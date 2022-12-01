Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Perky's Cafe & Catering

15510 State Ave

Basehor, KS 66007

Popular Items

BISCUITS & GRAVY
DENVER oml

BENNY'S

EGGS BENEDICT

$13.50

This is a traditional Perky's style eggs benedict on English muffin with basted eggs smothered in hollandaise sauce.

HASH BENNY

$11.50

This one takes you back to the country! Served on a bed of crisp hash browns, topped with grilled ham, 3 basted eggs and smothered in hollandaise sauce.

COUNTRY BENNY

$11.50

The name says it all! Served on a fresh buttermilk split biscuit, American cheese, a sausage patty, scrambled egg and smothered with our fresh country gravy.

BREAKFAST FAVES

As easy as 1-2-3 Choose the protein Choose 2 sides (additional sides $3 each) Choose the toast
2 EGG HARMONÉ B-FAVE

$11.00

2 eggs any style 2 side choices Toast

PORK CHOPS BREAKFAST FAVE

$14.00

CF CHICKEN BREAKFAST FAVE

$13.50

CHICKEN FRIED PORK BREAKFAST FAVE

$13.50

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK BREAKFAST FAVE

$13.50
HAM STEAK BREAKFAST FAVE

$13.50

HAMBURGER PATTY BREAKFAST FAVE

$12.50
STEAK TIPS BREAKFAST FAVE

$15.00

Tender and juicy steak grilled with mushrooms and onions served with 2 eggs, 2 sides and toast.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Biscuit Bkfst Slider

$5.00

Built on a fresh buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, cheese and choice of bacon ,ham or sausage.

Breakfast Burger

$10.00

Built between 2 pancakes with a 1/2 beef patty, 2 stripes of bacon, American cheese and fried over easy egg.

MONSTER BKFST SAND

$8.50

Sliced Ham, Bacon, Sausage Patty, over easy egg, mayo & Melted American cheese all on a Brioche bun. Get ready to FEAST!

Sunrise BKFST SAND

$6.00

Served on a toasted English muffin with cheese, bacon, ham or sausage, scrambled egg. Wrapped and ready. Great for on the go!

BREAKFAST SPECIALTIES

1/2 BISC & GRAV

$6.50

2 eggs basket ALA CARTE

$8.50
2 EGGS IN BASKET

$11.50

an egg cooked right in the center of the bread and made with love (you'll see)

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$8.00

A stack of split buttermilk biscuits, sausage crumble, smothered in our country gravy.

CORNED BEEF HASH

$13.50

Our fresh braised corned beef diced up with onion and diced potatoes grilled into a succulent hash to remember and of course 2 eggs and toast.

Keto breakfast

$10.00

Keto friendly with 2 eggs, 2 sausage patties, 2 strips of bacon. PROTEIN.

KILLER HASH BROWNS

$11.00

Exactly what it says; KILLER! Bacon & sausage crumbles, diced ham, green pepper, onion, mushrooms a top of cheeezy hash browns smothered in our country gravy topped with an egg.

LOADED BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.00

2 scrambled Eggs Wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla filled with bacon, sausage, ham, 3 slices of American Cheese & seasoned fried potatoes. Loaded to the gills!

Smoked Chicken Hash

$12.00Out of stock

Served on a bed of sweet potato tots, layered with raspberry chipotle smoked dark meat chicken and green peppers & onions. Topped with 2 basted eggs smothered with hollandaise sauce.

BURGERS

Or 100% all beef 1/2 lb patties are cooked to 165 degree internal temp. Served with lettuce, pickle, onion & Tomato
PERKY BURGER

$14.50

The KING of our burgers served with a generous 1/2 pound beef patty the biggest ring of cheese :) 2 strips of bacon, guacamole, YEP an over easy egg too!

CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

A great classic American cheeseburger.

MUSHROOM SWISS

$12.50

Served on grilled brioche bun a fully cooked beef patty with a pile of sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss.

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$14.50

A fully cooked beef patty, 2 strips of bacon and 3 slices of American cheese.

WESTERN BURGER

$13.50

A fully cooked beef patty, 2 onion rings, our smokey house-made bbq sauce, mayo on the bun melted together with 3 slices of American cheese.

Scorcher brgr

$13.50

You've better be able to handle the heat!!! Jalapenos sauteed with siracha hot sauce on a fully cooked beef patty melted together with 3 slices of swiss cheese and then the reaper/red pepper flakes! Eat at you own risk.

BBQ BACON

$14.50

A fully cooked beef patty with 2 stripes of bacon melted together with 3 slices of American cheese then topped with our smokey house made BBQ sauce and mayo.

PATTY MELT

$12.00

Served on grilled marble rye bread. A fully cooked beef patty topped with grilled onions, Mushrooms & 3 slices of American cheese. SO GOOD!

HAMBURGER

$11.00
MASON BURG

$14.50

After our Grandson Mason. A fully cooked beef patty & diced corned beef topped with 3 slices of American cheese, 2 onion rings, fries and our special sauce.

DESSERTS

CAKE SLICE

$5.95

Cheesecake slice

$2.00Out of stock
CINNIMON ROLL

$3.50

Our cinnamon rolls are large, buttery and iced for your dessert pleasures. If you want to ride on the edge ask for gravy on it too. the sweet and savory combo is like a salted caramel. Don't knock it until you try it!

Coffee cake

$2.95
Gooey Biscuit

$3.50

A crispy biscuit topped with a sweet cream sauce and pecans.

MINI LOAF

$4.00Out of stock
MTN WAFFLE SUNDAE

$6.95

MUFFINS

$2.95Out of stock

PIE SLICE

$2.95

Smores Lava Cake

$5.95

STRAWBERRY SHORT CAKE

$3.95

An old fashioned strawberry shortcake, right here! 2 biscuits smothered with strawberries and topped with whip cream

WHOLE PIE

$15.95

DRINKS

CHOC MILK

$3.95

COFFEE

$2.95

Float

$4.95

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.95

HOT TEA

$3.95
ICED COFFEE

$3.95

JUICE

$3.95

MILK

$3.95

Mocha

$3.95

Smoothie

$3.95

To go coffee

$1.95

To go fountain

$1.95

WATER

Lemonade to go 96oz

$9.00

Tea to go 96oz

$9.00

Sweet tea to go 96oz

$9.00

8 cups/lids/straws for 96oz pouch

$3.00

Cherry Limeade to go 96oz

$12.00

French Toast

Pineapple French Toast

$13.00

French toast stix (8)

$10.00

French Toast 2 slices

$4.50

GRAB-N-GO

RICE BOWL

$9.00

RICE BOWL 3/$20

$20.00

BREAKFAST BOWL

$9.00

BKFST BOWL 3/$20

$20.00
Cauliflower rice bowl

$10.00

A good substitute for the traditional rice bowl and if your watching the carbs. Must be ordered ahead.

Cauliflowerrice bowl 3/$25

$25.00

Chicken and dumplings

$9.00

KIDS

ALL kids meals are for 12 & younger only, sorry, no exceptions. Any subs will need to be ordered from our ala carte/ side menu

KM PANCAKE/scram/bacon

$5.95

KM B&G-W/ EGG

$5.95

KM KIDS BREAKFAST/scram/hash/bacon

$5.95

KM 1/2 WAFFLE/scram/bacon

$5.95

KM CHIX STRIP-FRIES

$5.95

KM QUESODILLA-FRIES

$5.95

KM BURGER-FRIES

$5.95

KM MAC N CHZ w/ fries

$5.95

KM French tst/scram/bacon

$5.95

Grilled cheese w/fries

$5.95

LUNCH FAVES

A easy as 1-2-3 Choose your entree Choose 2 sides Pick your salad dressing Includes a side salad and biscuit to!

CHICKEN TENDER LUNCH FAVE

$12.50

COUNTRY FR CHIX LUNCH FAVE

$13.50

COUNTRY FR PORK LUNCH FAVE

$13.50

COUNTRY FR STK LUNCH FAVE

$13.50

CRAB CAKES LUNCH FAVE

$15.00

FAMILY DINNER

$49.95

This meal feeds up to 8 and will require additional preparation time for take out or curbside

$14.50

HAM STEAK LUNCH FAVE

$13.50

Hawaiian chicken breast LF

$12.50

MEATLOAF LUNCH FAVE

$12.50

PORK CHOP LUNCH FAVE

$14.50

SIRLOIN STEAK TIPS LUNCH FAVE

$15.00

$13.50

A juicy breaded chicken breast fried then topped with smokey bacon and plenty of Swiss cheese to bring it altogether.

OMLETTES

Every omelet is fresh! 3 eggs cracked individually and whisked together. You'll find our ingredients cooked in the omelet, not folded in half with toppings as this SHOUTS a frozen product and wants a frozen omelet? Not here.

DENVER oml

$13.00

Green pepper, onion and diced ham folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.

ALL MEAT oml

$13.50

Bacon ,sausage crumble onion and diced ham folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.

CHEESE oml

$11.00

Folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.

HAM oml

$12.50

Smokey diced ham folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.

VEGGIE oml

$12.00

Diced tomato, onion, green pepper, fresh baby spinach, mushroom folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.

BACON oml

$11.00

Bacon crumble folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.

$14.00

Fresh corned beef with onion folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.

SAUSAGE oml

$12.50

Fresh sausage crumble folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.

PLAIN oml

$10.50

Just the eggs folded into our signature omletes style.

$13.50

Green pepper, onion and diced ham and mushrooms folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.

SANDWICHES

BLT

$12.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$9.95
CRABWICH

$12.00
CRISPY BEEF SANDWICH

$12.00
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.00

Our cheesesteak served on a sourdough hoagie with a mix of beef, mushrooms, green pepper and onions. All cheesed up and creamy.

FISH SANDWICH (Cod)

$11.00

FRENCH DIP

$12.00

GRILLED HAM N CHEESE

$11.00
HAWAIIAN CHICKEN

$11.50

MAK-95

$12.00

MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$12.00

NANA'S GRILLED CHZ

$10.00
PAPA'S REUBEN

$11.00

Papa just sees things differently and has no teeth so this is how this sandwich was born. Served on toasted marble rye and layered with diced corned beef Swiss cheese, mustard,sauerkraught and pickle. Not your traditional, but divine.

PERKY TURKEY SUB

$12.00