond Joyous

$4.95+

Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, chocolate, almond, and coconut. Topped with whipped cream.

Blended Caramel

$4.95+

Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, and caramel. Topped with whipped cream.

Blended Chai

$4.95+

Spiced chai blended with ice and non-fat milk (no coffee added). Topped with whipped cream.

Blended Matcha Green Tea

$4.95+

Matcha green tea blended with ice and non-fat milk (no coffee added). Topped with whipped cream.

Blended Mocha

$4.95+

Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, and chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.

Blended Vanilla

$4.95+

Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, and vanilla. Topped with whipped cream.

Blended White Chocolate

$4.95+

Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.25+

Yes, really--just try it! Topped with whipped cream. No coffee added.

Mint Mocha Chip

$5.05+

Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, chocolate, creme de menthe, and chocolate chips. Topped with whipped cream.

Monkey Junk

$5.25+

Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, chocolate, banana, peanut butter, and chocolate chips. Topped with whipped cream.

Snickers

$5.25+

Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, chocolate, caramel, and hazelnut. Topped with whipped cream.

Tale of Two Chocolates

$4.95+

Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, white chocolate and dark chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.

Smoothies

Red Bull Smoothie (24 oz. ONLY)

Red Bull Smoothie (24 oz. ONLY)

$6.85

Red Bull blended with ice and your choice of real fruit purees.

Fruit Smoothie

$4.25+

Smoothie made by blending ice, non-fat milk, and your choice of real fruit purees.

Infused Red Bull (24 oz. ONLY)

Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with your choice of flavors.
Bermuda Triangle

Bermuda Triangle

$5.99

Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Blue Raspberry, Lime, and Coconut

Cherry Blossom

Cherry Blossom

$5.99

Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Cherry and Vanilla

Feeling Peachy

Feeling Peachy

$5.99

Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Peach, Strawberry, and Pineapple

Florida Key

Florida Key

$5.99

Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Orange and Vanilla

Iguana

Iguana

$5.99

Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Blue Raspberry and Green Apple

Lava Flow

Lava Flow

$5.99

Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Strawberry and Coconut

Maui

Maui

$5.99

Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Pineapple and Coconut

Raspberry Lemon Bar

Raspberry Lemon Bar

$5.99

Our limited-time only Red Bull Infusion! Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Raspberry, Lemon, and Vanilla flavors.

Strawberry Mojito

Strawberry Mojito

$5.99

Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Strawberry, Mojito, and Lime

Tigers Blood

Tigers Blood

$5.99

Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Strawberry, Watermelon, and Coconut

Very Berry

Very Berry

$5.99

Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Blueberry and Raspberry

Watermelon

Watermelon

$5.99

Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Watermelon

Grab & Go Drinks

Apple Juice 15.2 oz. bottle

$2.49

Tropicana 15.2 oz. Bottle

Orange Juice 15.2 oz.

$2.99

Tropicana 15.2 oz. bottle

Bottled Water 16.9 oz.

$1.00

Red Bull 8.4 oz. can

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull 8.4 oz. can

$4.00

Grab & Go Food

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.95
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95
Lemon Poppy Muffin

Lemon Poppy Muffin

$3.95
Pumpkin Muffin

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.95
Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$4.25Out of stock
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.25
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00
Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$4.25Out of stock

Royale Cookie

$2.85

Chocolate chip cookie with Macadamia nuts and shredded coconut

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.85Out of stock

M&M Cookie

$2.85
Blueberry Parfait

Blueberry Parfait

$5.89

Greek vanilla yogurt with blueberries and almond granola

Strawberry Parfait

Strawberry Parfait

$5.89

Greek vanilla yogurt with strawberries and almond granola

Maui Deli Sandwich

Maui Deli Sandwich

$6.75

Smoked ham and Muenster cheese on a Hawaiian sweet roll, with Dijon mustard, romaine lettuce and tomato

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$6.99

Smoked turkey, arugula, tomato, Swiss cheese and Chipotle aioli on ciabatta bread

Potato Chips

$2.39

2 oz. Lightly Salted Kettle-Cooked Chips

Earnest Eats Superfood Oatmeal

$4.25

Earnest Eats Superfood Oatmeal--Gluten free, Vegan

Earnest Eats Bar

$2.75

Banana

$0.75

Drinkware

Perky Beans Coffee Mug

Perky Beans Coffee Mug

$12.50

Available in blue or orange

15 oz. Insulated Mug White

$24.99

Whatever beverage keeps you going, this mug will keep a generous 15 ounces of it tasting great longer with double-walled vacuum insulation that lasts twice as long as a standard coffee tumbler. Double-walled Vacuum Insulation 2X Heat/Cold Resistance Comes with clear, slider lid Made from 18/8 gauge stainless steel

15 oz. Insulated Mug Sage

$24.99

Whatever beverage keeps you going, this mug will keep a generous 15 ounces of it tasting great longer with double-walled vacuum insulation that lasts twice as long as a standard coffee tumbler. Double-walled Vacuum Insulation 2X Heat/Cold Resistance Comes with clear, slider lid Made from 18/8 gauge stainless steel

15 oz. Insulated Mug Brick

$24.99

Whatever beverage keeps you going, this mug will keep a generous 15 ounces of it tasting great longer with double-walled vacuum insulation that lasts twice as long as a standard coffee tumbler. Double-walled Vacuum Insulation 2X Heat/Cold Resistance Comes with clear, slider lid Made from 18/8 gauge stainless steel

20 oz. Insulated Tumbler Stainless

20 oz. Insulated Tumbler Stainless

$26.99

This tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours, or toasty warm for up to 6. With a clear, swivel lid, you can keep your drink where it belongs and easily see how soon you'll need a refill. Double Wall 18/8 stainless steel Vacuum insulation

20 oz. Insulated Tumbler Sage

$26.99

This tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours, or toasty warm for up to 6. With a clear, swivel lid, you can keep your drink where it belongs and easily see how soon you'll need a refill. Double Wall 18/8 stainless steel Vacuum insulation

20 oz. Insulated Tumbler White

$26.99

This tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours, or toasty warm for up to 6. With a clear, swivel lid, you can keep your drink where it belongs and easily see how soon you'll need a refill. Double Wall 18/8 stainless steel Vacuum insulation

34 oz. Water Jug Black

$34.99

Stainless steel, vacuum insulated water jug with twist-off lid/handle. Keeps drinks hot or cold for hours!

34 oz. Water Jug Orange

$34.99Out of stock

Stainless steel, vacuum insulated water jug with twist-off lid/handle. Keeps drinks hot or cold for hours!

Coffee Beans

12 oz. Bag

12 oz. Bag

$11.65

House blend

Hats

Small/Medium

$25.00Out of stock

Large/XL

$25.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing Perky Beans Coffee!

Website

Location

2080 US 183 #210, Leander, TX 78641

Directions

Gallery
Perky Beans Coffee image
Perky Beans Coffee image
Perky Beans Coffee image
Perky Beans Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Giovannis Pizza & Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
2036 US 183 Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Ziggy’s Kielbasa House - Leander
orange star5.0 • 220
2403 S Highway 183 Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Perky Beans' PB Café
orange starNo Reviews
2080 US 183 #210 Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Sabino's Pizza Pub
orange star4.3 • 778
2082 US Highway 183 Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
An Thinh - Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2082 N Highway 183 Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Casa Costa Bake Shop
orange star4.7 • 1,285
201 Bagdad St Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Leander

Casa Costa Bake Shop
orange star4.7 • 1,285
201 Bagdad St Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Sharks Burger - 12681 Hero Way West
orange star4.7 • 1,146
12681 Hero Way West Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Sharks Burger - Ronald Reagan
orange star4.7 • 1,146
15609 Ronald Reagan Ste C100 Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
LEANDER BEER MARKET
orange star4.5 • 782
106 W Willis St Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Sabino's Pizza Pub
orange star4.3 • 778
2082 US Highway 183 Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Woks It 2 U
orange star4.2 • 599
15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd Leander, TX 78641
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Leander
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Spicewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (927 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston