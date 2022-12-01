Perky's Cafe & Catering

- Home
15510 State Ave
Basehor, KS 66007
Popular Items
BENNY'S
EGGS BENEDICT
This is a traditional Perky's style eggs benedict on English muffin with basted eggs smothered in hollandaise sauce.
HASH BENNY
This one takes you back to the country! Served on a bed of crisp hash browns, topped with grilled ham, 3 basted eggs and smothered in hollandaise sauce.
COUNTRY BENNY
The name says it all! Served on a fresh buttermilk split biscuit, American cheese, a sausage patty, scrambled egg and smothered with our fresh country gravy.
BREAKFAST FAVES
2 EGG HARMONÉ B-FAVE
2 eggs any style 2 side choices Toast
PORK CHOPS BREAKFAST FAVE
CF CHICKEN BREAKFAST FAVE
CHICKEN FRIED PORK BREAKFAST FAVE
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK BREAKFAST FAVE
HAM STEAK BREAKFAST FAVE
HAMBURGER PATTY BREAKFAST FAVE
STEAK TIPS BREAKFAST FAVE
Tender and juicy steak grilled with mushrooms and onions served with 2 eggs, 2 sides and toast.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Biscuit Bkfst Slider
Built on a fresh buttermilk biscuit, scrambled egg, cheese and choice of bacon ,ham or sausage.
Breakfast Burger
Built between 2 pancakes with a 1/2 beef patty, 2 stripes of bacon, American cheese and fried over easy egg.
MONSTER BKFST SAND
Sliced Ham, Bacon, Sausage Patty, over easy egg, mayo & Melted American cheese all on a Brioche bun. Get ready to FEAST!
Sunrise BKFST SAND
Served on a toasted English muffin with cheese, bacon, ham or sausage, scrambled egg. Wrapped and ready. Great for on the go!
BREAKFAST SPECIALTIES
1/2 BISC & GRAV
2 eggs basket ALA CARTE
2 EGGS IN BASKET
an egg cooked right in the center of the bread and made with love (you'll see)
BISCUITS & GRAVY
A stack of split buttermilk biscuits, sausage crumble, smothered in our country gravy.
CORNED BEEF HASH
Our fresh braised corned beef diced up with onion and diced potatoes grilled into a succulent hash to remember and of course 2 eggs and toast.
Keto breakfast
Keto friendly with 2 eggs, 2 sausage patties, 2 strips of bacon. PROTEIN.
KILLER HASH BROWNS
Exactly what it says; KILLER! Bacon & sausage crumbles, diced ham, green pepper, onion, mushrooms a top of cheeezy hash browns smothered in our country gravy topped with an egg.
LOADED BREAKFAST BURRITO
2 scrambled Eggs Wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla filled with bacon, sausage, ham, 3 slices of American Cheese & seasoned fried potatoes. Loaded to the gills!
Smoked Chicken Hash
Served on a bed of sweet potato tots, layered with raspberry chipotle smoked dark meat chicken and green peppers & onions. Topped with 2 basted eggs smothered with hollandaise sauce.
BURGERS
PERKY BURGER
The KING of our burgers served with a generous 1/2 pound beef patty the biggest ring of cheese :) 2 strips of bacon, guacamole, YEP an over easy egg too!
CHEESEBURGER
A great classic American cheeseburger.
MUSHROOM SWISS
Served on grilled brioche bun a fully cooked beef patty with a pile of sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss.
BACON CHEESE BURGER
A fully cooked beef patty, 2 strips of bacon and 3 slices of American cheese.
WESTERN BURGER
A fully cooked beef patty, 2 onion rings, our smokey house-made bbq sauce, mayo on the bun melted together with 3 slices of American cheese.
Scorcher brgr
You've better be able to handle the heat!!! Jalapenos sauteed with siracha hot sauce on a fully cooked beef patty melted together with 3 slices of swiss cheese and then the reaper/red pepper flakes! Eat at you own risk.
BBQ BACON
A fully cooked beef patty with 2 stripes of bacon melted together with 3 slices of American cheese then topped with our smokey house made BBQ sauce and mayo.
PATTY MELT
Served on grilled marble rye bread. A fully cooked beef patty topped with grilled onions, Mushrooms & 3 slices of American cheese. SO GOOD!
HAMBURGER
MASON BURG
After our Grandson Mason. A fully cooked beef patty & diced corned beef topped with 3 slices of American cheese, 2 onion rings, fries and our special sauce.
DESSERTS
CAKE SLICE
Cheesecake slice
CINNIMON ROLL
Our cinnamon rolls are large, buttery and iced for your dessert pleasures. If you want to ride on the edge ask for gravy on it too. the sweet and savory combo is like a salted caramel. Don't knock it until you try it!
Coffee cake
Gooey Biscuit
A crispy biscuit topped with a sweet cream sauce and pecans.
MINI LOAF
MTN WAFFLE SUNDAE
MUFFINS
PIE SLICE
Smores Lava Cake
STRAWBERRY SHORT CAKE
An old fashioned strawberry shortcake, right here! 2 biscuits smothered with strawberries and topped with whip cream
WHOLE PIE
DRINKS
CHOC MILK
COFFEE
Float
HOT CHOCOLATE
HOT TEA
ICED COFFEE
JUICE
MILK
Mocha
Smoothie
To go coffee
To go fountain
WATER
Lemonade to go 96oz
Tea to go 96oz
Sweet tea to go 96oz
8 cups/lids/straws for 96oz pouch
Cherry Limeade to go 96oz
GRAB-N-GO
KIDS
LUNCH FAVES
CHICKEN TENDER LUNCH FAVE
COUNTRY FR CHIX LUNCH FAVE
COUNTRY FR PORK LUNCH FAVE
COUNTRY FR STK LUNCH FAVE
CRAB CAKES LUNCH FAVE
FAMILY DINNER
This meal feeds up to 8 and will require additional preparation time for take out or curbside
Fried Fish LUNCH FAVE
HAM STEAK LUNCH FAVE
Hawaiian chicken breast LF
MEATLOAF LUNCH FAVE
PORK CHOP LUNCH FAVE
SIRLOIN STEAK TIPS LUNCH FAVE
Chicken Bacon Swiss Cutlet
A juicy breaded chicken breast fried then topped with smokey bacon and plenty of Swiss cheese to bring it altogether.
OMLETTES
DENVER oml
Green pepper, onion and diced ham folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.
ALL MEAT oml
Bacon ,sausage crumble onion and diced ham folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.
CHEESE oml
Folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.
HAM oml
Smokey diced ham folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.
VEGGIE oml
Diced tomato, onion, green pepper, fresh baby spinach, mushroom folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.
BACON oml
Bacon crumble folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.
Corned Beef Hash oml
Fresh corned beef with onion folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.
SAUSAGE oml
Fresh sausage crumble folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.
PLAIN oml
Just the eggs folded into our signature omletes style.
Western OML
Green pepper, onion and diced ham and mushrooms folded together with cheese and topped with a melted shredded colby jack.
SANDWICHES
BLT
CHICKEN SALAD
CRABWICH
CRISPY BEEF SANDWICH
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Our cheesesteak served on a sourdough hoagie with a mix of beef, mushrooms, green pepper and onions. All cheesed up and creamy.
FISH SANDWICH (Cod)
FRENCH DIP
GRILLED HAM N CHEESE
HAWAIIAN CHICKEN
MAK-95
MEATLOAF SANDWICH
NANA'S GRILLED CHZ
PAPA'S REUBEN
Papa just sees things differently and has no teeth so this is how this sandwich was born. Served on toasted marble rye and layered with diced corned beef Swiss cheese, mustard,sauerkraught and pickle. Not your traditional, but divine.