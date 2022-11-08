Perky Beans Coffee
2080 US 183 #210
Leander, TX 78641
Popular Items
Acai Bowls
Banana Acai Bowl
Acai superfruit topped with almond granola, sliced bananas and honey.
Berry Acai Bowl
Acai superfruit topped with almond granola, fresh strawberries, fresh blueberries.
Strawberry Banana Acai Bowl
Acai superfruit topped with almond granola, fresh strawberries, sliced bananas, shaved coconut, and honey.
Avocado Toast
Bagels w/Cream Cheese
Hot Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
Hot bagel sandwich with fried egg and American cheese
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
Hot bagel sandwich with pork sausage patty, fried egg and American cheese
Ham, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel Sandwich
Hot bagel sandwich with sliced ham, bacon, fried egg and American cheese
Turkey Melt
Hot sandwich with sliced turkey, garlic aioli, Muenster cheese, tomato, and spring mix on ciabatta
Caprese Sandwich
Pesto, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, and cracked black pepper on ciabatta
Coffee & Espresso
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Made with real pumpkin puree and seasonal spices.
Peppermint Mocha
A holiday classic! Espresso, steamed milk, dark chocolate, and a hint of peppermint.
Peppermint White Mocha
Espresso, steamed milk, creamy white chocolate, and a hint of peppermint.
Eggnog Latte
Espresso, steamed eggnog, and a dash of nutmeg.
Gingerbread Spice Latte
Christmas in a cup with gingerbread, white chocolate, and a hint of cinnamon.
Americano
Espresso and hot water for a strong, bold flavor. Small size comes with two shots of espresso; four shots in a large.
Boss
Our signature latte--hazelnut and vanilla. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Bullfrog
White chocolate with creme de menthe. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Cafe au Lait
Coffee with hot milk
Cappuccino
Double espresso with steamed milk and layer of foam
Caramel Latte
Made with real caramel sauce. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Coffee
Locally-roasted Perky Beans proprietary blend
Coffee Box
96 oz. coffee-to-go box. Serves 10. Includes cups, lids, sleeves, creamer, assorted sugars.
Cortado
Equal parts hot milk and espresso (double shot)
Espresso
Single or double shot
Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli cocoa with steamed milk
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Lavender Love
Latte with lavender and white chocolate. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Lemonade
Mexican Choco-latte
Latte with chocolate, sugar, cinnamon, and a dash of nutmeg. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Cold Milk
Glass of milk
Mocha Latte
The creamiest mocha latte you'll ever have! Sauce made with fine Dutched cacao and gluten free. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Oatmeal Cookie Latte
Latte with caramel, brown sugar, and cinnamon flavors. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Raspberry Mocha
Creamy mocha latte with added raspberry. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Salted Caramel Mocha
Salted caramel plus chocolate. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Saturday Afternoon Latte
Latte with caramel and hazelnut. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Steamer
Steamed milk with your choice of flavor
Streusel
This latte has flavors of sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Reminiscent of the crumbly topping on your favorite baked goods. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Sucker Punch
Black coffee with added espresso. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Vanilla Latte
Classic latte with creamy vanilla. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
White Chocolate Mocha
Latte made with sweet white chocolate sauce. Small size comes with one shot of espresso; two shots in a large.
Delicious Tea Beverages
Hot Tea
Assortment of tea bag flavors to choose from
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Black tea and lemonade
Chai Tea Latte
Spiced chai and steamed non-fat milk
Jasmine Green Tea Latte
Tea with steamed milk and vanilla
London Fog
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk and vanilla
Matcha Green Tea Latte
Matcha green tea and steamed non-fat milk
Pomegranate Green Tea Latte
Tea with steamed milk and vanilla
Ice-Blended Frappes
Almond Joyous
Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, chocolate, almond, and coconut. Topped with whipped cream.
Blended Caramel
Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, and caramel. Topped with whipped cream.
Blended Chai
Spiced chai blended with ice and non-fat milk (no coffee added). Topped with whipped cream.
Blended Matcha Green Tea
Matcha green tea blended with ice and non-fat milk (no coffee added). Topped with whipped cream.
Blended Mocha
Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, and chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Blended Vanilla
Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, and vanilla. Topped with whipped cream.
Blended White Chocolate
Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Yes, really--just try it! Topped with whipped cream. No coffee added.
Mint Mocha Chip
Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, chocolate, creme de menthe, and chocolate chips. Topped with whipped cream.
Monkey Junk
Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, chocolate, banana, peanut butter, and chocolate chips. Topped with whipped cream.
Snickers
Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, chocolate, caramel, and hazelnut. Topped with whipped cream.
Tale of Two Chocolates
Frappe blended with ice, coffee, non-fat milk, white chocolate and dark chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Smoothies
Infused Red Bull (24 oz. ONLY)
Bermuda Triangle
Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Blue Raspberry, Lime, and Coconut
Cherry Blossom
Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Cherry and Vanilla
Feeling Peachy
Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Peach, Strawberry, and Pineapple
Florida Key
Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Orange and Vanilla
Iguana
Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Blue Raspberry and Green Apple
Lava Flow
Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Strawberry and Coconut
Maui
Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Pineapple and Coconut
Raspberry Lemon Bar
Our limited-time only Red Bull Infusion! Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Raspberry, Lemon, and Vanilla flavors.
Strawberry Mojito
Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Strawberry, Mojito, and Lime
Tigers Blood
Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Strawberry, Watermelon, and Coconut
Very Berry
Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Blueberry and Raspberry
Watermelon
Regular or Sugar-Free Red Bull over ice with Watermelon
Grab & Go Food
Banana Nut Muffin
Blueberry Muffin
Lemon Poppy Muffin
Pumpkin Muffin
Cheese Danish
Cinnamon Roll
Almond Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Blueberry Scone
Royale Cookie
Chocolate chip cookie with Macadamia nuts and shredded coconut
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
M&M Cookie
Blueberry Parfait
Greek vanilla yogurt with blueberries and almond granola
Strawberry Parfait
Greek vanilla yogurt with strawberries and almond granola
Maui Deli Sandwich
Smoked ham and Muenster cheese on a Hawaiian sweet roll, with Dijon mustard, romaine lettuce and tomato
Turkey Sandwich
Smoked turkey, arugula, tomato, Swiss cheese and Chipotle aioli on ciabatta bread
Potato Chips
2 oz. Lightly Salted Kettle-Cooked Chips
Earnest Eats Superfood Oatmeal
Earnest Eats Superfood Oatmeal--Gluten free, Vegan
Earnest Eats Bar
Banana
Drinkware
Perky Beans Coffee Mug
Available in blue or orange
15 oz. Insulated Mug White
Whatever beverage keeps you going, this mug will keep a generous 15 ounces of it tasting great longer with double-walled vacuum insulation that lasts twice as long as a standard coffee tumbler. Double-walled Vacuum Insulation 2X Heat/Cold Resistance Comes with clear, slider lid Made from 18/8 gauge stainless steel
15 oz. Insulated Mug Sage
Whatever beverage keeps you going, this mug will keep a generous 15 ounces of it tasting great longer with double-walled vacuum insulation that lasts twice as long as a standard coffee tumbler. Double-walled Vacuum Insulation 2X Heat/Cold Resistance Comes with clear, slider lid Made from 18/8 gauge stainless steel
15 oz. Insulated Mug Brick
Whatever beverage keeps you going, this mug will keep a generous 15 ounces of it tasting great longer with double-walled vacuum insulation that lasts twice as long as a standard coffee tumbler. Double-walled Vacuum Insulation 2X Heat/Cold Resistance Comes with clear, slider lid Made from 18/8 gauge stainless steel
20 oz. Insulated Tumbler Stainless
This tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours, or toasty warm for up to 6. With a clear, swivel lid, you can keep your drink where it belongs and easily see how soon you'll need a refill. Double Wall 18/8 stainless steel Vacuum insulation
20 oz. Insulated Tumbler Sage
This tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours, or toasty warm for up to 6. With a clear, swivel lid, you can keep your drink where it belongs and easily see how soon you'll need a refill. Double Wall 18/8 stainless steel Vacuum insulation
20 oz. Insulated Tumbler White
This tumbler keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours, or toasty warm for up to 6. With a clear, swivel lid, you can keep your drink where it belongs and easily see how soon you'll need a refill. Double Wall 18/8 stainless steel Vacuum insulation
34 oz. Water Jug Black
Stainless steel, vacuum insulated water jug with twist-off lid/handle. Keeps drinks hot or cold for hours!
34 oz. Water Jug Orange
Stainless steel, vacuum insulated water jug with twist-off lid/handle. Keeps drinks hot or cold for hours!
Coffee Beans
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
